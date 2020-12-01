3 cool indie benefit comps announced for Bandcamp Friday

The final Bandcamp Friday fundraiser of the year happens this Friday (12/4), and included with its exclusive releases are three cool benefit compilations featuring songs from indie artists we love.

The first, Warm Violet: A Compilation for Chicago Community Jail Support, was compiled to raise funds for the Chicago-based grassroots organization that first began as a response to the mass arrests of Black Lives Matter protestors in late May. The organization has continued to supply support to people being released from Cook County Jail, in addition to loved ones of those inside. Proceeds will go to helping CCJS secure a vehicle and supplies needed to "winterize" operations, so that they can continue their work throughout the winter months.

Artists involved in the 46-track compilation, who donated their respective tracks, include Chicago-based musicians such as OHMME, NNAMDÏ, Post Animal, Lala Lala, Into It. Over It., Retirement Party, Pet Symmetry, Ratboys, Bill MacKay, and others. View the full tracklist and purchase the comp on Bandcamp page.

The next benefit compilation, created in support of Feeding America and in celebration of the holiday season, comes from Father/Daughter and Wax Nine Records. Simply Having a Wonderful Compilation features 13 new "yuletide recordings" that will have you "ho ho ho-ing from home in no time" from some of the two labels' favorite artists, including Melkbelly, Pom Pom Squad, Routine (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott), Sad13, Illuminati Hotties, Diet Cig, Pronoun, Johanna Warren, Tasha, KAINA, and others. View the full tracklist and purchase the compilation on Bandcamp.

The third comp finds a number of Boston-based and adjacent artists coming together in support of National Bail Out and TransTrenderz. The Eclectic Change Compilation, released by SLDG Music, features original tracks and covers from artists including Anjimile, Camp Blood, Dirt Buyer, Jotay, Pink Navel, Raavi & the Houseplants, Sidney Gish, and others. It will be available on Friday on Bandcamp.