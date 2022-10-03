2manydjs reissuing mashup classic ‘As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2′ (coming to streaming too)
2manydjs, aka Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele, are reissing their classic DJ mix As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2 for its 20th anniversary. It will be out November 25 via DEEWEE and will also hit streaming services for the first time.
Originally released in August 2002, it was the early indie sleaze era of mashups (Kylie vs New Order, The Strokes vs Christina Aguilera) and their 67-minute continuous mix gleefully blends Emerson Lake & Palmer with Basement Jaxx, Destiny's Child with 10cc, Peaches' "Fuck the Pain Away" with The Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man," Dolly Parton and Royksopp, and throws in everything from The Cramps and The Residents to New Order, Lords of Acid, Sly & the Family Stone, Skee-lo and more along the way. You can watch animated video of the whole thing, and check out the reissue's artwork and tracklist, below.
To celebrate, the Dewaeles are throwing a one-night-only party at London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 17 featuring 2manydjs live, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul live, Kittin, and "special guests."
2manydjs also have a few DJ gigs coming up, including at Miami's III Points festival at the end of October, as part of their bespoke Despacio disco that will be operating the whole festival weekend.
As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2:
Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Peter Gunn (Live)
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At (Head-A-Pella)
Peaches - Fuck The Pain Away
The Velvet Underground - I'm Waiting For The Man
Polyester - J'Aime Regarder Les Mecs
Sly And The Family Stone - Dance To The Music
Ready For The World - Oh Sheila (A Capella)
Dakar & Grinser - I Wanna Be Your Dog
Ural 13 Diktators - Disko Kings
Bobby Orlando - The "O" Medley
Felix Da Housecat - Silver Screen Shower Scene
The Stooges - No Fun
Salt 'N Pepa - Push It
Hanayo With Jürgen Paape - Joe Le Taxi
The Jets - Crush On You (A Capella)
Funkacise Gang - Funkacise
Soul Grabber - Motocross Madness
Lil Louis And The World - French Kiss
Zongamin - Serious Trouble
Garbage - Androgyny ('Thee Glitz Mix' By Felix Da Housecat)
Frank Delour - Disc Jockey's Delight Vol. 2
The Residents - Kaw-Liga (Prairie Mix)
Carlos Morgan - Shake Your Body
Alphawezen - Into The Stars (Firebirds Remix)
Copyright - Concepts
Nena - 99 Luftballons
Destiny's Child - Independent Women Part 1 (A Capella)
10cc - Dreadlock Holiday
Dolly Parton - 9 To 5
Royksopp - Eple
Arbeid Adelt - Death Disco
Jeans Team Feat. MJ Lan - Keine Melodien
Skee-Lo - I Wish (A Capella)
Maurice Fulton Presents Stress - My Gigolo
The Breeders - Cannonball
The Cramps - Human Fly
The Wildbunch - Danger! High Voltage
Op:l Bastard - Don't Bring Me Down
ADULT. - Hand To Phone
Vitalic - La Rock 01
Queen Of Japan - I Was Made For Loving You
New Order - The Beach
Detroit Grand Pubahs - Sandwiches (A Capella)
Lords Of Acid - I Sit On Acid (Soulwax Remix)
Streamer Feat. Private Thoughts In Public Places - Start Button
2manydjs - 2022 Tour Dates
Oct 13 - DJ set - L'Olympia, Paris
Oct 21 - Despacio - Ill Points Festival, Miami
Oct 22 - Despacio - Ill Points Festival, Miami
Oct 29 - DJ set - Hivernacle In The Park, Barcelona
Dec 17 - Live - O2 Academy Brixton, London