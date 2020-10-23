30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ARIANA GRANDE - "POSITIONS"

Ariana Grande is maybe probably releasing a new album next week (10/30), and today she put out lead single "Positions." It was co-produced by London on da Track and it comes with a hook that's damn near impossible to deny. In the Dave Meyers-directed video, Ariana is the President of the United States.

--

CHRIS STAPLETON - "ARKANSAS"

Chris Stapleton has released a new single off his anticipated new album Starting Over, and this one finds him in Bob Seger-y hard rock territory.

--

SAWEETIE - "BACK TO THE STREETS" (ft. JHENE AIKO)

Cali rapper/singer Saweetie is gearing up for her debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and she just dropped this lightly bouncy new song, co-produced by Timbaland and featuring Jhene Aiko.

--

STRETCH AND BOBBITO - FREESTYLE EP1

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show, Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia have released the first in a series of three EPs featuring new remixes of classic freestyles from the show by Biggie, Jay-Z, Big L, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah.

--

BFB DA PACKMAN - "HONEY PACK"

One listen to Houston-via-Michigan rapper Bfb Da Packman's bonkers voice and you'll see why he continues to rapidly rise. This new song is no exception.

--

SPINE - "FANTASY"

Midwest hardcore maniacs Spine will follow 2018's Faith with their third album, L.O.V., on December 18 via Bridge 9. First single "Fantasy" is a 49-second scorcher and it's the kinda shit that'll make you feel like you just put your brain in a blender.

--

RETALIATE - "DISGRACE"

Oxnard hardcore band Retaliate will release their new album IV on December 4 via Indecision Records, featuring guest vocal appearances by Dave Peters (Throwdown), Anthony Herrera (Take Offense) and Dan Weinraub (Downpresser). "Sonically it's a mash up of post-One Voice NYHC and Cleveland hardcore, I guess," frontman Zack Nelson (who used to play guitar in In Control and hosts the 185 Miles South podcast) told No Echo. "The guys make fun of me because before every record we do, I send through the first In Cold Blood LP and say, 'I want to sound like this.' So whatever that sounds like, that's what we're going for but not achieving because no one can. Blaze set the bar too high."

--

BEVERLY KILLS - "TROPHY HUNT"

Swedish band Beverly Kills released their debut EP, Elegance in a State of Crisis, back in April, and now they've shared their first single since, "Trophy Hunt," another taste of their indie pop meets post-punk sound.

--

HATEBREED - "INSTINCTIVE (SLAUGHTERLUST)"

Hatebreed return to their hardcore roots on the fast-paced new song "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)" off their upcoming eighth album Weight Of The False Self (due November 27 via Nuclear Blast).

--

JOEVILLE - "SEXY" (REMIX FT. FLO MILLI)

LA-via-Fort Lauderdale rapper Joeville taps breakout star Flo Milli for a new remix of his song "Sexy," and she breathes fiery new life into the song.

--

FUCK THE FACTS - "AILLEURS"

Canadian grinders Fuck The Facts have released another scorcher off their first album in five years, and you can read more about it -- alongside an interview with the band -- at Invisible Oranges.

--

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS - "POWER TO THE PEOPLE"

"Now is a crucial time for people to participate in the democratic process, and America is currently facing a record shortage of poll workers this year due to COVID-19," say Durand Jones & The Indications of thier new protest single. "Our democracy depends on people like you to make sure we have a safe, fair, efficient election for all. If you'd like to get involved, head to https://www.powerthepolls.org to learn more about how you can #PowerThePolls in your community!"

--

GRANDADDY - “UNDERNEATH THE WEEPING WILLOW (PIANO VERSION)"

Grandaddy are releasing a 20th anniversary edition box set of The Software Slump next month and part of it is a new version main man Jason Lytle recorded on a wooden piano. “Underneath The Weeping Willow" sounds especially lovely in this form.

--

NADA SURF - "STORIES GOING 'ROUND" & "JUST WAIT" VIDEO

Nada Surf released a deluxe digital edition of this year's Never Not TOgether which featueres three brand-new songs, including this one. They've also made a video for "Just Wait" which was directed by Mark Pellington who made Pearl Jam's "Jeremy" video. It's more of a short film than a video, with spoken word sections interspersed throughout and lots of gorgeous imagery.

--

LISS - "LEAVE ME ON THE FLOOR"

Danish band Liss make full-band disco and have just shared this new single that's an ode to the dancefloor. "I miss dancing with people, the contact and communication that arises, the constant back and forth," says the band's Søren Holm. "I was thinking about how you can have your first meeting on a dancefloor but also your last goodbye. That's the kind of dialogue we're trying to put into our songs."

--

LOUIS PHILIPPE & THE NIGHT MAIL - "FALL IN A DAYDREAM"

Veteran French singer-songwriter (and indiepop cult legend) Louis Philippe will release Thunderclouds, his new album with The Night Mail, on December 11 via Tapete. New single "Fall in a Daydream" is a typically sweeping pop song for Philippe but the subject matter is very serious -- the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster. Says The Night Mail's Robert Rotifer, "When Louis Philippe first played this to me I was deceived by the catchy sweetness of the tune. It was only in the studio, when he did the vocals, that the dark implications of the song's lyrics started to dawn on me. Let's not beat around the bush, the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, in which at least 70 Londoners died, is testament to the murderous inequality within this still beautiful, amazing city. It felt almost unbearable travelling through West London around that time, the charred remains of the tower shockingly visible from the raised section of the Underground line, while jaded fellow passengers never even paused in their conversation. With hindsight, this song is my soundtrack to that experience. I just love how Philippe's view focuses not on the calamity itself, but on those who casually looked away."

--

THE MARIAS - "BOP IT UP!"

"‘bop it up!’ is a feeling," says María Zardoya of The Maria's new single. "it’s a feeling of “fuck it.” while we were recording, it just came out of me as I was going through the process of questioning my decisions, my life, my world. “bop it up!” is me trying not to care and to just overcome my insecurities. the red clones in the animation represent my deepest insecurities, the voices in my head. the water represents my emotional insecurities. the snakes represent my reactive insecurities. they all morph together sometimes, transforming into the other before my very eyes."

--

NAPPY NINA - "WEIGHT"

Oakland MC Nappy Nina is the latest to release a single via Mexican Summer's 'Looking Glass' series. Based around a stately jazz piano sample, "Weight" is "about being confident in uncertainty," says Nina. "working on this track was the first time I was in a studio with other musicians in months. It was inspiring to see some of my favorite folks feel free in the space and for them to create things we could pick apart and put back together again to build this song."

--

LOVE TRACTOR - "60 DEGREES & SUNNY"

Athens, GA legends Love Tractor have a new 7" out for this weekend's Record Store Day, produced by REM's Bill Berry and Sugar's David Barbe. "60 Degrees & Sunny" is an instrumental in the distinctive Love Tractor style, jangly and angular all at the same time.

--

LARS FINBERG (THE INTELLIGENCE) - "SATANIC EXIT"

The Intelligence returned last year with Un​-​Psychedelic in Peavey City, and now the group's fearless leader, Lars Finberg, will soon be back with his second solo album, titled Tinnitus Tonight. Lars veers into Tubeway Army territory on this one.

THE WONDER YEARS - "BRAKELESS"

In honor of the 10th anniversaries of The Upsides and Suburbia, I've Given You All And Now I'm Nothing, The Wonder Years have revisited the fast-paced pop punk style of those albums (and teamed back up with producer Steve Evetts) for the new song "Brakeless." The Wonder Years don't really make this kind of music anymore, but as "Brakeless" proves, they're still masters of it. Read more about it here.

--

MILLINGTON - BRASS EMO, VOL. 1 (ft. CALL ME MALCOLM, HALF PAST TWO, more)

Speaking of The Wonder Years, Albany ska-pop-punk band Millington released a new guest-filled covers EP, including a rendition of Trash Boat's "Strangers" (which features The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell). Millington's version features UK ska-punks Call Me Malcolm. They also do Less Than Jake's "Look What Happened" with Half Past Two, Dashboard Confessional's "Vindicated," My Chemical Romance's "The Ghost of You" with Emily Mitchell, and more.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE - "IN HEAVEN" (ERASERHEAD COVER)

Chelsea Wolfe is perfect for this oft-covered David Lynch/Peter Ivers classic. Read more here.

--

MINDFORCE - "REIGN OF TERROR"

New York metallic hardcore crew Mindforce are back with a furious new song and you can read more about it here.

--

WE ARE THE UNION - "YOU'RE DEAD" / "VAMPIRE SKA"

Detroit ska-punks We Are The Union are getting into the spooky season spirit with a two-song covers medley that includes a revved-up, punky rendition of Norma Tanega's 1960s song "You're Dead" (which got a recent boost in popularity when it was used as the theme song for What We Do in the Shadows), and it segues seamlessly into a faithful take on Horny Toad's 1996 ska-punk song "Vampire Ska." The Chris Graue-directed video also pays homage to What We Do in the Shadows. Read more about it here.

--

BAD OPERATION - "BAGEL ROOKS"

Bad Operation (the new band with members of Fatter Than Albert, PEARS, Dominic Minix, and more) have released the second single off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due 12/18 via Bad Time/Community), and you can read more about it here.

--

LUCERO - "OUTRUN THE MOON"

Country-punk vets Lucero have announced their tenth album, When You Found Me, and you can read more about lead single "Outrun the Moon" here.

--

PINKSHIFT - "TORO" / "RAINWALK"

Baltimore punks Pinkshift are quickly becoming one of the most vital new punk bands around, and their two new songs are their best yet. Read our new Q&A with the band here.

--

SIGUR ROS - "DVERGMAL"

Sigur Ros have announced a new orchestral album and released this single, and you can read more about it here.

--

