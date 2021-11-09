29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - "MOONBEAM RAYS"

They Might Be Giants' new album BOOK (yes it's a book, too) is out this Friday and to hold fans over a few more days they've shared the video for on of John Flansburgh's songs, "Moonbeam Rays."

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "IF I DON'T HEAR FROM YOU TONIGHT"

Courtney Barnett's new album, Things Take Time, Take Time is out Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "IF I Don't Hear From You Tonight." "I think my stance in the past was like, ‘There's so many love songs and they don't mean anything,’ but there's something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it," Courtney says. "'If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight' comes from the state of where my head was at — trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded."

--

JOSEPHINE FOSTER - "GUARDIAN ANGEL"

Josephine Foster will release new album Godmother on January 28 via Fire. “You may notice me travelling a bit further sonically from our precious earth, aspiring to rise into broader astral perspective, to contemplate the light and origins of it all, as I do believe there is a grand source that is the sum of it all, us all," says Josephine. "Performing all the parts on this recording, you may sense me focussing gestures of my singing into the instrumentation, which is a very great relief indeed, as the voice has such grand dreams to be set free." Check out the spare first-released track, "Guardian Angel," now.

--

BEN LAMAR GAY - “AUNT LOLA AND THE QUAIL”

Ben LaMar Gay's new album Open Arms to Open Us is out next week and here's another nearly taste, a track that recalls a youth living with his aunt in Alabama. “Aunt Lola and I would stand still and listen together," says Ben. "We would immediately become aware of the winds approaching through the wavering pines, quail sounds and the chatter of distant cousins just up the road.”

--

CAROLINE - "IWR"

UK band caroline have been rolling out singles for a while, and now they've announced their debut self-titled album, due February 25 via Rough Trade. Along with the announcement comes new single "IWR," a climactic, suspenseful, six-minute blend of post-rock and folk music.

--

REMEDY - "THE PULPIT" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, GHOSTFACE KILLAH & CAPPADONNA)

As mentioned, Remedy is releasing Remedy Meets Wu-Tang on November 26, featuring several Wu-Tang Clan members, and new single "The Pulpit" features Ghostface and Cappadonna alongside Griselda's Conway The Machine, a newer rapper who keeps the '90s New York rap sound alive. The result is as gritty and timeless as you'd hope.

--

COREY MASTRANGELO (VASUDEVA) - "50" / "MUSIC FOR AIR"

Corey Mastrangelo, leader of NJ math rock band Vasudeva, has put out a two-song solo single, and if you dig the bright, melodic, dizzying sounds of Corey's main band, you'll dig this too.

--

SO HIDEOUS - "SOUVENIR (ECHO)"

NYC post-metal trio So Hideous have shared the second single off their upcoming album None But a Pure Heart Can Sing, which they made as a 5-piece band with The Number Twelve Looks Like You's rhythm section. It's a towering, six-minute trek through black metal, sludge, post-rock, and more.

--

JO MERSA MARLEY - ETERNAL MIXTAPE

Jo Mersa Marley (son of Stephen, grandson of Bob) follows his Eternal EP with a visual mixtape of the same name, but featuring new music. As on the EP, Jo Mersa does justice to the Marley name.

--

CONFINES - "CONCRETE CLUB"

As mentioned, Confines (aka David Castillo of Primitive Weapons, Saint Vitus Bar, and more) is releasing a new EP, Work Up the Blood, on December 3 via Synthicide. It's a dark, industrial-tinged song and here's what David tells Revolver about it, "'Concrete Club' was written in isolation from the only home I ever knew in my adult life, New York City. The fear-mongering around the uprisings, COVID, the supposed 'anarchy' state of the city, etc. inspired the samples from the Seventies 'Fear City' campaign and the lyrics. The music is written to convey that ominous vibe while longing for NYC nights where I've often solace from the chaos of the world." Listen at Revolver and hear the previous single below.

--

BEACH FOSSILS - "SLEEP APNEA (PIANO)"

Beach Fossils' new album, The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, is out next week and features songs from their albums reimagined as jazzy piano numbers. “A song by itself is naked, there are endless possibilities for how to dress a song and every choice creates a radically different outcome,” says Dustin Payseur. “Making this album let me step back and see these songs from a new perspective. I hope you’ll enjoy what we’ve done with them.”

--

MARISSA PATERNOSTER - "I LOST YOU"

Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster is releasing her debut solo album, Peace Meter, in December, and the latest single is "I Lost You." "It's one of my favorite songs I've ever written, and I think it's safe to say that all parties involved brought their A game to this tune," Marissa says. "After initially sending Andy (Gibbs, of THOU) the framework for this song, he immediately knew it could be transformed into more of an up-beat dance song with ease. I told him to go for it, and he did. Shanna's (Polley, of Snakeskin) vocal refrains draw out the end of the song perfectly, and Kate's (Wakefield, of Lung) rapid-fire cello breaks add a lot of cutting texture to the song."

--

QUILT - "MINDED/BOOZE FOR FOOD" & "WHAT WILL COME"

Quilt's 2011 self-titled debut just turned 10 and to celebrate, the band have shared two unreleased songs from those sessions.

--

VUNDABAR - "DEVIL FOR THE FIRE"

Vundabar have announced new album Devil For The Fire which is out February 11 via Gawk Records. The first single is the skeletal, wiry title track.

--

THE SADIES - "STOP AND START" (PROD. RICHARD REED PARRY)

Canadian greats The Sadies are back with this hazy, smoky new single that was produced by Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry. Is a new album on the way?

--

JOHN MARK NELSON, TANCRED & JENNY OWEN YOUNGS - "SILVER BELLS" & "FIRESIDE"

John Mark Nelson, Tancred, and Jenny Owen Youngs collaborated on a pair of holiday songs, a rendition of the classic "Silver Bells" and an original song, "Fireside." "Jess, John Mark, and I came together to make two holiday recordings,” Youngs says, "inspired largely by an arrangement of 'Silver Bells' Jess had come up with last Christmas. She flipped the chords in the final chorus to make the refrain wrap around itself, leaning minor, in a way that made the song somber without feeling sad. We decided to accompany this take on Silver Bells with an original holiday song in similar emotional territory: joyful, but contemplative; secular, but reverent. What we found while writing 'Fireside' together was a crisp homage to indoor rumination in December, and keeping warm with loved ones when daylight is brief and winter nights are long."

--

PARTICLE KID — "VELOCIRAPTURE (THE SERPENT FLEW)" [FEAT. SEAN ONO LENNON & MICKEY RAPHAEL]

Particle Kid, the psych band led by Micah Nelson, brought out Sean Ono Lennon at their recent Brooklyn show and now they've shared this new single that also has Lennon on it.

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - "TJOMME" (DJ KOZE MIX)

"I tried to transform the soul of this song to the dancefloor,” says DJ Koze of his new remix of José González's "Tjomme." “A dancefloor without pressure and anxiety. A dancefloor on which I would love to lose myself with eyes wide closed.”

--

JENNY HVAL - "JUPITER"

Jenny Hval has signed to 4AD and just released her first single for the label. "Jupiter" is an ethereal creation, with Jenny's voice soaring above the airy production.

--

GREGOR BARNETT (THE MENZINGERS) - "DON'T GO THROWING ROSES IN MY GRAVE"

The Menzingers' Greg Barnett has announced his debut solo album as Gregor Barnett, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, due in February 2022 via Epitaph (clear with black smoke vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about the title track here.

--

GREET DEATH - "YOUR LOVE IS ALCOHOL"

Greet Death continue the dark, acoustic direction of recent single "I Hate Everything" on this new track, which you can read more about here.

--

SHAMIR - "CISGENDER"

Shamir announced a new album, Heterosexuality, and the latest single from it is the intense "Cisgender," which you can read more about here.

--

PUP - "WAITING" / "KILL SOMETHING"

PUP are back with a new two-song single produced by Interpol/National collaborator Peter Katis, and you can read more about it here.

--

ARCA - "ELECTRA REX"

Arca has not one, but two new albums on the way. She just announced the second, KicK iii, and from it, shared "Electra Rex," which you can read more about here.

--

SOM (CASPIAN, JUNIUS) - "ANIMALS"

Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) have announced a new album, The Shape of Everything, and you can read more about lead single "Animals" here.

--

MITSKI - "THE ONLY HEARTBREAKER"

Mitski's new single "The Only Heartbreaker," off her newly announced album Laurel Hell, is the first from her discography to have a co-writer, in this case Semisonic's Dan Wilson. Read more about it here.

--

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL - "HERE'S TO MOVING ON"

Dashboard Confessional has announced his ninth album, and lead single "Here's To Moving On" channels the vibe of his early material. Read more about it here.

--

NILÜFER YANYA - "STABILISE"

UK artist Nilüfer Yanya has announced her sophomore album PAINLESS, and you can read more about lead single "stabilise" here.

--

EMPATH - "DIAMOND EYELIDS"

Empath announced a new album, Visitor, and shared the latest single, "Diamond Eyelids," which you can read more about here.

--

