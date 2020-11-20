29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MILEY CYRUS - "PRISONER" (ft. DUA LIPA)

Miley Cyrus' new album Plastic Hearts comes out November 27, and it features collaborations with Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Dua Lipa, the latter of whom is on the just-released "Prisoner." As you may expect, given Dua's new album and Miley's recent influences, it's a fun dose of '80s-inspired pop.

--

LANA DEL REY - "SUMMERTIME" (THE GERSHWIN VERSION)

Lana Del Rey's great 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell includes a cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time," itself a sorta-cover of the George Gershwin classic "Summertime," and now Lana has recorded a cover of the Gershwin version to help raise money for the LA and NY Philharmonic orchestras. It should come as no surprise that Lana is perfect for this.

--

MATT BERNINGER - "ONE MORE SECOND" (FUTURE ISLANDS REMIX)

"Every time I put on Future Islands my impression of the human condition improves,” says Matt Berninger. He enlisted them to remix his song "One More Second" (from solo album Serpentine Prison). They give it a shimmering, synthy sheen. Matt says, “Their remix of 'One More Second' kills me.”

--

KIRIN J CALLINAN - "YOU ARE GOING TO MISS ME (WHEN I AM GONE)"

Kirin J Callinan is back with this new single that with fretless bass and big synths evokes very chill '80s vibes (Berlin, Paul Young). We're glad you're not gone, Kirin.

--

KASH DOLL & DJ INFAMOUS - "BAD AZZ" (ft. MULATTO & BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Detroit rapper Kash Doll and Atlanta producer DJ Infamous team up on this new single, which features guest verses by two other great MCs, Mulatto and Benny the Butcher.

--

YUNG BABY TATE - "RAINBOW CADILLAC"

Georgia rapper Yung Baby Tate is back with a fun, hopeful song, released on Issa Rae’s Raedio label. " This year has been pretty rough for a lot of us and, at times, it can be very bleak," Tate said. "At the end of every storm, the rainbow comes back out, and this project is me becoming that musical rainbow again to remind people it’s gonna be alright."

--

LOWER DENS - "UNTITLED"

No Stagediving, the compilation benefiting Baltimore's Ottobar, is available to purchase today on Bandcamp, and a few tracks are streaming, too, including this one from Lower Dens, which balances fuzzy vocals with twinkling, melodic synths.

--

IDK - "2 CENTS"

Maryland rapper IDK has been rolling out great singles all year, and this new one is no exception.

--

THE NETWORK (AKA GREEN DAY) - TRANS AM EP

The Network, who are not so secretly Green Day, have released a new EP featuring four songs with such titles as "Ivankkka Is A Nazi" and "Flat Earth." They're also expected to follow it with a full-length album called Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! on December 4.

--

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - "PURPLE BLOOD" & "DULCET IN E"

We're a week away from The Smashing Pumpkins' new synthy double album Cyr, and they've shared another pair of singles from it, "Purple Blood" and "Dulcet In E."

--

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS"

The great soul/R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan recently released her first proper single in five years, "Lost One," and now she followed it with a second new song and revealed that both will appear on her new project, due this winter via RCA. It's another promising song that finds Jazmine's powerhouse pipes in fine form. Jazmine also released a Christmas song earlier this week.

--

FANA HUES - "SNAKES & ELEPHANTS"

Fana Hues has announced her debut project, Hues, due December 11 via Bright Antenna Records. The just-released "Snakes & Elephants" is the third single, following "Icarus" and "Notice Me," and like those two songs, it's an arresting blend of hip hop and psychedelic soul.

--

BAD OPERATION - "KINDA TOGETHER"

New Tone ska band Bad Operation (members of Fatter Than Albert, PEARS, Dominic Minix Quartet, and more) put out the third single off their anticipated self-titled debut album, and it's yet another great example of this band's ability to make fun, infectious music while promoting social justice. If you missed it, you can also watch the band's live Q&A with Mike Sosinski of Bad Time Records/Kill Lincoln that accompanied the video premiere, and read more about Bad Operation in our Q&A with the band.

--

JAMES BLAKE - "THE FIRST TIME I EVER SAW YOUR FACE"

James Blake appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to do a bare-bones, piano-and-vocal cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" (made famous by Roberta Flack), and he also released a studio version and announced that it will appear on his new Covers EP, due December 11 via Polydor. "One of the things keeping me going mentally throughout lockdown has been the requests from fans for different covers and performing them on Instagram. It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard," James says. "I might even throw in a surprise that no one has heard me play on socials before. I’m excited to share it with people."

--

THE JULIANA THEORY - "CAN'T GO HOME"

Emo vets The Juliana Theory have signed to Equal Vision and released their first new song in 15 years, which finds them going in a more contemporary alt-pop direction than you might expect. "Longing for that cathartic sense of collective unity one only gets from a gathering of people, we tried our best to capture the sound and feeling of a large group of people singing a simple melody together in unison in the chorus," vocalist Brett Detar says.

--

SPINE - "SWING"

Midwest hardcore band Spine have shared the second single off their upcoming album L.O.V., and it's another total ripper.

--

DUA SALEH - "ANGEL ROCK"

Genre-defying Dua Saleh is back with a stirring, string-laden song.

--

MEEK MILL - QUARANTINE PACK

Meek Mill is on DaBaby's new EP and he's also back in fine form with a four-song Quarantine Pack. Guests include Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Vory. They're his first new songs since his June protest song "Otherside of America."

--

KELLY ROWLAND - "HITMAN"

Kelly Rowland follows "Crazy" with the lively, horn-fueled "Hitman."

--

MOLLY BRAZY - "BOSS UP" (ft. MOZZY)

Detroit rapper Molly Brazy will release her Pink Molly project in early 2021, and it'll include this new single which finds her and Sacramento rapper Mozzy trading lines over a West Coast-meets-Detroit style bounce.

--

NICKY JAM x MYKE TOWERS - "POLVO"

Reggaeton veteran Nicky Jam teams up with fast-rising newcomer Myke Towers on the glossy new single "Polvo."

--

MISERABLE FUCK (mem METH.) - "THE THING ABOUT THE QUIET MAN"

Seb Alvarez from meth. has a new project called Miserable Fuck, whose debut EP Humiliation will be out December 18. The first single is the desolate-sounding, white-noisy "The Thing About the Quiet Man."

--

AGENT SASCO - "REPRESENT" (ft. CHRONIXX)

Dancehall great Agent Sasco aka Assassin has brought his two aliases together for a new EP, Sasco vs Assassin, which is out today. One of the highlights is "Represent," which features one of the most consistently great voices in modern reggae, Chronixx.

--

BLACK COFFEE - "10 MISSED CALLS" (ft. PHARRELL WILLIAMS & JOZZY)

South African DJ/produce Black Coffee's new album Subconsciously arrives February 5 via Ultra, and it'll feature this danceable, soulful song with Pharrell and Jozzy. "To have both Pharrell Williams and Jozzy on a record with me and a part of my album project is an honour," Black Coffee said. "They are two true talents that I hold so much respect and admiration for. Nothing but good energy all around!"

--

JASON ISBELL & AMANDA SHIRES - "LETTING YOU GO" (LIVE, 11/7/20)

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires played a socially distanced duo show earlier this month at The Bend in North Charleston, SC, and they've now released the full 22-song show as a live album. You can stream one song and you have to purchase the album (for $10 or more) to hear the rest. Going by this gorgeous rendition of "Letting You Go," it'll be worth the ten bucks.

--

NICKI MINAJ - PINK FRIDAY (COMPLETE EDITION)

Nick Minaj has celebrated the 10th anniversary of her 2010 debut album Pink Friday with an expanded edition that features eight bonus tracks.

--

PAUL JACKS - "THE HUNGER"

Alaskan musician Paul Jacks pulls from gothy '80s synthpop on his new album Black Jackal which is out December 4. "The Hunger" has a pretty cool animated video, too, following a detective on the hunt for a vampire.

--

POSTDATA (PAUL FROM WINTERSLEEP) - "TWIN FLAMES"

Halifax's POSTDATA, the project of Wintersleep frontman Paul Murphy, will release new album Twin Flames on March 5 via Paper Bag. Murphy made the record with producer Ali Chant and drummer Matt Brown, and he describes the tone as “inward-looking and focused on creating and surrounding itself in hope and warmth.” Here's the title track.

--

STATIK SELEKTAH - "PLAY AROUND" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, 2 CHAINZ, KILLER MIKE, ALLAN KINGDOM & HAILE SUPREME"

The great rap producer Statik Selektah will release his ninth album The Balancing Act next week, and he just released its new single "Play Around," which features a stacked cast of guests: Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Allan Kingdom, and Haile Supreme. Read more about it here.

--

