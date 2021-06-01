29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RISE AGAINST - "TALKING TO OURSELVES"

Rise Against's new album Nowhere Generation arrives this Friday (6/4) via Loma Vista (pre-order the limited picture disc), and here's one more taste of anthemic punk from the LP ahead of the release.

--

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS - "LETTER TO CYNTHIA"

Nick Cave released a new single with Warren Ellis, Grief, inspired by a question he answered on his Red Hand Files site in 2018 from a fan named Cynthia. It's now available to stream as well as a 7" vinyl.

--

LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE LINDSAY) - "CLIMB EVERY WALL"

Lump, aka Laura Marling and Tunng's Mike Lindsay, will release their second album, Animal, on July 30 via Partisan/Chrysalis and they've just shared this woozy, appealing new single. Say Laura, “I’d watched a film called ‘The Pervert's Guide to Ideology’ about how ideology is woven into Hollywood cinema, and there was a bit about how in Communist countries they cut out the song 'Climb Every Mountain' from the ‘Sound of Music’ because it’s too much of a personal, individualistic ideology, so that’s where I got the title.” Lindsay adds, “I spent hours trying to find a bassline that would work. It was a real headache. Then when I got it, I just loved it and I made my girlfriend come downstairs and dance in the room for about an hour.”

--

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - "I MIGHT HAVE"

NYC's A Place to Bury Strangers will release the Hologram EP on July 16 via their own Dedstrange label and they've just shared a second track from it. “‘I Might Have’ is about the insecurities of life and growing up and when you just have to turn around and say ‘F*ck it,’” says frontman Oliver Ackermann. “Life sucks so we may as well have a good time.” It's a ripper and the video embodies the "might as well have a good time" spirit.

--

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - "I BROKE MY OWN RULE"

They Might Be Giants release BOOK this fall and they've just shared a new song from it, the bouncy John Linnell single "I Broke My Own Rule."

--

GREENTEA PENG - "FREE MY PEOPLE" FT. SIMMY & KID CRUISE

UK artist Greentea Peng releases her debut LP, MAN MADE, on Friday, and the latest single is the woozy, funky "Free My People," which features Simmy and Kid Cruise.

--

TANGENTS - "LILLIPUTIAN"

Australian electronic/ambient group Tangents will release their new album Timeslips & Chimeras on July 30 via Temporary Residence Ltd, and they've shared the gorgeous, suspenseful, seven-minute lead single "Lilliputian."

--

LORAINE JAMES - "RUNNING LIKE THAT" (ft. EDEN SAMARA)

UK electronic musician Loraine James' new album Reflection comes out Friday (6/4) via Hyperdub, and it'll include this new ethereal R&B song, "Running Like That."

--

MADGIC (MADLIB & LOGIC) - "MAFIA MUSIC"

Madlib and Logic continue to tease their collaborative album as MadGic, and they've shared their third single: the hazy, psychedelic rap of "Mafia Music."

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "200/WARNING"

TDE's Isaiah Rashad has a new album on the way, and while you wait for that, he's shared this non-album cut. It's a great, laid-back song, and it's exciting to think of what the album will have in store if the non-album songs are this good.

--

YOUNGEST - "NEVER / NOWHERE"

Italian grungy shoegazers Youngest have a new single that they tell Idioteq is inspired by bands like Title Fight, Nothing, DIIV, Basement, Superheaven, Balance and Composure, Modern Color, Narrow Head, and more, and if you like that kinda stuff, you should give this a spin too.

--

TEENAGE SEQUENCE - "ALL THIS ART"

UK indie/disco/post-punk artist Teenage Sequence (aka Dewan-Dean Soomary of the bands Beach Blood and King Blues) has signed to Get Better Records, and his first single for the label is the very danceable "All This Art," which Dewan-Dean says is "as much about the systemic racism of the UK music industry as it is my own neurosis, as serious about these subjects as it (an attempt at being) humorous."

--

EDICT (ex-BURY YOUR DEAD, DROPDEAD, etc) - "FACE FIRST" & "SALVATION"

Edict is a new Providence metallic hardcore band fronted by original Bury Your Dead vocalist Joe Krewko and also featuring members of Dropdead, Learn, Ruin It, Darklands, Crossdragger, and The Full Effect. They've released their first demo, with two raw, bone-crushing songs.

--

ENNY - "I WANT"

UK rapper/singer Enny is gearing up for her debut EP, and here's a very promising single from it. "This tune is deffo a significant song in my musical journey as it was the first song that Paya and I made together," she said. "We had no expectation, just vibes, London and some wavy weather. I hope this tune paints more of a picture into the world I’m coming from and the story of the EP. This is one to bubble to and motivate you to get up and get what you want!!"

--

CAUTIOUS CLAY - "STRANGE LOVE" (ft. SABA)

Cleveland R&B artist Cautious Clay taps Chicago rapper Saba for this smooth new song off his upcoming debut album Deadpan Love, due June 25 via The Orchard.

--

WITCHING - "A PIECE OF MY STORY DIES WITH THEM"

Philly's Witching combine atmospheric sludge metal, harsh black metal, dizzying prog, and more on their intense new song "A Piece Of My Story Dies With Them," which you can read more about here.

--

LIL BABY & LIL DURK - "VOICE OF THE HEROES"

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have put their melodic, auto-tune-loving, sing-rapping heads together plenty of times in the past, and now they've done so for an entire collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, due this Friday (6/4) via Quality Control/Wolfpack Global/Motown/Alamo. Along with the announcement comes the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

SKALAPPER - LOCAL SOUND

Japanese ska-punks Skalapper recently released this three-song EP/single, and if you like your ska-punk as fast and catchy as possible, you need this in your life.

--

FAMILY PORTRAIT FT. JULIAN LYNCH & ALEX BLEEKER - "WON'T TELL BARBARA"

Ridgewood, NJ's Family Portrait are back with this new single that's out via Underwater Peoples (who we haven't heard from in a while). "Won't Tell Barbara" features Real Estate's Julian Lynch and Alex Bleeker and is a hazy bit of weirdness.

--

KING PRINCESS - "HOUSE BURN DOWN"

King Princess started performing "House Burn Down" during her 2018 shows, and now she's shared a studio version. It was co-produced by regular collaborator Mark Ronson and features The Strokes' Fabrizio Moretti on drums and Nikolai Fraiture on bass.

--

ANIKA - "CHANGE"

Anika will release new album Change on July 23 via Sacred Bones and Invada. While she has released records as part of Exploded View and with Shackleton, this is Anika's first solo album since her great self-titled 2010 debut where she was backed by Beak>. For Change, she worked with Exploded View’s Martin Thulin, who co-produced the album and contributed drums and bass. Check out the title track.

--

DRUG STORE ROMEOS - "SECRET PLAN"

Pinned somewhere between bedroom pop and shoegaze (and calling on the styles of bands such as Stereolab and Broadcast, among others), Drug Store Romeos' new single paints an ethereal vision of adolescence, of secrets between best friends and late night conversations concealed beneath the sheet-roof of a makeshift pillow fort.

--

BLANKENBERGE – “NO SENSE” & “LOOK AROUND (ALEX KELMAN REMIX)”

Hailing from Saint Petersburg, Russia, Blankenberge make shoegaze that's both roaring and ethereal.

--

MATTHEW E WHITE - "GENUINE HESITATION"

Matthew E White is back with a new album, K Bay, due out September 10 via Domino. It's his first solo album in six years, and the first single from it is the electro-pop leaning opening song "Genuine Hesitation."

--

CAREER WOMAN - "BALCONY"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Melody Caudill released her vulnerable, self-aware new single as Career Woman, "Balcony," which we wrote more about here.

--

TILL LINDEMANN (RAMMSTEIN) - "ICH HASSE KINDER"

Till Lindemann has released a new solo single, "Ich hasse Kinder," which translates to "I Hate Children." The heavy industrial metal track is about being seated on a plane next to a child and the subsequent annoyance and joy that could come with that. He ultimately decides that he loves children -- with the caveat "but they have to be mine." The video is even more over the top than the song.

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE & WILLIE NELSON - "ON THE ROAD AGAIN"

In honor of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour's rescheduling, Alanis Morissette covered "On The Road Again" as a piano ballad and duet with Willie Nelson.

--

SAMIA - "SHOW UP"

Samia shared the first single off her new EP, Scout, which we wrote more about here.

--

WOODS - "WAITING FOR A NEW ME"

Woods are releasing More Strange, a deluxe edition of last year's excellent Strange to Explain, on July 23 via Woodsist. It comes with five new songs, including an alternate version of "Be There Still" and new lovely, horn-filled new single "Waiting Around for Me."

--

