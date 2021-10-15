30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MY MORNING JACKET - "COMPLEX"

My Morning Jacket's new album is out next week (order on clear double vinyl) and here's one last appetizer before getting the main course. "Complex" is a riffy, bluesy rocker with a little more bite than the band usually give us these days.

--

DAVID BOWIE - “KARMA MAN,” & “SILLY BOY BLUE (ALTERNATIVE ENDING MIX)”

David Bowie's "lost" album Toy, featuring songs recorded in the early '00s, is finally seeing the light of day and you can listen to "Karma Man" and an alternate mix of b-side "Silly Boy Blue" now. Both songs date from the late '60s but these tracks were recorded in 2000.

--

ELBOW - "SIX WORDS"

“I can’t remember the exact genesis of the track," says Elbow's Guy Garvey of their new single "Six Words," "but it is definitely one of Craig’s. In some ways it’s familiar territory lyrically, it has similar sentiments to ‘Mirrorball’ but it draws heavily on my teenage years: the bottle green in the song is the colour of myschool uniform and the six lanes is the traffic on the road to school in Prestwich. Though that six lanes line was something I originally wrote back in the early elbow days when I sat in The Cornerhouse people watching so it’s a double reminisce and a return to my love of writing about love.The musical revelation came when we heard the backing singers that now end the track. We had this pyramid of voices making something incredible that reminded me of the early classic Disney soundtracks. It was so powerful that we knew we had to throw the spotlight onto them so that is why they end the track.” Elbow's new album Flying Dream 1 is out November 19.

--

JOHNNY MARR - FEVER DREAMS PT 1

Johnny Marr is releasing a new double album, Fever Dreams, that is coming out via four EPs. Pt 1 is out today and finds the former Smiths/The The/Electronic guitarist playing in sleek, glossy rock that nods to early-'80s post punk.

--

THE HORRORS - "AGAINST THE BLADE"

The Horrors have dabbled in all sorts of different styles over the last 15 years but seem to be circling back around to where they started -- crazed, manic, noise rock -- with their upcoming Against the Blade EP. You can check out the title track and its freaky video, and the EP's out in November.

--

JAMILA WOODS & PETER COTTONTALE - "WYD (YOU GOT ME)"

Chicago neo-soul great Jamila Woods and Peter Cottontale (of Chance the Rapper's Social Experiment) have put out a new song for director Carlos López Estrada's new film Summertime, and it's a chilled-out dose of modern indie-soul.

--

KHEMMIS - "HOUSE OF CADMUS"

Here's another taste of Khemmis' new album Deceiver, and it marries towering trad-doom riffage to big, howled clean singing.

--

MIRANDA LAMBERT - "IF I WAS A COWBOY"

Miranda Lambert recently released a new collaborative album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall called The Marfa Tapes and her group Pistol Annies have a new holiday album coming next week, and now here's a new solo single, "If I Was A Cowboy." It's a breezy, pensive song, and it's got our hopes high for a proper new Miranda Lambert album.

--

THYLA - "3"

Brighton band Thyla release their self-titled debut LP on January 28 via Easy Life Records, and the latest single is "3," which the band says is "about ego, pride and suffering and the folly of living in the past. It’s also about bouncing back from past traumas and coming to learn that suffering makes you who you are. It’s about not needing validation from anyone other than yourself. Whatever you decide to do in life has to be for you, not because you should but because you could!"

--

SCOUT LARUE WILLIS - "LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION"

Scout LaRue Willis, who you may remember from multiple Nicolas Jaar collaborations in the early 2010s, has just released a new solo single, and it's a gorgeous dose of early '70s-style folk.

--

BEACHHEADS - "DOWN SOUTH"

Kvelertak-related indie rock band Beachheads are back with a new single, "Down South." They cite a Go-Betweens influence on this one, and you can definitely hear that coming through in the sweet, melodic jangle pop.

--

EXODUS - "THE YEARS OF DEATH AND DYING"

Exodus have shared another song off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, and it's a mid-tempo stomper and here's what drummer Tom Hunting says about it: "‘The Years Of Death And Dying‘ started out as a poem, from the perspective of Death, being a thinking entity, always watching and looking for weakness and opportunity to come calling for people. A Grim Reaper story. We were losing legends: Bowie, Cash, Petty, Prince, Frey…the list goes on and on. Then we started losing family members and friends in our own orbit." Read more here and get the album on limited splatter vinyl in our store.

--

MALEFIC THRONE (mem MORBID ANGEL, ORIGIN, etc) - "DECIDING THE HIERARCHY"

Malefic Throne is a new death metal band with some very familiar faces -- vocalist/bassist Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather), guitarist Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty), and drummer John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse) -- and their self-titled debut EP comes out later this year (release date TBA). As you'd probably expect, lead single "Deciding the Hierarchy" sounds like classic death metal.

--

SCOTT KLOPFENSTEIN (REEL BIG FISH) & TAHLENA CHIKAMI (BITE ME BAMBI) - "ISLANDS IN THE STREAM" (DOLLY PARTON & KENNY ROGERS COVER)

Former Reel Big Fish multi-instrumentalist Scott Klopfenstein and Bite Me Bambi singer Tahlena Chikami have teamed up for a cover of the Bee Gees-penned Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers classic, and it comes with a vintage-looking, Chris Graue-directed green screen video with Scott and Tahlena dressed up as Kenny and Dolly, respectively. These two may be best known for playing ska, but they keep this cover in a similar ballad mode to the original.

--

CRANE LIKE THE BIRD - "SPADE A SPADE" (ft. BEN BRIDWELL)

Crane Like The Bird (the project of in-demand drummer Kyle Crane) released a guest-filled album in 2020 featuring Ben Bridwell, James Mercer, Conor Oberst, M. Ward, and more, and now he's got another new song out with the Band of Horses frontman. It's a snappy, upbeat song that fans of Ben's work should not miss.

--

DREAM UNENDING - "THE NEEDFUL"

Dream Unending, aka Tomb Mold's Derrick Vella and Innumerable Forms' Justin DeTore, have shared another track off their upcoming debut LP Tide Turns Eternal, and it splits the difference between lumbering death-doom and glistening post-rock.

--

SUMMER WALKER - "EX FOR A REASON" (ft. JT of CITY GIRLS)

R&B singer Summer Walker is releasing her new album Still Over It on November 5 via LVRN/Interscope, and new single "Ex For A Reason" is a slow jam about a love interest's ex with a bulletproof verse from JT of City Girls.

--

JAMES DOMESTIC - "FAZE OUT"

James Domestic (of The Domestics, PI$$ER, and many other bands) has released a new solo single, "Faze Out," and it's a devilish-sounding punk/post-punk hybrid with all the attitude you'd expect from James.

--

STAMMERING - "NO, YEAH"

Stammering is a new-ish instrumental rock band with a former member of Caravels, and they've got an upcoming album recorded with Matt Bayles (Minus the Bear, Isis, Foxing, etc). Here's the proggy, mathy lead single.

--

GLEUE - "GLOW" & "MAGENTA"

Toronto's Gleue have just dropped a two-song promo on New Morality Zine, and if you're into the heavy-yet-pretty shoegaze of bands like Nothing, you should give this a spin.

--

OK COWGIRL - "ACROSS THE ROOM"

Brooklyn's OK Cowgirl are back with another swell single. "Across the Room" is a heartfelt and tuneful indie rock earworm.

--

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - "LAVA LAMP PISCO"

Australia's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have a new album on the way, and while they haven't shared details on that, they have shared a new single from it. “After Shyga! I wanted to write something a bit heavier, get back to the Sabbath roots and chug on a riff for yonks till it hums like a Novocaine mantra," says PPC's Jack McEwan. "I wanted it to feel like it was constantly progressing, getting more chaotic with drones, swirling between dissonant layers and get the body jangling with a Tyson hook.”

--

MATT & KIM - "STEAL A YELLOW CAB"

"I shot me and Kim in front of a green screen in our living room and then used some nerd skills!," Matt of Matt and Kim says of the new video for the duo's latest single. "If ya got a minute go to the tube and give it a watch, I’m proud of how it came out."

--

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS - "WHAT IF I" (FT. JENNY LEWIS & JESS WOLFE)

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' new album, The Future, is due out November 5 via Stax Records. The latest single, a soul track, "What If I," features vocals from Jenny Lewis and Lucis' Jess Wolfe.

--

LAETITIA SADIER (STEREOLAB) - "NEW MOON"

Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier has a new album due next year via Duophonic/Drag City and here's the first single from it.

--

SUSANNA HOFFS (THE BANGLES) - "NAME OF THE GAME" (BADFINGER COVER) FT AIMEE MANN

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs will release a covers album, Bright Lights, on November 12 via Baroque Folk Records. On it she covers songs by Nick Drake, Syd Barrett, The Velvet Underground, Chris Bell, Prince (who wrote The Bangles' hit "Manic Monday"), The Monkees, and more. Here's her cover of Badfinger's "Name of the Game" featuring Aimee Mann.

--

JONNY GREENWOOD - "CRUCIFIX" FROM SPENCER SCORE)

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood composed the score to the upcoming film Spencer, which is about Princess Diana. The film isn't biopic per se -- filmmaker Pablo Larraín also made the arty Jacqueline Kennedy portrait, Jackie (which was scored by Mica Levi) -- and Greenwood's work here isn't your average biopic score, combining free jazz with baroque classical elements.

--

ORTHODOX - "BODY & SOUL"

Nashville metalcore band Orthodox have signed to Century Media and their first single for the label is "Body & Soul," which you can read more about here.

--

TEETHGRYNDER - "DEVILMAN"

Teethgrynder, the collaborative solo project from Scotland's Jay Thurley, is releasing a new album with members of Young Widows, Filth Is Eternal Bossk, and more. Read more about new single "Devilman" here.

--

TAKING BACK SUNDAY - "MY NAME IS JONAS" (WEEZER COVER)

Taking Back Sunday have released a Weezer cover and you can read more about it here.

--

