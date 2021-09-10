29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SYD - "RIGHT TRACK" (ft. SMINO)

Following "Fast Car" and "Missing Out" comes a third new Syd single. This one's fueled by acoustic guitar and upbeat drums in a '90s R&B way, and it comes with a verse from the great Midwest rapper Smino.

--

SZA - "THE ANONYMOUS ONES"

SZA has contributed a version of "The Anonymous Ones" from the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen to the film's soundtrack, and she sounds as uniquely soulful as ever.

--

GONE TO COLOR - "SUICIDE" FT ANGUS ANDREW (LIARS)

Gone to Color release their guest-filled debut in October and they've just shared new track "Suicide" featuring Liars' Angus Andrew. “Many moons ago Tyler and Matt (GTC) sent me some instrumentals, one of which was titled 'Suicide,'" says Angus. "Tragically, as circumstance would have it, an old friend of mine had just taken their life, so the timing was intense. Despite grieving with very raw emotions, I tried to communicate the frustration I was feeling. The result is now indelibly linked and serves as a particularly personal monument to my dear friend.” The song is released today, September 10, with is World Suicide Prevention Day and all proceeds from the single will benefit The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

--

ANNIE – “SHE’S LIKE THE WIND” (PATRICK SWAYZE COVER)

Having recently released Dark Hearts, her first album in 11 years, Nowegian pop artist Annie is back with an EP titled Neon Nights. On it she covers JAMC's "Just Like Honey" as well as “She’s Like The Wind” -- Patrick Swayze's ballad from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack. Giving the track a neon glow does wonders and while Swayze-heads may not agree, this is an improvement on the original.

--

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "THE MISTAKE"

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve have shared another rager off their upcoming album Conquering. Guitarist/vocalist Sammy Urwin says, "'The Mistake' is about letting other people's opinions of you seep into your subconscious and filling you with self-doubt. In life, you can't always win over everyone. But don't let the haters stifle your true potential and stand in between you and your goals."

--

WAYS AWAY (mem SAMIAM, STICK TO YOUR GUNS) - "AND FOR A MOMENT I DON'T WANNA DIE"

Ways Away is the collaborative project of vocalist/guitarist Jesse Barnett (of Stick To Your Guns, Trade Wind, Wish You Were Here) and guitarist Sergie Loobkoff (of Samiam, Knapsack, Racquet Club), whose lineup is rounded out by drummer Jared Shavelson (of The Hope Conspiracy, Boysetsfire, Paint It Black, The Bronx, and more) and bassist Ian Smith (who was also in the now-defunct Racquet Club with Sergie), and they've put out this new single. This one finds them exploring a more aggressive side than they did on their debut LP, and it's a ripper.

--

OMNIGONE - "COLLAPSE"

West Coast ska-punks Omnigone (ex-Link 80) have put out a new single on Bad Time Records, and this one's a ripper that tones down the ska side and goes full punk/melodic hardcore.

--

UNDO K FROM HOT (ZACH HILL) - "DUMB LITTLE FUCKER"

Earlier this year, Zach Hill (Death Grips, Hella, etc) released the debut album by his new band Undo K From Hot, and now they've put out another new single: a dose of abrasive experimental rock called "Dumb Little Fucker."

--

WORM - "EMPIRE OF THE NECROMANCERS"

Florida blackened death-doomers Worm will release a new album, Foreverglade, on October 22 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Empire of the Necromancers" offers up a nice balance of filth and melody.

--

UNTO OTHERS - "NO CHILDREN LAUGHING NOW"

Portland goth rockers have shared another single off their upcoming album Strength (due 9/24 via Roadrunner), and it's another dose of brooding '80s worship.

--

MOSES SUMNEY - "CAN'T BELIEVE IT" FT. SAM GENDEL

Moses Sumney has announced the launch of Tuntum, a label, production company, and creative agency based out of Asheville, NY. Tuntum's first release is Moses' new cover of T-Pain's "Can't Believe it," featuring saxophone player Sam Gendel. "When I moved to California at 16, T-Pain's 'Can't Believe It' was one of the first songs I heard on the radio," Moses says. "Sitting in a vast Wal-Mart parking lot, I wondered at how everything was bigger in America, and turned up the bass. I learned to associate T-Pain with newness, half because his music soundtracked a transitional point in my life, half because his sonic exploration was so fresh. Much like Suzanne Ciani, Herbie Hancock, and Laurie Anderson before him, T-Pain has remained an aesthetic beacon for me as I've explored the ever-thinning boundary between the human voice and technological augmentation of it. As I enter yet another life transition with my new label Tuntum, a tribute to T-Pain felt like the most fitting beginning of a new era."

--

DUKE DEUCE - "WTF"

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce has announced his second album of 2021, CRUNKSTAR, and the first single is "WTF," which sounds straight out of the early 2000s crunk era.

--

ELEANOR BUCKLAND - "I'M NOT SAYING"

Boston singer-songwriter Eleanor Buckland will release new album You Don’t Have To Know on October 29 and you can get a taste via single "I'm Not Saying." You can also catch her at the Brooklyn Americana Festival on September 17 and 18.

LNDFK - "HOW DO WE KNOW WE'RE ALIVE" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Following a song with Chester Watson, electronic art pop artist LNDFK has released another song with a great underground rapper, Pink Siifu.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "5 MILLI"

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo pushed his new album Rich Off Pints 2 back to September 28 via Iced UpRecords, and he also put out this new single, which finds him cruising over melodic, hypnotic production from Da Realist Sounds.

--

MAXSHH - "THANKS FOR THE CRABAPPLES"

Maxshh (aka Max Goldstein of Tundrastomper, Fred Cracklin, Rong, Omeed & The Natural Scene) will release a new album, Bonus Flowers, on September 24 via Exploding In Sound, and new single "Thanks For The Crabapples" is lo-fi experimental folk in the vein of Elephant 6.

--

MOZZY - "STRAIGHT TO 4TH"

West Coast rapper Mozzy will release his new album Untreated Trauma on September 17 via Mozzy Records/EMPIRE, and new single "Straight to 4th" is a smooth rap ballad that mourns the death of a friend.

--

DREAMTIGERS (mem DEFEATER, CASPIAN, THE AMITY AFFLICTION, BAMORHEA) - "EMPTY ROADS, PT. 1" & "HEAVY HANDED"

Dreamtigers (members of Defeater, Caspian, The Amity Affliction, and Bamorhea) just signed to Skeletal Lightning and released this two-song single, featuring a new version of "Empty Roads, Pt. 1" from their 2016 album Wishing Well and the new song "Heavy Handed." The new version of "Empty Roads, Pt. 1" is in more of a heavy, atmospheric vein than the original, and "Heavy Handed" follows suit. A new album is due in 2022.

--

SULPHUROUS - "THE BLACK MOUTH OF SEPULCHRE"

Danish death-doomers Sulphurous will release The Black Mouth of Sepulchre on October 24 via Dark Descent Records, and you can stream the monstrous title track now.

--

TRENTEMØLLER: IN THE GLOAMING

Danish composer and musician Trentemøller has announced new album Memoria which will be out in early 2022. The first single off the album is dreamy "In the Gloaming" featuring lead vocals from Lisbet Fritze. “This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully,” Trentemøller says. "In The Gloaming" is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship. The feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns.”

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "WE BELONG" (SQUAREPUSHER REMIX)

"Danny Elfman is a living legend and I was thrilled to be asked to do a remix for him,” says Squarepusher. “I chose 'We Belong' partly because it's in E flat, which is a nice escape from guitar-friendly tonalities, and also because I was especially drawn to the vocal elements. For instrumentation I used some of my old analogue hardware including a Yamaha CS-80.”

--

ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA - "COLD HEART" (THE BLESSED MADONNA REMIX)

"Like just about everyone on the planet, I stand in awe of Elton John and Dua Lipa," The Blessed Madonna says. "It was such an enormous honour to be asked to be a part of their collaboration which is such a beautiful project. I immediately loved the song and I tried very hard to do it justice. It is nothing but pure joy to be in the orbit of these icons and their great big, warm beautiful hearts. I appreciate all of you listening."

--

79.5 - "CLUB LEVEL"

NYC's 79.5 are gearing up to release their sophomore album in 2022, with Durand Jones & The Indications' Aaron Frazer co-producing with bandleader Kate Mattison as co-producers on the project. While further details have yet to be revealed you can get an early taste via sultry disco number "Club Level." You can also catch them on tour with Durand Jones now.

--

IGGY POP & MATT SWEENEY - "EUROPEAN SON" (VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

“The Velvet Underground were rock and roll’s finest band. Iggy Pop remains rock and roll’s greatest singer,” says Matt Sweeney. “I am thrilled and humbled that the joyous experience of getting deeply nasty with Iggy on ‘European Son’ can be heard by lifelong VU fans and newcomers.” This is from the upcoming I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico.

--

WE ARE SCIENTISTS - "YOU'VE LOST YOUR SHIT"

NYC indie vets We Are Scientists will release a new album, Huffy, on October 8 via Masterswan Records. It's their first record in three years, and the new single is the anthemic "You've Lost Your Shit." As usual for the band, the song comes with a funny, memorable video, this time involving an organ black market, with frontman Keith Murray waking up in a bathtub full of ice and a suture in his abdomen.

--

KHEMMIS - "LIVING PYRE"

Denver doomsters Khemmis have announced a new album, Deceiver, and you can read more about lead single "Living Pyre" here.

--

TEMS - "CRAZY TINGS"

Nigerian singer Tems will release a new EP next week, including new single "Crazy Tings," which you can read about here.

--

BILLY TALENT - "END OF ME" (ft. RIVERS CUOMO)

Canadian pop punk/alternative rock lifers Billy Talent have announced their first album in six years, and this new single features Weezer's Rivers Cuomo. Read more about it here.

--

JERRY CANTRELL - "BRIGHTEN"

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has shared the title track off his first solo album in 18 years. Read more about it here.

--

MASTODON - "PUSHING THE TIDE"

Mastodon have announced a new album, Hushed and Grim, and first single "Pushing The Tide" is more of a fired-up rager than we've heard from Mastodon in a minute. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on black double vinyl or get the Revolver collector's bundle.

--

