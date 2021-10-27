29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLY ANAKIN - "SEAN PRICE"

Fly Anakin plays tribute to the late, great Sean Price with this new song, which finds him spitting over a hazy instrumental by Evidence. "Sean Price inspired me to stand on what I believe in and say whatever I feel no matter what type of beat it is," Anakin said. "His influence put me in the driver’s seat, I grew wings and shit." The song will appear on Anakin's next album, due in 2022 via Lex Records/Mutant Academy.

GRAVESEND - FROM THE GUTTER... TO THE GRAVE

NYC black/death dealers Gravesend released their killer debut LP Methods Of Human Disposal on 20 Buck Spin earlier this year, and now they've followed it with a two-song Decibel flexi, featuring new tracks "From the Gutter" and "To the Grave." It's just as vicious as anything on the LP, and should sound great at Gravesend's live debut opening for Pig Destroyer in NYC this December.

YAEJI & OHHYUK - "YEAR TO YEAR" & "29"

Yaeji and OHHYUK, founder of Seoul-based band HYUKOH, went into the studio together earlier this year after exchanging song sketches. They've now shared two new singles that were written, recorded, and produced by the pair, along with their accompanying music videos. The "Year to Year" video was directed by DQM, and the "29" video was directed by Nam Eunuk. "When I was feeling a bit stuck and stagnant with music, Hyuk helped me find the joys of creating again, and this was my first time collaborating with someone so closely on music," Yaeji says. "We spent many days together in the studio in Seoul, sometimes not even making music but just chatting about how we grew up and sharing meals together, and our musical collaboration blossomed as our friendship grew."

HOLY OTHER - "GROUNDLESS" (ft. NYX)

As mentioned, Holy Other's first album in nine years, Lieve, arrives November 19, and today he's released its second single. It's a haunting, ethereal song that'll take you right back to the early 2010s witch house era.

PASS AWAY (I AM THE AVALANCHE, CRIME IN STEREO) - "OREO"

Pass Away (members of I Am The Avalanche and Crime In Stereo) have shared the second single off their upcoming album Thirty Nine, and like the last single, it's a dose of anthemic, Lawrence Arms-y punk. "This song is named after Oreo, a black cat that I woke up with sleeping on the top of my head on a very early Lower East Side morning," vocalist/guitarist Mike Ireland tells Chorus.fm.

GULFER - "END OF THE WORLD"

Montreal emo band Gulfer have shared a new single, "End of the World," and it finds their '90s emo-inspired sound in fine form, with noodly/mathy guitars and soaring hooks.

MARCO BENEVENTO - "AT THE END OR THE BEGINNING"

Marco Benevento is back with a new single and it's a propulsive, bouncy psych-pop song that kinda sounds like Currents-era Tame Impala if James Murphy was producing.

GENOCIDE PACT - "PURGED FLESH"

DC death metallers Genocide Pact have shared another track off their upcoming self-titled album (due 12/3 via Relapse), and it's loaded with bust-your-shit-open riffs.

A WILL AWAY - "KARMA"

A Will Away have announced a new album, Stew, due February 18 via Rude Records. New single "Karma" is a big, anthemic alt-rock song that you could picture dominating the radio in the late '90s / early 2000s.

UNDEROATH - "CYCLE" (ft. GHOSTEMANE)

Underoath have shared the Ghostemane collanb off their upcoming album Voyeurist. "I knew that I wanted to have a feature on the bridge. I wanted something abstract, and ideally in the hip-hop genre," guitarist Tim McTague said. Ghostemane's partly-rapped, partly-screamed feature fits right in.

HANA VU - "GUTTER"

The latest single from Hana Vu's debut LP, Public Storage, is "Gutter. "I used to watch these YouTube videos called Tales of Mere Existence by Levni Yilmaz when I was in middle school and then rediscovered them while writing this record," says Hana. “I actually wrote him a letter when I was 12 … this song is based on one of his shorts."

REMEDY - "DEATH DEFYING" (ft. INSPECTAH DECK)

Wu-Tang affiliate Remedy has announced a new album, Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, which features Ghostface Killah, RZA, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, Masta Killa, Shyheim, Killah Priest, Solomon Childs, and StreetLife, as well as Griselda's Conway The Machine. It comes out November 26 via RemedyRoss Music, and first single "Death Defying" (ft. Inspectah Deck) will take you right back to the era of '90s rap that the Wu helped define.

SLOW PULP - "SHADOW"

Slow Pulp are about to head out on tour, and ahead of that they've shared a new single, "Shadow," which the band says "was written on the tail end of recording Moveys in the Spring of 2020. This song is about feeling like you're out of control, like there's a certain part of you that doesn't seem to want to work with the rest."

JLIN x FITZ FONZARELLI x CAP PRODUCTIONS - "LOC'D & READY"

Having just announced her new EP Embryo, electronic musician Jlin has now released an Adult Swim single with Fitz Fonzarelli, and Cap Productions, and it's a hip hop-infused dose of skittering electronics.

DAVID HOLMES - HOPE IS THE LAST THING TO DIE (DANIEL AVERY REMIX)

Producer and composer David Holmes has passed his single "Hope Is the Last Thing to Die" along to a few fellow artists to remix and Daniel Avery takes it into trancey techno territory.

EELS - "STEAM ENGINE"

Here's another track from Eels' upcoming album Extreme Witchcraft which will be out in January. "Steam Engine" lays down a bluesy track that boogies just a little too.

MØTRIK - "PARTICLE MAZE"

Portland komische lovers MØTRIK will release their third album, MØØN: The Cosmic Electrics of MØTRIK, on November 12 and for an early taste check out this song which should scratch that Neu! itch.

SQUID - "GLOBAL GROOVE" (COSEY FANNI TUTTI REMIX) & "NARRATOR" (LORAINE JAMES REMIX)

UK band Squid have shared a couple remixes of songs from this year's

Bright Green Field. "Global Groove" gets a radical techno rework by Throbbing Gristle's Cosey Fanni Tutti, and "Narrator" gets amped up and chopped up by Loraine James.

JESSY LANZA - "SEVEN 55" FT LORAINE JAMES

"I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view," says Jessy of her new single that's part of her upcoming DJ-Kicks album. "I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”

METRONOMY - "IT'S GOOD TO BE BACK"

"I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful’, but there’d be one or two songs I would like," says Metronomy's Joseph Mount. "I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.” Metronomy's new album, Small World, is out in February.

SNAIL MAIL - "MADONNA"

Snail Mail have shared a new single from their upcoming album Valentine. Lindsey Jordan says "Madonna" is "about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS - "MAGNIFICENT HURT"

The first single from Elvis' new album The Boy Named If a pumped up rocker that has the energy you associate with Elvis' early days with the Attractions.

ME REX - "NEVER GRADUATE"

UK indie band ME REX have announced a new EP, Pterodactyl

ANAÏS MITCHELL - "BRIGHT STAR"

Anaïs Mitchell has announced her first proper solo album in a decade, which was produced by her Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman and also features Doveman, The National's Aaron Dessner, and more.

PUNCH ON! - "GORE-TEX AORTA"

Screamo/post-hardcore bands Overo, Zochor, Punch On! and Coma Regalia are releasing a 4-way split on Middle-Man Records (and other labels)

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "SADIST"

Portrayal of Guilt's second album of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, comes out next week (limited red splatter vinyl pre-order)

CHASTITY - "SOMERSAULT"

Chastity has shared a new single off his upcoming album Suffer Summer

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY - "HUMBLE WINS"

Ohio rapper Stalley has teamed up with most of the most consistently great producers in underground rap, Apollo Brown, for the collaborative album Blacklight

