30 Best Rap Albums of 2018

1

Here's what we said about 'Invasion of Privacy' in BrooklynVegan's Top 50 Albums of 2018 list:

Invasion of Privacy was the year's biggest breakout debut album, on both a critical and a commercial level, and whoever would land at #2 isn't even close. She broke a few records with it, scored two No. 1 singles with it, and at one point she had all 13 of its songs in Billboard's Hot 100. At the end of 2017, there was still some fear that "Bodak Yellow" was destined to be a one hit wonder that Cardi would never top. Now, it's almost hard to remember a time when that was the case. "Bodak Yellow" was once the biggest and best rap song in the world; now it isn't even the biggest or best rap song on Invasion of Privacy. Cardi made the kind of debut that's built to satisfy nearly every type of rap song, but it comes off like it was made out of a love of hip hop and not by business-savvy Suits trying to check off boxes. It's got the epic, tell-all autobiography intro track ("Get Up 10"), the trap song ("Drip" ft. Migos), the sentimental ballad ("Be Careful"), the R&B songs ("Ring" ft. Kehlani and "I Do" ft. SZA), the buzz-creating hit ("Bodak Yellow"), the song that kinda sounds like the buzz-creating hit ("Money Bag"), the Latin hip hop song ("I Like It" ft. J Balvin & Bad Bunny), and others peppered in that rival almost all of the aforementioned songs. There's really no song you could accurately call filler, and almost no song that you didn't hear all year just by walking out your front door or turning on the TV or the radio. And it already feels dated to call "Bodak Yellow" the "hit," as the "hit" for the majority of 2018 has been "I Like It." The Latin trap/reggaeton movement was already gigantic before Cardi B (and Beyonce) got involved, but there's no question that Cardi helped introduce it to English-speaking audiences, and that she helped Bad Bunny and J Balvin (and Ozuna and Anuel AA, etc) gain more English-speaking fans. And "I Like It" isn't just a gateway song, even it has been met with some cynicism. It was one of the biggest songs in America this year because it really was good enough to be. That's true of Invasion of Privacy in general. It's been a long time since there's been a rapper this omnipresent with lyricism this gripping, a personality this massive and irresistible, and a delivery this classically skilled yet entirely modern. The first time you heard Cardi rap "ain't no bitches spittin' like this since '08" it might have seemed like a big claim. Now it seems unnecessarily modest.