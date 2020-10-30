What a week. It's Halloween (not that anything could be scarier than what's actually going on in the world), and there's also way too much good music out this week to keep track of. In the hip hop world, we got new albums from WizKid, Small Bills (Elucid & The Lasso), and Chucky73 (all three of which I wrote about in Notable Releases), as well as Common, Busta Rhymes, King Von, A$AP Twelvyy, Queen Naija, $NOT, grouptherapy, MadeinTYO, RU$H/Tha God Fahim/Jay Nice, and more.

We also got new singles from Freddie Gibbs, Nyck Caution/Joey Baada$$, MAVI, JID, De La Soul, OutKast, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, The Alchemist, Pa Salieu, and several others. Scroll down for all the rap/R&B/etc songs we posted this week...

BUSTA RHYMES - "LOOK OVER YOUR SHOULDER" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR)

Kendrick Lamar's first verse in a while has appeared on this new Jackson 5-sampling Busta Rhymes song, which you can read more about here.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "4 THANGS" (ft. BIG SEAN, prod. HIT-BOY)

Freddie Gibbs has already been having a great year with his excellent Alchemist-produced album Alfredo and standout guest verses on albums by Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, Machinedrum, and more, and now he dropped a new single -- his first for Warner -- called "4 Thangs." Read more here.

--

BURNA BOY - "20 10 10"

Burna Boy has released an impactful new song that mourns victims of police brutality in Nigeria. Read more about it here.

--

NYCK CAUTION - "HOW YOU LIVE IT" (ft. JOEY BADA$$)

Nyck Caution is back with a new single which features fellow Pro Era member Joey Bada$$ and finds both Brooklyn rappers sounding great as ever over a soul-sampling beat from UK producer Dreamlife.

--

MAVI - "GOOD / SMH"

Experimental rapper (and frequent Earl Sweatshirt collaborator) Mavi continues to leave his mark, and today he returned with these two trippy, compelling new songs.

--

JID - "CLUDDER FREESTYLE" & "JIDTRANADA FREESTYLE"

JID's been busy this year with Spillage Village and guest verses, and he returned this week with two great new freestyles.

--

COMMON - "SAY PEACE" (ft. BLACK THOUGHT, ROBERT GLASPER & more)

Common has announced a new album, A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1, made with PJ on vocals, Robert Glasper on keys, Karriem Riggins on drums, Burniss Travis on bass, and Isaiah Sharkey on guitar, and due out this Friday. Read more about the Black Thought-featuring lead single here.

--

DE LA SOUL - "REMOVE 45" (ft. STYLES P, TALIB KWELI, PHAROAHE MONCH, MYSONNE & CHUCK D)

De La Soul encourage you to vote with their new anti-Trump song "Remove 45," which features Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D. "When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office," says Pos from De La Soul. Read more here.

--

OUTKAST - "B.O.B. (BOMBS OVER BAGHDAD" (ZACK DE LA ROCHA REMIX)

This Friday (10/30), OutKast will release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their classic 2000 album Stankonia on streaming services and as Vinyl Me, Please's record of the month. It's got a few bonus tracks, and perhaps the most anticipated one is the remix of "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" by Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha, which was originally released only to radio and never available commercially. Read more here.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - FREESTYLE

Megan Thee Stallion's anticipated new album is on the way, and she just put out a new two-minute freestyle and wrote, "I think ima drop these [every Monday] up until my album drop." It's pretty great stuff, and it finds Megan making references to her breakthrough song, the highly publicized drama she unfortunately keeps having to deal with, and more. That new album can't come soon enough.

--

CASSOWARY - "STARLIFE" (ft. ROC MARCIANO & STOVE GOD COOKS)

Saxophonist Cassowary recently released his self-titled album on Fat Possum, and now he put out a new version of "Starlight" (retitled "Starlife") featuring verses by two great underground rappers, Roc Marciano and Stove God Cooks.

--

A$AP TWELVYY - "NEW AMERIKA" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Underrated A$AP Mob member A$AP Twelvyy released his new album Noon Yung today, and one of its highlights is this powerful, timely protest song with Griselda's Conway the Machine.

--

BAD BUNNY & JHAY CORTEZ - "DAKITI"

Bad Bunny continues his unstoppable rise, and continues to be highly prolific. Today, he teams with Jhay Cortez for a new single that finds them exploring their more melancholic, moody sides.

--

BECKY G & OZUNA - "NO DRAMA"

Inglewood reggaeton singer Becky G links with Puerto Rican trapper Ozuna for the very catchy "No Drama."

--

R-MEAN - "CIRCUS" (ft. METHOD MAN & KABAKA PYRAMID, prod. SCOTT STORCH)

R-Mean prominently samples Eminem's "Business" on this new Scott Storch-produced song, which features Method Man in fine form and a hook from modern-day reggae great Kabaka Pyramid.

--

DJ CHOSE - "THICK" (REMIX ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

Megan Thee Stallion has hopped on a new remix of DJ Chose's "Thick," and as you'd probably expect, she absolutely murders it.

--

RIZ AHMED - "ONCE KINGS"

UK rapper Riz Ahmed is back with what he calls "the most personal track I have ever made." "It’s about events forcing you to face what really matters," he continues, "ame or family, success or spirituality, the pressure and desire to represent your people or the need to preserve your own health and well being. I think a lot of people can relate to this feeling of re-thinking their priorities, during this pandemic."

--

THE LATE ONES - "BABYLON EXISTS"

California-via-Hawaii rap/reggae trio The Late Ones released this powerful anti-police brutality song and video, filmed at the George Floyd protests in LA. Read more here.

--

SEBA KAAPSTAD - "I'M SCARED" (ft. ODDISEE)

South African group Seba Kaapstad have shared the Oddisee collab off their upcoming album Konke (due 11/13 via Mello Music Group). It's a glistening jazz/soul song, and Oddisee's rapidfire raps fit right in.

--

SKIP MARLEY - "NO LOVE" (DUB MIX, ft. D SMOKE)

Skip Marley (Bob's 24-year-old grandson) released his excellent debut EP Higher Place this past August. It features Rick Ross, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, his uncle Damian, and a posthumous appearance by Bob, and it honors the music his grandfather helped pioneer but it feels totally modern and forward-thinking. Skip has now released a new dub mix of one of its standout tracks, "No Love," featuring newly-added verses by rising Inglewood rapper D Smoke.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "I HATE EVERYTHING" (ft. ACTION BRONSON)

The always-great rap producer The Alchemist continues his prolific 2020 with a new album, The Food Villain. It's mostly instrumental, but there are a couple guests, including this song with frequent collaborator Action Bronson. As always, these two go great together.

--

PA SALIEU - "BLOCK BOY"

Coventry, UK-born, Gambia-based rapper Pa Salieu will release his debut project Send Them To Coventry on November 13 via Atlantic/Warner UK. Along with the announcement comes this new single, which is another great example of Salieu's ability to blur genres, with hints of UK rap, Afrobeats, dancehall, and more.

--

BREE RUNWAY - "GUCCI" (ft. MALIIBU MIITCH)

UK rapper Bree Runway will release her new mixtape 2000AND4EVA on November 6 via Universal, featuring Rico Nasty, Maliibu Miitch, and Yung Baby Tate. While you wait, listen to the very awesome Maliibu Miitch collab.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "UKRAINE"

"My last project was about unapologetically claiming my heritage as a Jew," said Your Old Droog, referring to 2019's Jewelry. "This song is about embracing my Ukrainian and Eastern European roots." As you'd expect from Droog, it's hard-hitting, throwback-yet-refreshing New York rap.

--

$NOT - "SANGRIA" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Fast-rising rapper $NOT is releasing his new album Beautiful Havoc this Friday. It features his recent single "Mean" (ft. Flo Milli) and this new one with a fired-up verse from fellow Florida rapper Denzel Curry.

--

GHETTS - "WHERE'S GETTS?"

Long-running grime MC Ghetts has a new project on the way, and while most details are TBA, he just put out this new single which finds him in fine form.

--

LIAM BAILEY - "COLD & CLEAR"

Genre-blurring UK artist Liam Bailey has released another song off his upcoming album Ekundayo (due 11/13 via Big Crown), and while some of his previous singles have had a distinctly modern sound, this one's a total throwback to the early '70s reggae era. Liam does it very well.

--

DESSA - "TYRANNY"

"Working as an indie artist, you get a lot of freedom," Dessa says, along with the release of this fired-up, political new song. "You can follow your ideas as far as your imagination will take you, set the parameters of your style, insist on your own aesthetic. Politics, on the other hand, is full of rugged pragmatism--lots of uncomfortable compromises and unappetizing calculations. This election doesn't provide a perfect presidential candidate, but the choice between them is perfectly clear. Donald Trump has undermined scientific institutions, hampered public discourse with name-calling and deliberate lies, and he has stoked the sort of fear and anger that encourages Americans to understand one another as enemies, instead of fellow citizens. I am excited to cast a vote that will remove Donald Trump from office, moving this country in a direction that values reason, scientific evidence, compassion, and tolerance." Bandcamp profits will benefit HeadCount.

--

JEEZY - "BACK" (ft. YO GOTTI)

Atlanta rappers and collaborators T.I. and Jeezy will do a Verzuz battle on November 19, and ahead of that Jeezy released this new classic-Jeezy-sounding song.

--

SERENGETI W/ GREG SAUNIER (DEERHOOF) - "WASPS" & "PREMIÈRE"

Chicago rapper Serengeti (aka David Cohn) has teamed up with Deerhoof's Greg Saunier for new album that's out this Friday (10/29). The've been friends since touring together over 10 years ago, and ended up collaborating as part of the 2018 PEOPLE festival in Berlin. They liked their track together, "I Got Your Password," so much they decided to keep the collab going, with Greg's composer-minded beats and Serengeti's rhymes. You can check out two tracks now.

--

