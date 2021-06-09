30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LANTLÔS - "MAGNOLIA"

German post-black metal turned heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs has shared the second single off their anticipated new album Wildhund (due 7/30 via Prophecy Productions). It's some of Lantlôs' most overtly poppy music yet, but still with a ton of weight in those riffs.

--

CHRIS DEMAKES (LESS THAN JAKE) - "FATHER TIME"

Less Than Jake co-frontman Chris DeMakes has released a new solo song dedicated to his father, who's been battling Parkinson's. "The chorus lyric says, ‘you can’t replace or outrun Father Time,’ meaning, nothing can replace the time he gave me and none of us can beat the inevitable clock," Chris says of the song, which pairs the sentimental message with a sugar-rush of '90s-style pop punk.

--

WEDNESDAY - "CODYS ONLY"

Asheville band Wednesday have shared the second song off their upcoming album Twin Plagues (due 8/13 via Orindal Records), and it starts out as humble, '90s-style indie rock before exploding into something much bigger.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER & HARRY FRAUD - "SINK"

"Sink" is a great, melancholic rap song that was a vinyl-only bonus track on Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud's The Plugs I Met 2. Now they've released it digitally.

--

IT/GIRL - "ALL TOGETHER NOW"

IT/GIRL is a raw punk band from Urbana, Illinois featuring Malady Jane (Thotcrime) on instrumentals/mixing and Leda Paige (The Hallowed Catharsis) on vocals/lyrics. They've got a demo coming out on June 25, and this new song from it is a total rager.

--

DYING WHALE - "BIBLICAL IMAGE"

Georgia "doom punk" duo Dying Whale will release a new two-song single on June 25 via Nefarious Industries, and one of those songs is out now. It's throat-shredding, ear-piercing chaos in the best way.

--

BLU ANXXIETY - "INTERNET TERRORIST"

NYC electro/industrial punks Blu Anxxiety take on internet trolls with their eardrum-pounding "Internet Terrorist" off their debut LP Plaay Dead. "Blu Anxxiety is PTSD from the police state– anxiety from the boys in blue," the band's Chi Orengo tells No Echo about the band's name. "The two x’s stand for two strikes."

--

GOLDLINK - "WHITE WALLS"

DC rapper GoldLink will release his new album HARAM! on June 18 via Squaaash Club/RCA Records, and it'll include this glitchy, noisy song that takes shots at Sheck Wes.

--

BLEACHERS - "HOW DARE YOU WANT MORE"

Bleacher played "How Dare You Want More," a jazzy, upbeat number from their new album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, on The Tonight Show in May, and now they've shared the studio version, along with a performance video. "Over the past few years I found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure," Jack Antonoff says. "I’ve felt rage, fear, darkness etc. around it, but at the end of the day what I am left with is that everybody wants a little more and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people. So... how dare you want more? How dare you go out and get what you want? How do you ask for it when you’re not sure if you even deserve it? It’s an easy song to write about the people in my life and the hardest thing to do to oneself."

--

POPPY - EAT (NXT SOUNDTRACK) EP

The impossible-to-pin-down Poppy is back with a new EP, released in partnership with WWE's television program NXT, and it's a totally insane mix of metalcore, industrial, pop, and more, totally sugary at times and totally brutal at others.

--

PI’ERRE BOURNE - "SOSSBOY 2" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Producer/rapper Pi’erre Bourne is releasing a new album, The Life of Pi’erre 5, this Friday (6/11) via SossHouse/Interscope, and it includes this new collab with Lil Uzi Vert, which finds both artists sing-rapping over rickety trap drums and helium synths.

--

MAPS AND FOILS - "ABIME"

France's Maps and Foils put a metallic spin on post-hardcore with this gnarly new song.

--

LUSTMORD & KARIN PARK - "SONG OF SOL"

Here's another gorgeous ambient pop song off the upcoming collaborative album from Lustmord and Arabrot's Karin Park.

--

ARELSEUM - "WOODS"

Arelseum is the duo of Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, etc.) and Ryan Lipynsky (Unearthly Trance, Reeking Aura, etc) and their new album III comes out June 18 via Sleeping Giant Glossolalia. Here's the eerie, atmospheric lead single.

--

MATTHEW DEAR - "GUTTERS AND BEYOND"

“This is 'sober me' giving in to 'drinking me'," says Matthew Dear of the latest single from his upcoming album, Preacher's Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, which was started back in 2008 but finished in the pandemic. "I've been sober for 5 years now, but I've always gone hot and cold in the past. My type of drinking has always been rather predictable in its unpredictability. What I mean by that is some nights I could have a glass of wine at dinner and go quietly to bed after, and other nights, dinner would wind up lasting 2 days and I'd be DJ'ing an afterparty for total strangers in a different city. I sought that life out from an early age, and prospered in the accompanied freedoms it often presented me. After a while though, it took its toll. Rarely in singular moments of clarity, but more in subtle jabs at my ability to maintain a good, productive and balanced life. So ‘Gutters And Beyond’ is really about the struggle, and apparently when I wrote this one, I was throwing in the towel to the addictive personality within.”

--

THE SCIENTISTS - "THE SCIENCE OF SUAVE"

Australian punk legends The Scientists release Negativity, their first album in 35 years, this Friday, and have offered up one last appetizer before the the 11 course meal begins. Here, frontman Kim Salmon answers his own question, "How'd I ever get so fucking suave?"

--

W.H. LUNG - "PEARL IN THE PALM"

Manchester, UK group W.H. Lung will release their second album, Vanities, on September 3 via Melodic. “We wanted to move away from easing people in and grab them by the heart straight away," says singer Joe Evans of the band's plan for the new album, partly inspired by the pandemic. "I reflected on how we played live shows and romanticised about launching onto the stage in a bundle of energy and starting the party, no messing. The directness comes from making music more intuitively, and more from a place of fun. We were writing music that affirmed how much we missed dancing in sweaty rooms, enjoying the company of a collection of beautiful friendly strangers.” Mission accomplished with first single -- the electro rock jam "Pearl in the Palm."

--

DESTROY BOYS - "DRINK"

California punks Destroy Boys are back with new single "Drink" via Hopeless Records. Produced by Will Yip, it's a ripper that looks "at the relationship that can exist with mind-altering substances, and how it can be both destructive and comforting."

--

L'RAIN - "SUCK TEETH"

"I'm thinking through childhood and having children, wondering if it’s possible for someone to prevent their failures and shortcomings from getting passed on," L'Rain says of the funky latest track from her upcoming album for Mexican Summer, Fatigue. "'Suck Teeth' was originally going to be the name of the entire album because I loved how it encapsulated a very Black sound of disapproval, annoyance, and disappointment. This song also includes a hand game I made up with my collaborator Ben Chapoteau-Katz to add to the percussive sound in the second verse. I wanted to very specifically invoke children’s play, even if it wasn’t obvious, I wanted the listener to feel it."

--

LUNAR VACATION - "SHRUG"

Atlanta's Lunar Vacation have signed to Keeled Scales (Buck Meek, The Deer) and have released their first single for the label. Produced by Daniel Gleason of Grouplove, "Shrug" is very catchy, jangly indiepop and the video features animation by John Andrews of Woods and Hand Habits. "I look back now and realize that this song was a pivotal moment in delving into self-identity and ultimately identifying as a non-binary person," says songwriter Grace Repasky. "The more I tried to fit into a box, the more I felt out of place. Reconstructing thinking patterns and unlearning a binary outlook is a lifelong journey, and I think ‘Shrug’ is a documented beginning for me."

--

THE GOON SAX - "PSYCHIC"

Australian trio The Goon Sax release new album Mirror II, their first for Matador, next month and they've just shared asecond single from it. "Psychic" draws from gloomy '80s indie but a warm beating heart shines out of the song.

--

DEAFHEAVEN - "GREAT MASS OF COLOR"

Deafheaven have announced their anticipated fifth album, and they show off a much lighter, more melodic side with this clean-sung lead single. Read more about it here.

--

THE LATE ONES - "FAKE REGGAE"

California-via-Hawaii reggae/hip hop trio The Late Ones are back with a new single that encourages reggae artists to use their platforms to affect actual change. Read more about it here.

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "LAKES ON THE MOON"

Kevin Devine will release an expanded edition of his No One's Waiting Up For Me Tonight EP and here's one of the new songs, which you can read more about here.

--

JUDAS KNIFE (mem GARRISON, YOUTH OF TODAY, INTO ANOTHER, etc) - "LUMBERING GIANT"

Judas Knife is the duo of Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo (of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, God Fires Man, and more) on vocals, guitars, bass, and keys and Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums, and they're releasing their debut album Death Is The Thing With Feathers on 9/24 via Translation Loss. Read more about this lead single here.

--

THE FRONT BOTTOMS - "VOODOO MAGIC" (ft. MATT SKIBA)

The Front Bottoms have released a new song featuring Matt Skiba on guitar, and you can read more about it here.

--

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "NEVER ENDING"

After releasing their excellent new album Million Masks of God, Manchester Orchestra have shared this great new song from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Read more about it here.

--

SLEATER-KINNEY - "METHOD"

Here's the third single off Sleater-Kinney's new album, which comes out this week. Read more about it here.

--

MINKA & BEARD-O-BEES (LOTUS) - "OUT FOR BLOOD"

Minka (aka Ari Rubin) has teamed up with Beard-o-Bees (aka Jesse Miller of Lotus and Octave Cat) for a collaborative EP, and you can read more about lead single "Out For Blood" here.

--

JOSE GONZALEZ - "HEAD ON"

"I wrote it as a combat song or a list of instructions...a manual," José González says of the latest single from his new album Local Valley. "I mean both ‘straight ahead’ and head ON - as in switching on your mind. It was inspired by Fela Kuti’s 'Zombie' and the way I used to write lyrics for my hardcore band."

--

