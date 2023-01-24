29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GRUFF RHYS - "LAYER UPON LAYER" AND "OREA"

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys has shared two more songs from his upcoming soundtrack to The Almond and the Seahorse: fizzy electro-rock song "Layer Upon Layer" and dreamy ballad "Orea." Says Gruff: "Layer Upon Layer is a song I wrote for the opening titles of the film (The Almond & the Seahorse) - I wrote it to a specific tempo that goes with Rebel Wilson’s bike ride through Liverpool and her ferry journey to the Wirral - so it’s something I’d have never written in any other context - and a great excuse to record a shiny 3 minute power-pop song."

--

STEVE MASON (EX BETA BAND) - "THE PEOPLE SAY"

Former Beta Band leader Steve Mason will release new album Brothers & Sisters on March 3 and here's another early taste. Powered by a rolling piano, "The People Say" is a groovy anthem with a lot on it's mind. "The People Say’ is a rallying call for us all, urging people to keep climbing, find the righteous fight and dive in,” says Steve.

--

TY SEGALL & EMMETT KELLY - "DISTRACTION" (LIVE AT WORSHIP)

Last July, Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly played a surprise, free duo show in L.A.'s Highland Park. It was recorded and is no being released as the Live at Worship EP via Drag City on February 24. Take a listen to their take on "Hello, Hi" song "Distraction."

--

R. RING (KELLEY DEAL & MIKE MONTGOMERY) - "HUG"

Kelley Deal calls "Hug" an ode "to all the daytime drunks of the world... we're all here, glitter and vomit and lost keys." R. Ring's new album, War Poems, We Rested, is out this week via Don Giovanni.

--

ROB MAZUREK - EXPLODING STAR ORCHESTRA - "FUTURE SHAMAN"

Composer/trumpeter Rob Mazurek and his Exploding Star Orchestra (Damon Locks on vocals, Jeff Parker on guitar, and more) have announced a new album, Lightning Dreamers, due March 31 via International Anthem. The first single is the eight-and-a-half minute experimental jazz odyssey "Future Shaman."

--

HELL IS FOR HEROES - "I SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN HERE IN THE FIRST PLACE"

Reunited UK post-hardcore band Hell Is For Heroes have a new two-song single arriving February 24 via Big Scary Monsters, and they're in fine form on A-side "I Should Have Never Been Here In The First Place."

--

CAROL - "YOUR EYES SAY"

Singer/songwriter Carolyn Flaherty's debut LP as Carol, More Than a Goodbye, is due out February 24 via Disposable America, and the latest single is a harmony-laden dose of psychedelic folk, "Your Eyes Say."

--

STYLES P - "DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR" (ft. BRADY WATT)

Styles P's new project Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf arrives Friday (1/27), and here's a taste of it.

--

BAS - "DIAMONDS"

Dreamville rapper Bas has a new album on the way, and the first taste is the melodic, lush-sounding "Diamonds."

--

BONOBO & JACQUES GREENE - "FOLD"

British producer Bonobo and Canadian producer Jacques Greene have put their heads together for some dancefloor bliss.

--

SUNROOF (DANIEL MILLER & GARETH JONES) - "NOVEMBER 1"

Sunroof, aka the duo of Mute Records founder Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones), will release their new record, Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 2, on February 17. “I suppose this is the difficult second album,” says Gareth, “it took 40 years to make the first album and just nine months to create this one!” Daniel expands, “We got on a roll and didn’t really stop recording once we had that momentum.”

--

RACHEL BAIMAN - "SELF MADE MAN"

Singer/songwriter Rachel Baiman's new album Common Nation of Sorrow was co-produced by Tucker Martine and it comes out March 31 via Signature Sounds. Its new single is a "reinvention" of John Hartford's "Self Made Man," as Rachel explains: "In 2019, John Hartford's family released a posthumous collection of songs that he had never released. I was immediately enamored by a song fragment called 'Self Made Man.' The message of the song in conjunction with the whimsy of musical presentation spoke to me and I couldn't get it out of my head. I decided to try and flesh out the song with additional verse lyrics, and a chorus and bridge melody."

--

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - "EVERYBODY'S GONNA BE THERE"

Here's one last early taste from Bass Drum of Death's new album, Say I Won't, which is out this week on Fat Possum. "Everybody's Gonna Be There" is a rousing, poppy garage rock banger.

--

COMFORT - "REAL WOMAN"

Glaswegian duo Comfort (siblings Natalie and Sean McGhee) will release new album What’s Bad Enough on May 5 via Fat Cat. They made it with producer Tony Doogan (Mogwai, Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub) at Castle of Doom studios in Glasgow and the first single is transgender anthem that takes on JK Rowling and others. “As I have gotten older and learnt to love myself, transphobic views have less power over me," says the duo's Natalie. "I have begun to find them laughable in their ignorance. I want this song to capture the elation you feel when you rise above the people who hate you, when you leave them to writhe in the mire of their own short-sightedness. Transgender people have always been here, and we always will be, we are inevitable, resisting us does nothing but hold everyone back. It can be easy to create art which is bleak when you are insistently alienated, but I wanted this song to be playful and fun, because I am all these things, despite everything.” The video confronts JK Rowling, too.

--

KATE NV - "MEOW CHAT"

Kate NV's new album Wow is out in March, and the latest single is experimental pop track "Meow Chat," which incorporates a variety of instrumentation, including chiptune sounds.

--

JOSH RITTER - “SAWGRASS” & “FOR YOUR SOUL”

Josh Ritter has announced new album Spectral Lines that will be out April 28 via Thirty Tigers. "I think it’s important for us to share some of our most basic and common experiences with each other, however we can," Josh says of the album's themes. "That’s what we really, really need right now. I know we have common experiences, and it’s important to telegraph those back because they don’t have to be lonely experiences.” Check out two songs now.

--

FROST CHILDREN - "FLATLINE"

NYC hyperpop duo Frost Children have signed to True Panther and released their first single for the label, "Flatline." "Flatline, my love is blind," they say. "But seriously are you effing with me?"

--

SAMIA - "HONEY" & "BREATHING SONG"

Ahead of the release of her new album Honey on Friday, Samia has shared two final singles, the title track (and its accompanying video) and "Breathing Song." "Tried writing 'Breathing Song' a thousand times and couldn’t get it right," Samia says. "Played one of its iterations for Molly Sarlé on zoom and she was like 'you just told me a really powerful story before you played this, write it again and just tell the story' so I did; I just said what happened, from my perspective. Got to play it for her again when it was finished and we cried. 'Honey' takes place in the same world as 'Breathing Song.' It’s about always being drunk enough that you don’t have to look around. To me it’s the saddest song I’ve ever written, because it’s mocking my attempt to convince people I was good. Caleb Wright turned it into a campfire song, though, and I love that it can be interpreted as fun too."

--

OROPENDOLA - "KNOCKING DOWN FLOWERS"

Oropendola (Brooklyn artist Joanna Schubert) will release their debut, Waiting For The Sky To Speak, on March 17. New single "Knocking Down Flowers" is lovely, ethereal dreampop.

--

YELLE - "TOP FAN"

Ahead of their US shows in February and March, Yelle has shared electro-charged new single "Top Fan."

--

FUCKED UP - "CICADA"

Fucked Up's new album One Day is out this Friday (1/27) and here's one last taste. Guitarist Mike Haliechuk takes lead vocals on this melodic, power pop-infused song, and he says it's "about what life is like after you lose people, and our responsibility to carry them forward into the future, using the things they taught us as a light."

--

MUDHONEY - "ALMOST EVERYTHING"

Grunge pioneers Mudhoney have announced their 11th album, Plastic Eternity, due 4/7 via Sub Pop. Read more about the psychedelic lead single here and pre-order the album on "shiny gray matter" vinyl.

--

PACKS - "4TH OF JULY"

Toronto/Ottawa band PACKS announced their sophomore album, Crispy Crunchy Nothing, due out March 31 via Fire Talk. The first single is the laid back, fuzzy "4th of July," about which songwriter Madeline Link says, ""Sometimes it feels like all I have are questions. What can I do if I don't understand something? Write a song about it! The 4th of July is a celebration that sums up a lot of questions I have about how we like to live today in this glorious year of 2023."

--

NICKEL CREEK - "STRANGERS"

Nickel Creek--the indie-bluegrass trio of Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins--have announced their first new album in nine years, Celebrants, and you can read about lead single "Strangers" here.

--

LUCINDA CHUA - "ECHO"

London singer/songwriter (and former Felix vocalist) Lucinda Chua has announced her debut solo album, Yian, due 3/24 via 4AD. Read about new single "Echo" here.

--

BLONDSHELL - "JOINER"

Blondshell announced her self-titled debut LP for Partisan Records, and shared another new single, which you can read more about here.

--

FAKE NAMES - "EXPENDABLES"

Punk supergroup Fake Names (Refused, Bad Religion, Fugazi, etc) have shared the title track of their upcoming album Expendables, and you can read about it here.

--

CLARK - "TOWN CRANK"

Clark shared "Town Crank" today, the first single off upcoming album Sus Dog, executive produced by Thom Yorke. It's Clark's first song (and album) to feature his own vocals. Read more about it here.

--

KARI FAUX - "ME FIRST" (& UNIIQU3 REMIX)

"Me First" is Kari Faux's first release of 2023, an empowered anthem that comes with a Jersey club remix by UNIIQU3. "'ME FIRST' is an affirmation. It's a reminder not to neglect your own needs in hopes of being liked or accepted. It's really a self-love bop for the twerkers. Get into it!" Kari says of the song. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.