29 New Songs Out Today

FAT NICK - "LIVING LARGE" (ft. MAXO KREAM)

Fat Nick just released his new album Gorgeous Glizzy Gordo, and it includes this song which features Houston rapper Maxo Kream, who's been on a roll this year. This verse is no different.

--

TAKE TODAY - "SKYDIVING" (ft. CATBITE'S BRITTANY LUNA)

NJ/PA-based band Take Today's new single "Skyddiving" is a catchy grunge/pop punk hybrid and it features backing vocals from Catbite's Brittany Luna.

--

NLE CHOPPA - "JUMPIN" (ft. POLO G)

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is releasing his new EP Me vs. Me on December 3 via Warner, and it'll feature this ominous, jittery new song that includes a verse from Polo G.

--

POST MALONE - "ONE RIGHT NOW" (ft. THE WEEKND)

Post Malone is gearing up for a new album, and it'll feature this new single which features fellow superstar The Weeknd. It's an R&B/synthpop hybrid that's very much in The Weeknd's usual wheelhouse.

--

SILK SONIC (BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK) - "SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW"

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another Silk Sonic single as they gear up for their debut album together, and like the other two, it's a convincing dose of retro-soul.

--

TRAVIS SCOTT - "ESCAPE PLAN" & "MAFIA"

Travis Scott has shared his first two solo singles of 2021, including "Mafia" which features J. Cole. They find Travis' trademark dark, melodic sound in fine form.

--

INDIGO DE SOUZA - "IVY" (FRANK OCEAN COVER)

"I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and 'Ivy' has a truly special place in my heart," Indigo De Souza says. "I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean."

--

CKAY - "LOVE NWANTITI" (FT. ELGRANDETOTO) [NORTH AFRICAN REMIX]

Nigerian Afropop artist Ckay (who's collaborated with Amaarae, Davido, and more) has made a video for the "North African Remix" of his TikTok-viral song "Love Nwantiti," which initially appeared in a different form on his 2019 EP Ckay the First.

--

CITY GIRLS - "SCARED"

Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised comes to Netflix on November 24, and the soundtrack was executive produced by Berry and Cardi B, and it features Cardi, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, and Latto. The City Girls song is out now, and it's a calm but deadly track.

--

LATTO - "SOUFSIDE"

Atlanta rapper Latto continues to rise, and now she's put out an awesomely hard-hitting song that pays tribute to where she's from, "Soufside."

--

LORDE - "HELEN OF TROY" & "HOLD NO GRUDGE"

Lorde has released two bonus tracks from her 2021 album <Solar Power, "Helen of Troy" and "Hold No Grudge." "These songs were fun explorations on the album journey," Lorde says. "They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.” About "Helen of Troy," she continues, "We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of Melo and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes..." About "Hold No Grudge," she says the song "is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth."

--

DARK SKY BURIAL (NAPALM DEATH) - "MIND RAT"

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury will release a new album with his ambient/electronic project Dark Sky Burial, Omnis Cum In Tenebris Praesertim Vita Labore, on December 10. Here's the industrial-tinged lead single "Mind Rat."

--

STAND ATLANTIC - "MOLOTOV [OK]"

Australian Hopeless-signed pop punks follow recent single "deathwish" (ft. nothing,nowhere) with "molotov [OK]," and this one finds them injecting a heavier hard rock vibe into their usual sound.

--

LINGUA IGNOTA - EPISTOLARY GRIEVING FOR JIMMY SWAGGART

"4 VIDEOS WITH ACCOMPANYING TEXT AND TRACKS DEDICATED TO BROTHER JIMMY SWAGGART," Kristin Hayter writes. "I STARTED WRITING LETTERS TO JIMMY IN OCTOBER 2021 AS A WAY TO PROCESS TRAUMA, ELIMINATE SELF DOUBT, AND AUGMENT THE CIPHERS AND THEMES OF SINNER GET READY. THIS IS INTENTIONALLY NOT ABOUT MUSIC, IT IS ABOUT LANGUAGE AND IMAGE, AND HOW MEANING SHIFTS BETWEEN MEDIUMS, WHO IS SPEAKING AND WHO IS BEING SPOKEN TO. WRITTEN RECORDED AND EDITED BY ME. ALL VIDEO SHOT AND EDITED BY ME."

--

TELEMAN - "SWEET MORNING" EP (PROD BY HOT CHIP)

Teleman, the UK group featuring former Pete & The Pirates members Thomas Sanders and Pete Cattermoul, are back with their first new record in three years, and EP produced by Hot Chip's Al Doyle and Joe Goddard. “They created a super relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere to work in, it was all about experimentation and fun” says Sanders. “We've been mutual admirer's of each others' bands for quite some time so it seemed to us like a really good pairing.”

--

BLONDER - "ICE CREAM GIRL"

Blonder, aka NYC artist Constantine Anastasakis, will release his debut album, Knoxville House, on February 11 via Cool World Records. Here's an early taste that Anastasakis appropriately calls "electro grunge" but you could also just call it pop.

--

LORAINE JAMES - WRONG NAME EP

UK electronic/experimental musician and producer Loraine James released a new album, Reflection, in June, and she's now followed it with the 7-track Wrong Name EP, about which she writes, "A shitty ep for ya - only up for 1 WEEK, then im deleting it."

--

ROBIN GUTHRIE (COCTEAU TWINS) - "LES AMOURETTES"

Cocteau Twins co-founder Robin Guthrie released the Mockingbird Love EP a few weeks ago, saying it was the first of a few new records on the way. The next is coming very soon: Pearldiving, his first solo album in nine years, is out November 12. "Les Amourettes" is as gorgeous and ethereal as you would expect from Guthrie.

--

SNOOP DOGG, BENNY THE BUTCHER, JADAKISS & BUSTA RHYMES - "MURDER MUSIC"

The second single from Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm finds Snoop embracing hard, gritty, East Coast rap. Read more about it here.

--

GREEN DAY - "HOLY TOLEDO!"

Green Day have shared a revved-up pop punk anthem off the Mark, Mary & Some Other People soundtrack, and you can read more about it here.

--

STATIC DRESS - "SOBER EXIT(S)"

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress have announced their debut project (a comic book + soundtrack), and you can read more about new single "sober exit(s)" here.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "HOME TO ME"

Amanda Shires' new Christmas album, For Christmas, comes out later this month, and the new single is "Home to Me," a yearning, melancholy seasonal ballad.

--

TERRACE MARTIN - "DRONES" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR, SNOOP DOGG, TY DOLLA $IGN & JAMES FAUNTLEROY)

Terrace Martin's new album is out today, and its title track features Kendrick Lamar, who continues to slowly come out of hibernation.

--

SLIPKNOT - "THE CHAPELTOWN RAG"

Slipknot have released their first new song in two years, and you can read more about it here.

--

SABA - "FEARMONGER"

Saba has announced a new album, Few Good Things, and you can read more about new single "Fearmonger" here.

--

DAN CAMPBELL (THE WONDER YEARS) - "IN LOVE IN VARIOUS ROOMS"

The Wonder Years singer Dan Campbell has announced his debut solo album, and you can read more about new single "In Love In Various Rooms" here.

--

HOWLING GIANT & BOB BALCH (FU MANCHU) - "GODZILLA" (BLUE OYSTER CULT COVER)

Ripple Music is releasing a Blue Oyster Cult tribute album in January and here's the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

STABBING WESTWARD - "I AM NOTHING"

Industrial vets Stabbing Westward, who released three albums for Columbia Records in the '90s, broke up in 2002, but Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) reactivated the group in 2016 and cemented things last year with a new EP, Dead And Gone. Now they've announced Chasing Ghosts, their first album in 20 years, which will be out March 18, 2022 and was produced by John Fryer (This Mortal Coil, Cocteau Twins) who worked on their '90s albums. This is the first single.

--

SAVAK - "DEALERS" & "SET APART"

SAVAK have a new album out next year and here's an early taste via two muscular, melodic, angular tracks.

--

