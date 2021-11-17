30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CATE LE BON - "MODERATION"

Cate Le Bon says her new song "Moderation" is "a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard.” The song, which is one of the poppiest she's ever released (while still being off-kilter) is off Cate's new album, Pompeii, that's out in February.

SPOON - "CHRISTMAS TIME (IS HERE AGAIN)" (BEATLES COVER)

Spoon have covered The Beatles' "Christmas Time (Is Here Again)," which was originally released as a Fan Club single in 1967. They don't mess with it too much. Says Britt Daniel, "Recording ‘Christmas Time Is Here Again’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and sent us speeding down a path fueled by what you might call the Christmas spirit. And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever - pretty sure you can count four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER."

KEVIN MORBY – “SO FAR AWAY” (CAROLE KING COVER)

Amazon Music has just launched a covers series and here's Kevin Morby's contribution where he takes on Carole King's "So Far Away." Kevin says it's "been one of my favorite songs since childhood, as it’s one of my dad’s favorite songs. I chose it for that reason—but also for the irony of singing a song about being homesick after being stuck inside our homes for almost two years."

ERIN RAE - "CANDY + CURRY"

Erin Rae has shared a new single off upcoming album Lighten Up, and it's a warm, slightly psychedelic trip back to the early '70s folk-pop era.

LEON BRIDGES - "SUMMER RAIN" (ft. JAZMINE SULLIVAN)

Leon Bridges has just released a deluxe edition of this year's Gold-Diggers Sound, and it includes this lush, soulful collab with the great Jazmine Sullivan.

TALKER - "SUMMERLIN"

Los Angeles-based musician Celeste Taucher has released a new single as talker, "Summerlin," a melodic, emotive track, about which she says, "This was one of the fastest songs for me to write on the record. Five days after a difficult breakup, I ended up in my ex’s hometown of Summerlin. Somehow in multiple years of dating, I hadn’t been there before. Even though I had no memories of the place associated with him, everything reminded me of him. Every neighborhood I passed, I wondered if that had been where he grew up. Every restaurant or store, I wondered if he had been there. I was with my friend Lauren at the time, and as soon as we got back to LA, we wrote the song that night in less than an hour. I still have the voice memo from that night where I can’t get through the song without crying.”

KALI - "MMM MMM" (REMIX ft. ATL JACOB, LATTO & MONEYBAGG YO)

Kali recently followed breakthrough single "Do A Bitch" with the equally great "MMM MMM," and now that song has a new remix with two big guests: Latto and Moneybagg Yo. Their verses make an already good song even better.

SUNN O))) - "PYROCLASTS F" (EXCERPT ft. ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF)

Sunn O))) have shared another clip from their upcoming Metta, Benevolence. BBC 6Music: Live on the Invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs album. It comes from sessions recorded with Anna Von Hausswwolff, whose wordless wails take center stage on this clip.

CRASH THE CALM - "NO DEEPER THAN A COFFIN"

Long Island post-hardcore band's three-act concept album A Town Named Nowhere comes out this Friday, and here's the first taste of the third and final act, "No Deeper Than A Coffin." Fans of dark, art rock-infused 2000s post-hardcore, take note.

IBEYI - "MADE OF GOLD" (ft. PA SALIEU)

Ibeyi, the duo of Afro-Cuban, French twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, are gearing up for their third album, which is expected in 2022. Most details are still TBA, but first single "Made of Gold" (ft. UK rapper Pa Salieu) is out now, and it's a very promising first taste.

MOLLY TUTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY - "SHE'LL CHANGE"

Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway will release a new album on Nonesuch in 2022 (details TBA), and the first single is "She'll Change," which was co-written with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. It honors classic bluegrass traditions with a modern folk-pop twist.

SECOND SPIRIT - "PIG FARM"

One-man Nashville hardcore band Second Spirit is releasing his debut album The Weight of Just Living on December 17 via Trash Casual, and as you might have guessed from the title, this rage-fueled ripper is an attack on police brutality.

LOOPY FERRELL - "BACK DOOR" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Mount Vernon, NY rapper Loopy Ferrell will release his new album In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1 in December. It includes songs with G Herbo, Asian Doll, and Benny the Butcher, the latter of whom is on new single "Back Door." Fans of gritty, classic-style New York rap, don't sleep on this one.

CAREER WOMAN - "NOT A BETTY"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Melody Caudill shared a new single as Career Woman, "Not a Betty," which expands on previous folky singles to more of a full-band indie rock sound.

SMRTDEATH - "SOBER" (ft. LIL AARON, LIL LOTUS & BOYFRIENDZ)

The emo-rap/pop punk crossover continues with Smrtdeath, whose new album it's fine comes out February 4 via Epitaph (and includes a song with Mark Hoppus). New single "sober" features Lil Aaron and Lil Lotus (who, along with Smrtdeath, make up Boyfriendz), and if you're into the whole Machine Gun Kelly-centric world, you might wanna hear this too.

COZZ - "ADDICTED"

Dreamville's Cozz returns with a new single, "Addicted," and it's a pensive, jazz-infused, '90s-style rap song.

SHAPE OF DESPAIR - "REFLECTION IN SLOW TIME"

Finnish funeral doomers Shape of Despair will release new album Return to the Void on February 25 via Season of Mist, and you can hear the mournful, heavy, glacial-paced lead single now.

BEIRUT - "SO SLOWLY"

Beirut have shared another track from Artifacts, a double album of rarities that will be out January 28. "So Slowly" features Zach Condon on conch shell that his "parents had picked up in Key West when they were still young and wild, before me and my brothers were born," adding, "I'd like to think this may be the first song to contain melodies done on both a prepared piano and a conch shell." You can preorder Artifacts on vinyl in the BV shop.

LIFE - "FRIENDS WITHOUT NAMES"

UK post-punks LIFE have released this urgent, catchy new single. “'Friends Without Names' is the anchor and blueprint for our next record," say the band. "In a remote part of Eastern England, close to the river Humber, we performed this track as if we were in trance; vibrating in a constant musical crescendo. Our aim was to push ourselves and harness differing time zones while giving in to the moments of beauty, horror, love and chaos depicted by the song’s lyrics.”

GARCIA PEOPLES - "FALSE COMPANY"

Garcia Peoples' new album, Dodging Dues, is out in January and here's another track from it. "False Company" is the album's opening salvo, full of the band's signature interlocking guitars.

ZANDER SCHLOSS (CIRCLE JERKS) - "I HAVE LOVED THE STORY OF MY LIFE" FT. BEDOUINE

“‘I Have Loved the Story of my Life’ is a song that I wrote about acquiring strength and gratitude in the face of all the hard lessons that I’ve had to learn in my life,” says Circle Jerks bassist Zander Schloss of this track which features Bedouine. “It’s very personal to me but ultimately the lyrics encompass things that we all have to endure. These things happen, we have no choice but to carry them with us and there are no take backs. It was not an easy subject to tackle and condense into four minutes and twenty five seconds. To quote a line from the film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, ‘Dewey’s gotta think about his whole life before he sings this song’. As do I.” Zander's new album Songs About Songs is out in February.

MOMMA - "MEDECIINE"

NYC band Momma have signed to Polyvinyl and have just released the first single for the label, a '90s-ish indie rock track titled "Medecine." Say the band: “We wanted to write about that feeling of just being addicted to someone, and how someone else’s company can really feel like a drug.”

NIGHT CRICKETS (DAVID J, VICTOR DELORENZO) - "A FREE SOCIETY"

Night Crickets is a new band featuring David J of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, Victor DeLorenzo of Violent Femmes, and Darwin Meiners. Their debut album is out in January and this is the title track.

ALEX CAMERON - "SARA JO"

Alex Cameron is back with his first new music in two years. Written with longtime band member Justin Nijssen, and mixed by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos, "Sara Jo" is a little different for Cameron. While the '80s sound is still present, this is a little more searching and sincere. "Who pulled the curtains? / Who broke the screen? / Who told my brother that his kids are gonna die from this vaccine?," Cameron asks in the chorus.

SWEEPING PROMISES - "PAIN WITHOUT A TOUCH"

"Pain Without a Touch“ is Sweeping Promises’ first new music since releasing their debut album last year. It's also the band's first new music since signing with Sub Pop.

JOCKSTRAP - "50/50"

After a number of releases on Warp, London duo Jockstrap, aka Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, have signed to Rough Trade, and have just shared their first single for the label. Powered by a flurry of chopped up vowels, and written in bed while Taylor recovered from tonsillitis, "5050" is a joyous, fizzy banger that comes with an equally exuberant video filmed at Jockstrap's recent show at The Glove in Hackney.

WORST PARTY EVER - "PRISM ON A WINDOW"

Seattle emo band Worst Party Ever have announced their debut album Dartland, due in December via No Sleep, and you can read more about lead single "Prism on a Window" here.

EICHLERS - "2 OF US" (ft. WE ARE THE UNION)

Self-proclaimed "hyperska" artist Eichlers has been rolling out singles lately, and here's a new one featuring We Are The Union's Reade Wolcott. Read more about it here.

BONEFLOWER - "EL HOSPITAL" / LANG - "ONE"

Madrid post-hardcore/emo/screamo band Boneflower and Tokyo screamo band Lang announced a split for Dog Knights, and one song from each band is out now. Read more here.

JXDN - "HAPPY HOLIDAYS, YOU BASTARD" (BLINK-182 COVER)

There is like a 0% chance anyone needed Travis Barker signee jxdn to do a faithful cover of blink-182's "Happy Holidays, You Bastard," but, 'tis the season I suppose.

