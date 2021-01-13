So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NYCK CAUTION - "BAD DAY" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Nyck Caution's new album Anywhere But Here arrives this Friday (1/15) via Pro Era, and one of the album's biggest guests is Denzel Curry. The song with Curry arrives today, and it's a loud, crazed banger.

--

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - "SANCTUARY"

“Over the past year, I’ve been thinking a lot about how we care for ourselves and each other, and how hard it is to live truthfully in a world that is so tangled," says Hiss Golden Messenger's M.C. Taylor. ‘"We sell the world to buy fire, our way lighted by burning men,’ says the poet Wendell Berry. The song ‘Sanctuary’ is one small piece of my own personal reckoning with what it feels like to search for some kind of shelter in the storm. Fare thee well, John Prine, AKA Handsome Johnny, a speaker of truth if ever there was one.” "Sanctuary" is a gorgeous piece of country rock that comes with a nice message. "This song is, as far as I can tell right now, about grace--something we could all do with a little more of."

--

LAEL NEALE - "BLUE VEIN"

Singer/songwriter Lael Neale recently signed to Sub Pop, and she'll release her new album Acquainted With Night on February 19 via the label. It features recent single "Every Star Shivers in the Dark" and the just-released "Blue Vein." Like the previous single, it's an Omnichord-fueled offering of dream pop/psych folk that fans of Mazzy Star and Beach House should not sleep on.

--

ANTONIONI - "MOUTH BREATHER"

Seattle indie-punks Antonioni have announced their new album, Brute Amused Shout, which is due March 26 via Lauren Records. It includes recent single Malcolmer" and the just-released "Mouth Breather," which is as catchy and anthemic as it is intimate and personal.

--

DJ MUGGS - "THE CHOSEN ONE"

Legendary hip hop producer DJ Muggs (of Cypress Hill) will release new album Dies Occidendum, which was "concepted as the soundtrack to a film that does not yet exist," on March 12 via Sacred Bones. Lead single "The Chosen One" shows off Muggs' (and Sacred Bones') love of horror film scores as much as it shows off his undying devotion to innovative hip hop production.

--

MOODOÏD - “PUISSANCE FEMME” FT STEPHANIE LANGE (SAADA BONAIRE)

French prog/psych/Komische group MOODOÏD are back with this terrific single that features Stephanie Lange of German '80s cult group Saada Bonaire. If you know that group's single "You Could Be More As You Are," you will likely dig "Puissance Femme." You can watch the video below.

--

CORY HANSON (WAND) - "ANGELES"

Wand frontman Cory Hanson is gearing up to release his second solo album, Pale Horse Rider, on March 12 via Drag City. An L.A. native, he's penned this pretty ode to the city he lives in, the city of angels. No bridges mentioned. The gorgeously animated video was made with help from his brother, Casey. Talented family!

--

JULIEN BAKER - "HARDLINE"

Julien Baker shared the second single off her highly-anticipated third album, Little Oblivions, which we wrote more about here.

--

MENAHAN SRTEET BAND - "THE DUKE"

The Menahan Street Band, who backed the late, great Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones, will release their first album since 2012, The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band, on February 26 via Daptone. This new single puts a fresh spin on vintage, instrumental psychedelic soul.

--

COUNTERPUNCH - "WE, THE ROLE"

Long-running skate punks Counterpunch have released the B-side to their recent comeback single "Handhook for the Recently Debriefed," and like that song, it's a catchy, fast-paced ripper.

--

INDIGO RAVEN - "INTO DUST" (MAZZY STAR COVER)

French doom duo Indigo Raven have turned Mazzy Star's "Into Dust" into a Type O Negative song, or at least into something "darker and heavier than the original version" to quote them. Released along with an announceent that they've signed to Argonauta Records, the band's debut LP will be out some time in 2021. Meanwhile they have a four song cassette out which they recommend for fans of Windhand or Cocteau Twins. Our interest is peaked. Bonus points for them not doing yet another cover of "Fade Into You."

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "NIGHT IN WHITE SATIN" (THE MOODY BLUES COVER)

For the past year or so, dark singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has been releasing gloomy, minimal covers that put a hauntingly beautiful spin on the originals, and here's another great one. She makes the '60s prog-pop hit sound like something that could've come out on '80s 4AD.

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "IN CAMERA" (UNPLUGGED)

New Zealand's Yumi Zouma have released a lovely, "unplugged" version of their 2018 song "In Camera." It doesn't really sound "acoustic," just given a more organic arrangement. It's lovely and they should do more of this.

--

NICK WATERHOUSE - "PLACE NAMES"

'60s soul aficionado Nick Waterhouse will release new album Promenade Blue on April 9 via Innovative Leisure. The first single is sweeping with swoony strings. "'Place Names' is the song I have been writing my entire life,” says Nick. “I wanted to figure out a way to astrally project the listener into all the places and pathways - metropolitan or naturalistic - I could. Look up at the light of a big sky against a hillside city dotted with lights, the sea rising before you, the street unfolding as you climb up from the subway stairs, all in some dreamy place filled with promise and wisdom it can deliver to you. Then remember everyone who ever brought beauty into your own life. "

--

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - "PUKEBOX"

Australia's trippy Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will release new album SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound on February 5 and they've just shared this catchy and evocatively titled new single. "‘Pukebox’ was the first song I used as a reference while creating the flavour for the record," says PPC's Jack McEwan. "I’d had the idea for the track for a while but I never thought it fit the style of our previous albums. I wrote the first part in first person, talking about my time at home drinking moonshine and wondering who else was doing the same. Then I compared that in the second verse with a secondary version of myself who I wrote about as a character, a little bit lost, waking up with a hangover in random cities trying to find a meaning while it sailed right past me. Both unaware of each other’s existence while slowly going mad through repetitive consumption.”

--

TIM COHEN (FRESH AND ONLYS) - "GIVE ME YOURS"

Fresh & Onlys frontman Tim Cohen wrote "Give Me Yours" during an airport layover and then fleshed it out in the studio. He's always had a way with a hook and this one's no different. New album You Are Still Here is is out March 26.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - “DELIVER ME FROM WONDERING WHY”

Brooklyn synthpop group Nation of Language are back with a very catchy new single that is reminiscent on Human League and OMD. "'Deliver Me From Wondering Why' is a bit of an exploration, rooted in a desire for something repetitious and a bit spacey — something that would make you really want to zone out or go for a long drive on the highway," says Ian Devaney. "We worked on it with Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!) and it was just a really fun exercise in letting the track carry us wherever it was going to go. The backbone of the steady synth arpeggios and rhythms just leads endlessly forward and lets the mind wander around it."

--

VOYAGER - "THE BOY'S IN LOVE" (THE PRESETS COVER)

Australia's Season of Mist-signed "Epic Electro Progressive Pop Power Metal" band Voyager have applied their trademark sound to a heavy cover of "This Boy's In Love," the late 2000s synthpop fave by fellow Aussies The Presets.

--

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - "FULL MOOD"

Prolific New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick is releasing Me and Ennui Are Friends Baby on February 5 via Ba Da Bing, and the latest single is "Full Mood," which Sarah says "is about a Valentine’s Day date I went on. The owner of the bar we were at tried to get us both to fuck her, but she wouldn’t let me be in charge so we didn’t. I remember afterwards we were walking down the road and it was streetlights and still at 3am and everything felt great and shining and I remember thinking that I wish my dad could’ve done this, got drunk and kicked around the city at night when it’s all sparkly, holding onto someone who lights you up, not been stuck in silent dark rural New Zealand, watching other people’s lives on TV, drinking half glasses of box wine while his frowning wife ironed."

--

WILLIAM DOYLE (EAST INDIA YOUTH) - "AND EVERYTHING CHANGED (BUT I FEEL ALRIGHT)"

William Doyle, who recorded as East India Youth and whose 2014 album Total Strife Forever was nominated for the Mercury Prize, will release new album Great Spans of Muddy Time on March 19 via Tough Love. Here's the first single.

--

THE ANTLERS - "SOLSTICE"

Peter Silberman is back with the first Antlers album in seven years, which will be out in March. Here's the new single.

--

FIELD MUSIC - "ORION FROM THE STREET"

This is the wonderful first taste of Field Music's new album, details still TBA, that's due a bit later this year. Dazzling stuff.

--

MOUSE ON MARS - "ARTIFICIAL AUTHENTIC"

German duo Mouse on Mars' new album is about embracing "AI and technology as a collaborator to break out of our current cultural and moral stagnation, and to ensure our survival as a species." Their new collaborators sound great if this single is any indication.

--

LA FEMME - "FOUTRE LE BORDEL"

La Femme's third album, Paradigmes, is out in April and their new single

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - "PLANE VS TANK VS SUBMARINE" (TIGERS JAW COVER)

Skatune Network has put a ska twist on Tigers Jaw's 2008 fan fave "Plane vs Tank vs Submarine," and you can read more about it here.

--

GLITTERER - "DIDN'T WANT IT"

Title Fight co-frontman Ned Russin has shared a second single from his upcoming Glitterer album, and you can read more about it here.

--

CARM - "SONG OF TROUBLE" (ft. SUFJAN STEVENS)

CARM (aka yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri) is one week away from releasing his guest-filled self-titled album, and you can read more about this song with Sufjan Stevens here.

--

SMERZ - "BELIEVER"

Norwegian experimental pop duo Smerz will release their debut album Believer in February via XL, and you can read more about the newly-released title track here.

--

SATARAY - "THE FLOOD"

Two likeminded dark ambient musicians, Sataray and Zania Morgan, have teamed up for the split release Argyropoeia, which will be out in January via Scry Recordings. You can read more about this latest track from it here.

--

MISS GRIT - "IMPOSTOR"

NYC-based musician Margaret Sohn, aka Miss Grit, shared the title track off her upcoming EP, which we wrote more about here.

--

