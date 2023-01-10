So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

QUASI - "NOWHERESVILLE"

Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss will release their first Quasi album in a decade, Breaking the Ball of History, next month and here's another track from it. "Nowheresville" features a banging beat and pleasingly squelchy bass synths.

THE GO! TEAM - "GEMINI"

Steel drum fans take note: The Go! Team's charming new single "Gemini" is powered by them. It's from Get Up Sequences Part Two that's out February 3, 2023 Via Memphis Industries.

PURLING HISS - "YR ALL IN MY DREAMS"

Philly indie rockers Purling Hiss have announced Drag On Girard, their first album in six years, that will be out March 24 via Drag City. Mike Polizze continues to mix classic rock with classic noise as you can hear on opening cut "Yr All In My Dreams."

MUI ZYU - "SORE BEAR"

British experimentalist mui zyu shared "Sore Bear," the third single off upcoming album Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, today. She says of the atmospheric track "It is about being comfortable with confrontation but also having the autonomy to choose when / if to confront. It's about protecting yourself with love and accepting that with love there will be loss." "Sore Bear" is heavy with layered synths, dipping in and right back out of dissonance and atonality and ending with an eerie whine.

WHY BONNIE - "APPLE TREE"

"Apple Tree" is Why Bonnie's first single of 2023, described by band leader Blair Howerton as "a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things." The song ebbs with a country twang, featuring understated piano and brushed drums, plus a meandering guitar line that adds intrigue to the ballad.

COMPLETE MOUNTAIN ALMANAC - "FEBRUARY"

Rebekka Karijord and Jessica Dessner collaborated on a new album as Complete Mountain Almanac, which also features Jessica's twin brothers, Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National. The latest single is "February," which Jessica says "is a song that began as a reckoning with the profound physical changes wrought by breast cancer and how they threaten to dismantle every aspect of life, and yet, somehow the spirit rises, remains constant, immutable, a force, like nature." Rebekka adds, “To me, 'February' is like an ancient myth. A road trip dance, moving between vulnerability and resilience. It journeys through layers of odd meters, restlessness and mystery, and then lands in a musical landscape of acceptance and clarity.”

SHAME - "SIX-PACK"

Shame bandmate Charlie Steen says of "Six-Pack," "it's a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you. Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it'll all be there if you want it to. You've done time behind bars and now you're making time in-front of them. It's time to make up for anything you've lost or wasted, it's time to get it all." New album Food for the Worms is out in February.

FRAN - "GOD"

"God" is the fourth single off Fran's upcoming album Leaving, and it's a somber ballad featuring acoustic guitar and solo vocal alone until the latter half--where it picks up slightly with synth chords and harmonies.

CIVIC - "BLOOD RUSHES"

“My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone,” says CIVIC guitarist Lewis Hodgson of "Blood Rushes," a ripper from their upcoming album Taken By Force. “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.”

CROOKS & NANNIES - "NO FUN"

Crooks & Nannies' new EP, No Fun, is out this Friday via Grand Jury, and ahead of its release they've shared the title track. "There was a man I saw a few years ago at an arcade in Philadelphia, sitting with an unwavering gaze on a Jurassic Park pinball machine," Madel Rafter says. "He had a big plastic cup half full with quarters on a stool next to him. He was set up before I got to the arcade and still staring at the game when I left. When I wrote 'No Fun,' I was feeling really checked out of the world. It’s about feeling insular and lonely, rejecting other people's attempts at connection but not being quite sure why."

SANGUISUGABOGG - "FACE RIPPED OFF" (ft. AARON HEARD)

Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg have shared another taste of their sophomore album Homicidal Ecstasy, and this one features Aaron Heard of metallic hardcore band Jesus Piece, who are newly-signed to the same label as Sanguisugabogg, Century Media. This one finds them slowing down a little bit, offering up swampy brutality.

RIOT STARES - "BURST"

Alt-metal-infused hardcore band Riot Stares have shared another track off their upcoming LP Sounds of Acceleration, which drops next week (1/20) via DAZE. Like the previous singles, it's a rager and puts a fresh spin on stuff like Quicksand, Snapcase, and Orange 9mm.

BIG LAUGH - "SHADOW FIGURE"

Milwaukee hardcore band Big Laugh have shared another scorcher off their upcoming debut LP for Revelation, Shadow Figure. If you like caustic hardcore that leans into the genre's punk side, check this out.

TENNIS - "LET'S MAKE A MISTAKE TONIGHT"

"'Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight' is all hubris, attitude, and wish fulfillment," Tennis' Alaina Moore say of their disco-tinged new single. "I’m turning water into wine, I’m reshaping my reality through projection or denial. While tracking with Patrick I kept envisioning the same scene: I’m in the passenger’s seat. Patrick drives with one hand on the wheel and one on my thigh. This song plays us out." It's from their new album Pollen, out next month.

OOZING WOUND - "HYPNIC JERK"

Noisy thrash weirdos Oozing Wound have shared another track off their upcoming LP We Cater To Cowards. Like the last single, it's got some Bleach vibes, but filtered through Oozing Wound's uniquely weird perspective.

ONE STEP CLOSER - "TURN TO ME"

One Step Closer surprise-released a new EP, Songs For The Willow, and put out a video for "Turn To Me." Read more about it here.

KID KOALA - "ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE NORTH EAST"

Here's another track from Kid Koala's upcoming album/board game, Creatures of the Late Afternoon.

FATEN KANAAN - "FLORIN COURT"

Brooklyn musician and composer Faten Kanaan will release her fifth album, Afterpoem, on February 24 via Fire. "I find pleasure in music as a language that nudges and hints," says Faten. "There's a potential that lives in things left unsaid... meanings drifting in and out of focus... hovering like spirits. It's a romantic and earnest album... of yearning for lost places and people, while still looking out at the world with tenderness and humour." Check out celestial track "Florin Court."

JAMES BRANDON LEWIS - "SEND SERAPHIC BEINGS"

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis will release new album Eye of I on Febraury 3 via ANTI-. “I don’t write any chords on my music," he says. "There are more colors available when things are open. I think that’s why my music has a certain lift to it, because I’m encouraging the other musicians to explore and bring out the harmonies that resonate for them.”

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL - "NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE"

Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn are back, and will release, Fuse, their first Everything But the Girl album in April. Check out the elegant first single.

U.S. GIRLS - "FUTURES BET"

US Girls have shared a third song from upcoming album Bless This Mess.

AVEY TARE - "THE MUSICAL" & "HEY BOG"

Animal Collective guitarist/vocalist Avey Tare (aka Dave Portner) announced new album 7s today with contrasting singles "The Musical" and "Hey Bog." Read more about them here.

M83 - "OCEANS NIAGARA"

M83 announced his ninth studio album Fantasy with densely layered, blaring synth-pop jam "Oceans Niagara." It comes with a music video directed by filmmaker and frequent collaborator Yann Gonzalez. Read more about it here.

KATE DAVIS - "MONSTER MASH"

Kate Davis released "Monster Mash" today alongside the announcement of her sophomore album (and first LP after signing to ANTI-), Fish Bowl. Kate says of the song, "'Monster Mash' was one of the first songs that was written for the record. This is the moment where the character is abandoned by everything that she knew." Read more about it here.

IRIS DEMENT - "WORKIN' ON A WORLD"

It's the title track to Iris DeMent's first album in eight years.

BILLY NOMATES - "VERTIGO"

Here's one last taste of Billy Nomates' second album before the whole thing drops on Friday.

NEUTRAL MILK HOTEL - "LITTLE BIRDS"

Neutral Milk Hotel's new box set, The Collected Works, features a previously unheard live version of "Little Birds," recorded at Prospect Park in 2014.

THE MURDER CAPITAL - "RETURN MY HEAD"

“'Return My Head' was written in a place of pure frustration, feeling like our sanity had been unknowingly removed through periods of isolation," says TMC frontman James McGovern. "All I wanted at this point was to get my head back, and to throw it away again. But on my own terms. ‘Return my head, and throw it to the crowd.’” The Dublin band's second album is out next week.

COUNTRY WESTERNS - "IT'S A LIVING"

This is the first single from Nashville band Country Westerns' second album.

