LA FEMME - "LE SANG DE MON PROCHAIN"

Parisian band La Femme will release their new album Paradigmes in just a couple weeks and here's another early taste."Le Sang de Mon Prochain" means "The Blood of My Neighbor" and there's a definite vampiric vibe to the single's very cool video which adds in sci-fi elements as well.

--

FAR LANDS - "IT'S TIME"

Far Lands -- aka Andy McFarlane, producer Matt Drenik and Ivan Howard (Rosebuds, Gayngs) -- will release debut album, There Be Monsters, on April 30. This is the rather cinematic (and very catchy) second single.

--

BOYS NOIZE & KELSEY LU - "RIDE OR DIE" FEAT. CHILLY GONZALES

Boys Noize and Kelsey Lu's new single, featuring Chilly Gonzales, "reflects upon the tumultuous emotional tenor of our uncertain future before exploding into delirious, peak-time techno." The video was originally released as part of an NFT art auction but is now available to the rest of us.

--

REAL NUMBERS - "OLD CROSS"

"I can't quite remember how I came up with the main arpeggio part," says Real Numbers' Eli Hansen. "The idea was to couple it with an atmospheric yet adventurous lead so I sent a recording of it to Cam who composed it by the following day. There was an incredibly simple bass line ready which Ian elaborated on and turned into something beautiful. James came up with that perfect Felt-y drum part, while Sophie's keyboards give the song more of a Field Mice feeling. The video footage I found on YouTube via the VHS Archives who in turn, I believe, found it somewhere. It's of Altandhu, Scotland." As Eli mentions, there's a decided '80s indie pop vibe here, a la Felt, Field Mice and House of Love.

--

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - "I SUCK THE DEVIL'S COCK"

Spirit of the Beehive's first album for Saddle Creek, ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH, arrives in April, and today they've shared its third single. Like the previous two, it's a totally wild, genre-less song that doesn't really sound like any other band, and it's yet another awesome taste of this anticipated LP.

--

HIATUS KAIYOTE - "GET SUN" (ft. ARTHUR VEROCAI)

Hiatus Kaiyote have announced a new album, Mood Valiant, due June 25 via Brainfeeder (their first for the label), and the smooth, soulful lead single "Get Sun" fits right in with the label's roster.

--

WODE - "LUNAR MADNESS"

Wode's upcoming album Burn In Many Mirrors is shaping up to the best and most accessible thing this band has done yet, without sacrificing any of their usual black metal fury. New single "Lunar Madness" is a great example of the band's new and improved sound.

--

ZAO - "SHIP OF THESEUS"

Metalcore vets Zao have shared the second single off their upcoming 12th album The Crimson Corridor, and like the previous single, it finds this long-running band sounding as vicious as ever.

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "GOLD GLOVES" (prod. THE LASSO)

Here's the latest single from the upcoming Mello Music Group compilation Bushido. This one finds alt-rap great Open Mike Eagle delivering his trademark tongue-twisters over trippy, futuristic production from The Lasso (who's one half of Small Bills with Elucid). " brought a glitched out Moog, a circling bassline, and a bag of plucky percussion, and did what we came to do," The Lasso said. "Honored to do battle with a legend and hero."

--

CYPRESS HILL - "CHAMPION SOUND" (prod. BLACK MILK)

Veteran rap group Cypress Hill have teamed with Black Milk for a psychedelic new song for the R.B.I. Baseball 21 video game soundtrack. There's some baseball talk in the lyrics, but it's a cool song in it sown right that doesn't just sound like it was written for a video game.

--

HALF PAST TWO - "MEAN GREEN"

Orange County ska band Half Past Two's last single "All About You" went very far in the sunny pop direction, but this one's a little harder, closer to '90s ska-punk, and it rips.

--

NEVERLYN - "MATCHES"

Bay Area band Neverlyn's new single sounds straight of the mid 2000s Fueled by Ramen era of pop punk, but they make it feel fresh today.

--

MIDDLE KIDS - "TODAY WE'RE THE GREATEST"

Australian band Middle Kids' sophomore album, Today We're the Greatest, comes out Friday via Domino, and ahead of that they've shared the feel-good title track. "This is a simple song about people being tiny and our lives being fleeting but also that we are epic and great," singer and songwriter Hannah Joy says. "It’s finding the beauty and majesty of the everyday. LIFE IS GORY AND BORING SOMETIMES: it’s both hectic and mundane and we have to accept both."

--

BAD VISUALS - "FADE"

Oakland emo shoegazers Bad Visuals are gearing up to release a new Sam Pura-produced EP on Acrobat Unstable, and you can read more about new single "Fade" here.

--

NEIGHBORHOOD BRATS - "WHO TOOK THE RAIN"

California garage punks Neighborhood Brats will release their third LP Confines of Life in May via Dirt Cult, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

NEEDLES // PINS - "A RATHER STRAINED APOLOGETIC"

Needles // Pins' new song includes a Cap'n Jazz reference and it's been compared to Jawbreaker, and if you're a fan of those bands, you'll probably like this too. Read more about it here.

--

LAURA MVULA - "CHURCH GIRL"

Laura Mvula is going in an '80s synthpop direction on her upcoming album, and you can read more about that here while you listen to the latest single.

--

LOVEBREAKERS - "LAURA"

UK power-poppy punks Lovebreakers' debut LP is on the way via Wiretap and you can read more about this nostalgic new single here.

--

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY - "BEAR WITH ME"

"This song is about being confined thus confronted to the way we live," says Charlotte of her new single. "The cruel irony of having the privilege of standing still, questioning and observing my life in all safety while others are fighting for theirs."

--

NEIL YOUNG & GRAHAM NASH - "BIRDS" (DEMO)

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are releasing a Super Deluxe 50th anniversary edition of ‘Déjà Vu’ that features 28 unreleased tracks, like this demo of "Birds."

--

THE CATENARY WIRES - “(KEEP FEELING) FASCINATION” (HUMAN LEAGUE COVER)

To go along with their song about an '80s night indie disco, The Catenary Wires (Amelia Fletcher & Rob Pursey of Talulah Gosh and Heavenly) has covered an actual '80s song.

--

KING HANNAH - "STATE TROOPER" (BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COVER)

"We wanted to keep that live-feel when covering 'State Trooper' and so we tracked the song live in our little home studio," say UK band King Hanna of this Springsteen cover. "We tried to do justice to the atmosphere of the original when arranging the track, with rumbling tom-heavy drums, warm creamy guitars and intimate slap-back vocals."

--

QUIVERS - "GUTTERS OF LOVE"

Australian band Quivers are announced their sophomore album, and first for Ba Da Bing, Golden Doubt, and shared the sunny, anthemic first single, "Gutters of Love."

--

LIGHTNING BUG - “THE RIGHT THING IS HARD TO DO”

"The Right Thing is Hard to Do," the first single from Lightning Bug's new album, sonically falls somewhere between Mazzy Star and Cocteau Twins, though singer Audrey Kang's voice takes things into its own territory.

--

ROSS GAY - "POEM TO MY CHILD, IF EVER YOU SHALL BE" WITH GIA MARGARET

Jagjaguwar is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a collaboration series, the first part of which, Dilate Your Heart, pairs works written and read by poet Ross Gay with previously unreleased music by various artists. This most recent entry features a beautiful ambient backing from Gia Margaret.

--

TUNE-YARDS - "CANNONBALL" (THE BREEDERS COVER)

From the upcoming 4AD Records 40th anniversary compilation, Bills & Aches & Blues, Tune-Yards covers The Breeders' "Cannonball" with a version that is both faithful to the original and Tune-Yards' nervous rhythm style.

-

SPENCER. - "GENESIS" (GRIMES COVER)

Also from Bills & Aches & Blues, Spencer. delivers cool take on Grimes' "Genesis"

--

HELADO NEGRO - "FUTURISM" (DEERHUNTER COVER)

Another from Bills & Aches & Blues: Helado Negro turns Deerhunter's recent track "Futurism" into a sultry, late night tale.

--

EFTERKLANG - "POSTAL" (PIANO MAGIC COVER)

Still more from Bills & Aches & Blues: Efterklang keep Piano Magic's "Postal" minimal but put their own spin on it.

--

BING AND RUTH - "GIGANTIC" (PIXIES COVER)

The most unusual of this week's tracks from from Bills & Aches & Blues is Bing and Ruth who completely rework Pixies' "Gigantic" into a gorgeous bit of piano composition worthy of Philip Glass.

--

