30 Classic Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 20 in 2023

Nostalgia for the 2000s emo boom has been at all-time high lately, thanks to things like the My Chemical Romance reunion, the When We Were Young festival, and Billie Eilish bringing Paramore's Hayley Williams out at Coachella for "Misery Business," and also because the pivotal bands of that era have been celebrating 20th anniversaries. We've been celebrating these anniversaries with 20-year retrospective lists on the best emo albums of 2001 and 2002, and now that 2023 is here, we're moving right along with a list of 25 classic emo and post-hardcore albums from 2003.

Emo seemed to get exponentially more popular each year in the early/mid 2000s, and by 2003, it was unavoidable within both mainstream and underground rock circles. Bands who helped pave the way for the era's emo/post-hardcore boom like Thursday and Thrice released their major label debuts in 2003, rising bands like The Early November and Motion City Soundtrack released breakthrough debut albums, and indie-friendly emo bands like Cursive and Death Cab For Cutie released some of their most cultishly-loved albums. The emo/post-hardcore umbrella was also wider than ever, with music that ranged from pop punk to indie rock to metalcore all falling under it. With genre lines as blurry as these, making this list meant answering some nearly-unanswerable questions. Could I have shoehorned The Wrens' The Meadowlands or blink-182's untitled album onto a list of emo and/or post-hardcore albums? Probably, but both felt like they'd primarily belong somewhere else. Are there albums that did make this list that some fans would consider a stretch to include? I'm almost positive the answer is yes, but everything included here felt right (to me) for one reason or another.

Narrowing a huge year for emo/post-hardcore like 2003 down to 30 albums means leaving off a lot of heavy hitters, so no disrespect to Moneen, Elliott, The Fall of Troy, Anatomy of a Ghost, On the Might of Princes, The Bled, Snapcase, Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A Start, Boys Night Out, Park, Mae, Denali, Something Corporate, Small Brown Bike, The Casket Lottery, Hey Mercedes, The Juliana Theory, Boysetsfire, Gatsby's American Dream, From Autumn To Ashes, Sense Field, This Day Forward, Since By Man, Criteria, Trophy Scars, The Assistant, or The Forms; the list just can't represent everything. We also decided not to rank this one; instead of trying to establish a hierarchy and quibble about how one classic compares to another, we just wanted to shine a light on 30 albums we feel strongly about, all of which impacted the course of history and feel relevant to talk about today.

Read on for the list, in alphabetical order, and let us know your favorite emo/post-hardcore albums of 2003…