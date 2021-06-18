So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SERJ TANKIAN - "DISARMING TIME: A MODERN PIANO CONCERTO" & "CINEMATIC PIANO THEME (WITH POETRY)"

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian follows his recent solo EP Elasticity (order on limited white vinyl) with a 24-minute modern classical piece and the announcement that he'll put out a spoken word project, Cool Gardens Poetry Suite, on July 9. You can stream a track from that now too.

SKEPTA & POP SMOKE - "LANE SWITCHA" (FEAT. A$AP ROCKY, JUICY J & PROJECT PAT)

The soundtrack for the latest Fast and Furious move, F9: The Fast Saga, is out now, and one of the highlights is this extremely star-studded track.

ISAIAH RASHAD - "HEADSHOTS (4RD DA LOCALS)"

TDE's Isaiah Rashad has a new album on the way, and here's a new laid-back, melodic single.

INFORMATION_AGE (mem PALLBEARER, PINKISH BLACK) - "WE WERE ALIVE"

Joseph D. Rowland (Pallbearer, Hosianna Mantra) and Daron Beck (Pinkish Black) are Information_Age, whose self-titled debut EP arrives July 23. Lead single "We Were Alive" finds the duo offering up their take on '80s goth.

TRAVIE MCCOY (GYM CLASS HEROES) - "A SPOONFUL OF CINNAMON"

Hip hop and pop punk have been crossing paths in the current mainstream a lot lately, and though it's a bigger trend than ever now, this moment does have its predecessors, like Gym Class Heroes, whose lead singer/rapper Travie McCoy just signed to Hopeless and released his first song in six years.

J GREEN - "NEVER SWITCHING SIDES" (ft. HOTBOII)

Two rising Florida rappers, J Green and Hotboii, team up on this melancholic, melodic new song.

CHIEF KEEF - "HADOUKEN"

Chicago drill pioneer Chief Keef continues to stay prolific on the underground, and he just returned with this undeniably great song.

GUCCI MANE - "POSSE ON BOULDERCREST" (ft. POOH SHIESTY & SIR MIX-A-LOT)

Gucci Mane released his new album Ice Daddy which includes two songs with his latest protégé, Pooh Shiesty, and it also stars Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, and more. One of the two Pooh Shiesty songs is the instantly-satisfying "Posse On Bouldercrest," which got the video treatment and comes with a hook by the one and only Sir Mix-A-Lot.

HUGO SKAVEZ - "THE SKAMMUNIST MANIFESTO"

For Bandcamp's Juneteeth fundraiser, mysterious ska-punk artist Hugo Skavez has released a new protest song that's fueled by a sloganeering hook of "Burn flags/Film cops/Punch Nazis." It rips.

LUKAH - "THE CONFLICT"

Memphis underground rapper Lukah continues his prolific year with an ominous new song.

MABEL - "LET THEM KNOW"

UK pop singer Mabel returns with a thumping, disco-house-tinged single. If you like the last Dua Lipa album, you might like this too.

EIGHTEEN VISIONS - "THEM BONES" (ALICE IN CHAINS COVER)

Second wave metalcore vets Eighteen Visions have released a cover of Alice In Chains' classic "Them Bones." They mostly stay faithful to the original, but they add a little more "-core" in there. It's cool stuff.

MIKE - "SPIRAL"

NYC experimental rapper MIKE's anticipated new LP Disco! arrives Monday (6/21) and here's another typically great, psychedelic song from it.

MODEST MOUSE - "THE SUN HASN'T LEFT"

Modest Mouse's new album, The Golden Casket, is out next week and here's one more track to tide you over till the whole thing drops -- the breezy, island-y "The Sun Hasn't Left."

KAMASI WASHINGTON - "SUN KISSED CHILD"

This jumping new Kamasi track is from Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3, the third installment in the The Undefeated EP series. It features vocalists Dwight Trible and Patrice Quinn, and drummer Ronald Bruner Jr. who is Thundercat's older brother.

JAD FAIR & KRAMER - "I WANNA MAKE A MOVIE"

Jad Fair and Kramer's album The History Of Crying, Revisited is out today and one of the standouts is "I Wanna Make a Movie." Kramer provided the song titles, which Jad then wrote lyrics for. Kramer says Jad came back with lyrics just a few hours after he sent the title, "in his truest style...with 'happy endings,' and 'starring you and me,' and 'action packed and thrilling.' all things that reflected his lifelong, unbreakable optimism and love for everything and everyone around him and all around the world. Jad is Joy. Jad is Hope. Jad is Love." You can watch the video -- ok, it's a movie -- for the song below.

ALI SETHI & NICOLAS JAAR - "YAKJEHTI MEIN"

Pakistani writer and musician Ali Sethi says "this track was made for Radio Alhara and broadcast live from Bethlehem on May 25th — in solidarity with the people of Palestine."

ADVERTISEMENT - "HERE IT COMES (FREEDOM)"

Pacific Northwest band Advertisement release their Freedom EP today and they've just made a video for this rework of the title track that has a little bit of a PiL post-punk feel.

THIS IS HEAD - "BITEN" & "BLY"

Swedish group This Is Head are back with a new 7" single featuring the anthemic "Biten" and the quirkier "Bly."

HILOTRONS - "PAINTED ELVIS"

Quebec musician Mike Dubue is set to release his new HILOTRONS album, Lonely Cinema II, and here's another track from it -- the tranquil, atmospheric, "Painted Elvis" that features Caylie Runciman (Boyhood) on lead vocals.

TWIN SHADOW - "SUGARCANE" & "LONESTAR"

Twin Shadow will release his new, self-titled album on July 9 and here are two more track from it -- the moody, glitchy and dancey "Sugarcane" and the reggae-fied "Lonestar."

ANDREW HUNG - "GOODBYE" (ALBUM OUT TODAY)

"My songs are my subconscious talking to itself," says Fuck Buttons' Andrew Hung of the latest single from his new album Devastations which is out today. "This is about how it tried to say goodbye to itself. Well in a way it succeeded because the excavation of self I underwent has allowed my subconscious to breathe again. I hope."

ESPERANZA SPALDING - "FORMWELA 5" FT. COREY KING

A week after "Formwela 4," Esperanza Spalding has hared another single, based around a striking piano pattern, that she wrote and recorded in her Songwrights Apothecary Lab in Portland, OR, with collaborator Corey King.

SALLY SHAPIRO - "FADING AWAY"

The Swedish duo who gave us 2006 blog hit ”I'll Be By Your Side” have been ”working in deep seclusion over the last half decade” and will have a new record out this fall via Italians Do It Better. Here's the first single.

VINCE STAPLES - "LAW OF AVERAGES"

Vince Staples finally announced his anticipated self-titled album, which is produced by Kenny Beats, and shared this great new single. Read more about it here.

SPEED - "WE SEE U"

The tough-as-nails Australian hardcore band SPEED released this killer new song/video and you can read more about it here.

DABABY - "BALL IF I WANT TO"

DaBaby's reign isn't ending anytime soon. He's just followed "Masterpiece" with his second single of 2021, "BALL IF I WANT TO," and it's the kind of loud, boisterous song that DaBaby is perfect at, and it comes with an awesomely over-the-top video. Read more here.

AT THE GATES - "THE FALL INTO TIME"

At The Gates' new song is nearly seven minutes and it moves between symphonic territory, atmospheric post-metal, and straight-up prog. It's off their upcoming LP Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl) and you can read more about it here.

CARCASS - "KELLY'S MEAT EMPOIUM"

British death metal legends Carcass finally announced their new album Torn Arteries (pre-order our limited white vinyl variant) and released this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

