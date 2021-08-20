30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JAMES BLAKE - "LIFE IS NOT THE SAME"

James Blake has shared the second single off his upcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart. "Life Is Not The Same" was co-produced by Take A Daytrip (Sheck Wes, Lil Nas X, Rico Nasty, etc), and like the previous single, it finds James in somber, minimal pop territory.

THIRD EYE BLIND - "AGAIN" (ft. BEST COAST)

Third Eye Blind have announced a new album, Our Bande Apart, due September 24 via Megacollider Records. First single "Again" is a pretty nice sounding update of the breezy, power-poppy alt-rock they made in the '90s, and it features Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino on guest vocals.

ABRA - "UNLOCK IT" (ft. PLAYBOI CARTI)

Former Awful Records R&B singer Abra has now inked a major label deal with Polo Grounds/RCA, and her first single for the label features another Awful Records alumni, Playboi Carti. The two go back and forth over a beat produced by Abra and Boys Noize, and they sound great together.

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN - "THE BIG SLEEP IS OVER" (ft. KAY-I)

Longtime collaborators and fellow Dungeon Family members Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have given a release date to their upcoming album The Big Sleepover (September 3 via HITCO), and new single "The Big Sleep Is Over" channels a reggae/dancehall vibe with help from Jamaican singer Kay-I.

STIAN CARSTENSEN AND MIKE PATTON - "HYDROCEPHALUS EPILOGUE"

Norwegian artist Stian Carstensen will release new album Musical Sanatorium on October 22, and new single "Hydrocephalus Epilogue" channels classic opera with Mike Patton singing lyrics that were written by Abbath's Simon Dancaster and translated into Italian by Abbath's Mia Wallace.

MINISTRY - "SEARCH AND DESTROY" (STOOGES COVER)

Industrial vets Ministry have shared their cover of The Stooges' classic "Search and Destroy" from their upcoming album Moral Hygiene. It's one of the album's songs with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison, and it makes "Search and Destroy" sound like an eardrum-pounding Ministry song without losing the charm of the original.

MATT POND PA - "SPACELAND" FT. MATTHEW CAWS

Matt Pond PA are reissuing The State of Gold next month and they've made a few changes to the album, including rerecording "Spaceland," originally the final track, and moving it up to start the album. It also now features Nada Surf's Matthew Caws. "The song has always felt alive to me," says Matt. "It has an undeniable pulse. Matthew Caws and Louie Lino from Nada Surf found the pulse and gave Spaceland a new life. An uncontrollable smile overtakes my face every time I think about Matthew's new bridge."

THE FELICE BROTHERS - "TO-DO LIST"

The Felice Brothers have a new album on the way in September, From Dreams to Dust, and the latest single is "To-Do List." "This song is about taking something so deprived of poetic value like a To-Do list and making it work as a lyric," Ian Felice says. "The take we chose was the first time we had ever played the song. It had a very loose and playful quality that we liked. We had just learned the chord progression like five minutes before playing it. We listened back to more takes but this one had the best feeling."

SILENT PLANET - "PANOPTICON"

California metalcore band Silent Planet have put out their first new single since 2018's When the End Began, and it's a ripper with a futuristic spin, featuring no guitar (only bass, electronics, and percussion).

YOUNG THUG - "TICK TOCK"

Young Thug's upcoming album is called PUNK and he played with Travis Barker during a recent NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, but it doesn't seem like he's totally making the rap-to-punk pivot. New single "Tick Tock" sounds like Young Thug's classic weirdo pop-rap.

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "CHAMBER BROTHERS"

Michigan rap staple Icewear Vezzo's new album Rich Off Pints 2 comes out September 3 via Iced Up Records, and here's its newest single, which finds Vezzo sounding simultaneously smooth and menacing over mid-tempo, rubbery bass.

MOZZY - "UNFORGIVEN"

Sacramento rapper Mozzy stays extremely prolific, and he's highly consistent too. "Unforgiven" is yet another great single.

JAZZ CARTIER - "ROCK THE BOAT" (ft. KYLE)

Jazz Cartier will release his new album The Fleur Print on September 10 via Petal Garden/PIVTL Projects, and it'll include this new catchy, airy R&B song ft. KYLE.

MO3 & MORRAY - "IN MY BLOOD"

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed at age 26 last year, and fast-rising soulful sing-rapper Morray pays tribute to him with this posthumous collaboration and video.

DUA SALEH - "DASHERY"

Dua Saleh is back with a new single, and it finds her applying her ethereal vocals to a dark, pounding, industrial-tinged backdrop.

JAIL SOCKS - "SICK WEATHER"

North Carolina emo band Jail Socks have shared the second single off their anticipated debut album Coming Down (due 9/3 via Counter Intuitive Records). "Sick Weather" pairs the fired-up attack of DIY emo with clean power pop (and a heroic guitar solo), and it's a really fresh-sounding example of this sound.

COMMON SAGE - "FALL DOWN"

Brooklyn emo/post-hardcore band Common Sage will release their sophomore album It Lives It Breathes this fall via No Sleep, and third single "Fall Down" is another promising taste, equal parts dark and anthemic.

1914 - "...AND A CROSS NOW MARKS HIS PLACE" (ft. PARADISE LOST'S NICK HOLMES)

WWI-inspired Ukrainian blackened death-doom band 1914 have announced a new album, Where Fear And Weapons Meet, due October 22 via Napalm Records. The eight-minute single features Paradise Lost's Nick Holmes, and Hptm. Ditmar Kumarbergm says, "The story behind '...And A Cross Now Marks His Place' totally captured me: This is the real letter, handwritten by the British officer to the mother of a soldier who died in action. This was not a standard form sent in thousands, but more like a personal message. He describes the way her son died, tells words of consolation, and emphasizes how the Crown is proud of him, another victim of the massacre between Empires."

SHENSEEA - "BE GOOD"

Rising dancehall star Shenseea returns with the breezy, sex-fueled, Rvssian-produced "Be Good."

NEVER ENDING GAME - "BUT NOT FOR ME"

Detroit hardcore bruisers Never Ending Game will release a new EP, Halo and Wings, on September 25 via Triple B, and first single "But Not For Me" will take you right back to the tough-as-nails sounds of '90s East Coast hardcore.

PEMBE - "AMA KALBIM BIR ET PARÇASI DEĞIL"

Istanbul screamo band Pembe have put out the first single off their upcoming debut album, due this year on Mevzu Records, and you might not understand the lyrics, but the language of passionate music like this is universal.

LUCA WILDING - "MAMA MAKE THE PAIN STOP"

South East London singer songwriter Luca Wilding will release new EP Book of Fate on October 22 and here's an early taste. "'Mama Make the Pain Stop' was written for one of my best friends who lost a long battle with mental illness," says Luca. "He was one of the most pure and beautiful people I have ever met. Though he remains always young in my mind, his decline into mental ill health was stark and savage. When we were young, we both used to so-desire this image of the troubled, fallen man; the Byronic hero. His fall really taught me just how naive this had been. The song itself is centred around a moment of helplessness late in his life, when he begs his mother to stop the pain, while his father runs him a bath to try to calm him. When I heard about this I thought this was such a sad and beautiful image, so much so that I wrote this song."

KILO KISH - "BLOODY FUTURE"

Kilo Kish (Lakisha Kimberly Robinson) is gearing up to release new album American Gurl and has just shared very catchy new single "Bloody Future" and its playfully weird video which she directed. "In 'BLOODY FUTURE,' I played on the idea of a hot and sweaty dance club to explore global warming and the changes in culture and media I've seen within my lifetime. I am keying in on our lack of critical focus when distracted by something that goes over easy."

MUSEUM OF LOVE - "HOTEL AT HOME"

Museum of Love have made a very cool video for "Hotel at Home," one of the standouts from their second album Life of Animals. Shot by Tim Saccenti and Geoffray Barbier, it's a clever spin on the lyric video, putting an animated LED screen in various NYC locations, including the Park Avenue Armory, a subway station, and more.

BELAVER - “THE STORM” & “GUTTED”

Belaver have shared two new songs from upcoming sophomore LP, Lain Prone, that's due October 22. "The Storm" is dreamy, while "Gutted" sports a '90s indie rock vibe.

NEIL YOUNG - "COWGIRL IN THE SAND" (LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, 1970)

Neil Young has announced an Official Bootleg Series that will feature recordings of storied concerts from throughout his musical career. The first of these albums is Carnegie Hall 1970, which will be out October 1 via Warner Brothers.

LETTING UP DESPITE GREAT FAULTS - "GEMINI"

It's been a while since we've heard from Austin's Letting Up Despite Great Faults but the shoegazy indie pop group are back and putting the finishing touches on new album IV which was self produced and mastered by Slowdive's Simon Scott. It will be their first album in eight years. Here's the first single.

HUBERT LENOIR - “DIMANCHE SOIR”

Montreal's Hubert Lenoir is gearing up to release his new album, which has been slightly retitled, now called PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, and will be out September 15 via Worse/Terrible and Simone Records. Where his Polaris-nominated 2018 debut was more of a rock affair, this one floats on hazy R&B vibes. You can get a feel for that with new single and video, "Dimanche Soir" ("Sunday Night").

EXODUS - "THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE (UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES)"

Thrash legends Exodus have released the first single off their first album in 7 years (which you can pre-order on limited colored vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

ABRASKADABRA - "DO WE NEED A SIGN?"

Long-running Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra have announced their first album for Bad Time Records, and first single "Do We Need A Sign?" is double-time, ska-infused skate punk with addictive hooks, great horn lines, and a pure rush of adrenaline. Read more about it here and pre-order our limited gold vinyl variant of the album.

--

