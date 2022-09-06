29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

OZZY OSBOURNE - "NOTHING FEELS RIGHT" (ft. ZAKK WYLDE)

The latest taste of Patient Number 9 is a collab with longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, and it finds the Prince of Darkness exploring his ballad-driven side with his trademark sneer sounding as unmistakable as ever.

--

PIXIES - "DREGS OF THE WINE"

Pixies' new album Doggerel is out at the end of the month and they've just shared this song from it that definitely sounds like them...by way of some The Who-style windmill power-chords. Black Francis says it's about, “Living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

--

LAMBCHOP - "LITTLE BLACK BOXES"

"This song was created in a hot, sweaty, smoky, room on a mid-July evening, filled with six or seven sweaty Minnesotans, four or five laptops, a piano, a smoke machine, and some laser lighting all throbbing to an undeniably infectious groove, it’s a wonder we all survived," says Lambchop's Kurt Wagner. "But here we are. Lightning in a beer bottle." Lambchop's new album, The Bible, is out September 30.

--

ERIS DREW - "DAY AFTER A NIGHT WITH U" / OCTO OCTA - "STARS & WATER"

Acclaimed London club Fabric, who have inspired many many Fabriclive mixes, has started its own label, Fabric Originals. The first release from the EP is a split with Eris Drew and Octo Octo. Stream a track from both.

--

SIMPLE MINDS - "FIRST YOU JUMP"

Here's the second single from Simple Minds' upcoming new album Direction of the Heart. Co-written by founding members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill, "First you Jump" is classic big-screen Simple Minds that comes with an equally epic video shot at the Teatro Antico in Sicily.

--

PETBRICK - "GRIND YOU DULL" (ft. J BANNON)

Petbrick, aka Wayne Adams (Big Lad) and Iggor Cavalera (Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, etc), have a new album called Liminal due September 23 via Neurot Recordings, and new single "Grind You Dull" is a noise/industrial/punk rager with guest vocals by Converge's J Bannon.

--

RAZOR - "A BITTER PILL"

Canadian thrash/speed metal legends Razor have shared the second single off their upcoming first album in 25 years, Cycle of Contempt, and it's another ripper that hearkens right back to their classic era.

--

JR SLAYER (THE BLOOD BROTHERS) - "THE FADE OUT"

Blood Brothers member Cody Votolato's J.R. Slayer project have their new Will Yip-produced EP Not Rotten dropping this Friday (9/9) via Will's Memory Music label, and here's the crunchy, power-poppy new single "The Fade Out."

--

SUGAR HORSE - "DISCO LOADOUT"

UK band Sugar Horse have a new EP called Waterloo Teeth due October 28 via Small Pond, and lead single "Disco Loadout" is a caustic, noisy doom song with guest vocals by The ST Pierre Snake Invasion's Damien Sayell and Heriot's Deb Gough, and guest cello by MXLX aka Matt Loveridge.

--

LATE BLOOMER - WHERE ARE THE BONES EP

North Carolina's Late Bloomer tone down their usually-heavier indie rock sound for something softer and more acoustic-based on this new three-song EP.

--

STREET SECTS - "X AMOUNT"

Austin industrial-punks Street Sects have dropped a new single, and this one's got a big, anthemic sound that'll take you back to industrial's breakout '90s era.

--

SHE/HER/HERS - "TO-DO LISTS (COLOR CODED)"

She/Her/Hers have expanded from Emma Grrl's solo project to a full band and announced a new self-titled album, due October 14 via Don Giovanni. The first single is the explosive, horn-fueled folk punk of "To-Do Lists (Color Coded)."

--

OUTLANDER - "NEW MOTIVE POWER"

UK heavy shoegazers Outlander have a new album due in 2023 via Church Road, and here's the towering, glacial-paced new single "New Motive Power." Fans of stuff like Jesu and Cloakroom, take note.

--

WORM - BLUENOTHING TEASER 2

Florida black metal / death-doom band Worm will follow 2021's beloved Foreverglade with a new EP, Bluenothing, on October 28 via 20 Buck Spin. A teaser is out now with two and a half minutes of clips from the EP, and it sounds pretty epic.

--

JOBBER - "ENTRANCE THEME"

Jobber is the new band of Hellrazor members Kate Meizner and Mike Falcone (the latter of whom also used to be in Speedy Ortiz), and their debut EP Hell In A Cell drops October 21 via Exploding In Sound. First single "Entrance Theme" is catchy, punky power pop that'll take you right back to the era of bands like The Rentals, that dog, etc.

--

L.I.B. / REJOICE - LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, REJOICE

Midwest metallic hardcore bands L.I.B. and Rejoice have a new split out today on Delayed Gratification Records, and the whole thing is a scorcher.

--

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS - "THESE ARE THE GOOD OLD DAYS"

‘These are the good old days’ is a saying my uncle always says to try and remind us of the beauty of the now,” Courtney Marie Andrews says of this new song. “I tend to always live in a constant state of hindsight being 20/20, and I wanted to write this as a sort of mantra to honor my family's sentiment. I also genuinely wanted to write a feel-good song after such a dark few years. Even in the saddest of times, there are little moments you’ll always look back on with a fondness that don’t seem so sad after all— they seem perfectly placed.” Her new album Loose Future is out October 7 via Fat Possum.

--

S.C.A.B. - "TUESDAY"

Brooklyn band S.C.A.B. will release their self-titled sophomore album on November 1 via Grind Select. First single "Tuesday" is propelled by a driving bassline and shimmering guitar lines. "'Tuesday' is a song about disillusionment with trying to form meaningful connections, and searching aimlessly for something worthwhile," says frontman Sean Carmargo. "There's a scene from Seinfeld where Newman says 'Tuesday has no feel. Monday has a feel, Friday has a feel...' and that type of unspecific, hard to pinpoint vibe is what I wanted to express with the lyrics... you're trying to get through the week, find any ounce of happiness to cling on to (sitting in the sun, feeling it burning your skin), looking for something but not finding it.”

--

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES - "THIS STILL LIFE"

Aoife Nessa Frances' anticipated new album Protector is out in October, and the latest single is "This Still Life," which Aoife says "is about the juxtaposition of feeling small in an endless universe while reflecting on the significance of my own birth and existence. It’s about learning to move slowly through the world, listening to nature, and trusting that I can find my answers within."

--

MARLON WILLIAMS - "DON'T GO BACK"

“There are a lot of New Romantic influences in ‘Don’t Go Back,’” says New Zealand's Marlon Williams of his new song from the upcoming My Boy. “I love the songwriting and over-the-topness of bands like Duran Duran. I was too young to have a sense of it the first time around, but at least to the modern ear there’s a silliness to the pathos in that music that definitely had an influence on the tone of the record.”

--

THE AFGHAN WHIGS - "A LINE OF SHOTS"

The Afghan Whigs' new album How Do You Burn? is out this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared the video for "A Line of Shots." Directed by Patrick Pierson, it sets the widescreen, anthemic song to a roller disco setting, complete with some cool choreography.

--

SORRY - "KEY TO THE CITY"

Sorry's anticipated new album Anywhere But Here will be out next month, and they've just shared another track from it. "Key to the City" is a great example of what Sorry do so well, combining elements of slinky R&B into dark, gritty indie rock that the band say they wanted to feel "cinematic and lonely.”

--

THE WAEVE (GRAHAM COXON AND ROSE ELINOR DOUGALL) - "CAN I CALL YOU"

The WAEVE, aka the duo of Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have announced their self-titled debut album, which will be out February 3. Here's the album's first single.

--

DECIUS - "LOOK LIKE A MAN"

Decius includes Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi, brothers Liam & Luke May (founders of Trashmouth Records), and Warmduscher’s Quinn Whalley. This is the first single off their debut album.

--

2ND GRADE - "ME AND MY BLUE ANGELS"

Philly indie rockers 2nd Grade have shared the 2nd single off their upcoming 2nd album Easy Listening, which arrives 9/30 via Double Double Whammy. It's a dose of breezy, shambolic, '90s-style indie.

--

EXCIDE - "FLIP"

Carolinas-based, alt-rock-infused hardcore band Excide have announced their debut album, Deliberate Revolver, and you can read about new single "Flip" here.

--

ROTTING IN DIRT - "GALLOWS IN STATIC"

Chaotic metalcore band Rotting In Dirt's new EP arrives this week via Zegema Beach Records and you can read more about new single "Gallows In Static" here.

--

BJÖRK - "ATOPOS"

Björk has shared "Atopos," the first single from her upcoming album Fossora, and you can read more about it here.

--

GIRLPUPPY - "DESTROYER"

The latest single from girlpuppy's new album When I'm Alone is "Destroyer," which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.