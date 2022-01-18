29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DON'T WORRY - "HEAD'S CHOCKA"

UK band Don't Worry have announced a new album, Remorseless Swing, due March 25 via Specialist Subject. It features the previously-released "Crushing Weight" and the just-released "Head's Chocka," a lovely, tender dose of classic-style indie rock.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY"

Homeboy Sandman has announced a new EP, There In Spirit, entirely produced by Illingsworth and due February 25 via Mello Music Group. Here's the neck-snapping lead single.

--

DARKSIDE - “ECDYSIS!”

Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington have shared a new Darkside track, “Ecdysis!” It came from the same sessions as last year's Spiral and lays down a cool krautrock groove.

--

YARD ACT - "POUR ANOTHER"

UK band Yard Act release their anticipated debut album this week and here's one more early taste. “‘Pour Another’ zooms in on the post-party conversations many hedonists will be all too familiar with," says frontman James Smith. "It leaves the impending doom of daily life in a world on fire at the door, at that point in the night when you don't want to let go of the moment you're in, when everything is perfect and everyone is your new best friend. Those moments fade, because nothing stays as it was. You’re woken with a bang and you have to face the truth.”

--

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - "I'M HURT"

Brooklyn noise-gaze bets A Place to Bury Strangers are gearing up to release their anticipated new album See Through You in a few weeks and here's another new track and video. "I'm Hurt" is dark and grimy and the video, directed by Chad Crawford Kinkle, makes things very creepy.

--

SOFIA KOURTESIS - "ESTACIÓN ESPERANZA" (ft. MANU CHAO)

Peru-born, Berlin-based producer Sofia Kourtesis has released her first new song since her acclaimed 2021 EP Fresia Magdalena. It's out on Ninja Tune, and it's a glistening, hypnotic song with vocals by veteran French-Spanish singer Manu Chao.

--

BOGDAN RACZYNSKI - "LADDE"

Polish-American electronic musician Bogdan Raczynski has announced a new album, Addle, due March 18 via Planet Mu, and you can get a taste from the crackling, eerie ambience of "Ladde."

--

KEY GLOCK - "PROUD"

The Young Dolph tribute album comes out this Friday, and here's a new single by frequent collaborator Key Glock, and it's as sentimental as it is energetic.

--

CAROLINE - "GOOD MORNING (RED)"

"We wrote the basic electric guitar parts, drums and 'Good morning, it’s that time again' vocal line in early 2017 and used to play it as a loop for ages, twice as fast as it is on the recorded version, as this kind of never-ending, triumphant emo song," says caroline's Mike O'Malley of the band's new single. "It felt like there was something to be hopeful for in early 2017. This very damaging political consensus was being challenged and there was a real sense that things could be different. That feeling is maybe best summed up by [guitarist/vocalist] Casper Hughes’ shouting ('Can I be happy in this world? We’ll have to change it, it doesn’t suit us.') As we got interested in other sounds and recording techniques, we always came back to ‘Good morning’, reworking it and developing it in line with whatever we were interested in at the time. In its final recorded form, it’s kind of a song in two halves. The first half is how the band started: us playing a long song live in a room. And the second half is more what we are interested in now: different recorded worlds co-existing and colliding with one another. It’s the first song we ever wrote so it’s exciting that people are finally going to hear it in recorded form." caroline's self-titled debut is out February 25 via Rough Trade.

--

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - "WHEN I'M FREE"

Death Valley Girls and Le Butcherettes have a split single that's out digitally now and will be available soon as a 7" via Suicide Squeeze. Death Valley Girls contribute terrific new song "When I'm Free" while Le Butcherettes cover DVG's "The Universe." Says Bonnie Bloomgarden: "We've talked a lot about trauma, mental health, and how hard it is to live in a human body! One concept that has really been helping during the daily struggle is the perspective shift - that things aren't 'happening to me,' they're 'happening for me.' Sometimes if you can, squint your eyes, alter your view, try to see experiences as opportunities to learn and grow! Sometimes that's the best we can do!"

--

LE BUTCHERETTES - "THE UNIVERSE" (DEATH VALLEY GIRLS COVER)

"I'm such a huge admirer of Death Valley Girls, so I was touched and surprised when they came up with the idea of doing a split vinyl together," says Le Butcherettes' Teri Gender Bender. "Immediately I knew I wanted to cover one of my favorite songs of theirs, 'The Universe,' in support of their brilliant new single, 'When I'm Free.'

--

PASTOR CHAMPION - "I JUST WANT TO BE A GOOD MAN (TO BE USED, BY YOU)"

The late Pastor Champion was a preacher, carpenter, father and singer songwriter who made a name for himself by bringing the good word and his songs to congregations and homes all over the United States, doing so well into his '70s. David Byrne's Luaka Bop label discovered a YouTube playlist of his performances at the 37th Street Baptist Church in Oakland, CA and reached out about making an album. He sadly died in December but Luaka Bop is now putting out the recordings they made as I Just Want To Be a Good Man which will be out April 1. Here's the title track.

--

KRISTINE LESCHPER - "PICTURE WINDOW"

"I was thinking about how effortless it felt to commune with the mysterious as a child, especially in the ‘natural world’ as we call it, as if it is something alien to us," Kristine Leschper, formerly of Mothers, says of the latest single from her new solo album, The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door, which is ornamented with flute and plenty of texture. "I was thinking about my sister, our shared experiences of childhood, and I wanted to create a sonic environment that felt like that. It was obvious to me that the video should embody the same character of discovery, that it should slow me down, get me out into the world to look for something unfolding, and I settled in on the quiet drama of a stream. I shot time lapse photographs and compiled them into video sequences, a meditation on time or timelessness. The resulting video is uncomplicated, things are constantly changing and yet nothing happens; I spin indefinitely in a circle, a stream bubbles on into eternity."

--

GOOD LOOKS - "ALMOST AUTOMATIC"

Austin band Good Looks make a weathered, if upbeat, strain of Americana, informed by frontman Tyler Jordan's religious upbringing. They'll release their debut album, Bummer Year, on April 8 via Keeled Scales. First single "Almost Automatic" is not too far from Kevin Morby.

--

PIGLET - "OAN"

Irish singer-songwriter Charlie Loane makes music as piglet and has just released this new terrific new single. "'oan' is about trying to work out where yourself and the people around you sit on various spectrums," says Loane. piglet will be on tour with collaborators Porridge Radio in the UK later this year.

--

LIAM BENZVI - "GET SOME"

Liam Benzvi has announced a his debut album, Acts of Service, due out February 18 via Terrible Records. He co-produced it with Wet's Joe Valle, and the latest single is the moody "Get Some." "'Get Some' is quite literally about my boyfriend and I entering into an open relationship," Liam says. "Themes of distance, surveillance, anticipation and consent are all compelling to me as an artist, so I revel in the opportunity to join them together. Musically, everything orbits the core synth line which repeats over and over again. This carries dual meanings: a trust that is constant, and a routine that longs to be fractured."

--

SONIC YOUTH - "IN & OUT"

Sonic Youth have gathered up a few unreleased recordings from their final decade together as a new album, In/Out/In. This track was recorded during a soundcheck in Pomona, CA in 2010.

--

JENNY HVAL - "YEAR OF LOVE"

Jenny Hval has announced Classic Objects, her anticipated first album for 4AD that will be out March 11. “In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person,” says Hval of the album's creation. “No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to ‘just me.’” Working alone, Jenny made her version of a pop album, using traditional verse/chorus construction on all eight songs.

--

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE - "ALL THAT YOU WANT"

Ibibio Sound Machine worked with Hot Chip on their upcoming album Electricity, and this is the funky, electro-fueled new single.

Preorder Electricity on yellow and black splatter vinyl.

--

KING HANNAH - "BIG BIG BABY"

UK band King Hannah will release their anticipated debut album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, on February 25, and they've shared the final appetizer before the whole thing drops. "Big Big Baby" is another smoky slice of sultry atmosphere, threading the needle between PJ Harvey and Mazzy Star with a foreboding bassline.

--

RENATA ZEIGUER - "SUNSET BOULEVARD"

Brooklyn musician Renata Zeiguer has announced a new album, Picnic in the Dark, which will be out April 8 via Northern Spy. She made the record with producer Sam Evian, and the first single is the enchanting "Sunset Boulevard," that pulls influence from tropicalia and baroque psych.

--

KRALLICE - "CRYSTALLINE EXHAUSTION"

Long-running, prolific, boundary-pushing Brooklyn black metallers Krallice will release a new album next week, and you can read more about the 14-minute title track here.

--

E-L-R - "SEEDS"

Swiss post-metal band E-L-R have shared a new song off their upcoming sophomore album for Prophecy Productions, and fans of Alcest, Boris, and Jesu should check this one out. Read more about it here.

--

PROPER. - "MILK AND HONEY"

Brooklyn trio Proper. have announced a new Bartees Strange-produced album, The Great American Novel, and new single "Milk and Honey" is a climactic indie rock song with horns by Jer Hunter of Skatune Network/We Are The Union and backing vocals by Long Neck's Lily Mastrodimos. Read more about it here.

--

FLY ANAKIN - "NO DOUBT" (prod. MADLIB)

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin has announced a new album, Frank, and you can read more about the new Madlib-produced single here.

--

DREAMTIGERS - "I SEE THE FUTURE"

Dreamtigers (whose lineup includes members of Defeater, Caspian, The Amity Affliction, and Bamorhea) have shared a new song off their new Will Yip-assisted album Ellapsis, and you can read more about it here.

--

WOUNDED TOUCH - "CONDOLENCES AND AUTUMN NIGHTS"

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch are gearing up to release their debut album AMERICANXIETY, and you can read more about new single "Condolences and Autumn Nights" here.

--

DOUBLE GAINER (mem POSTURE & THE GRIZZLY, THE MOST) - "MAYBE SOMEDAY?"

Double Gainer is a new project that came together during the pandemic with members of Posture & the Grizzly and The Most, and you can read more about their debut single here.

--

PUP - "ROBOT WRITES A LOVE SONG"

PUP have announced their anticipated new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, and you can read more about new single "Robot Writes A Love Song" here. We've also teamed with the band on a limited-to-500, multi-color vinyl variant, and you can pre-order that here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.