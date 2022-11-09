So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLOATING POINTS - "SOMEONE CLOSE"

Floating Points has released his fourth single of 2022 and revealed that all four of them will be combined on a limited vinyl release that arrives December 16 via Ninja Tune. "Someone Close" is eight minutes of pulsating, ambient bliss.

--

GLORILLA - "NUT QUICK"

GloRilla is one of the year's fastest-rising rap stars, and her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… arrives this Friday (11/11) via CMG/Interscope. Ahead of its release, she's shared one more single, and it's another very promising one.

--

CHANNEL TRES - "6AM"

Channel Tres continues to gear up for his new album Real Cultural Shit, and his mix of West Coast rap and Chicago house is in fine form on new single "6am."

--

METRONOMY & PANIC SHACK - "IT'S GOOD TO BE BACK"

Metronomy's upcoming deluxe edition of their album Small World features collaborations with artists who rework the songs into brand new creations. Panic Shack have just flat-out covered the song, turning it from frothy pop into an indie-punk banger.

--

CHILLI JESSON (EX PALMA VIOLETS) - "CAROLINA REAPER"

"Carolina Reaper" is both former Palma Violets frontman Chilli Jesson's zingy new solo single -- a mix of modern dancepop and baroque elements -- and the name of his official hot sauce.

--

DIZZY - "BARKING DOG"

Canadian alt-pop band Dizzy have shared their first new single since their 2021 EP Separate Places. "Barking Dog" is "mostly about how we're all just products of our youth; doomed in various ways none of us asked for," vocalist Katie Munshaw says.

--

SEGA BODEGA - "KEPKO"

UK artist Sega Bodega has shared his first new track since the release of his sophomore album Romemo last year, accompanied by a video directed and shot by Sega and Lydia Ourahmane. "Lydia’s camera is haunted, everything we filmed went back into the laptop all destroyed and glitching like this," Sega says; “a gift.”

--

LANNDS - "OVERSEAS/BACK 2 U"

"This is one of our favorite songs and definitely one of the most exciting we’ve gotten to make together," LANNDS, the duo of Raina Woodard and Brian Squillace, say of their latest single for Run for Cover, the dreamy "Overseas/BACK 2 U."

--

TIWA SAVAGE & ASAKE - "LOADED"

Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Asake put their heads together for a very appealing, Afrobeats-infused pop song.

--

BEN QUAD - "YOU'RE PART OF IT"

Ben Quad's new album I'm Scared That's All There Is is some of this year's best mathy, Midwest-style emo, and today they keep the momentum going with new single "You're Part Of It," a song that feels equally indebted to raw screamo, Kinsella-style emo, and anthemic pop punk.

--

GRACE CUMMINGS - "PRASE YOU" (FATBOY SLIM COVER)

"No matter what happens, I’ll never get sick of this song and it will never get sick of making me happy," Grace Cummings says of her smokey new Fatboy Slim cover. "I’d never try to out do Camille Yarborough or Fatboy Slim… there’s no point. But to combine the two into a soul groove was something kinda our own and hopefully joyful in its own right.”

--

ALEX G - "ALL YOU WANTED" (MICHELLE BRANCH COVER)

In a new SiriusXMU session, Alex G puts a DIY indie rock twist on Michelle Branch's classic "All You Wanted" without losing any of the charm of the original.

--

DEER TICK - "MAKE BELIEVE (STUDIO DEMO)"

Deer Tick are releasing an 11th anniversary edition of their 2011 album Divine Providence with unreleased songs and previously unheard alternate versions recorded during the original sessions, including this studio demo of "Make Believe." "To me, 'Make Believe' marked a sharp turn towards the music we're making today," Ian O'Neil says. "The lyrics and hooks felt more measured, universal and mature. I remember thinking it was just a very sturdy song, which was really refreshing in an era where we practiced a lot of reckless abandonment."

--

38 SPESH & HARRY FRAUD - "BAND OF BROTHERS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & RANSOM)

Rochester rapper 38 Spesh and NYC producer Harry Fraud have a collaborative project, Beyond Belief, due November 18. On new single "Band of Brothers," they link up with likeminded rappers Benny the Butcher and Ransom for a timeless spin on '90s-style East Coast rap.

--

SOUL BLIND - "BRUISE THE SORE"

Soul Blind's new album Feel It All Around arrives this Friday (11/11) via Other People Records, and here's another taste of its '90s grunge revival vibes.

--

THE BLAZE - "DREAMER"

French electronic duo The Blaze return with this dose of kinetic yet atmospheric pop.

--

SHE'S IN PARTIES - "CHERISH"

Despite being named for a classic Bauhaus single, UK band She's In Parties are not that gothy, leaning more on the upbeat side of dreampop. New single "Cherish" is pretty catchy, though.

--

DAGR & CHERRY GLAZERR - "TEXAS"

The latest in Hardly Art's 15th anniversary singles series is this collab between Cherry Glazerr and dancepop duo DAGR (aka Ceci Gomez and Veronika Jane Wyman who have collaborated with Portugal. The Man and Rebecca Black, among others). “We wrote ‘Texas’ in the 100-degree heat of Palm Springs on a psychedelic golf course," say DAGR. "We’re both from Texas and initially wrote it as a love letter to the absurdity of our home state. Cherry Glazerr transformed our ode to alt-metal into a beautiful love song. ‘Texas’ has quickly become one of our favorite records, and getting to experiment in a new genre with Clem felt truly special.”

--

DREAM WIFE - "LEECH"

‘It’s an anthem for empathy. For solidarity," say London-based group Dream Wife of their first new music in two years. "Musically tense and withheld, erupting to angry cathartic crescendos. The push and pull of the song lyrically and musically expands and contracts, stating and calling out the double standards of power. Nobody really wins in a patriarchal society. We all lose. We could all use more empathy. As our first song to be released in a while, we wanted to write something that feels like letting an animal out of a cage. It’s out. And it’s out for blood.”

--

FIEVEL IS GLAUQUE - "CLUES NOT TO READ"

Feivel is Glauque, aka Zach Phillips and Ma Clément, release their debut studio album Flaming Swords later this month and here's another jazzy, skronky, tropical track from it.

--

HATCHIE - "NOSEDIVE"

Hatchie released Giving the World Away, her first album for Secretly Canadian, in April, and now follows it with new single "Nosedive." "I wrote ‘Nosedive’ with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] last year after we hit up an amazing goth megaclub in Denver on a weeknight," she says. "We were inspired to recreate the energy we felt there and experiment with a lyric-free chorus. There aren't any other songs in our live show that are this punchy, so we wanted to write something angry and powerful. It's about realizing you don't have control over your life despite your best efforts; I wanted the lyrics to sound like the devil on your shoulder convincing you to self sabotage."

--

JW FRANCIS - "DREAM HOUSE"

“Dream House is a song I wrote about missing loved ones and valuing other people above anything material," says JW Francis of the title track of his new album. "Specifically, I was missing my mom during quarantine - I lived all alone in a Brooklyn apartment for four months and I would have given anything to be with her.“ Dream House is out January 27 via Sunday Best.

--

FLUME - "SLUGGER"

To celebrate the 10th birthday of his self-titled debut album, Flume shared a previously unheard track from the sessions that created it, "Slugger." "Made this one in Paris, always loved this demo but it never quite made it onto an album," he says. "I figured now that it's 10 years since my first album was released it would be a good time to share."

--

FLEET FOXES - “A SKY LIKE I'VE NEVER SEEN“

“A Sky Like I've Never Seen“ features Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes and was recorded for upcoming documentary Wildcat that hits Amazon Prime on December 30.

--

PILE - "LOOPS"

"Throughout most of Pile's existence, I've used songwriting as a means to work through personal issues and to express uncomfortable feelings in what I've perceived to be a healthy form of processing emotions," Pile frontman Rick Maguire says. "While doing this I've also been working hard to create a career in writing music. The song 'Loops' is about the confusion I've experienced in the place where those two roads meet, and reflecting on whether what I'm creating is for personal growth or for personal gain has ended up leading to more questions than answers." Read more about it here.

--

JEN CLOHER - "MANA TAKATĀPUI"

"I hope ["Mana Takatāpui"] becomes the anthem takatāpui can sing at the top of their lungs in the car, cleaning the house, at the club (remixed!) or at the next Pride day," Jen Cloher said of the lead single off their upcoming album. "This song is for all of us. The joyful celebration we need and deserve right now." The song's title roughly translates to "queer power" in Māori. Read more about it here.

--

ISOMONSTROSITY - "TAKE ME BACK" FEAT. EMPRESS OF AND BRYCE DESSNER

Experimental trio isomonstrosity tapped Empress Of for vocals and Bryce Dessner for piano on their newest single off of their self-titled debut LP. It's a wonderfully restrained electronic track with shining minimalist production. Read more about it here.

--

ODDISEE - "GHETTO TO MEADOW" (ft. FREEWAY) & "HARD TO TELL"

Rapper/producer Oddisee announced a new album, To What End, and shared two new songs. Read more here.

--

LUCERO - "BUY A LITTLE TIME"

Lucero have shared the second single off their upcoming album Should’ve Learned By Now, and you can read about it here.

--

