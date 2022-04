So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GREET DEATH - "PANIC SONG"

Greet Death have rolled out their fourth new single of the past few months, and after going in a folkier direction with the previous singles, this one proves Greet Death can still rock. It's a bright, driving, upbeat alt-rock song powered by walls of gliding, shoegazy guitars.

--

ODESZA - "LOVE LETTER" (ft. THE KNOCKS)

Seattle electronic duo ODESZA have announced their fourth album, The Last Goodbye, due July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune. It includes recent singles "The Last Goodbye" (ft. Bettye LaVette) and "Better Now" (ft. MARO)), as well as songs with Julianna Barwick, Ólafur Arnalds, Låpsley, Izzy Bizu, and Charlie Houston. Along with the announcement comes new single "Love Letter," which started out as a demo by The Knocks five years ago and was completed by ODESZA for this LP.

--

BIG K.R.I.T., WIZ KHALIFA, & GIRL TALK - "HOW THE STORY GOES"

As mentioned, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk are releasing a collaborative album in April, and here's the laid-back second single (which doesn't feature Smoke DZA).

--

CROSSED - "LÁGRIMA"

Crossed (members of Boneflower & Descubriendo A Mr. Mime and Eros + Massacre) have shared the second single off upcoming album Morir, and this one's even more abrasive than the last, with harsh, blackened shrieks atop a sludgy post-metal backdrop.

--

PROPER. - "JEAN"

Proper.'s new Bartees Strange-produced album The Great American Novel drops this Friday (3/25) via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters, and ahead of the release, here's one more single. This one's got some Midwest emo vibes and it's about a very powerful topic, as singer/guitarist Erik Garlington explains: "This track is regret. We all have friendships that ended ugly or just too soon. Jean was that friend. At 23 was certain I had it all figured out and that I didn't need anybody in my life who'd ever slighted me. I'd end friendships over the smallest offense. It wasn't until Jean died that I was forced to reevaluate that and ask myself how many other friendships I was willing to let end so abruptly."

--

IV AND THE STRANGE BAND - "INBRED"

IV and the Strange Band is the project led by Coleman Williams (great grandson of Hank Williams, grandson of Hank Williams Jr, and son of Hank Williams III, hence the name "IV") and they're releasing their debut album Southern Circus on June 17 via Black Country Rock, the label run by Shooter Jennings (son of Waylon). The long-rooted country ancestry comes through strong on new single "Inbred," but so does a heavier, punkier side that'll fit right in when IV tour with Eyehategod this year.

--

PENDANT - "BLUE MARE"

The latest single from Pendant's Saddle Creek debut Harp, due out April 8, is "Blue Mare," which Chris Adams says is "about the fear and melancholy that comes with getting older; feeling like your best years have already passed and that you might not become the person you dreamed of being as a kid. Time is more fluid and dynamic than that though. I wanted to honor that fear while affirming that I’m slowly becoming a better and more realized version of myself."

--

SHEFF G - "BREAK FROM IT"

Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G is currently incarcerated, but he just released this new single that shows off his melodic, pensive side and a press release promises that more music from Sheff G is coming later this year.

--

SHROUD - STARING INTO THE EYES OF HEAVEN EP

Illinois hardcore band Shroud dropped this killer EP last month, and it just got a re-release (and cassette release) from Ohio label Delayed Gratification Records today. If you haven't heard it yet, it's very much worth a listen.

--

S.M.I.L.E. - S.M.I.L.E. SOME MORE EP

Also out on Delayed Gratification today is a three-song ripper from Ohio's S.M.I.L.E. that hearkens right back to hardcore's classic '80s era.

--

RÖYKSOPP - "BREATH" FT ASTRID S

Röyksopp's new album, Profound Mysteries, is out April 29 and the new single, the alluring "Breathe," features Norwegian singer-songwriter Astrid S. “I have always wanted to collaborate with Röyksopp, they have been and continue to be a huge inspiration for me," she says.

--

JANE WEAVER - "OBLIQUE FANTASY"

Jane Weaver has a single out via Speedy Wunderground that, like all the singles on the label, was produced by founder Dan Carey. Says Jane, "I’ve always admired Dan’s production style - it’s really exciting and dynamic, most records I like these days have his name on them, and for ages I’ve been keen to have a look around his studio and explore the possibilities to do something creative together. We wrote the song at Dan’s place and then recorded most of it at Abbey Road- Studio 3. Having to turn it around, write and record a song from scratch within 24hrs was really exciting as we’d never worked together before, but I knew we shared a joy for certain sounds and equipment- and in true Speedy style it happened pretty quickly."

--

THE VACCINES - "DISASTER GIRL"

The Vaccines have announced the Planet Of The Youth EP that's out April 8 and have shared "Distaster Girl," the lead single. “I’d written down the title after seeing the NFT of the original ‘Disaster Girl’ meme sell for $500,000," says frontman Justin Young. "It all seemed very apocalyptic to me and fit in with this strange world of the planet of the youth that I was starting to build in my head. When you first hear it sung, Disaster Girl sounds like some kind of superhero, but when you realise there is a comma between the two words then the meaning obviously flips. Sometimes we’re our own worst enemies in our most meaningful relationships but we don’t see it until everything has gone up in flames.”

--

GUERILLA TOSS - "LIVE EXPONENTIAL"

Guerilla Toss' first album for Sub Pop, Famously Alive, is out this Friday and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops. "'Live Exponential' is about living to the fullest and beyond," says the band's Kassie Carlson. "It's about having all the experiences possible and using them to build your understanding of yourself and the world around you. It's about telling yourself you're special until you believe it and feeling Godly just for yourself. It’s about severing the primal need for outside approval and taking active action to get what you want and need.”

--

ROMERO - "HALFWAY OUT THE DOOR"

Australian glammy punks Romero have released a second single from their upcoming album Turn it On that's out April 8. “I dated this guy on and off for years, who wouldn’t leave me but wouldn’t exactly love me either," says singer Alanna Oliver of the song's lyric. ‘Halfway’ is written about him and my eventual commitment to myself.”

--

GIRLPOOL - "NOTHING GIVES ME PLEASURE"

"'Nothing Gives Me Pleasure' is about trying to love yourself when it feels like no one else will," Girlpool's Harmony Tividad says. "It was written during a time when I was working so hard to get someone specific to love and recognize me. On the path to doing that, I diluted myself so much that I lost sight of my own needs. This video plays with the lengths we go to to feel loved and how so many faces of intimacy may disguise what love actually looks like to us specifically. I have a history of getting lost in the labyrinth in the struggle for affection. In this video I wanted to interface with my own patterns in the attempt to better see and love myself." It's from their new album, Forgiveness, due out next month via ANTI-.

--

ASTREL K (ULRIKA SPACEK) - "IS IT IT OR IS IT I?"

Astrel K, aka Rhys Edwards of Ulrika Spacek, will release his debut album, Flickering i, on April 29 via Stereolab's Duophonic UHF Disks. "Is It It Or Is It i?" is a lovely bit of pastoral pop.

--

SOUND OF CERES - "ARM OF GOLDEN FLAME" FT MARINA ABRAMOVIĆ

Dreampop outfit Sound of Ceres are back with new album Emerald Sea on June 17 via Joyful Noise. The album is narrated by acclaimed artist Marina Abramović, and you get just a bit of that on fanciful first single "Arm of Golden Flame." "Venus Caelestis, the morning star, embodiment of innocence and potential, journeys beneath the waves to be reborn as Venus Physica, a new vital force," say the band. "The Universe, voiced by Marina Abramović, follows unseen, watching this part of herself as they transform."

--

YVES JARVIS - "BOOTSTRAP JUBILEE"

Yves Jarvis announced a new album, The Zug, due out May 13 via ANTI-/Flemish Eye. It includes recent single "Prism Through Which I Perceive," and the new single is "Bootstrap Jubilee," which Yves says "is the commemoration of my 25th year on earth, but all of humanity is being celebrated in Verse 1 for the achievement of Being. Verse 2 is a personal account of my childhood."

--

DEHD - "STARS"

Chicago trio Dehd are gearin up to release new album Blue Skies in May and they've just dropped this new song and video. “When I get too overwhelmed and I feel like my heart’s gonna break from all the sadness in this world I go for a walk," says the band's Jason Balla of the song's origins. "The familiar streets of home pull me back to earth.”

--

AIR WAVES - "THE DANCE"

Brooklyn's Air Waves have signed with Fire Records who will release their new album later this year. Until then here's a very early taste. "The Dance" is actually about short-lived NYC venue The Dance. “I went a couple weeks before it closed down, not knowing it was going to close," says Air Waves' Nicole Schneit. "There was something dreamlike about that night, I was dressed up after a performance I had done and the music they were playing was this crazy fast dance music. The flashing lights I'm referring to are the phones people were looking at.”

--

SPOON - WILD EP

Spoon have released the Wild EP, which is centered around the song of the same name from their just-released new album Lucifer on the Sofa. That song, co-written by Jack Antonoff, is as big-sounding and as close to Joshua Tree-era U2 as Spoon is likely get, and the EP hands the song over to a few remixers, including Jack, who boosts the percussion and turns down the guitars just a skootch. The "trashy" mix, meanwhile, turns the guitars back up and adds more noise. Best of all, though, is a remix by reggae and dub great Dennis Bovell, who really goes wild with "Wild," adding coyote howls, Tarzan yells, bird noises and more into the reverby mix.

--

ZOLA JESUS - "LOST"

Zola Jesus (Nika Roza Danilova) is back with her sixth album, Arkhon, which will be out May 20 via Sacred Bones. Unlike previous albums, Danilova brought in collaborators early in the creative process, including Randall Dunn, who has worked with Sunn O))) and on Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score for the film Mandy, and drummer Matt Chamberlain (Fiona Apple, David Bowie). Here's the first single and video.

--

THE RANGE - "RICERCAR"

James Hinton is back with Mercury, his first album as The Range in six years, that will be out June 10 via Domino. The album includes his recent single "Bicameral," which opens the album, and he's just shared a new single, "Ricercar."

--

GOOD MORNING - "OUT TO PASTURE" & "MISERY"

Australian duo Good Morning (Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons) are back with a new single that's out now on Polyvinyl. The a-side, "Out To Pasture," is a terrific slice of pastoral pop with strings giving everything a warm sense of melancholy. The b-side, "Misery," drops in a little banjo and whistling and gets more boisterous.

--

LYKKE LI - "NO HOTEL"

Lykke Li returns with her first new single in a while, and you can read more about it here.

--

MICHAELA ANNE - "I'M ONLY HUMAN"

Nashville folk/country singer Michaela Anne has announced her new album Oh To Be That Free (due 6/10 via Yep Roc), and you can read more about new single "I'm Only Human" here.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "TALK"

beabadoobee announced her sophomore album, Beatopia, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

SOCCER MOMMY - "SHOTGUN"

Soccer Mommy announced a new album, Sometimes, Forever (pre-order on limited edition milky clear vinyl), and shared the instantly addictive first single, "Shotgun."

--

