29 New Songs Out Today

SPELLLING - "LITTLE DEER"

Chrystia Cabral has announced her third album as SPELLLING, The Turning Wheel, due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. First single "Little Deer" incorporated orchestral elements for a cinematic feel.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "SCATTER BRAIN" (ft. J.I.D & LUDACRIS)

Conway's new project La Maquina arrives Friday, and here's a star-studded new single from it.

--

MR. JUKES (BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - "BLOWIN STEAM (OPEN UP YOUR MIND)" (ft. BARNEY ARTIST)

Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman has released a new song with his solo project Mr. Jukes. It features UK rapper Barney Artist, and it swirls together '90s-style boom bap and futuristic, jazzy electronics.

--

DAWN RICHARD - "MORNIN | STREETLIGHTS"

Dawn Richard has shared another song off her anticipated Merge debut Second Line, and this one's chilled-out, soulful R&B.

--

LADY DAN - "BETTER OFF ALONE"

Lady Dan, aka Austin based artist Tyler Dozier, is releasing her debut LP, I Am the Prophet, on April 23 via Earth Libraries. The latest single is the torchy "Better Off Alone," which she says is "for anyone dealing with the guilt of breaking hearts. Stay home, delete your apps, cook some ramen. You can’t hurt anyone when you’re alone, and you can’t lose if you don’t play."

--

CHAI - “LET’S LOVE”

In addition to releasing their third album, WINK, next month, Japanese band CHAI have recorded the theme song to new anime Dinosaur Biyori which is about "three modern day dinosaurs as they share a room in the Dino-Shou ("Dino Manor") apartment building complex." The song is as cute as you'd expect.

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - "LIGHTNING DON'T STRIKE TWICE"

London punks Chubby & The Gang will release their second album later this year and as an early taste have a new 7" single on the way. "I wrote this song about social inequality," says singer/lyricist Charlie Manning. "Not mine but the people I saw around me. I feel like the whole premise of poverty is presented like this game in which if you play your cards right you can escape. In reality it's more like playing a game of dice when they're loaded against your favour. Constantly being struck by lightning and being told that it will never happen again."

--

FIELD MUSIC - "DO ME A FAVOUR"

"I wanted to write something that was really simple and direct - something which didn't require any interpretation, and that in itself is probably a bit unusual for us," says David Brewis of Field Music's very catchy new single. "I wrote it thinking about my daughter who was deep into her terrible twos at the time but I hope it works as an all-purpose song of love and obligation, whenever you feel that you're doing all the work to hold things together and you just need a tiny bit of help." Field Music's new album, Flat White Moon is out next week.

--

BEACHY HEAD (SLOWDIVE, CASKET GIRLS) - LOOKING FOR EXITS

Beachy Head, the new group featuring members of Slowdive, Casket Girls, Flaming Lips, and more, have shared another single from their upcoming debut album. Judging by the music video, the band may also include a few inhabitants of Melmac.

--

GOAT GIRL - "SAD COWBOY" PVA MIX

Goat Girl have taken one of the best songs from this year's On All Fours, "Sad Cowboy," and have handed it over to some of their friends -- Tony Njoku, PVA, DJ Dairy (black midi) and Nídia -- to remix. It's out May 7 and they've shared the PVA remix now. "We loved the original track so much, so when we were asked to remix we couldn’t wait to dive in to all the stems," say PVA. "It started when we took a loop from the percussion take and layered more and more vocals on top and it created a sort of trance like state. The ending came from us playing around on our drum machine with a zen delay, recording that audio in and sampling it. The final product is sort of a ‘sunbathing in Ibiza and suddenly you’re hit by a meteor shower’ take on the track."

--

RINA SAWAYAMA & ELTON JOHN - "CHOSEN FAMILY"

Elton John joined Rina Sawayama for a new version of "Chosen Family" from her debut album SAWAYAMA. "It was such a joy and honour to rework 'Chosen Family' with the legendary Elton John," Rina says. "The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget. I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts. Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!"

--

ERIKA DOHI - "REPLICANT"

Osaka-born and NYC-based pianist Erika Dohi is releasing her debut album, I, Castorpollux, on May 14 via 37d03d. New single "Replicant" mixes jazz in with spacey, avant-garde classical.

--

IF I DIE FIRST - "MY NIGHTMARES WOULD DO NUMBERS AS HORROR MOVIES"

If I Die First is the new metalcore/post-hardcore supergroup of emo-trap artists Lil Lotus, Nedarb, and Zubin, plus two members of From First To Last, and they're releasing a split with SeeYouSpaceCowboy on Pure Noise in May. It includes the awesome collaborative song by both bands, plus two tracks by each band individually. Here's one of the IIDF songs, which sounds like it would've been blasting at Hot Topics nationwide in 2005.

--

SAD PARK - "I SHOULD" & "OVER AND OVER"

LA trio Sad Park have just signed to Lauren Records and they're prepping a new album for later this year, but first, they've released these two offerings of poppy garage punk.

--

BLVD OF DEATH - HATE TOO MUCH TO LOVE... EP

Blvd of Death may sound like classic NYHC but they hail from Italy (and share members with No More Fear, Face Your Enemy, and other bands), and this new four-song EP is a tough-as-nails, ass-kicking, sonic assault.

--

TEKE::TEKE - "BARBARA"

Montreal group TEKE::TEKE will release their new album Shirushi on May 7 via Kill Rock Stars and they've just shared this new single that puts a madcap orchestral spin on garage rock. “The initial inspiration for this song is a true story that happened to me,’" says the band's Hidetaka Yoneyama. “I was randomly mistaken for an old lady by this stranger on the street who came up to me screaming Barbara? Barbara?! It’s you?! Barbara?! Maya [TEKE::TEKE’s vocalist] then had the idea of taking the story to another level by turning it into this psychedelic tale of ‘Yokai’ (‘ghost’ or ‘spirit’) that escapes a house and goes on doing all sorts of pranks on people, that spirit being Barbara.”

--

SHAD - "OUT OF TOUCH"

Toronto rapper Shad is wrapping up work on a new record but till then he's shared this new single featuring Phoenix Pagliacci). “‘Out of Touch’ is basically the thesis statement for this upcoming collection,” says Shad. “It’s about how our individual sense of wholeness can't be disentangled from our collective well-being. It's about the idea that we belong to each other.”

--

COWBOY BOY - "PET"

LA poppy indie-punks Cowboy Boy will release a new album, Good Girl, on June 11 via Get Better Records. Hear the super catchy "Pet" now.

--

JENNY LEWIS & SERENGETI - "GLTR"

The latest single from Jenny Lewis and Serengeti's pandemic collaboration is "GLTR," which Serengeti says is "a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec."

--

LAWRENCE ROTHMAN - "THRASH THE WEST" FT. AMANDA SHIRES

Lawrence Rothman's new two-part album, Good Morning, America and Not a Son, is due out June 25 via KRO Records, and the latest single features Amanda Shires. "'Thrash The West' details how I came to terms with the childhood trauma of sexual abuse from a teacher," Rothman says, "and how I found an opportunity to heal after decades through a chance meeting with a poet/healer whom had been through the same experience, through many FaceTime sessions during COVID, this helped me find a new solace and healing from the fracases of pain. I then wrote the song 'Thrash The West' about coming to terms with, and finding a new way to compartmentalize, the demon that has haunted me."

--

GIRL IN RED - "YOU STUPID BITCH"

"There’s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower that goes ‘we accept the love we think we deserve,'" girl in red, aka Marie Ulven, says of her new single "You Stupid Bitch." "It’s a very heartbreaking line, but it’s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running. I would drop everything just to be there for them. That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I could’ve made her so happy… The core essence of this track is like, I’m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. It’s this really direct, straightforward track." It's from her new album, if i could make it go quiet.

--

KING AZAZ - "LET YOURSELF OUT"

Philly punks King Azaz have shared another track off their upcoming LP Forever Green (due 4/23 via Get Better) and it's a scuzzy, fuzzy ripper.

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - "VISIONS"

José González will release Local Valley, his first album in six years, on September 17 via Mute. "Visions" is the beautiful new single, and you can get the album on exclusive, limited edition red vinyl in the BV shop.

--

JARV IS... - "SWANKY MODES" (DENNIS BOVELL MIXES)

One of the best songs on last year's great JARV IS... album Beyond the Pale is "Swanky Modes," which recounts a dalliance Jarvis had with a fading star actress in "the days of VHS and casual sex." That song has now been handed over the dub and reggae icon Dennis Bovell -- who's worked with everyone from Linton Kwesi Johnson and I-Roy to The Slits and Bananarama -- who sprinkles his magic on three terrific mixes that are out now as a new single.

--

LIZ PHAIR - "SPANISH DOORS"

Liz Phair has finally announced details of Soberish, her first album in 11 years, which will be out June 4. Here's the new single.

--

TOOTH AND CLAW - "YOUR CRUCIFIXION"

Tooth and Claw -- the new band of vocalist Daniel Austin (Die Young), multi-instrumentalist Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis, Sect, Path of Resistance), drummer Cameron Joplin (Magnitude, Ecostrike), and James Chang (Undying, Catharsis, Sect) -- have announced their debut album and released this new song from it. Read more about it here.

--

NO JOY - "KIDDER FROM HEAVEN"

No Joy rework four ‘Motherhood‘ songs -- and cover Deftones‘ “Teenager“ -- in a harp-heavy orchestral style. “I wanted to do something that sounded bigger than Motherhood did,“ says the band's Jasamine White-Gluz.

--

TIRZAH - "SEND ME"

UK electronic art pop singer/songwriter Tirzah has released "Send Me," her first new single since her very good 2018 debut album Devotion. Read more about it here.

--

BLACK SABBATH - "AM I GOING INSANE (RADIO)" (REMASTERED SINGLE EDIT)

Black Sabbath have announced a massive Sabotage reissue, including a bonus 7" with a remastered single edit of "Am I Going Insane (Radio)," which you can hear now. Read more here.

--

