30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ANDREW BRODER - "BLOODRUSH" (FT. DENZEL CURRY, DUA SALEH, HALEEK MAUL, JUSTIN VERNON)

Andrew Broder of long-running indie band Fog has been doing production work for Bon Iver, Open Mike Eagle, Armand Hammer, and others recently, and he just now released this dark, chaotic, experimental rap song that features Denzel Curry, Dua Saleh, and Haleek Maul, and was co-written by Justin Vernon (who almost definitely has backing vocals on the track too). It's for the soundtrack to Alan Moore's upcoming movie The Show.

--

REJJIE SNOW - "MIRRORS" (FT. SNOH AALEGRA & CAM O'BI)

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow recruits Swedish-Iranian R&B singer Snoh Aalegra and Chicago producer Cam O'bi (Chance The Rapper, Mick Jenkins, etc) for his jazzy, soulful new single "Mirrors."

--

GROUPTHERAPY - "WATERCOLOR"

Rising hip hop collective grouptherapy. will release their new mixtape there goes the neighborhood. on October 30, and today they shared this funky, R&B-tinged track from it. It's another promising taste from this group, who seem to keep moving up in the world.

--

BLACK WING (HAVE A NICE LIFE) - "BOLLYWOOD APOLOGETICS"

Black Wing is yet another project of Dan Barett (Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey, and Enemies List Home Recordings), and his sophomore album No Moon comes out December 11 via The Flenser. Lead single "Bollywood Apologetics" is exactly the kind of gloomy, impassioned song you'd expect from Dan.

--

KELLY ROWLAND - "CRAZY"

Kelly Rowland applies her soaring voice to a thumping beat from Ricky Reed on this new certified banger.

--

BRANDY - "NO TOMORROW PT. 2" (ft. TY DOLLA $IGN)

Need more veteran R&B? Brandy dropped this silky new track featuring fellow crooner Ty Dolla $ign.

--

MADEINTYO - "BET UNCUT" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER & SMINO)

MadeinTYO releases his new album Never Forgotten on October 30 via Private Club/Commission, and it's loaded with huge guests: J Balvin, Chance The Rapper, Smino, Toro y Moi, Young Nudy, Ty Dolla $ign, Cam'ron, LUCKI, BJ the Chicago Kid, Na-Kel Smith, Wiz Khalifa, and the late Chynna. Chance and Smino are on this chilled-out new single.

--

DJANGO DJANGO - "SPIRALS" (MGMT REMIX)

Django Django's excellent recent single "Spirals" has now been given a trippy, driving remix by MGMT. "We’ve been huge MGMT fans from the start and we’re over the moon that they’ve taken on Spirals for this wonderful remix."

--

NEW ORDER - "BE A REBEL (RENEGADE SPEZIAL EDIT)"

New Order's first single in four years, "Be a Rebel," has been remixed by the band in this "The Renegade Spezial Edit." it's a tie-in with their adidas Spezial line of streetwear.

--

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH - "HESITATING NATION" AND "THOUSAND OAKS"

Alec Ounsworth is back with a new Clap Your Hands Say Yeah album, New Fragility, which will be out January 29 via CYHSY. That's still a ways off, but Ounsworth has shared two songs: the widescreen indie rock of "Hesitating Nation" and the pretty, anthemic "Thousand Oaks." Says Alec, "'Hesitating Nation' is a song meant to convey my sense of disappointment and alienation with the rewarded mentality of getting ahead at all costs, inevitably to the detriment of those who didn’t sign up to be part of the experiment”; as for "Thousand Oaks," Ounsworth says, "In 2018, there was a shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA which killed 13 people. This song has to do with the impotence of the American government in the face of such tragedies."

--

ROSTAM - "UNFOLD YOU" (FT HENRY SOLOMON)

Rostam has just shared this new track which began with Rostam singing over Nik Hakim's song "Papas Fritas" as well as saxophone by Henry Solomon. Rostam directed the "Unfold You" video, too, which stars actress and model Hari Nef. “Hari and I found ourselves in the same quarantine pod in Massachusetts this past July," says Rostam. "We also found we had a bunch in common, having gone to the same college nine years apart. The video was shot on the Dune Shacks Trail during the last several days of the trip.”

--

BENNY SINGS FT. MAC DEMARCO - "ROLLED UP"

Benny Sings has a new 7" single out via Stone's Throw and the A-side is this smoothed-out number featuring Mac DeMarco that's perfect for your next yachting adventure. “The song is about being in the dumps without a particular reason,” says Benny. “Things can be pretty good, but still you feel like shit. Sometimes leaving it all can be a cure. We wrote this together last year in Mac’s studio. I think Mac went out to get some coffee, and he heard someone use the phrase ‘rolled up, tossed out,’ talking about a cigarette. So that was the start of it. It felt pretty effortless, I think we both come from the same place songwriting-wise. Was a dream to work with him. A true artist.”

-

MAXBAND (PARQUET COURTS) - "CUT IT LOOSE"

Maxband, the solo project of Parquet Courts drummer Max Savage, will release new album Top of the Stairs on November 20. First single is the super-catchy "Cut it Loose," a song that's decidedly poppier than Parquet Courts.

--

MOLCHAT DOMA - "DISCOTEQUE"

Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma have shared a new single from their upcoming album, Monument. "Discoteque" is a well-named track, bouncing along in a 1980 minimal wave sort of way, recalling the early days of Mute Records. The video is very stylish as well.

--

MAMALARKY - "YOU MAKE ME SMILE"

Atlanta-based band Mamalarky will release thier self-titled debut on November 20 via Fire Talk. They've just shared sunny new single "You Make Me Smile," "It's really obvious that you have big feelings for someone when you can't stop smiling around them and looking at them and getting all flustered no matter what they're doing," says singer/guitarist Livvy Bennett of the track. "Those simple interactions become so magnified and impactful, which is kind of what the chorus is trying to get across.

--

NO THANK YOU - "EVERYTHING OR NOTHING"

No Thank You have shared the third single off Embroidered Foliage, and like the others, this song puts a fresh spin on '90s-style alt-rock.

--

BECCA MANCARI - "LONELY BOY" (SHURA REMIX)

Shura has remixed "Lonely Boy" off Becca Mancari's new album The Greatest Partm turning it into a dose of danceable alt-pop.

--

OF FEATHER AND BONE - "CONSECRATED AND CONSUMED"

Of Feather and Bone released another track off Sulfuric Disintegration, and it's a totally intense offering of whiplash-inducing, grindy death metal.

--

LEFT ALONE - "MI BARRIO" (ft. TIM ARMSTRONG & MANY OTHERS)

Ska-punk vets Left Alone have a new single featuring their longtime associate Tim Armstrong of Rancid, plus tons of other guests: Christian Merlin (Chencha Berrinches), Jesus Arriaga “Padrino" (Inspector), Miguel Rodriguez (South Central Skankers), Efrem Schulz (Death By Stereo), Louie Perez lll (Manic Hispanic), Gilbert Pichardo (Manic Hispanic), Gilbert Ascencio (Cafe Con Tequila), Señor Kalaca (8 Kalakas), Bernardo Leos (Los Kung Fu Monkeys), and Mario Luna (Viernes 13). It's a street punk-leaning ska-punk song with lyrics in both English and Spanish, and it'll come out on a 7" with a b-side in January.

--

QUINTON BROCK - "TO THE MOON"

Genre-defying artist Quinton Brock puts his unique spin on '90s-style alt-rock with this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

BAD RELIGION - "WHAT ARE WE STANDING FOR"

Bad Religion have released this song in solidarity with athletes taking a knee to protest police brutality, and you can read more about it here.

--

KHARMA - "MOST DANGEROUS GAME"

Chicago hardcore up and comers Kharma have signed to Flatspot and you can read more about their first single for the label here.

--

GRAYCEON - "DIABLO WIND"

San Francisco's cello-fueled prog/psych/doom/folk band will release their new album MOTHERS WEAVERS VULTURES in December via Translation Loss and the first single is "Diablo Wind," which was inspired by the California wildfires. Read more about it here.

--

CARM - "LAND" (FT. BON IVER)

yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri will release his self-titled debut album as CARM in January via 37d03d. It features Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Sufjan Stevens, My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova, Mouse On Mars, and Yo La Tengo's Georgia Hubley & Ira Kaplan. The song with YLT came out earlier this year, and CJ just released the song with Bon Iver, which you can read more about here.

--

THE WEATHER STATION - "ROBBER"

The Weather Station has signed to Fat Possum and released her first song in three years, which brings in jazz sax, string arrangements, and more. Read more here.

--

MATTHEW CAWS (NADA SURF) - "WHEN HISTORY COMES"

"Will any Republicans hear this outside of my liberal bubble? I hope so," says Nada Surf frontman Matthew Caws in the opening of his new single "When History Comes." The get-out-the-vote single uses spoken verses and catchy choruses not unlike Nada Surf's hit "Popular."

--

VIAGRA BOYS - "AIN'T NICE"

It's the first single from Swedish band Viagra Boys new album Welfare Jazz and frontman Sebastian Murphy stumbles through it's excellent video is a rather stunning single-shot take. And then things get weird.

--

KELLY MORAN - "HELIX III" / PRURIENT - "TOKYO EXORCIST"

Experimental electronic artists Kelly Moran and Prurient have announced split album Chain Reaction At Dusk which will be out December 4 via Prurient's Hospital Productions. Stream a track from each artist.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.