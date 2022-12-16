30 Best Rap Albums of 2022

1

"Kendrick made you think about it, but he is not your savior." Of the many themes on Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, this is one of the most prevalent. Kendrick presents the listener with so much across this 18-song double album -- he opens up about struggles with mental health, lust addiction, and infidelity, he confronts homophobia and transphobia, he explores generational trauma, he makes some controversial remarks about cancel culture -- and he wants you to know that if you try to turn him into your role model, your spokesperson, or your hero, he's going to disappoint you. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is messy and problematic by design, and it rarely has answers, but it makes you think -- and feel -- a lot. I don't think it's possible to agree with or feel good about everything Kendrick says on this album, but he wants you to know that that's the point. And as far as music that made me think this year, not a single album did that as much as this one did. The album dives into so many topics that are rarely explored this deeply by a chart-topping, arena-headlining superstar, and the lyrics carry so much weight that you almost forget how remarkable the production, arrangements, and songcraft are too. Mr. Morale uses innovative electronics, grand string arrangements and choirs, gorgeous R&B hooks, adrenaline-rush rhythms, weeping pianos, and more to create an ever-changing, genre-defying backdrop that rarely settles into a traditional hip hop production style. Guest appearances are only used to enhance the plot, whether it's Sampha blessing "Father Time" with a shimmering chorus, Portishead's Beth Gibbons punctuating the stream-of-consciousness verses on "Mother I Sober" with her haunting hook, actress Taylour Paige staging a couple's nasty blowout with Kendrick on "We Cry Together," or Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah both bringing vastly different perspectives to the album's messy ode to love, "Purple Hearts." Mr. Morale is a taxing, immersive listen that really needs to be heard from start to finish and can't really just be tossed on in the background, but as towering and overwhelming as it is, it's got bops too. They might take a little longer to reveal themselves than the more immediate singles that Kendrick put out in the past, but the more you listen to Mr. Morale, the more these songs stick with you and pop into your head. It's an album of many, many moods; it can be devastating, thought-provoking, depressing, confusing, off-putting, awe-inspiring, anxiety-inducing, anger-inducing, and hopeful. And as much as Kendrick has made this a challenging, intensive listen, he's also made it a rewarding one.