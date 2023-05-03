29 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

AMAARAE - "CO-STAR"

Ghanaian-American experimental pop artist Amaarae has shared another single off her upcoming album Fountain Baby, which now has a release date of June 9 via Interscope. It's an astrology-themed banger and it comes with a video that features appearances by "some of [Amaarae's] favorite women in the whole wide world," including The Clermont Twins, model Biba Williams, Nigerian rapper Deto Black, 1XBlue designer Lois Saunders, photographer and model Moyosore Briggs, and more.

FIREBOY DML - "SOMEONE"

Nigerian artist Fireboy DML has shared his first single of 2023, and it's a propulsive pop song that kinda sounds like an Afro-pop twist on The Weeknd's moody new wave revival.

HEMLOCKE SPRINGS - "SEVER THE BLIGHT"

Hemlocke Springs had a viral TikTok hit with her second single, "Girlfriend." She's followed that with "Sever the Blight," which finds her fully in '80s-inspired synthpop mode.

BILLY WOODS & KENNY SEGAL - "SOFT LANDING"

billy woods & Kenny Segal's highly anticipated Maps comes out on Friday, and here's yet another very promising taste in the meantime.

GIRL SCOUT - "MONSTER"

We named Swedish four-piece Girl Scout one of 15 artists to watch in 2023, and after releasing their debut EP in February, they have a new one on the way this fall. They've shared the first track off that, "Monster," which gives their indie pop sound a rocking edge. "'Monster' is about leaning into your unsympathetic side; being well aware that you’re the bad guy in the dynamic but you’re in too deep so you might as well just go for it," vocalist Emma Jansson says. "As destructive as it is, I think most people have that side to them, at least I hope they do!"

JAM CITY - "WILD N SWEET" (ft. EMPRESS OF)

Jam City has moved the release of his new album Jam City Presents EFM up to May 25 and shared new single "Wild n Sweet," a thumping dance-pop collab with Empress Of.

SPY - "KONIEC"

Bay Area hardcore band Spy have shared another caustic, high-speed ripper from their upcoming debut full-length Satisfaction, which arrives in June via Triple B (and which we've got an exclusive multi-color vinyl variant of).

RAIA WAS - "TOUGH TO LOVE"

"This song is about being out of your depth, like a fish out of water, acting without thinking and realizing you’ve hurt those around you," NYC-based songwriter and producer Raia Was says of her new alt-pop track with distinctively altered vocals. "I’m of two minds about where this song came from - both an apology I needed to make, and a song I might be singing back to myself. The effect of the vocal against the arpeggiated piano really disorients time for me, I feel like I’m traveling backwards and forwards, I feel like I’ve found a rip in the matrix."

POWER OF FEAR - "WALK THE WALK"

Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band Power of Fear that influence from bands like Hatebreed and Cold As Life, and you can hear that coming through in their brutally heavy new single "Walk the Walk," which features guest vocals from Austin Sparkman of Boston hardcore band Buried Dreams. Their debut LP A Breed Apart drops June 30 via DAZE.

CURSETHEKNIFE - "THE GIFT"

Oklahoma's cursetheknife have dropped a new single, and it's a heavy shoegazer with some Big Riffs.

ILLUSION - "UNREACHABLE STARS"

New York hardcore band Illusion have dropped their first new track in five years, and it starts out as a fast-paced rager before slowing it down into something much more chunky and groove-based.

INCISION - "REVERIE" (ft. ELIJAH OF A MOURNING STAR)

Incision teams up with Elijah from A Mourning Star for a very killer update on Y2K-era metalcore.

KISHI BASHI - "ALTERNATE WORLD (ALTERNATE LIFE)"

Son Lux announced a track-by-track rework of his 2013 album Lanterns, Alternate Forms, due out on October 11. The first single is Kishi Bashi's pop-driven rework of "Alternate World."

INHUMAN NATURE - "TAKE THEM BY FORCE"

UK hardcore-informed thrashers Inhuman nature follow last year's Under The Boot EP with four more minutes of madness.

DAYMÉ AROCENA - "PARA MOVER LOS PIES"

Daymé Arocena hails from Cuba and she channels the kinetic, polyrhythmic sounds of her home country's classic music on this lively, horn-fueled song.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT - "HARVEST" (NEIL YOUNG COVER FT. ANDREW BIRD & CHRIS STILLS)

Rufus Wainwright's new album Folkocracy is out in June, and from it he's shared a twangy take on Neil Young's "Harvest," featuring Andrew Bird and Chris Stills. "To record 'Harvest' was a pure joy," Rufus says. "I had never sung with Andrew or recorded with him playing the violin and he is so inherently musical that it feels so natural to sing such a sophisticated song with him. And it was amazing to include my old friend Chris Stills on this track who probably was fed Neil Young's voice with his mother's milk. Chris has one of the most beautiful voices I have heard and his harmonizing is absolutely delicious."

MODERN WOMAN - "ACHTUNG"

UK group Modern Woman are back with this jagged new single via End of the Road Records. “‘Achtung’ was a song that I wrote around the bassline when I didn’t have any other instruments around, which when we developed as a band focused on trying to build a kind of tension and release within the music” says singer/guitarist Sophie Harris. “Lyrically it’s a bit of a stream of consciousness about memories of childhood.”

ACID KLAUS - "YOU’RE A FREAK" FT PHILLY PIPER

Following last year's great debut album, Sheffield's Acid Klaus is back with this new banger featuring Philly Piper on vocals. “The track was inspired by a memory from a nightclub in Manchester years ago," says Acid Klaus alter ego Adrian Flanagan. "This middle-aged man dressed as Michael Jackson took to the dancefloor and let loose with all the MJ moves. Within moments he was surrounded by people wanting to dance with him. Me and the other jealous 20-something-year-old lads were standing there laughing at him and calling him a freak, when really he was just having the time of his life and not harming anyone. Funnily enough, I’m now that middle aged man, slightly more comfortable in my skin, pulling all the shapes, whilst being laughed at by snotty young adonises with no moves! I’m proud of being a freak, everyone should embrace their inner freak!”

HOT FACE - "DURA DURA"

Speedy Wunderground has signed Hot Face, an enigmatic London trio whose debut single is out now via the label. "Dura Dura" is heavy, motorik psych and the band say "you'll either love it or run from it."

JIM O’ROURKE – “A MAN’S MIND WILL PLAY TRICKS ON HIM”

Chicago indie legend Jim O'Rourke (Gastr del Sol, Loose Fur, Sonic Youth) scored new film Hands That Bind and the soundtrack will be out July 7 via Drag City. Check out this atmospheric piece from the score.

CALIFONE – “OX-EYE”

Tim Rutili will release his new Califone album, villagers, on May 19 and he's just shared another song from it. "ox-eye" smolders.

WOLF EYES - "ENGAGED WITHDRAWAL," "MY WHOLE LIFE," "DAYS DECAY"

Detroit experimentalists Wolf Eyes are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, and will release a new album, Dreams in Splattered Lines on May 26 via Disciples. Check out three tracks now.

BETHANY COSENTINO - "IT'S FINE"

"It's Fine" is the striking first single off Best Coast frontwoman Bethany Cosentino's debut solo LP Natural Disaster. Its candid lyrics and soft country-rock feel recall Sheryl Crow and other '00s singer-songwriters. Read more about it here.

LITTLE DRAGON - "KENNETH"

Little Dragon have announced a new album, Slugs of Love, and you can read about new single "Kenneth" here.

NILS LOFGREN - "AIN'T THE TRUTH ENOUGH" FEAT. RINGO STARR

Bolstered by drums from Ringo Starr, "Ain't The Truth Enough" is the lead single off Crazy Horse and E Street Band legend Nils Lofgren's new LP Mountains. Of the song, Nils says, "One early desert morning, strong coffee in hand, I tuned my Martin D-35 acoustic gifted to me by the great James Caan (bless you Jimmy) to an open G and said 'write'! Soon the title and main riff were coming through me… 'ain't the truth enough!' Lucky me! I felt I had to go deep and with the global war on women, and man's deadly epidemic of lies and spin for money and power, I imagined a fierce, loving mother and wife dealing with a husband recently home from the insurrection. (Cindy Mizelle added the woman's voice with great soul and power here) I felt inspired and a day later this special song was done. Not mean spirited, all truth, harsh reality."

SNAG - "INVASIVE SPECIES (COP CITY)"

Milwaukee screamo band Snag have an intense new track and you can read about it here.

LIFEGUARD - "17-18 LOVESONG"

In preparation for their first release via Matador, Chicago trio Lifeguard have shared "17-18 Lovesong." It's the first new single off their upcoming EP Dressed In Trenches, and blends witty lyrics and deadpan vocals with crashing, clattering instrumental hooks.

