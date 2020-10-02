So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Today's also a Bandcamp fundraiser and you can check out more new music in our roundup of Bandcamp exclusives.

--

BRYSON TILLER - "OUTTA TIME" (ft. DRAKE)

R&B giant Bryson Tiller released his new album A N N I V E R S A R Y today, and it features just one guest appearance: Drake, who shows up in fine form on "Outta Time."

--

21 SAVAGE x METRO BOOMIN - "MR. RIGHT NOW" (ft. DRAKE)

Bryson Tiller's album isn't the only major album out today featuring Drake. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's anticipated SAVAGE MODE II has arrived, and Drake lends a verse to "Mr. Right Now."

--

DENZEL CURRY - "LIVE FROM THE ABYSS"

Denzel Curry has released a new protest song as a Bandcamp exclusive, with all net proceeds going to Dream Defenders, which was founded in 2012 after the killing of Travyon Martin and "[organizes] Black and Brown youth to build power in our communities to advance a new vision we have for the state." It's a loud, distorted, powerful song from an artist who's already part of one of 2020's most iconic protest songs.

--

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER - "ISABELLA" FT LUCY DACUS

Hamilton Leithauser has rerecorded "Isabella," from this year's The Loves of Your Life, with help from Lucy Dacus. It was recorded at Leithauser's home studio, The Struggle Hut, in Leesburg, VA. "I was just playing this groovy riff in my home studio and it suddenly sounded like it might work on my song ‘Isabella,’" Hamilton says. "I guess this amounts to the kind of evolving a new song goes through after a few months on tour…but without the tour. So I just hit record, and a few minutes later I had this whole new version of the song that I kind of loved. I asked my friend Lucy to sing on it—I’ve loved her voice since we used to sing together on stage every night during my I Had a Dream That You Were Mine tour. She recorded it at home and sent it to me. Once I put it all together I thought 'well hell, why not share this with the world?'"

--

THE NELS CLINE SINGERS - "BEAM/SPIRAL"

Guitar great and Wilco member Nels Cline will release new album Share the Wealth on November 13, under the Nels Cline Singers banner, the group which includes saxophonist Skerik, keyboardist Brian Marsella, bassist Trevor Dunn, drummer Scott Amendola, and Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista. “We recorded all these jams with the idea that I was going to take tiny fragments of them and create this kind of cut-and-paste, collaged, psychedelic record like an Os Mutantes record or something crazy like that,” Cline says. "But when I listened back to these jams, I liked them so much that I wanted to keep them intact. And some of the most startling transitions, they’re not edits. They just happened in the course of these long improvisations in the studio, almost like magic.” You can check out the nine-minute "Beam/Spiral" now.

--

THELONIOUS MONSTER - "BUY ANOTHER GUN"

Long-running alternative/indie band Thelonious Monster have announced Oh That Monster, their first album in 16 years, which will be out November 3. “We all worked really hard," says frontman Bob Forrest. "We are familiar with what it takes to be good. Make a great record. And we did it. I think we made maybe our best record ever. At 60 years old! Some of us decades out of playing music. I am so proud of what we did. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Full circle as they say. Still angry. Still hurt. Still mad to laugh. Mad for living. We made this album. And it is us.” The first single is the fiery and political "Buy another Gun." Bob says it "shares the hate and the hope I feel about the safety for my children. For myself. And for what I believe is the beginning of a fallen empire.”

--

ANNIE - "CORRIDORS OF TIME"

We're two weeks out from Norwegian popstar Annie's first album in a decade and here's another early taste. "Corridors of Time" is a dreamy girl group ballad worthy of a Lynch film.

--

ELLA MAI - "NOT ANOTHER LOVE SONG"

Ella Mai's knack for making airy, captivating R&B is in fine form on new single "Not Another Love Song."

--

BLACKPINK - "BET YOU WANNA" (ft. CARDI B)

The gigantic K-pop group BLACKPINK group released THE ALBUM today, and among its eight tracks is this one with a show-stealing verse from Cardi B.

--

DUA LIPA - "LEVITATING" (REMIX ft. DABABY)

It's the year of Dua Lipa, who's got a very fun new album and an entirely remixed version of it out, and now she's also got another new remix of standout track "Levitating" featuring a new verse from the increasingly massive DaBaby.

--

KALI UCHIS & JHAY CORTEZ - "LA LUZ"

Genre-crossing R&B singer Kali Uchis and Latin trapper Jhay Cortez put their heads together for the moody new track "La Luz."

--

LUPE FIASCO - "OH YES" & APOLOGETIC"

Lupe Fiasco is back with two catchy, pop-rap-tinged songs, both produced by Soundtrakk.

--

SHILA RAY - "HETERONORMATIVE HORSESHIT BLUES"

Shilpa Ray shared her first new song in three years back in May, and now she's followed it with another, the bluesy "Heteronormative Horseshit Blues." "Straight culture is in dire need of a reform/defund/abolishment discussion," she writes. "I wrote this song from my experiences of being stuck in an abusive relationship during my mid to late 20s, only to come to the realization that the non abusive ones weren’t that much better in terms of power dynamics and conforming gender roles. This song was inspired by Billy Idol’s, ‘Eyes Without A Face’ sans awkward rap section. I wanted to create a sharp contrast between the nature of the lyrics said by a defeated character against a hazy overtly romantic soundscape. Kind of like the 80’s doing the 50’s. The video is another collaboration with director Amos Poe with Ebru Yildiz on camera. It feature two overblown heteronormative characters, Doris Daydream and Danny LeDouche, played and developed by me."

--

S.G. GOODMAN - "WHICH SIDE ARE YOU ON?" (FLORENCE REECE COVER)

Indie folk singer S.G. Goodman has covered Florence Reece's 1931 protest song "Which Side Are You On?", and she says:

"Which Side Are You On?" was made popular by the likes of Pete Seeger, but many don’t know that its origin is found in a kitchen in Harlan County, KY. The song was written by Florence Reece, a wife of a coal miner. After her home was raided by local police who were in search of her husband, a union organizer. She penned down the lyrics on the only thing left hanging on the wall, which was an old calendar. A few years back while driving to Harlan County, KY, I started listening to music that emerged from the mountains there. “Which Side Are You On?” by Florence Reece became a call to arms for me. The song harkens back to the legacy and power of the working people in Kentucky and beyond. The fight for workers’ rights has allowed folks to find common ground across the nation throughout history. It’s a movement that I believe will help us mend the divide moving forward.

--

LIE IN RUINS - "SPECTRAL REALMS OF FORNICATION"

Finnish death metallers Lie In Ruins will release their new album Floating in Timeless Streams on November 20 via Dark Descent, and this lead single is some seriously ass-kicking stuff.

--

UNDERGANG - "MENNESKEÆDER"

More death metal from Dark Descent, but Danish this time, and even more gruesome. New album Aldrig i livet out December 4.

--

MEN I TRUST - "LUCKY SUE"

Men I Trust's new single "Lucky Sue" is full of chill, loungey vibes with the barest hint of groove.

--

FEARSORE - "DISSENT 2020"

Chicago industrial metal act offers up this dreary new song that you can read more about here.

--

JONI MITCHELL - "DAY AFTER DAY" (1965)

Joni Mitchell has a box set with previously unreleased material on the way, including this song, which was the first song she ever wrote and recorded on a demo for Elektra Records co-founder Jac Holzman in 1965. Read more here.

--

WESTSIDE GUNN - "ALL PRAISES" (ft. BOLDY JAMES & JADAKISS)

Westside Gunn's new album Who Made The Sunshine is here. No singles were released from it, but if you're looking for a place to start, this song is a good one.

--

KURT VILE - "DANDELIONS"

Kurt Vile has a new EP out today with three covers and two originals. This is one of the originals and it's an especially great one.

--

CHAI - "DONUTS MIND IF I DO"

Japanese band CHAI have signed with Sub Pop and their first release for the label will be new single "Donuts Mind If I Do" which is out on 7" November 6. The song is a slow jam (and jelly) ode to sweets and other things that they love.

--

SINEAD O'CONNOR - "TROUBLE OF THE WORLD"

It's been a long time since Sinead O'Connor released something new and she returns today with this cover of traditional spiritual "Trouble of the World" that was made famous by Mahalia Jackson. The striking video was directed by the great Don Letts.

--

BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY FT. C.J. BOYD, SAZI THOMAS - "WOMAN" (CAT POWER COVER)

One of the highlights from the new Kin Campaigns compilation that supports 17 progressive candidates running for US Congress in November.

--

JOE PERNICE - "READY TO TAKE A CHANCE AGAIN" (BARRY MANILOW COVER)

"I want to avoid even a whiff of irony," Joe Pernice says of this album of Barry Manilow covers. "I remember hearing ‘Mandy’ as a kid, and it was so beautiful, I cried—and I was surprised by the tears. So I wanted to treat these songs with the same respect Barry did. I'm hoping my interpretations help them get inside people in a different way." This cover of "Ready to Take a Chance Again," which was from the Chevy Chase/Goldie Hawn comedy Foul Play, opens the album.

--

LINGUA IGNOTA - "KIM" (EMINEM COVER)

Lingua Ignota has released an operatic darkwave cover of one of Eminem's most controversial songs, and you can read more about it here.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "DON'T STOP" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Ahead of her performance on SNL this Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new song and you can read more about it here.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "DOUBLEWHISKEYCOKENOICE" (DILLINGER FOUR COVER ft. LILLY HIATT)

Dave Hause and Lilly Hiatt have turned Dillinger Four's classic 1998 punk ripper "Doublewhiskeycokenoice" into a bar ballad, and you can read more about it here.

--

DEVON KAY AND THE SOLUTIONS - "BIG" (LESS THAN JAKE COVER ft. CHRIS DEMAKES)

One day after Less Than Jake announced their first album in seven years, Devon Kay & the Solutions have released a cover of Less Than Jake's "Big" from their 1995 debut album Pezcore, with help from LTJ co-frontman Chris DeMakes himself. Bandcamp proceeds go to Assata's Daughters.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.