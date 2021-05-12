30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

COMMON - "WHAT DO YOU SAY (MOVE IT BABY)" (DAMIAN MARLEY REMIX)

Damian Marley has put a reggae twist on Common's "What Do You Say (Move It Baby)" (ft. PJ) from last year's A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1, and it's a genuinely cool reinvention.

THE GO! TEAM - "POW"

The Go! Team will release Get Up Sequences Part One on July 2 via Memphis Industries and here's another fun single from it. “I’ve always been interested in flipping between sections within the same song - a bit like channel hopping," says Go! Team's leader Ian Parton. "This track channels Curtis Mayfield one second, soaring Mellotron strings the next. Ninja’s old school rapping rubs shoulders with dive bombing guitars - The Go! Team’s always been about the difference between things.”

HERBERT (MATTHEW HERBERT) – “THE WAY” (FEAT. Y’AKOTO)

Matthew Herbert is back with a new album, Musca, which is the third part of his conceptual "domestic house" series. It was conceived and made during lockdown with eight singers Herbert had never met in person. First single "The Way" is described as “a surrender to the intimacy we found ourselves face to face with on a daily basis.”

OUR PLACE OF WORSHIP IS SILENCE - "DISAVOWED, AND LEFT HOPELESS"

LA blackened death duo Our Place of Worship is Silence will release their third album Disavowed, and Left Hopeless on August 27 via Translation Loss, and though sometimes black/death metal favors a hazy, obscured sound, this just-released title track has a crisp, clear, in-your-face attack. Listen at Decibel.

JOHANNA SAMUELS - "SONNY"

Johanna Samuels' debut LP Excelsior! is due out Friday (5/14) via Mama Bird Recording Co, and ahead of its release she's shared its first track, "Sonny," a melancholy, yearning song. "This song is the most vulnerable song on the record for me, it is an artifact of another time in my life and a reminder to stay true to my authenticity," Johanna says. "It always makes me cry. I really did scale that big fence in Santa Fé a few years ago! I was so lucky to be able to work with director Jon Lee who really seemed to understand my tenderness around it and captured something that feels like an accurate depiction of my gooey insides.”

WOOLBRIGHT - "TUESDAY"

Florida's Woolbright have released a new song, and it's a very catchy dose of sunny, driving indie rock.

QUIVERS - "CHINESE MEDICINE"

"This song has a narrative but it is really about the feeling you get when you are running away from things and find other people doing the same," vocalist Sam Nicholson says of Quivers' latest single, "Chinese Medicine." "You go chasing something overseas, in my case a distraction from thinking about my brother we lost in a free-diving accident. You'll never find what you look for but you will find something. All the fake alcohol burns a hole in your skull, just wait, that's how the loneliness escapes. The song is held together by the threads of a story, fast and bittersweet 6 and 12-string guitars, a synth that sounds like a video game, and then before you know it the bottom falls out. You are left in an open clearing, with just a piano and friends singing 'La la la la la la loneliness, don't go getting used to it.' The song features some of our favourite Melbourne singers, Angie McMahon, Merpire, Hannah Blackburn, Feelds, Georgia Knight and Jo Syme from Big Scary." It's off their new album, Gutters of Love.

CLOWNS - "DOES IT MATTER?"

Australian Clowns are back with a new single on Fat Wreck Chords, "Does It Matter?," which fuses punk grit with power pop melodies. "'Does It Matter?' is about breaking the law," says Clowns vocalist Stevie Williams. "We all do it sometimes-and if you say you don't then chances are you are a liar or a coward."

TRADE WIND - "BISHOP"

Here's another taste of Stick To Your Guns/Stray From The Path-related indie rock band Trade Wind's upcoming album The Day We Got What We Deserved, and it's a gorgeous offering of melancholic, atmospheric indie rock.

LORAINE JAMES - "LET'S GO"

The Adult Swim Singles Series continues with a glitchy, percussive song by the inventive London producer Loraine James.

ERIKA DE CASIER - "BUSY"

The fourth single from Erika de Casier's sophomore album (and first for 4AD), Sensational, is a smooth R&B track that'll have you grooving along.

CAROLINE - "SKYDIVING ONTO THE LIBRARY ROOF"

UK eight-piece post-rock band caroline have released their second single for Rough Trade, "Skydiving onto the library roof," a shapeshifting, meditative song that goes through all kinds of unexpected twists and turns in its eight-minute running time.

HILDEGARD - "JOUR 3"

Helena Deland and Ouri describe their latest single as Hildegard, "Jour 3," as "a playful, winking hymn to sexual fantasy and solo pleasure." It's off the project's self-titled debut LP.

HARD NIPS - "ALTERNATIVE DREAMLAND"

Brookyn's Hard Nips are back with new album Master Cat on June 4. New single "Alternative Dreamland" has a bit of a new wave / post punk groove to it, propelled by melodic bass and dreamy synths.

PROVOKER - "SPELL STRIKE"

Los Angeles' Provoker draw from post-punk inspirations and have signed with YEAR0001, the label that's home to Viagra Boys and Yung Lean. An album is on the way but for now here's "Spell Strike" which singer Christian Petty says is “about falling in love with someone, and you’re not sure if those feelings are reciprocated. It destroys you trying to figure that out.”

LA FEMME - "FOREIGNER"

Parisian band La Femme have released a video for "Foreigner," a rare English language song from the band -- it's from their terrific new album, Paradigmes. “One day or another, we all end up feeling like a foreigner,” says Sacha Got, “In this video, you will meet this fake band visiting Paris: on bateaux-mouches, in front of the Eiffel Tower…This is cheesy as can be, because it feels good when it feels foolish!"

KK'S PRIEST - "HELLFIRE THUNDERBOLT"

Former Judas Priest guitarist/co-founder KK Downing's new band KK's Priest have shared their first song, and it sounds a lot like Judas Priest. Read more about it here.

KISSISSIPPI - "BIG DIPPER"

Kississippi has announced her first album for Triple Crown, Mood Ring, and shared its second single "Big Dipper," which you can read more about here.

GASPARD AUGE (JUSTICE) - "HEY"

“I've always been obsessed with making larger than life music,” says Justice's Gaspard Augé of his debut solo album. “Mostly because it's more fun.” The video for "Hey!" is definitely larger than life, and so is the song.

SHANNON & THE CLAMS - "MIDNIGHT WINE"

hannon and the Clams will release their sixth album, Year of the Spider, on August 6 via Easy Eye Sound (the label run by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach). They recorded at Easy Eye Sound studios in Nashville, finishing it right before the devastating tornado hit the city in early 2000. Here's the first single.

ALEXA ROSE - "CLEARWATER PARK"

The beautiful new single from North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Alexa Rose should appeal to fans of Phoebe Bridgers.

THE GOON SAX - "IN THE STONE"

Australia's The Goon Sax have signed with Matador in America who will release their third album, Mirror II in July. Riley Jones, Louis Forster, and James Harrison made the record with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding) at Geoff Barrow's Invada Studios in Bristol, and it feels a bit different than 2016's Up to Anything and 2018's We're Not Talking, with a darker and more intense sound as you can hear on this first single.

SUPERBLOOM - "MUZZLE"

Brooklyn grunge revivalists Superbloom have shared an acoustic song off their upcoming debut album Pollen, and you can read more about it here.

MARGO PRICE - "LONG LIVE THE KING"

Margo Price pays tribute to Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lennon on "Long Live The King," which she's been performing live for a while, and now has gotten an official release. "'Long Live The King' is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better," Margo says. "But no one is without flaw and they each had a duality in their personalities. This song is also about not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal because we are all human and we all make mistakes."

SUSTO - "HARD DRUGS" (LIVE ft. BAND OF HORSES' BEN BRIDWELL)

SUSTO is releasing an acoustic live album, and this song/video features Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell. Read more about it here.

LVXURI - "AURORA DAWN"

LVXURI is the new project of Sera Timms of Black Mare, Ides Of Gemini, and Black Math Horseman, and though Sera's best known for metal, LVXURI finds her channelling gothy, synthy art pop in the vein of Kate Bush, Zola Jesus, etc. Read more about this new single here.

MASTODON - "FORGED BY NERON"

Mastodon have released a new song from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, and you can read more about it here. You can also pre-order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants of the soundtrack.

TORRES - "DON'T GO PUTTIN WISHES IN MY HEAD"

Torres has announced a new album, Thirstier, and this lead single is -- in her own words -- "my relentless arena country star moment." It's one of the biggest sounding, most anthemic songs she's ever written, and it's great. Read more here.

SWIMM - "SPRING BREAKING YOUR HEART"

LA band SWIMM have shared new single that pines for the feeling of college road trips. "I was trying to tap into the excitement I felt being a student during Spring Break," says the band's Cookie. "As silly as Florida is, I love it, (speaking on beach life/frozen drinks and dancing to Shaggy/less of its sociocultural misgivings) and those weeks in March hold a sacred tacky space in my heart. There is a magic in the ephemera of this season."

7SECONDS - "YOUNG TILL I DIE" (REMASTERED)

7Seconds are giving their 1984 punk/hardcore classic The Crew a long-awaited remastered reissue (pre-order our exclusive neon pink vinyl variant) and bringing it to streaming services for the first time ever. Here's the first remastered track to be released from it. Read more here.

