29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GEL - "DICEY"

NJ hardcore band Gel have shared the third single off their upcoming LP Only Constant, and it's another ripper. Read IO's new interview with the band for more.

--

DESIRE MAREA - "RAH" (ft. ZOË MODIGA)

The latest taste of South African artist Desire Marea's new album On The Romance Of Being is the nine-minute "Rah," an epic, operatic song that Desire says is "lamenting the decay of the earth and the anxiety of existing in it, with it, and as it."

--

DORTHIA COTTRELL - "HARVESTER"

Windhand's Dorthia Cottrell has shared a new single off her upcoming solo album Death Folk Country, and it's a dark, psychedelic track that really lives up to the album title.

--

FRUIT BATS - "WE USED TO LIVE HERE"

“This song is about a couple of different life moments that we all have,” says Fruit Bats' Eric D Johnson. “One is the moment when you move out of a place and the last box has been put into the truck and suddenly the space is empty and echo-ey, and then you walk out the door for the last time. Depending on the time and nature of your stay, the feeling in that moment can range anywhere from bittersweet to crushingly sad. The other moment is driving by that place a year or two later, and the weird ghosty feeling that can give you.” Fruit Bats' new album is out April 14 via Merge.

--

BC CAMPLIGHT - "SHE'S GONE COLD"

“I never thought I'd make a breakup song," says BC Camplight of this new song from his upcoming The Last Rotation of Earth. "That seemed like something other artists did. Then my fiancé and partner of 9 years left. It's a pain I still haven't shed. By this point my album had already been recorded. So I scrapped the whole thing and started again as my view of the world and myself had violently shifted. The first thing I did was write "She’s Gone Cold", about 2 days after the relationship ended. I enlisted the power of members of the Liverpool Philharmonic to create a cinematic experience that depicts one of the deepest pains a human can feel... the death of love. I used actual quotes from the breakup to create my first power ballad, albeit a somewhat demented one.”

--

THE REDS PINKS AND PURPLES - "GHOSTS AGAIN" (DEPECHE MODE COVER)

Glenn Donaldson will release new Reds, Pinks and Purples album The Town That Forgot Your Name on Friday but here's just dropped something new, a cover of Depeche Mode's "Ghosts Again" from their album that's also out this week.

--

RVG - "SQUID"

Here's another preview of Australian band RVG's upcoming third album.

--

MEGA BOG - "LOVE IS" FT WESTERMAN

“The magic of ‘Love Is’ 100 percent needed a counterpart to plead through the reckoning of love imagined," says Mega Bog's Erin Birgy. "Love’s reality, and Westerman was a noble companion through this musical voyage.” Mega Bog's new album End of Everything is out in May via Mexican Summer

--

VOIDCEREMONY - "ABYSSIC KNOWLEDGE BEQUEATHED"

Technical blackened death metallers VoidCeremony have shared another intense, erratic track off their upcoming LP Threads of Unknowing.

--

DURAND JONES - "THAT FEELING"

Durand Jones & The Indications vocalist Durand Jones has announced his debut solo album, Wait Til I Get Over, due out May 5 via Dead Oceans, and shared a new single, "That Feeling." "I dedicate this one to a cajun dude out near Lafayette, Louisiana," he says. "Back in the day, our bond and love for another was so close and intense, that it overwhelmed me. I began to be scared of it and ashamed. I found myself in a flurry trying to find the feelings when I said I would be so many things for him. It’s the first breakup song I’ve ever written, and it’s the first and only love song I’ve written directly to another man. I wanted this song to be a big climatic build of emotions–to capture our frustration, sadness, and nostalgia that comes with the end to any intimate relationship."

--

YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS - "BAD HABIT"

Ahead of the release of her new album We Know The Sky this Friday, Yours Are The Only Ears shared one more advance single, a folk track with a little country twang. "This song details the pain of finding yourself in a romantic situation that you never thought you'd be in and the endurance it takes to leave," Susannah Cutler says. "When I wrote this song, I told myself, ‘Nothing is off limits. Nothing you feel is too much.’"

--

WORRIERS - "NEVER QUITE KICKS IN"

"I think about toxic positivity a lot, and how that seeps into the popularization of chillwave and mood playlists where everything sounds as unconfrontational and escapist as possible," Worriers' Lauren Denitzio says. "I'm all for a good nostalgia trip but nothing gets me twitchy like apathy and a too-cool-for-school attitude. I wanted to make something that reminded me of the indie songs I grew up on that could talk about something more significant while sounding fun and maybe a little bit silly. Some friends and I shot the video in a few hours at a dilapidated office space near LAX, trying to illustrate the self-deluded types I'm singing about." It's from their new album Warm Blanket, out next month.

--

XENIA RUBINOS - "PRECIOSA"

Xenia Rubinos shared a rendition of unofficial Puerto Rican anthem "Preciosa" for La Brega: El Álbum, a collection of covers WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios are putting together to go with the second season of their podcast of the same name.

--

ODESZA - "TO BE YOURS" FT. CLAUD

"'To Be Yours' was a track that we had originally started back at the end of 2018," ODESZA say. "We loved the idea but struggled to find the right fit for the song until Claud sent us back their incredible vocal top line. As soon as we heard what Claud put together we knew we had something special. The vocal melodies and delivery compliment the track in such a perfect way. We couldn’t be happier with how this one came together and are really excited for people to hear it."

--

HELD - HELD EP

Held is a new band fronted by Gulfer's Vincent Ford, but instead of Midwest-style emo, this band dives into heavy, grungy post-hardcore territory.

--

DEMO DIVISION - WISH YOU WERE HERE EP

Chicago's Demo Division have a new four-song EP out via New Morality Zine, and these songs feel like a trip back to era of 2010s grungy emo.

--

ELIJAH WOLF - "WE TALKED ABOUT IT" FT PHOTAY

Elijah Wolf will release new album Forgiving Season on on June 23 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co. ‘We Talked About It’ deals with feeling numb and disconnected in life," Elijah says of this new single featuring Photay. "It’s about going through the motions, letting your mind wander and missing everything real around you. I wrote it in a low moment when I was feeling detached and directionless. It became a conversation with myself about what I was becoming when I failed to be present. My collaborators Sam Cohen, Joshua Jaeger, and I attempted four very different versions of the song. We tried an energetic indie-rock version, then a ‘70s rock version, then a big, dramatic ‘80s groove with maybe a dozen tracks of drums. It wasn’t until we stripped everything away that we knew we had something special. We asked Photay to join the recording and play the Buchla Music Easel, which became essential to the song.”

--

COUNTRY WESTERNS - "GRAPEFRUIT"

Nashville's Country Westerns release their second album, Forgive the City, on April 28 via Fat Possum and they've just shared another preview. “‘Grapefruit’ has Country Westerns’ frontman Joey Plunket singing from a bartender’s point of view – and he lets it rip like he’s been wound up by years of endless night shifts,” says producer Matt Sweeney. "The result is as sharp as a spray of citrus in your eye, but way more f’n fun."

--

BERNICE - "NO EFFORT TO EXIST"

"Although I initially wrote this song in an attempt to manifest an easier future for my new and anxious rescue dog, Sammi, I think we landed on something more broad: we're all just doing our best," says Bernice's Robin Dann. "No assumptions can be made about someone's lived experience. The chorus is a wish, a prayer, an incantation: "No effort to exist, like a bird in the grey sky in the mist, the bird in the evening just exists". Just sticking around for more life is enough. The vocals pass in and out of autotune, as if speaking from a future world where we're all just birds flying, wings open, held by the wind." Bernice's new album Cruisin' is out April 28 via Telephone Explosion.

--

GEESE - "3D COUNTRY"

Brooklyn band Geese will release their sophomore album, 3D Country, on June 23 via Partisan. Where their 2021 debut reveled in 50 years of NYC underground rock, things are decidedly twangier on its follow-up. Says frontman Cameron Winter, "The music is an amalgam of a lot of different country licks, a gospel-ish call-and-response part, things we typically wouldn’t do, but we wanted to push them through this textured, strange, psychedelic lens. We kept jamming around this one groove that’s in the verse for 10 minutes at a time, and then went back to take the best 30-second bits to piece it all together."

--

PACKS - "EC"

"The unexpected death of a coworker I had never met struck me like a brick wall," Madeline Link says of this new PACKS song. "I had been in charge of packing up all of his electronic hardware and shipping it to him just months before. As I found myself preparing shipping labels for his mother to place on the boxes to send back, a lasting sadness set in." PACKS' new album Crispy Crunchy Nothing will be released March 31 via Fire Talk.

--

JOHN VANDERSLICE - “CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!)”

"Once in a while the recording program i use gets stuck in this hyper distorted broken mode where everything sounds 10000x broken and blown out," says John Vanderslice of this gnarly new track. "I only have a few minutes to mix the song and the results are either sublime or trash. this one worked out!" John's new album CRYSTALS 3.0 is out in April.

--

TELECOM - "RAMON"

TELECOM is the new project from Brooklyn artist and musician Sean McVerry and first single "RAMON" is a nice bit of '70s-style pop.

--

SHYGIRL - "WOE (I SEE IT FROM YOUR SIDE) (BJÖRK REMIX)"

"Woe (I See It From Your Side) (Björk Remix)" is the second track off Shygirl's deluxe album Nymph_o, and her second collaboration with Björk this year. The remix is dark and roomy, with sparse but effective new lyrics and garage-y production from Björk. Read more about it here.

--

BULLY - "DAYS MOVE SLOW"

Bully's new album Lucky for You is out in June via Subppop. The video for new single "Days Move Slow" was directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell).

--

IMMORTAL - "WAR AGAINST ALL"

Norwegian black metal legends Immortal have announced a new album, and you can read about the title track here.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "PUMP FAKE"

Devon Kay & The Solutions have announced a ska EP called Fine: A Ska EP, coming this summer via ska label Bad Time Records. Read about lead single "Pump Fake" here.

--

DANNY BROWN & JPEGMAFIA - "SCARING THE HOES"

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown's collaborative album Scaring the Hoes comes out this Friday (3/24), and they've just shared its title track. Read about it here.

--

TAKING MEDS - "MEMORY LANE"

Taking Meds' new single is a punky, catchy alt-rock song that sounds straight out of the mid '90s, and you can read more about it here.

--

