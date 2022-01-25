3 rare Broadcast albums getting reissued in March by Warp
Three rare albums by the much-missed Broadcast will be reissued on vinyl, CD and digital on March 18 by Warp. Those are:
- Microtronics - Volumes 1 & 2: Originally released as 3" tour only CDs in 2003 and 2005, the albums have been compiled and remastered. 21 instrumental tracks available on a single LP, CD and digitally.
- Mother Is The Milky Way: Originally released as a tour only CD in 2009, the album has been remastered. 11 tracks available on LP, CD and digitally.
- BBC Maida Vale Sessions: Four BBC sessions recorded at the Maida Vale studios between October 1996 and August 2003, including sessions for John Peel. 15 tracks available on 2 x LP, CD and digitally.
You can listen to "Sixty Forty" from BBC Maida Vale Sessions below.
Warp reissued Broadcast's studio albums in 2015. We lost Broadcast singer Trish Keenan 11 years ago this month.
BBC Maida Vale Sessions
1. The Note [Message From Home]
2. Untitled [City In Progress]
3. Forget Every Time
4. World Backwards
5. Come On Let's Go
6. Look Outside
7. The Book Lovers
8. Lights Out
9. Long Was The Year
10. Echo's Answer
11. Where Youth and Laughter Go
12. Pendulum
13. Colour Me In
14. Minim
15. Sixty Forty
Mother is the Milky Way
1. Creation Day The Travel Flute Way
2. In Here The World Begins
3. Elegant Elephant
4. Through The Gates Of Yesterday
5. Milling Around The Village
6. The Aphid Sleeps
7. Growing Backwards
8. I'm Just A Person In This Roomy Verse
9. Never Trust A Rusty Bolt
10. Innocence In Orbit
11. Mother's Milk Means Music [At Home In The Universe]
Microtronics - Volumes 1 & 2
1. Microtronics 01
2. Microtronics 02
3. Microtronics 03
4. Microtronics 04
5. Microtronics 05
6. Microtronics 06
7. Microtronics 07
8. Microtronics 08
9. Microtronics 09
10. Microtronics 10
11. Microtronics 11
12. Microtronics 12
13. Microtronics 13
14. Microtronics 14
15. Microtronics 15
16. Microtronics 16
17. Microtronics 17
18. Microtronics 18
19. Microtronics 19
20. Microtronics 20
21. Microtronics 21
--