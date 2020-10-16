30 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This has been a hugely stacked week for hip hop, with new albums from Black Thought, Benny the Butcher, Open Mike Eagle, T.I. (ft. Benny the Butcher, Conway, Killer Mike, Rapsody, Jadakiss & more), Sheek Louch, Homeboy Sandman, ShooterGang Kony, Gucci Mane & the New 1017, Preme & Popcaan, and more. On top of all that, we got a slew of new singles, 30 of which we've got highlighted below, including Lakeyah Danaee, Sada Baby/Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu/Drake, Ty Dolla $ign, $NOT/Flo Milli, Rapsody, Queen Naija, IDK, Aesop Rock, DaniLeigh, PARTYNEXTDOOR/Nipsey Hussle, Statik Selektah/Nas/Joey Bada$$, clipping, MadeinTYO/Chance the Rapper/Smino, Juicy J, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Pete Rock, Stefflon Don, and more...

LAKEYAH DANAEE - "BIG FLEXHER" (ft. 42 DUGG)

Quality Control's newest signee is Milwaukee rapper/singer Lakeyah Danaee, and her first single for the label is the thumping, addictive "Big FlexHer," which features Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. Read more about it here.

ANDREW BRODER - "BLOODRUSH" (FT. DENZEL CURRY, DUA SALEH, HALEEK MAUL, JUSTIN VERNON)

Andrew Broder of long-running indie band Fog has been doing production work for Bon Iver, Open Mike Eagle, Armand Hammer, and others recently, and he just now released this dark, chaotic, experimental rap song that features Denzel Curry, Dua Saleh, and Haleek Maul, and was co-written by Justin Vernon (who almost definitely has backing vocals on the track too). It's for the soundtrack to Alan Moore's upcoming movie The Show.

SADA BABY - "WHOLE LOTTA CHOPPAS" (REMIX ft. NICKI MINAJ)

Detroit rapper Sada Baby has been rising for a while, and now that his song "Whole Lotta Choppas" has gone viral on TikTok, he's given it a remix featuring one of his biggest collaborators yet, Nicki Minaj (who rapped in her verse that she was 9 months pregnant while recording this... and has since given birth to a baby boy!).

YUNG BLEU - "YOU'RE MINES STILL" (REMIX ft. DRAKE)

Speaking of huge rappers hopping on remixes, Alabama rap&B singer Yung Bleu just dropped a deluxe edition of his Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions EP, and it comes with a new remix of "You're Mines Still" featuring a newly-added, well-matched verse by Drake.

TY DOLLA $IGN - "BY YOURSELF" (ft. JHENE AIKO & MUSTARD)

LA crooner Ty Dolla $ign has announced a new album, amazingly titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and due out next week (10/23). It'll include this new single, which sounds like instant-classic Ty Dolla $ign.

$NOT - "MEAN" (ft. FLO MILLI)

Florida rapper $NOT has quickly become a Gen Z force, gaining steam for a handful of SoundCloud drops, going viral on TikTok, and getting co-signed by Billie Eilish, and now he's got a new song with another rising TikTok-approved star, Flo Milli, whose Ho, why is you here? is one of the year's most undeniable rap debuts. It'll appear on $NOT's new album Beautiful Havoc, due October 30 via 300 Ent.

RAPSODY/BILAL, TERRACE MARTIN/ROBERT GLASPER & MORE - I CAN'T BREATHE / MUSIC FOR THE MOVEMENT

ESPN sports/pop culture site The Undefeated and Disney Music Group have released a new compilation EP that "is not only an ode to the social justice movements that have emerged in America in 2020, but it’s also a call to action ahead of Election Day." It features a new original protest song, "Pray Momma Don't Cry," by Rapody, Bilal, and producer 9th Wonder; as well as a cover of The Impressions' "People Get Ready" by Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Alex Isley; a cover of "Strange Fruit" by Jensen Mcrae; and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)" by Keedron Bryant.

STEVIE WONDER - "CAN'T PUT IT IN THE HANDS OF FATE" (ft. RAPSODY, CORDAE, CHIKA, BUSTA RHYMES & "WHERE IS OUR LOVE SONG" (ft. GARY CLARK JR)

The legendary Stevie Wonder has launched a new label, So What The Fuss Music, and along with the launch he has released two new protest songs, one of which benefits Feeding America. Read more here.

QUEEN NAIJA - "LOVE LANGUAGE"

R&B singer Queen Naija will release her new album missunderstood on October 30 via Capitol Records, and it'll include this new slow jam that comes with a video directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor.

IDK - "KING ALFRED" (ft. LIL YACHTY)

IDK taps Lil Yachty for a loud, booming new protest song that incorporates Gil Scott-Heron samples and comes with a stunning video directed by IDK and Anthony Sylvester.

AESOP ROCK - "PIZZA ALLEY"

Underground rap lifer Aesop Rock has shared another single off his upcoming album Spirit World Field Guide. The song finds Aesop in fine form over some psychedelic production, and it comes with an equally trippy video made by Rob Shaw, with illustrations by Justin "Coro" Kaufman.

DANILEIGH - "MONIQUE"

Miami rapper/R&B singer DaniLeigh is gearing up to release her new album Movie on Def Jam, and new single "Monique" is a very appealing dose of subwoofer-shaking trap-pop.

PARTYNEXTDOOR - "CANDY" (ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE)

PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped the seven-song PARTYPACK today, and one of its major highlights is this song featuring a posthumous verse by the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

STATIK SELEKTAH - "KEEP IT MOVING" (ft. NAS, JOEY BADA$$ & GARY CLARK JR)

The great hip hop producer Statik Selektah has dropped a soulful new song with a stacked cast of guests.

CLIPPING - "PAIN EVERYDAY"

Clipping have shared the latest taste of Visions of Bodies Being Burned (due 10/23 via Sub Pop) and it finds them delivering dark, chaotic avant-rap.

ARI LENNOX - "COGNAC EYES"

The Dreamville-signed Ari Lennox follows "Chocolate Pomegranate" with another dose of silky R&B.

REJJIE SNOW - "MIRRORS" (FT. SNOH AALEGRA & CAM O'BI)

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow recruits Swedish-Iranian R&B singer Snoh Aalegra and Chicago producer Cam O'bi (Chance The Rapper, Mick Jenkins, etc) for his jazzy, soulful new single "Mirrors."

GROUPTHERAPY - "WATERCOLOR"

Rising hip hop collective grouptherapy. will release their new mixtape there goes the neighborhood. on October 30, and today they shared this funky, R&B-tinged track from it. It's another promising taste from this group, who seem to keep moving up in the world.

KELLY ROWLAND - "CRAZY"

Kelly Rowland applies her soaring voice to a thumping beat from Ricky Reed on this new certified banger.

BRANDY - "NO TOMORROW PT. 2" (ft. TY DOLLA $IGN)

Need more veteran R&B? Brandy dropped this silky new track featuring fellow crooner Ty Dolla $ign.

MADEINTYO - "BET UNCUT" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER & SMINO)

MadeinTYO releases his new album Never Forgotten on October 30 via Private Club/Commission, and it's loaded with huge guests: J Balvin, Chance The Rapper, Smino, Toro y Moi, Young Nudy, Ty Dolla $ign, Cam'ron, LUCKI, BJ the Chicago Kid, Na-Kel Smith, Wiz Khalifa, and the late Chynna. Chance and Smino are on this chilled-out new single.

JUICY J - "LOAD IT UP" (ft. NLE CHOPPA)

Juicy J follows "Gah Damn High" with his second single off The Hustle Continues, and it's a classic Juicy J style banger (not a bad thing at all). The album has also been pushed back to November 27 via eOne.

FRED AGAIN - "JESSIE (I MISS YOU)" (ft. JESSIE REYEZ)

UK producer Fred Again has stayed busy this year with his new Actual Life project, producing all of Headie One's GANG, and co-producing Romy of The xx's debut single, and now he dropped a new solo single built around a sample of a voice memo from Jessie Reyez. It's an appealing dose of minimal and atmospheric yet thumping pop.

SEBA KAAPSTAD - "KONKE"

Johannesburg, South Africa's genre-blurring Seba Kaapstad put soul, jazz, funk, hip hop, and more in a blender for the riveting title track off their upcoming album Konke (due 11/13 via Mello Music Group).

POP SMOKE - "ICED OUT AUDEMARS" (REMIX FT. LIL WAYNE)

"Iced Out Audemars" is one of the posthumous Pop Smoke songs we got earlier this year, and today we get a new remix of it with a verse from Lil Wayne, who adopts Pop's flow and says RIP to him before taking the song in his own direction.

PINK SIIFU & FLY ANAKIN - "MIND RIGHT" (ft. LIV.E)

Underground, experimental rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have shared a new track off their upcoming collaborative album Fly Siifu's, and this one features the great neo-soul up and comer Liv.e. It's a captivating, psychedelic cut.

BAD BUNNY - "YO PERREO SOLA" (REMIX ft. NESI & IVY QUEEN)

Latin trap giant Bad Bunny just performed a new version of his YHLQMDLG single "Yo Perreo Sola" on the Billboard Music Awards last night with help from Queen of Reggaetón Ivy Queen and frequent Bad Bunny collaborator Nesi, and today the three of them released a new remix of the track.

LIAM BAILEY - "PAPER TIGER"

UK artist Liam Bailey has shared another song off his upcoming album Ekundayo (due 11/13 via Big Crown), and while previous singles have embraced reggae, hip hop, and more, this one finds him navigating atmospheric R&B in sort of a Frank Ocean/James Blake kind of way.

PETE ROCK - "SAY IT AGAIN"

Legendary hip producer Pete Rock will release PeteStrumentals 3 on December 11 via his own Tru Soul label, and lead single "Say It Again" is seven minutes of horn-fueled jazz-funk that quotes Indeep's "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life." "This is something that I’ve always wanted to do," Pete told Rolling Stone. "Being an avid digger of albums and 45s, I now have a band to study and reinterpret these records. Presenting this to the world is so fulfilling."

STEFFLON DON - "CAN'T LET YOU GO"

UK rapper Stefflon Don embraces Afrobeats on her new single "Can't Let You Go." "I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world," she says.

