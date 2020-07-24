So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

J BAVLIN, DUA LIPA, BAD BUNNY & TAINY - "UN DÍA"

J Balvin taps frequent collaborators Bad Bunny and Tainy, as well an English-language hook from UK pop star Dua Lipa, for this new jam that sounds as gigantic as you'd hope.

--

THUNDERCAT - "GRUNE THE DESTROYER" (FROM THUNDERCATS ROAR)

Who better to get to write a song for the new reboot of '80s after-school cartoon series Thundercats than Thundercat? As part of a virtual Comic Con panel on Thursday, Thundercat also let everyone know he'd be voicing a character in ThunderCats Roar, too -- villain Grune The Destroyer. With that he shared the Grune the Destroyer theme song that is groovy in that laid-back '70s way Thundercat's known for, and it comes with a clip of the show.

--

FLAMING LIPS - "YOU N ME SELLIN’ WEED"

The new Flaming Lips album, American Head, is shaping up to be a pretty mellow ride. To wit: new single "You n Me Sellin’ Weed" is a chilled out tale of a couple who's lives are not ideal. "Wish there was a spaceship comin' for us." Watch the video, which Coyne shot in quarantine:

--

JESSE DRAXLER, CHELSEA WOLFE & BEN CHISHOLM - "VALERIAN"

As mentioned, visual artist Jesse Draxler has a guest-filled audiovisual album coming out featuring over 20 musicians, including Chelsea Wolfe, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Ghostemane, Trentemøller, and Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. The song with Chelsea (and her frequent collaborator Ben Chisholm) is now here, and it's a crackling noise track that recalls Chelsea's early days.

--

LATE BLOOMER - "ALL THE GOLD" & "SOAPY WATER"

Late Bloomer blend '90s-style post-hardcore and swing-for-the-fences alt-rock hooks on this new two-song single for 6131 Records.

--

SADA BABY - "BILLIE HOLIDAY" (ft. DEJ LOAF)

Rising Detroit rapper Sada Baby dropped his new album Bartier Bounty 2 today, and among the highlights is this song featuring fellow Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf. They both show off melodic and tougher sides, and they sound great together.

--

070 SHAKE - "GUILTY CONSCIENCE" (TAME IMPALA REMIX)

NJ rapper/singer 070 Shake has released a new Tame Impala remix of her song "Guilty Conscience," and it basically sounds like "Guilty Conscience" with an added dose of psych-pop. Pretty cool.

--

GUNNA - "RELENTLESS" (ft. LIL UZI VERT) & "STREET SWEEPER" (ft. FUTURE)

Gunna's Wunna is one of the year's biggest rap albums, and today it got a deluxe edition with eight new songs including one featuring Lil Uzi Vert and one featuring Future.

--

ISOBEL CAMPBELL - "VOICES IN THE SKY" (MOODY BLUES COVER)

Former Belle & Sebastian member Isobel Campbell released There is No Other earlier this year and if you bought it at Rough Trade, the album came with a bonus EP of covers titled Voices in the Sky. She's not shared the string-filled title track, originally by The Moody Blues, on streaming services.

--

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - "IS IT REAL" (ACOUSTIC)

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared the fourth and final song from their acoustic EP Two Lives, and it's a gorgeous re-working of "Is It Real" from this year's great Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, with harmony vocals by Billie Marten.

--

SECRET MACHINES - "EVERYTHING STARTS"

'00s era Brooklyn indie rock group Secret Machines return with Awake in the Brain Chamber, their first album in 12 years, and this is the second single from the record. “Some place in the back of my mind I guess I was hoping I could write a Fleetwood Mac song," says Brandon Curtis. "But It kept coming out all weird. I read a quote from Wayne Coyne, something like ‘If you are writing a song and you immediately like it, it’s probably no good. But when it sounds weird or if you just don’t know about it, that’s the good stuff.’ Well, for some insane reason that has stuck with me. So I called my brother to see if he could play something that Lindsey Buckingham would play and he came back with what we have here. Sort of saved it from my own worst inclinations, or at least that’s my opinion."

--

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD - "RIVIERA BEACH" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

The prolific Curren$y dropped a new Harry Fraud-produced project, The OutRunners, and among the highlights is this song with a few very memorable one-liners by Griselda's Conway the Machine.

--

COLTER WALL - "COWPOKE"

Colter Wall has shared another single off Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, and as his songs usually do, it sounds like a lost gem from 1973 but also sounds fresh today.

--

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "BEAT SCIENCE"

Makaya McCraven has shared a new song off Universal Beings E&F Sides -- his upcoming album of 14 previously unreleased tracks from the sessions for 2018's beloved Universal Beings -- and it's a dose of hypnotic, hip hop-informed jazz.

--

BOBBY SESSIONS - "MADE A WAY"

Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions contributed this booming, triumphant song to FIFA 21, and it's also out now as a single.

--

NØ MAN - "DIVE" & "PRAY"

NØ MAN -- the new-ish band featuring all three members of screamo greats Majority Rule and fronted by Maha Shami (who sang guest vocals on Majority Rule's "Packaged Poison" from their 2002 split with pg.99) -- are releasing their new album on August 24, and so far they're streaming two song from it, both of which are bludgeoning doses of metallic hardcore.

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "CYNTHIA" (prod. TONY SELTZER & ALAU)

NYC rapper Princess Nokia embraces her psychedelic side on this new Tony Seltzer & Alau-produced joint.

--

INTRONAUT - "RUN THROUGH THE JUNGLE" (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL COVER)

Ever wanted to hear CCR reinvented as prog-metal? Here you go!

--

THE WATERBOYS - "LOW DOWN IN THE BROOM"

Mike Scott returns with new Waterboys album Good Luck Seeker on August 21. “It connects with the early Waterboys sound, that emotionally-driven power” Scott says of the album's new single, “and though it’s an ancient folk song, there’s no folk in the delivery. It’s feral acoustic rock and roll. ”

--

LALA LALA & BATHS - "€ € € €^^%%!!!!!HEAVEN!!!!!!"

Chicago's Lillie West, aka Lala Lala, recently shared a quarantine collaboration with Porridge Radio and a Beach House cover, and now she's collaborated with Baths for another collaborative track. "This song was born of a mutual fandom between both artists," they say. "Ideas and responsibilities were evenly split as the production came together."

--

THE HEART OF THE SUN - "STAY CLOSE"

Stockholm artist Filiph Antonsson records as The Heart of the Sun, making drony psych descended from Spacemen 3. You definitely feel those Sonic Boom influences on new single "Stay Close," and the video's a trip too.

--

THE WOOLEN MEN - "COOL BREEZE"

Portland's Woolen Men are releasing singles every month in 2020 and the latest is "Cool Breeze," which is both jangly pop while taking some unexpected turns.

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "EXILE" (ft. BON IVER, prod. THE NATIONAL'S AARON DESSNER)

Taylor Swift's new album folklore -- largely produced and co-written by The National's Aaron Dessner -- is here, including this song featuring Bon Iver.

--

DON'T SLEEP - "NO OTHER WAY"

Melodic hardcore legend Dave Smalley (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law, etc) is releasing a new album with his newer band Don't Sleep, and you can read more about the new Walter Schreifels-produced single "No Other Way" here.

--

NAPALM DEATH - "BACKLASH JUST BECAUSE"

The first single off Napalm Death's highly anticipated first album in five years, Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, has arrived, and you can read more about it here.

--

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "GHOST" (ft. NAVY BLUE)

The deluxe edition of Earl Sweatshirt's Feet of Clay got its digital release day, and that includes the first-ever digital release of "Ghost," which you can read more about here.

--

JOHN K SAMSON (WEAKERTHANS) - "FANTASY BASEMBALL AT THE END OF THE WORLD"

Baseball is back, in empty stadiums with new social distancing rules, which made for a very strange, very 2020 Opening Day on Thursday. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch in DC (just barely missed the plate), before the Nationals faced off and lost to the Yankees. Donald Trump announced that he'd be throwing out the first pitch at the Yankees' game on August 15. All of this weirdness -- baseball, 2020, etc -- is felt deeply in "Fantasy Baseball At The End Of The World," a song by Weakerthans frontman John K Samson that he's been playing live for a while but officially released today.

--

JON BENJAMIN JAZZ DAREDEVIL - THE SOUNDTRACK COLLECTION

You may remember that comedian and Bob's Burgers/Archer star Jon Benjamin released Well I Should Have… Learned How to Play Piano back in 2015. Now he's back with a concept covers album tackling theme songs from Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, Halloween, Chariots of Fire, and more with his vintage Moog synthesizer.

--

CLAN OF XYMOX - SPIDER ON THE WALL

Dutch darkwave pioneers Clan of Xymox are back with their first album in three years, Spider on the Wall. It sounds like it could've been released in 1984...which is a good thing.

--

