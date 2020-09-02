So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRISCO - "RED CARD" (ft. SKEPTA, JAMMER, JME, SHORTY)

Five members of the veteran grime collective Boy Better Know have come together for this new posse cut that finds all five in fine form over some ominous production. It's off Fresco's upcoming album The Familiar Stranger, due October 16 via BKK.

--

TRAYER TRYON - "CUL DE SAC" (ft. MOSES SUMNEY, JULIANNA BARWICK & JONSI)

Hundred Waters' trayer tryon has shared a new track from his upcoming album new forever, and it's a gorgeous, crackling ambient piece with help from three very cool guests.

--

SUN JUNE - "SINGING"

Austin-based band Sun June released their debut LP, Years, in 2018 via Keeled Scales. They've now signed to Run for Cover for its follow up, due out in 2021. In the mean time, they've shared a new single, the breezily melancholy "Singing."

--

HUNDREDTH - "BOTTLE IT UP"

Former post-hardcore band Hundredth had recently begun going in an atmospheric post-rock/shoegazy direction, and now they're going full synthpop on their new single "Bottle It Up," the first single off their upcoming album Somewhere Nowhere, due October 9 via self-release. It's synthpop, but it's not an attempt at radio play or anything. It's a song that still very much has an underground mindset - it reminds me a little of Mew.

--

HEATHER TROST - "LOVE IT GROWS"

Singer, songwriter and composer Heather Trost, one half of A Hawk and a Hacksaw, announced a new solo album, Petrichor, due out November 6 via Third Man Records. The first single, "Love It Grows," swirls with layers of fuzzy atmosphere.

--

RADICAL FACE - "SUNLIGHT" & "THE MISSING ROAD"

Indie pop vet Radical Face (Ben Cooper) is working on a new album, but in the meantime, he's also been putting out some non-album singles. He just released the very melancholic, bare-bones "Sunlight," which follows the slightly less somber "The Missing Road." If you miss mid 2000s sad indie, make sure you don't sleep on these.

--

DARKSTAR - "TEXT" (SQUID REMIX)

Rising UK art punks Squid have remixed electronic pop duo Darkstar's "Text," making it twice as long as the original and bringing it into avant-garde territory.

--

COREY TAYLOR - "HWY 666"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared another track off his upcoming debut solo album, and this one finds him in metallic country rock territory.

--

GQ - "BIG LUTHA" (prod. 9TH WONDER)

Oakland rapper GQ will release a new EP, A Midsummer's Nightmare, entirely produced by the legendary 9th Wonder, on September 18 via 9th's Jamla Records. The first single is "Big Lutha," which finds 9th Wonder providing a rich, soulful backdrop and GQ navigates it expertly.

--

14 TRAPDOORS - "LOVE" (ft. CAMOFLAUGE MONK, DNTWATCHTV, MEDUSA)

Buffalo alt-rap trio 14 trapdoors have shared a psychedelic new single off their anticipated new LP Eileen, due September 18 via Hitmaker Music Group.

--

SARCHASM - "WHEN'S MY RIGHT TIME KENT?"

Berkeley punks Sarchasm are releasing their new self-titled LP on October 9 via Asian Man Records, and first single "When's My Right Time Kent?" is a very appealing dose of crunchy, catchy punk.

--

ELZHI - "JASON"

Former Slum Village member Elzhi is releasing new album Seven Times Down Eight Times Up on September 25 via Glow365, and lead single/closing track "Jason" is hard-hitting, head-nod-inducing rap that sounds like classic 2000s era Elzhi.

--

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - "DRIVING LIKE MANIACS"

UK modern prog band The Pineapple Thief, which currently includes Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson) on drums, release their new album Versions of the Truth this week and here's one more early taste before the whole thing drops. It's a moody track, with a melancholy video made by George Laycock. “The song is about estrangement, but George managed to find his own take on it," says frontman Bruce Soord. "About a father forced to abandon his child in order to save him, to care for him in absentia. Ultimately at least, there is light at the end of the dark tunnel.”

--

PLANTS AND ANIMALS - "LE QUEENS"

Montreal band Plants & Animals return with new album The Jungle on October 23 via Secret City Records and have shared this sultry new single and video. “Woody got this machine that makes a drum kit play samples and he didn’t know how to use it," say the band. "But he chopped up some of Warren’s guitar chords and played them with his bass drum anyway. So it all ended up as this wobbly, dreamy jam that we all got attached to. Nic wrote most of the lyrics in the lineup at Home Depot. They’re about an evening in Queens, dancing among strangers, time moving backwards in slow motion and falling in love."

--

DLINA VOLNY - "WHATEVER HAPPENS NEXT"

Minsk, Belarus post-punk / new-wave trio Dlina Volny dedicate their new, Johnny Jewel-produced single on Italians Do It Better, "Whatever Happens Next," to protestors in Belarus. "Inspired by the people of Belarus," they write, "this song is our anthem to everybody fighting for their rights, freedom, and truth. Things will change. Whatever happens next!"

--

TIGER LILI - "LIGHTNING"

Lili Trifilio of Beach Bunny announced a new solo project, tiger lili. First single "lightning" has a folk-pop feel, and Lili says, "as a fan of many genres, I want to have the freedom to explore songwriting in all forms. I cannot predict what stylistic choices I will make in the future, but I am certain that whatever I release, that I will only put my best work forward. Art is limitless and I choose to write without limitations.”

--

CHICANO BATMAN - "PARANOID" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Los Angeles band Chicano Batman just recorded a session for SiriusXMU and they've shared their ripping cover of Black Sabbath's classic "Paranoid" from it. To hear the rest of the session -- including "Color My Life," "I Know It," and "Pink Elephant" from their new album -- you'll have to tune into SiriusXMU.

--

WINTER - "BEM NO FUNDO" FT BOOGARINS' DINHO ALMEIDA

Winter, aka Brazilian artist Samira Winter, recently released her terrric dreampop album Endless Space (Between You & I) and here's a new single featuring fellow Brazilian Dinho Almeida from Boogarins.

--

CARDIACS - "VERMIN MANGLE"

The funeral for the late Cardiacs leader Tim Smith was Monday, and in honor of that, the band's label Alphabet Business Concern put out a previously unreleased Cardiacs song, "Vermin Mangle." It's their first single since 2007's "Ditzy Scene." You can read more about it here.

--

OSEES - "SCRAMBLE SUIT II"

Osees will release their new album Protean Threat on September 18 via Castle Face, and they've just shared a new track from it. Frontman John Dwyer says "Scramble Suit II," the album's opening cut, is "is ignition and lift off, referencing philip k dick's ever-morphing identity concealing suit...a little nod in today's world of virtual anonymity, animosity, distorted facts and bent reality."

--

TOMBS - "BARREN"

Brooklyn metal boundary pushers Tombs will follow their 35-minute "EP" Monarchy of Shadows with a second 2020 release, an hour-long full-length called Under Sullen Skies, in November via Season of Mist. Read more about lead single "Barren" here.

--

COLIN MELOY - "SLINT, SPIDERLAND"

The Decemberists' Colin Meloy has released a new solo acoustic song that was inspired by watching Breadcrumb Trail, a documentary about Slint's classic 1991 album Spiderland. You can read more about it (including what Colin himself had to say) here.

--

THURSTON MOORE - "SIREN"

Thurston Moore has shared the 12-minute, atmospheric "Siren" off his upcoming solo album By the Fire, and you can read more about it here.

--

ADRIANNE LENKER - "ANYTHING"

Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker announced two new albums, songs and instrumentals, and shared the excellent lead single "anything." Read more about it here.

--

BADGE ÉPOQUE ENSEMBLE - "SING A SILENT GOSPEL"

Badge Époque Ensemble, the groovy Toronto group led by Maximilian Turnbull (Slim Twig) who worked with Meg Remy on the two most recent U.S. Girls albums, will release their second long-player, Self Help, on November 20 on Telephone Explosion Records. Here's the first single which features vocals from Remy.

--

EYES - "UNDERPERFORMER"

Fans of The Locust, An Albatross, early Daughters, etc should take note of Copenhagen band EYES' chaotic hardcore. Read more here.

--

TOUCHE AMORE - "I'LL BE YOUR HOST"

Touche Amore's impassioned, climactic, melodic post-hardcore sounds as intense as ever on this new song off their anticipated new album Lament. Read more about it here.

--

HOT CHIP - "CANDY SAYS" (VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

The Late Night Tales chillout mix series has been going for nearly 20 years and you'd have thought that Hot Chip would've curated one already, but they have not. Until now. Hot Chip: Late Night Tales will be out October 2 and includes four new Hot Chip songs, including a cover of "Candy Says" by The Velvet Underground.

--

GRID - "I RUINERNA AV VÅR ENSAMHE"

Fans of Nasum, Rotten Sound, and other relentless, no-bullshit grindcore should check out this new rager by Sweden's Grid, and you can read more about it here.

--

