2manydjs reissuing mashup classic ‘As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2′ (coming to streaming too)

2manydjs, aka Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele, are reissing their classic DJ mix As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2 for its 20th anniversary. It will be out November 25 via DEEWEE and will also hit streaming services for the first time.

Originally released in August 2002, it was the early indie sleaze era of mashups (Kylie vs New Order, The Strokes vs Christina Aguilera) and their 67-minute continuous mix gleefully blends Emerson Lake & Palmer with Basement Jaxx, Destiny's Child with 10cc, Peaches' "Fuck the Pain Away" with The Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man," Dolly Parton and Royksopp, and throws in everything from The Cramps and The Residents to New Order, Lords of Acid, Sly & the Family Stone, Skee-lo and more along the way. You can watch animated video of the whole thing, and check out the reissue's artwork and tracklist, below.

To celebrate, the Dewaeles are throwing a one-night-only party at London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 17 featuring 2manydjs live, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul live, Kittin, and "special guests."

2manydjs also have a few DJ gigs coming up, including at Miami's III Points festival at the end of October, as part of their bespoke Despacio disco that will be operating the whole festival weekend.

As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2:

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Peter Gunn (Live)

Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At (Head-A-Pella)

Peaches - Fuck The Pain Away

The Velvet Underground - I'm Waiting For The Man

Polyester - J'Aime Regarder Les Mecs

Sly And The Family Stone - Dance To The Music

Ready For The World - Oh Sheila (A Capella)

Dakar & Grinser - I Wanna Be Your Dog

Ural 13 Diktators - Disko Kings

Bobby Orlando - The "O" Medley

Felix Da Housecat - Silver Screen Shower Scene

The Stooges - No Fun

Salt 'N Pepa - Push It

Hanayo With Jürgen Paape - Joe Le Taxi

The Jets - Crush On You (A Capella)

Funkacise Gang - Funkacise

Soul Grabber - Motocross Madness

Lil Louis And The World - French Kiss

Zongamin - Serious Trouble

Garbage - Androgyny ('Thee Glitz Mix' By Felix Da Housecat)

Frank Delour - Disc Jockey's Delight Vol. 2

The Residents - Kaw-Liga (Prairie Mix)

Carlos Morgan - Shake Your Body

Alphawezen - Into The Stars (Firebirds Remix)

Copyright - Concepts

Nena - 99 Luftballons

Destiny's Child - Independent Women Part 1 (A Capella)

10cc - Dreadlock Holiday

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5

Royksopp - Eple

Arbeid Adelt - Death Disco

Jeans Team Feat. MJ Lan - Keine Melodien

Skee-Lo - I Wish (A Capella)

Maurice Fulton Presents Stress - My Gigolo

The Breeders - Cannonball

The Cramps - Human Fly

The Wildbunch - Danger! High Voltage

Op:l Bastard - Don't Bring Me Down

ADULT. - Hand To Phone

Vitalic - La Rock 01

Queen Of Japan - I Was Made For Loving You

New Order - The Beach

Detroit Grand Pubahs - Sandwiches (A Capella)

Lords Of Acid - I Sit On Acid (Soulwax Remix)

Streamer Feat. Private Thoughts In Public Places - Start Button

2manydjs - 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 13 - DJ set - L'Olympia, Paris

Oct 21 - Despacio - Ill Points Festival, Miami

Oct 22 - Despacio - Ill Points Festival, Miami

Oct 29 - DJ set - Hivernacle In The Park, Barcelona

Dec 17 - Live - O2 Academy Brixton, London