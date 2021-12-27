Like every year, 2021 was an excellent year for rap music, with so many great albums coming from all across the board. From the poppiest pop-rap to the most experimental interpretations of hip hop, from time-tested '90s revivalism to exhilarating innovation, from rap albums that veer towards vintage soul to rap albums that veer towards black metal, from the West Coast to the South to the Midwest to the East Coast to the UK, there were so many different types of rap albums released this year and every variety we just named shows up on our list of the 30 best rap albums of 2021. As one of the most prolific genres of music in the world right now, 30 (plus 15 honorable mentions) is a very small sample size and there were definitely some heavy hitters we had to leave off. If your favorite rap album of the year didn't make our list, leave it in the comments. Maybe we just haven't heard it yet.

Read on for the list...