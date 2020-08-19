So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PSYCHOSOMATIC - "WE DON'T TRUST YOU," "FORTUNE DEALER" & "SERIAL KILLER" (VIO-LENCE COVER)

Sacramento's Psychososmatic have been putting out classic-style thrash since the '90s, and they still rip as hard as ever. Their new album The Invisible Prison (produced by Havok frontman David Sanchez) comes out August 28 via Nefarious Industries, and you can listen to two scorchers from it below. You can also hear the album's Vio-lence-appprroved cover of Vio-lence's "Serial Killer" at Decibel. "It’s such an honor when we hear a band cover one of our songs," Vio-lence's Phil Demmel said. "This one is a rager by one of the better NorCal thrash bands and fires us up! Thanks dudes from the entire Vio-Camp!"

--

DIRTY PROJECTORS - "HOLY MACKEREL"

Dirty Projectors have announced another new EP, Super João EP, which will be out September 4. As the title suggests, there's a tropicalia vibe going on here, and you can check out single "Holy Mackerel" below. Dirty Projectors will collect all their recent EPs onto a 20-song anthology, simply titled 5EPs, in November.

--

WILL BUTLER - "CLOSE MY EYES"

Arcade Fire's Will Butler has shared "Close My Eyes," the bouncy and very agreeable new single from his upcoming solo album, Generations. "I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often -— a drive for change coupled with despair: 'I’m tired of waiting for a better day. But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change.' Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling -- 'I’ve got to dance to keep from crying.'" We feel ya, Will.

--

WHITE REAPER - "ONLY A SHADOW" (CLEANERS FROM VENUS COVER)

Cult band Cleaners from Venus have a documentary about them on the way. Not related to that, exactly, is this new cover of one CFV's best known songs, the romantically anthemic "Only a Shadow." "Hunter started during quarantine and we all said what the heck so here we are," say the band. Sounds pretty nice, though.

--

A.G. COOK - "OH YEAH"

Just last week PC Music maestro released the 49-track album 7G and now he's just announced another record, Apple, which will be out September 18. He's just shared the first single -- the acoustic and poppy "Oh Yeah." "“The notion of pure, classic songwriting is one of the core aspects of the album and 'Oh Yeah' is maybe my most direct attempt,” says A. G. “I was really inspired by Shania Twain and how her clean, slinky vocals tell you as much about the song as her lyrics. The song itself - like most pop music - is really about confidence & escapism, and how bittersweet those things can feel.”

--

ROOSEVELT - "ECHOES"

Roosevelt said he wanted to create a "disco orchestra" kind of sound for "Echoes," and this catchy, thumping new song makes good on that promise.

--

DIKEMBE - MUCK

Dikembe returned with a surprise new album today, and compared to the '90s-style emo of their last album Hail Something (2016), Muck finds them in heavier, atmospheric post-hardcore territory, and they prove to be pretty great at it. It's also their first album with new guitarist Andrew Anaya (You Blew It!, Pool Kids).

--

MAXWELL STERN - "LEFT IN THE LIVING ROOM" (ft. LAURA STEVENSON)

Maxwell Stern (of Signals Midwest, Timeshares, etc) releases his debut solo album Impossible Sum on September 25 via Lauren Records, and it'll include this new alt-country-leaning song which features Laura Stevenson.

--

JEGONG (mem MONO) - "STABLE OFF"

JeGong is the new collaborative project of MONO drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla and Sum of R guitarist Reto Mäder, and their debut album I on October 16 via Pelagic Records, and lead single "Stable Off" is eight minutes of dark, heavy post-rock that should appeal to fans of both members' other bands.

--

THE OCEAN - "OLIGOCENE"

German progressive post-metallers The Ocean's new album Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic comes out next month (9/25) via Metal Blade/Pelagic, and here's a chilled-out, atmospheric instrumental from it.

--

LYDIA LOVELESS - "WRINGER"

Lydia Loveless has shared another single off the upcoming Daughter, and it's an upbeat, Stevie Nicks-esque song that sounds a lot brighter on the surface than it is lyrically.

--

PALM READER - "HOLD/RELEASE"

UK melodic, atmospheric post-hardcore band Palm Reader will release their new album Sleepless on October 30 via Holy Roar, and it'll include this new song, which is like the middle ground between Pianos Become the Teeth and Cult of Luna.

--

CHYNNA - "STUPKID"

The first posthumous song by Chynna has come out, following the 25-year-old's tragic, untimely death earlier this year. It's a fine dose of moody, atmospheric rap.

--

RZA - "FIGHTING FOR EQUALITY" (ft. GHOSTFACE KILLAH)

The RZA-directed action heist film Cut Throat City comes out Friday (8/21) (starring Shameik Moore, T.I., Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, Eiza González and Ethan Hawke), and the soundtrack will include this new song that RZA made with longtime collaborator Ghostface Killah. It sounds like classic Wu-Tang, which never gets old.

--

THE LOX - "BOUT SHIT" (ft. DMX)

Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P are releasing a new LOX album, Living Off Xperience, next week (8/28), and this new song features their old Ruff Ryders collaborator DMX. It'll take you right back to 1998.

--

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS - "NOTHING LEFT TO DO"

Tasmania's A. Swayze & the Ghosts will release Paid Salvation on September 18 via Ivy League Records and here's the b-side to the album's title track. "I don't generally write love songs as they're so predictable and can bore the shit out of me," says Andrew Swayze. "I'm conflicted between two entirely different personalities, which can produce a lot of blurred lines between fact and fiction and then what I choose to present to people. The sole person who has complete access to behind the scenes of Andrew Swayze is my wife Olivia, I cannot hide or look away from her."

--

LONDON GRAMMAR - "BABY IT'S YOU"

London Grammar are back with their first new material (other than their 2019 collaboration with Flume) since 2017's Truth Is A Beautiful Thing.

--

CHERIE CURRIE AND BRIE DARLING - ‘BLACK HOLE SUN’ (SOUNDGARDEN COVER)

Former Runaways singer Cherie Currie and her collaborator Brie Darling have shared a cover of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" as a tribute to the late Chris Cornell. “His artistry shone in everything he touched," Cherie writes. "He loved people more than he loved himself. There will never be another Chris Cornell."

--

MATMOS - "WARM OPENING" (FT. ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)

Experimental duo Matmos release The Consuming Flame: Open Exercises in Group Form on Friday, which is a three-hour-long collaborative project featuring contributions from 99 musicians who all played at 99 bpm. The skittering "Warm Opening" features Oneohtrix Point Never.

--

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - "HOLD MY HAND"

Powered by a vintage organ and an infectious guitar hook, this new single from Death Valley Girls is an immediate earworm. "Relationships are really tricky and can be super messy and complicated," notes Bonnie Bloomgarden of the song's lyrical intent. "I used to keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again. I realized it’s cause I thought relationships were an agreement you made with another person. And that meant giving away my power to the other person and letting them navigate our way along our path. Then I realized things either happen to you or for you! Any relationship you have is an opportunity to make an agreement with yourself! It’s a chance to learn to be more compassionate and to grow stronger and more powerfully into the person you want to be and are meant to be! Hopefully, the other person will help along the way and grow with you! If not, peace and next, please.” Death Valley Girls' new album, Under The Spell of Joy, is out October 2 via Suicide Squeeze.

--

HEN OGLEDD (RICHARD DAWSON) - "TROUBLE"

Hen Ogledd, the new group featuring Richard Dawson, harpist Rhodri Davies, Sally Pilkington and Dawn Bothwell, will release their debut album, Free Humans, on September 25 via Domino imprint Weird World. Fans of Dawson's arty folk-rock may be a bit surprised by the poppy, if still experimental, direction Hen Ogledd take.

--

NAKED ROOMMATE (EX THE WORLD) - "MAD LOVE"

Berkeley, CA group Naked Roommate include members of the much-missed band The World and will release their debut album, Do the Duvet, on September 4 via Trouble in Mind / Upset the Rhythm. The opening track on the album is a restrained bit of low-fi synthpop.

--

THIBAULT - "SEE THE WORLD"

Australia's Thibault, the new band from Nicole Thibault who led Australian motorik pop band Minimum Chips in the '90s/00s, will release their debut album on September 4 and here's the third single from the record. "See the World" is a charming bit of baroque psych dreampop which Nicole says "is about wanting to be a part of the world and to be aware of what is happening and stay afloat, but also at some point realising it becomes debilitating and all consuming."

--

MINA TINDLE, KATE STABLES, EMMA BROUGHTON, MELISSA LAVEAUX - "22ND CENTURY" (NINA SIMONE COVER)

To celebrate the anniversary of their festival at Berlin's Funkhaus, 37d03d are re-releasing their original mixtape, with the addition of a new song, a collaborative cover of Nina Simone from Mina Tindle, Kate Stables, Emma Broughton, and Melissa Laveaux. "I feel some of these extraordinary female voices like Nina Simone‘s have a way to sing, to write songs like they were visions, expressing a kind of clairvoyance," Mina says. "A bit scary sometimes actually...At the last People event, I had no idea what kind of collaborations I wanted to do. I just woke up one day humming a song I could not recognize until I could search for these words '22nd century' that were stuck in my head. I realized it was this Nina Simone song, the last one of Here comes the Sun, that I might have heard twice in my life. When I finally listened to it that day, I was in shock, deeply shaken and hypnotized by it. I decided it was some kind of sign and that was what I was supposed to play it at the People festival...just record this apocalyptic and prophetic song with as many beautiful souls I could find. So we did it, and I love the result. It's rough, imperfect, because it’s nearly improvised, but has a beauty in it coming from that."

--

PINE BARONS - "SPUTTER"

Philly indie psych group Pine Barons will release new album Mirage On The Meadow on October 9 via Grind Select. Here's the catchy new single.

--

PHOENIX - "IDENTICAL"

Phoenix are scoring Sofia Coppola's new album On the Rocks and they've just shared their single from it.

--

CABARET VOLTAIRE - "VASTRO"

Industrial icons Cabaret Voltaire have announced Shadow of Fear, their first album in more than 20 years. The album also marks the first where Richard H Kirk is the sole member. "Vastro is the first single.

--

THOU & EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "ANCESTRAL RECALL"

Having collaborated on stage on tour last year, Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle have now announced an album together, May Our Chambers Be Full, due in October via Sacred Bones. You can read more about the great lead single here.

--

LIMBS - "EMPTY VESSEL"

Fans of Thrice, Underoath, and other early 2000s melodic post-hardcore/metalcore should check out this new LIMBS song, which you can read more about here.

--

ATTIC SALT - "MUD"

Springfield, IL's Attic Salt make catchy, unfussy, indie-pop punk that's not far removed from bands like Joyce Manor and Swearin', and you can read more about "Mud" off their upcoming album Get Wise here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.