SPITER - "I AM DRACULA"

Philly blackened punks Spiter share members with Devil Master, Disjawn, and Shitfucker, and their debut EP The Draconian Death Curse comes out April 22. Judging by their new music video, they've clearly got a sense of humor, but they also make genuinely badass music that toes the line between punk and black metal.

--

DEAN BLUNT - "STOOZY" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Past collaborators Dean Blunt and A$AP Rocky have linked up again for this hazy, psychedelic rap song.

--

TŌTH - "GUITARS ARE BETTER THAN SYNTHESIZERS FOR WRITING THROUGH HARD TIMES” FT JENN WASNER

Tōth, the solo project of Rubblebucket's Alex Toth, will release its new album, You and Me and Everything, on April 30 via Northern Spy. He's just shared this charming new single featuring Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak/Flock of Dimes). “This a song is about writing songs," says Alex. "The lyrics are from a diary entry I made for a songwriting magazine pretty much word for word. I turned it into a song as a sort of joke to myself and I guess it kept being funny to me. The music video picks up autobiographically where the song’s story leaves off: Butterfly and Bumble Bee fall in love but Grim Reaper shreds and messes things up and escorts Butterfly back to the cocoon. Moral of the story: Growth is not linear and sometimes you gotta go back to the cocoon."

--

DĀM-FUNK - "GROW"

DāM-FunK will release new instrumental album Architecture III on April 23 via his Glydezone label. First single "Grow" is a mellow groove with a bitchrushed vibe and lots of electro-handclaps.

--

BEN SERETAN - "RAIN AND CICADAS"

The video for the latest track from Ben Seretan's field recording and piano album, Cicada Waves, was made entirely with footage from The Sims.

--

ANNIE HART (AU REVOIR SIMONE) - "SUN IN THE DARK"

Au Revoir Simone's Annie Hart will release ambient album Everything Pale Blue on May 7 via Orindal Records. Her band's music was always on the gentle side anyway, so this makes perfect sense. Annie began work on the album last November at an artist's residency near Oneonta, New York called Aunt Karen's Farm. She and her family were the only ones there, due to COVID, and she found herself inspired by stillness and nature. Listen to the first released track from the album, the gorgeous, glistening "Sun in the Dark."

--

BIRDS OF MAYA - "BFIOU?"

Philly's Birds of Maya -- Jason Killinger, Ben Leaphart and Mike Polizze -- are back, sort of. Fourth album Valdez was actually recorded back in 2014 and not released till now. Or June 25, specifically (via Drag City). First single "BFIOU?" is a sludgy, Stooges-y ripper.

--

DOWNHAUL - "STANDING WATER"

Having recently released "Eyesight," Richmond emo band Downhaul released another new song and announced their new album, Proof, due May 21 via Refresh Records. "Standing Water" splits the difference between driving emo and breezy indie rock and it's powered by impassioned, anthemic hooks.

--

SOLSTICE - "IGNITE"

Florida death metal vets Solstice -- still with original guitarist Dennis Muñoz and drummer Alex Marquez -- will release their new album Casting The Die on April 23 via Emanzipation Productions, and new single "Ignite" channels the thrashy, hardcore-informed death metal that this band helped define in the early '90s.

--

THE SKACORE CARTEL - "I'M SO TIRED" (FUGAZI COVER)

Lucas Jakobi and Esteban Flores' Skacore Cartel project have put a ska/reggae twist on the Fugazi ballad "I'm So Tired," with lead vocals by Flying Raccoon Suit's Jessica Jeansonne and contributions from members of Dropcase, Matamoska, The Steadians and more. Proceeds from the song will be donated to the ACLU.

--

QUICKSAND - "INVERSION"

Quicksand are back with their first song in three years, and it's a great one. Read more about it here.

--

NAKED RAYGUN - "LIVING IN THE GOOD TIMES"

Highly influential Chicago punk vets have shared a song off their first album in 31 years, and you can read more about it here.

--

BLK JKS - "HUMAN HEARTS"

Twelve years after their debut album, South Africa's BLK JKS are back with its follow-up. Check out the latest single.

--

TEENAGE FANCLUB - "IN OUR DREAM"

Teenage Fanclub release their new album Endless Arcade on April 30 and here's the final appetizer before the whole thing drops. "In Our Dreams

--

YOO DOO RIGHT - “PRESTO, PRESTO, BELLA’S DREAM”

Named after a song by Can, Montreal's Yoo Doo RIght fall dead-center in the Venn diagram of komische, shoegaze and post-rock. "Presto, Presto, Bella's Dream," a pounding blast of motorik interstellar overdrive.

--

THE COLORIST ORCHESTRA & HOWE GELB FT PIETA BROWN - "MORE EXES"

Belgium's The Colorist are teaming with Giant Sand's Howe Gelb for new album Not on the Map. "More Exes" turn's Gelb's 2013 song "Vortexas" into something brand new.

--

BLACK KEYS - "CRAWLING KINGSNAKE" (JOHN LEE HOOKER COVER)

The Black Keys' new album Delta Kream features covers of blues classics by the artists that have inspired the duo over the years. You can check out their take on John Lee Hooker's "Crawling Kingsnake" by signing up for their fanclub.

FIDDLEHEAD - "HEART TO HEART"

Have Heart/Basement-related post-hardcore band Fiddlehead have shared the second single off their anticipated sophomore album Between The Richness. You can read more about the song here and pre-order the album on blue & white galaxy swirl vinyl in our store.

--

MIKE - "EVIL EYE"

Experimental NYC rapper MIKE announced a new album, Disco!, and shared this new song. Read more about it here.

--

COLONIAL WOUND - "II" & "III"

Colonial Wound (mem Yashira) recently released "I" off their three-song EP Degradation, and now they're streaming the whole thing. Read more about it here.

--

OKUTÉ - "QUIERE LA RUMBA"

Cuban ensemble Okuté are releasing their debut album on Chulo/Daptone, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

GRIDFAILURE & MAC GOLLEHON - "CRIME SCENE DESIGNERS"

Gridfailure (aka noise/audiovisual artist David Brenner) and veteran trumpet player Mac Gollehon (who's played on records by David Bowie, Duran Duran, Chic, Blondie, and more) are releasing a collaborative album, and you can read more about this song from it here.

--

CLUB D'ELF - "SAND" (PHISH COVER)

Sylvan Esso, Ryley Walker, Strand of Oaks, William Tyler, Vetiver, Chris Forsyth and more have contributed to a full album cover of Phish's Farmhouse that will benefit pandemic relief for the live music industry. First single is a cover of "Sand" by Massachusetts' Club d'Elf.

--

MAPLE GLIDER - "SWIMMING"

Maple Glider announced her debut album for Partisan Records, To Enjoy is the Only Thing, and shared a lovely, melancholy new single, "Swimming."

--

LUCY DAUCS - "HOT & HEAVY"

Lucy Dacus directed the video for "Hot & Heavy," the new single from her new album, Home Video, due out June 25 via Matador.

--

ANJIMILE - "IN YOUR EYES (REFLECTION) FT. JAY SOM

Anjimile's debut LP, Giver Taker, is getting an orchestral rework for a new EP, Reunion. The first single, "In Your Eyes (Reflection)," features vocals from Jay Som.

--

MICK JAGGER & DAVE GROHL - "EASY SLEAZY"

If you've been looking for the definitive lockdown single of the pandemic, while you continue to search you can listen to "Easy Sleazy," which combines the forces of Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl. Just try not to pay too close attention to the lyrics.

--

JODI - "GO SLOWLY"

Nick Levine, formerly of Pinegrove, has announced their debut LP as Jodi, Blue Heron, and shared the first single, "Go Slowly."

--

ERIKA DE CASIER - "POLITE"

Erika de Casier announced her sophomore album and first for 4AD, Sensational, and shared a silky-smooth new video, "Polite," which she directed.

--

GREENTEA PENG - "KALI V2"

UK artist Greentea Peng shared an entrancing, dreamy single from her upcoming debut album, MAN MADE.

--

