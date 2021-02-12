So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BIG FREEDIA - "PLATINUM"

Not only did Big Freedia appear on Rebecca Black's 10th anniversary remix of "Friday" earlier this week, the New Orleans bounce icon also just put out her own new super catchy single, "Platinum."

--

MOGWAI - "PAT STAINS" FT. COLIN STETSON

If you've always thought Mogwai could use more saxophone, well now you're in luck. Unless you were hoping for that "played on the fire escape" kind of sax, then you're not. Reedmaster Colin Stetson brings his distinct style to this track off the post-rock greats' upcoming As The Love Continues and his skronk really adds to the building maelstrom.

--

GORDI & ALEX LAHEY - "DINO'S"

Fellow Australian musicians Gordi and Alex Lahley team up for a collaborative track that gets its name from a Nashville bar. "This song has been two and a half years in the making," they say. "We wrote it on a very humid summer’s day in Nashville before breaking for late night pasta and beer. The eccentricity of Dino’s makes it a place where it feels like anything could happen and anyone could walk through the door. The song captures the feeling of being totally captivated by the person sitting across from you while the world spins madly on. Anyone who has been to Dino’s knows that there is genuinely a Dolly Parton cardboard cutout that lives in the bar and she is a Nashville icon."

--

MEN I TRUST - "TIDES"

Montreal's Men I Trust are back with a new single, a bobbing, blorby R&Bish number called "Tides."

--

DNTEL - "FALL IN LOVE"

Jimmy Tamborello is set to release two new Dntel album this year, both for German label Morr Music. The first of them is The Seas Trees See that will be out March 26. "I thought a lot about making an album that you would find in a thrift store", Tamborello says, "like a mysterious collection of sketches that leaves a lot unanswered. It doesn’t beg for attention or have any big moments." A snippet of spoken word becomes a vocoder love song in Jimmy's hands.

--

ENFORCED - "CURTAIN FIRE"

Richmond thrashers Enforced have shared another taste of their anticipated new album Kill Grid (Due 3/12 via Century Media), and "Curtain Fire" is another scorcher. It gives you everything you want from punk-informed thrash, and it makes this decades-old genre feel fresh.

--

SKELETON - ORDAINMENT OF DIVINITY EP

Austin blackened punks Skeleton are set to follow their 2020 self-titled debut LP with their sophomore LP in 2021, but first they've put out this brief EP with four new grimy rippers (and an ambient intro). According to the EP description, "while a couple tracks on Ordainment Of Divinity will return in mutated form later, the others remain intended specifically for this release."

--

KALI MASI - "GUILT LIKE A GUN"

Chicago punks Kali Masi have shared another song from their upcoming album [laughs] (due 3/26 via Take This To Heart Records), and this one's a little more of a heartland rock ballad, but still with their usual punk grit.

--

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "GARDEN" (ACOUSTIC)

Rising pop punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar signed to Fueled By Ramen last fall, and now they've released an acoustic version of their 2020 single "Garden." The original is the kind of super catchy pop punk that would've fit on FBR in the mid 2000s, and this version is just as cool in its own way.

--

JEREMY IVEY - THE MONOLITH SESSIONS

Folk/alt-country singer Jeremy Ivey follows last year's Waiting Out The Storm with a live EP featuring five songs from that album recorded at Nashville venue The 5 Spot. "The 5 Spot is a special place to me for a lot of reasons," Jeremy says. "It was where I played my first solo show, it’s where Margo [Price] and I honed our live band Buffalo Clover. It feels like home, just like playing with my band does. This is picture of what we sounded like in the fall of 2020."

--

YOUNG THUG, MEEK MILL & T-SHYNE - "THAT GO!"

Young Thug's Young Stoner Life label is prepping a Slime Language sequel called Slime Language 2, and it'll include this new song which finds Meek Mill adding his trademark shout-raps into Young Thug and fellow YSL member T-Shyne's gurgly auto-tune rap.

--

LIL TJAY - "CALLING MY PHONE" (ft. 6LACK)

Lil Tjay and 6LACK both make rap-informed R&B, and their styles come together nicely on this new collab.

--

YOUTH CODE x KING YOSEF - "LOOKING DOWN"

Youth Code make harsh, throbbing industrial rock and King Yosef makes aggressive rap that owes a lot to industrial and metal, so it's no surprise that they're a perfect match on this new song.

--

WEATHERSTATE - "HANGAR"

UK punks Weatherstate just signed to Rude Records and their first single for the label is the catchy, grungy "Hangar." If you dig early/mid 2010s era Basement, Citizen, Title Fight, etc, give this a spin.

--

YOUNG M.A - "OFF THE YAK"

Young M.A has a new mixtape called Off The Yak on the way, and today she dropped its menacing title track.

--

ROOSEVELT - "LOVERS"

Marius Lauber has offered up a musical valentine in the form of his latest single from his upcoming Roosevelt album, Polydans, which is out February 26 via City Slang / Greco Roman. He cites The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love" as inspiration. "I wanted to make something really different, a very pure love song that has a super straight and simple four-to-the-floor beat and bass line. It's a song about the naivety and pureness of falling in love.”

--

THE BEST OF THE WORST - "SOUR SPOT"

NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst's anticipated new album Better Medicine officially arrives next Friday (2/19), and its third single "Sour Spot" is the most furious song released from the new album yet. Read more about it here.

--

TAPE GIRL - "SHOVELING (MYSELF OUT OF THE SNOW)"

Tape Girl's bedroom pop-infused ska puts a genuinely new spin on the decades-old genre, and each new single she releases is great. The new "Shoveling (Myself Out Of The Snow)" is no exception. As on previous singles, it sounds like there's a little Bomb the Music Industry! influence, but Tape Girl really makes it her own and reminds you that there's still plenty of room for innovation within this genre.

--

SYD - "MISSING OUT"

Syd of The Internet and Odd Future has finally released her first new solo song in four years, and you can read more about it here.

--

NEIL YOUNG - "TELL ME WHY" (LIVE '71)

The Neil Young Archives keep giving. He's just announced Young Shakespeare, a previously unreleased 1971 live album and concert film which, according to the press release, contains the earliest known live performance footage of Young known to exist. It's from his January 22, 1971 show at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, CT -- just three days after his celebrated Toronto Massey Hall show -- and has Neil playing alone with acoustic guitar, piano and harmonica. Here's the show's opening salvo.

--

THE FALL - "ROWCHE RUMBLE" (LIVE '81)

Here's another taste from The Fall's Live at St. Helens Technical College, ’81 album which features one of the best lineups of the band in top form.

--

SHIP THIEVES - "HE LOST HIS HEAD"

Hot Water Music co-frontman Chris Wollard's other band Ship Thieves are releasing their first album in five years this March, and you can read more about lead single "He Lost His Head" here.

--

DAN CAMPBELL - "WHEN I FACE INTO THE WIND"

The Wonder Years/Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties frontman Dan Campbell has released a gorgeously folky new solo song, and you can read more about it here.

--

NIPSEY HUSSLE & JAY-Z - "WHAT IT FEELS LIKE"

The Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack is out today, and one of its major highlights is this collab from Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle.

--

ANGEL DU$T - "NEVER ENDING GAME" (PANDA BEAR & LUNICE REMIXES)

Well here's an awesome and unexpected development. Animal Collective's Panda Bear and hip hop producer/TNGHT member Lunice have each released reworked versions of "Never Ending Game" by hardcore-turned-jangle-pop band Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice, Turnstile, etc). Read more about the project here.

--

DUA LIPA - "WE'RE GOOD"

Dua Lipa released a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia with four new songs, one of which ("We're Good") comes with a video. Read more here.

--

MT. GREY - "BACK AGAIN"

Austin emo band Mt. Grey have released the catchy, anthemic "Back Again" and you can read more about it here.

--

SO BADLY - "HARLEY DAVIDSON"

So Badly's "Harley Davidson" is winsome, jazzy dreampop, with swooping chords that warble from the tremolo bar, conveying a sense of melancholy that echo the song's lyrics about trying to get over a breakup.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "ON YOUR WAY NOW"

The song Sharon recorded for 2019 documentary Made in Boise has finally made its way to streaming services.

--

