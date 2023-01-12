29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MONEYBAGG YO & GLORILLA - "ON WAT U ON"

"On Wat U On" is the first collaborative track between Memphis rappers and CMG labelmates GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo. "On Wat U On" showcases both rappers' boisterous flows and cutting verses.

JELEEL! - "RIDE THE WAVE!"

Rhode Island-born rapper/singer JELEEL! has announced his debut album, REAL RAW!, due this spring via 10k projects. Along with the announcement comes new single "RIDE THE WAVE!," which finds him combining his love of rap and pop punk, as he explains: "It shows the feel-good punk/pop energy I love and will be highlighting on this project. The video means the world to me too because I shot it in my homeland of Nigeria and I’m so proud of my heritage. From the moment the beat came together in the studio to when we were shooting in Nigeria, everything just felt so right and I hope fans can feel that in this record."

@ - "WHERE'D YOU PUT ME"

Genre-evading indie duo @ ("At") return with the second single from their upcoming album Mind Palace Music, an experimental baroque-folk track called "Where'd You Put Me." Songwriter and vocalist/guitarist Victoria Rose says of the song, "Sometimes when I'm spending time with someone I really love (am in love with), I feel so beautiful about myself too, and I'm swimming in that special experience. It's dark though to get lost in another person if it feels drug like. It's confusing to get high from another human."

THE ARCS - "SUNSHINE"

"Sunshine," the fourth single off of The Arcs' upcoming Electrophonic Chronic, is an endearing psych-rock anthem. As with the album as a whole, "Sunshine" sees the band pay tribute to recently-passed member Richard Swift, this time with uplifting piano and horns by Leon Michels and vocals by Dan Auerbach.

GODTHRYMM - "IN PERPETUUM"

Godthrymm, the UK death-doom band with members of My Dying Bride, Anathema, Vallenfyre, and more, are set to follow their great 2020 debut album Reflections with their sophomore LP this year. While you wait for that, they've shared a gorgeously heavy non-album track called "In Perpetuum" for the Decibel Flexi Series.

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY - "WHY CAN'T YOU BEHAVE"

Grind maniacs See You Next Tuesday have been gone for 15 years, but now they're back and clearly haven't lost any of their chaotic energy. "Why Can't You Behave" is the latest taste of Distractions, and it's nuts.

NIGHTTIME - "THE WAY"

Nighttime's new album Keeper Is The Heart is out later this month on Ba Da Bing, and the latest single is "The Way," a psychedelic folk track. Eva Louise Goodman directed the accompanying video with David Sater, shooting it on 16mm film.

SHAKIRA & BIZARRAP - MUSIC SESSIONS #53

Bizarrap, the Latin music producer known for recruiting guest vocalists for one-off singles that often get massively popular, kicks off 2023 with a not-yet-named collaboration with veteran Latin pop superstar Shakira. Her vocals are as iconic as ever, and Bizarrap gives the song a modern and hard-hitting edge.

SAM SMITH - "GIMME" (ft. KOFFEE & JESSIE REYEZ)

The latest taste of Sam Smith's new album Gloria (due January 27 via Capitol) has a slight reggae feel, and it features modern-day reggae great Koffee. It's also one of two songs on the album featuring Jessie Reyez, who's also opening Sam's upcoming arena tour.

CHESSA RICH - "SLEEPING IS EASIER"

North Carolina singer/songwriter Chessa Rich has announced her debut album, Deeper Sleeper, due April 7 via Sleepy Cat Records. Lead single "Sleeping Is Easier" is a breezy, driving dose of Indie rock-infused Americana.

SUAHN - "IN THE DARK"

SUAHN, the electronic solo project of Pianos Become the Teeth, kicks off 2023 with "In The Dark," an audiovisual project that offers up 15 songs in under 18 minutes. If you dig the dark and abrasive side of electronic music, don't miss this.

AVA MAX - "ONE OF US"

Ava Max's knack for making extremely catchy synthpop is in fine form on "One Of Us," the latest taste of her upcoming sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors (due 1/27).

ALVVAYS - "RUSH HOUR" (JANE WIEDLIN COVER)

Alvvays recently stopped by SiriusXM's studio for a session that included a cover of Go-Gos guitarist Jane Weidlin's 1988 solo hit "Rush Hour."

IBEX CLONE (EX-CULT, NOTS) - "NOTHING EVER CHANGES"

Ibex Clone are a newish Memphis band featuring members of Ex-Cult and Nots and will release new album All Channels Clear on February 3 via Goner. First single "Nothing Ever Changes" is appealing post-punky garage rock.

MISS GRIT - "LAIN (PHONE CLONE)"

Miss Grit's anticipated new album is out in February, and the latest single is "Lain (Phone Clone)," which was inspired by Yasuyuki Ueda's anime Serial Experiments Lain. "I feel like the divide between my inner and outer self can grow so big sometimes that it feels like I’m being eclipsed by this big cringey monster," they say. "I wanted to write this to mock the monster and remind myself I’m not powerless against it."

CHROME SPARKS - "YOU ARE LOVE"

Chrome Sparks (aka producer Jeremy Malvin) is back with this new single built around a sample of Colin Blunstone's "Her Song" which is one of Malvin's all-time favorites. "Upon first hearing it, I couldn’t get enough of this one section, so naturally I had to make it tangible," he says. "I chopped and pitched and reworked it, and added some extra sounds until I had a simple beat that felt nice. It was sitting around for a bit, and as I worked on new songs, this one just felt like the favorite, I kept coming back to it.“

CHRIS GARNEAU - "OVEREXPOSURE"

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Chris Garneau has shared this atmospheric new song that he wrote "during a fall residency at a chateau in a remote, bucolic part of France." Sounds nice, Chris! "I was coming up on my fortieth birthday—a moment that inevitably inspires reflection. I found myself going back and looking through old notes and journals. I usually write about the right now—the current challenges facing me—but in this instance I collected fragments and stories from different moments of my past, both distant and more recent. "

ALI FARKA TOURÉ - "SAFARI"

Voyageur is a new collection of previously unheard tracks by the late Malian artist Ali Farka Touré that were captured at various points along his career. It's out March 10 via World Circuit Recofrds.

CONSTANT SMILES - "IN MY HEART"

Constant Smiles are back with a new album, Kenneth Anger, due out on March 3 via Sacred Bones. Bandleader Ben Jones says this is the third album in his "Divine Cycle" trilogy that began with 2017’s Divine and 2019’s John Waters. The album features contributions from Cassandra Jenkins, Bambara's Blaze Bateh, and Lena Fjortoft, who provides backing vocals on much of the record, including first single "In My Heart."

THE ZOMBIES - "DROPPED REELING & STUPID"

Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent are back with a new The Zombies album, Different Game, which will be out March 31 via Cooking Vinyl. (Their first reunion album, Still Got That Hunger, came out in 2015.) Says Argent, "Making this album has been a joy from start to finish. Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as 'live' a way as we could - to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance."

PARAMORE - "C’EST COMME CA"

Paramore have shared the third single off their anticipated new album This Is Why, and it's a dance-punk song that was inspired by Dry Cleaning and Yard Act. Read more about it here.

VAGABON - "CARPENTER"

Vagabon shared her first new solo work today, a single she produced with Rostam titled "Carpenter." The song is equally introspective and dance-ready, with effervescent synth and percussion and penetrating vocals. Read more about it here.

XIU XIU - "MAYBAE BAEBY"

Xiu Xiu have announced new album Ignore Grief, and you can read more about the album and lead single "Maybae Baeby" here.

MILITARIE GUN & DAZY - "PRESSURE COOKER" (REMIX ft. MANNEQUIN PUSSY)

Militarie Gun and Dazy have shared a new remix of their collaborative single "Pressure Cooker," and this version goes full baggy/Madchester and also brings in guest vocals from Mannequin Pussy's Missy Dabice. Read more here.

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS - "ALL TURNED BLUE"

UK punk and ska-punk band The Bar Stool Preachers have announced their first album for Pure Noise, and you can read about new single "All Turned Blue" here.

DAWN RAY'D - "ANCIENT LIGHT"

UK black metal trio Dawn Ray'd announced their anticipated third album To Know The Light back in November, and today they've shared its first single, "Ancient Light." Read about it here.

GOING OFF - "SELF-HATRED"

Manchester, UK metallic hardcore band Going Off are releasing their debut album What Makes You Tick? on 2/24 via Church Road Records, and you can read about new single "Self-Hatred" here.

NEGATIVE BLAST - "TRAUMA BOND"

San Diego punks Negative Blast were formed by members of Lewd Acts and Hour of the Wolf, and they recently added veteran drummer Mario Rubalcaba (of Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, Earthless, OFF!, and more) to their lineup too.Their debut LP Echo Planet comes out in February, and you can read about new single "Trauma Bond" here.

WANDERER - "PURE HUMAN DESPAIR"

Minneapolis math/death/grind-core band Wanderer have announced a new EP, and shared this song featuring Knoll vocalist Jamie Eubanks. Read about it here and listen here.

