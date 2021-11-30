So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

VIC MENSA - "WHAT YOU TAUGHT US" (VIRGIL ABLOH TRIBUTE)

Vic Mensa has paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with an open letter in the form of a hypnotic rap song. Vic says, "Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary. To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionizing the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die."

--

FLY ANAKIN - "GHOST" (ft. NICKELUS F)

Underground rap staples Fly Anakin and Nickelus F have teamed up for a new song that finds them trading razor-sharp bars over airy production from Like of PacDiv.

--

BAND OF HORSES – “IN NEED OF REPAIR”

Band of Horses have shared another song from their upcoming album, Things Are Great. "In Need of Repair" is a lilting, breezy and anthemic while belying a darker lyrical theme, with Ben Bridwell singing, "I’m in a state of disrepair and trying to make til the morning."

--

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - "CONCORDE"

Black Country, New Road's new single, "Concorde," goes a little twangy and has real swagger. It's from their upcoming second album, Ants From Up There, that's out in February.

--

JEFF PARKER - "FOUR FOLKS"

Jeff Parker has shared "Four Folks" off his upcoming solo guitar album Forfolks. The song, which Jeff originally wrote and recorded in 1995, uses ambience and clean, reverb-coated guitar melodies to great effect.

--

EIGHT BELLS - "NADIR"

Portland, Oregon experimental doom band Eight Bells will release a new album, Legacy of Ruin, on February 25 via Prophecy Productions. New single "Nadir" is equal parts heavy, melodic, and atmospheric, and it's a very promising taste.

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - PICK IT THE FUCK UP 2

In 2019, Skatune Network -- the ska covers project of Jeremy Hunter (JER, We Are The Union) -- teamed with Counter Intuitive Records for Pick It The Fuck Up, an album featuring ska covers of modern DIY/indie/emo bands affiliated with the label. The album served as a crucial bridge between the current ska and emo worlds, so it's exciting news that Jer just released a second volume, this time featuring covers of Origami Angel, Rozwell Kid, Mom Jeans, State Lines, Teamonade, Just Friends, Bears In Trees, Macseal, Bay Faction, and Yeah Is What We Have.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "CHRISTMAS WRAPPING" (THE WAITRESSES COVER)

Devon Kay & the Solutions are getting into the holiday spirit with a ska-tinged indie-punk cover of The Waitresses' classic "Christmas Wrapping." It's a very fun rendition that captures the spirit of the original but reinvents it too.

--

TITLE HOLDER - "SIGNS"

Astoria, Queens ska-punk band Title Holder have been rolling out singles all year, and here's a new one, "Signs." It comes with a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater-inspired music video, and it would've fit right in on the original THPS soundtrack.

--

THE ARRIVAL NOTE - "RUN"

From the band name to the EP artwork to the music, Tampa Bay's The Arrival Note feel straight out of the '90s emo scene, and if you like that kinda stuff, you'll probably like new single "Run."

--

NARDO WICK - "ME OR SUM" (ft. FUTURE & LIL BABY)

Jacksonville, FL rapper Nardo Wick's debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? drops this Friday, and new single "Me Or Sum" features Atlanta giants Future and Lil Baby and channels the type of trap-pop that those artists have helped make famous.

--

LOOPY FERRELL - "PROFIT" (ft. ASIAN DOLL)

Following a Benny the Butcher collab, Mount Vernon, NY rapper Loopy Ferrell has shared another track from In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1, and this one features Asian Doll.

--

KALI UCHIS & OZUNA - "ANOTHER DAY IN AMERICA"

Kali Uchis and Ozuna have released this musically chill, lyrically political new song for Stephen Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, which arrives December 10.

--

QUINQUIS - "ADKROG"

QUINQUIS is the new musical moniker for Émilie Tiersen (formerly Tiny Feet). She's signed to Mute and has just shared her first track for the label. "Adkrog," a dark and ethereal track, is about "finding the energy in environment and nature. When I was feeling desperate, I sat outside and I prayed for nature to give me some answers. This song is about that - if you just let go then nature gives you an answer.” The striking video was directed by Murat Gökmen.

--

NIGHTLANDS - "WONDER REPRISE"

Nightlands, aka Dave Hartley of The War on Drugs, will release the Moonshine EP on December 10 via Western Vinyl. The first track to be released is the gorgeously layered "Wonder Reprise" that floats on a billowy cushion of harmonies and tinkling synthesizers.

--

CULTS - "BEACH BALL"

“'Beach Ball' was one of the first handful of songs we ever wrote together," Cults say, noting it's also one of the bonus tracks that will be on the 10th anniversary edition of their self-titled debut. That's out in December.

--

YOUNG GUV - "ONLY WANNA SEE U TONIGHT"

Young Guv, aka former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook, is in full Big Star mode on this new track from his upcoming album GUV III that's out in March.

--

EVE ADAMS - "METAL BIRD"

L.A. based singer-songwriter Eve Adams self-released Metal Bird earlier this year and now it's getting a wide release reissue via Basin Rock. Her spare style -- near ethereal backing with her powerful, restrained vocals -- is in sharp focus on the album's title track.

--

GOOSE - "SINNERMAN" (NINA SIMONE COVER)

Goose have covered Nina Simone's "Sinnerman" for Giving Tuesday. "Nina Simone's take on 'Sinnerman' has been a point of inspiration for many years," says vocalist Rick Metarotonda. "We've been wanting to play it for a while, and this seemed like a perfect opportunity. We're honored to be a part of this compilation and be involved in the great cause behind it." All Bandcamp proceeds between now and December 3 will go to New Hope For Families.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "DAY AFTER TOMORROW" (TOM WAITS COVER)"

Phoebe Bridgers has been marking the holiday season with cover songs for charity for the past few years, and now she's shared a new one for 2021, a beautiful rendition of Tom Waits' Real Gone track "Day After Tomorrow."

--

COMBO CHIMBITA - "OYA"

“Oya is a very powerful feminine deity, goddess of storms and winds, guardian of cemeteries, and an entangled duel between calm and despair,” says Combo Chimbita's Carolina Oliveros. “So this song animates that reminder of a nuanced life where many of us share a calm external facade, while facing an internal whirlwind of uncertainty. It’s the meditative sigh that precedes moving forward toward our desires and dreams with conviction.” The band's new album is out in January.

--

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "BLITZKRIEG BOP" (RAMONES COVER)

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin's 2021 Hanukkah Sessions continue with a Ramones cover, which you can read more about here.

--

SUM OF R - "HYMN FOR THE FORMLESS"

Today, Swiss post-metal act Sum of R announced that they'd play their upcoming album Lahbryce in full at Roadburn 2022, and they also shared a live session video for new single "Hymn For The Formless." Read more here.

--

BACKSLIDER - "CORPSEFLOWER"

Philly grindcore/powerviolence/fastcore trio Backslider announced a new album, Psychic Rot, and you can read more about new single "Corpseflower" here.

--

VATICAN - "DECEMETA"

Savannah metalcore band Vatican have released their third new single since signing to UNFD, and you can read more about it here.

--

CLOAKROOM - "A FORCE AT PLAY"

Indiana shoegazers Cloakroom announced a new album and shared this song, which you can read more about here.

--

MODERN LIFE IS WAR - "SURVIVAL"

Melodic hardcore vets Modern Life Is War have announced the third volume of their ongoing Tribulation Worksongs singles series, and you can read more about new song "Survival" here.

--

FUSS (mem SHINOBU, JOYCE MANOR, etc) - "TERIYAKI DINNER (GROWN ASS MAN PT. II)"

Fuss is a new band fronted by Shinobu's Bob Vielma that also features Joyce Manor's Chase Knobbe on guitar and drummer Nick Aguilar (Slaughterhouse, Mike Watt, Neighborhood Brats). Their debut album We're Not Alone was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jeff Rosenstock, who also contributed vocals and horns to it. Read more about lead single "Teriyaki Dinner (Grown Ass Man pt. II)" here.

--

J. ROBBINS - "UNCLE JOHN"

Jawbox frontman J. Robbins is releasing a split 7" with Her Head's On Fire (ex-Garrison, Small Brown Bike, Saves The Day), and you can read more about his contribution "Uncle John" here.

--

BORIS - "DROWNING BY NUMBERS"

Boris have announced a new album, W (pre-order on limited "sea blue with black blob" vinyl), and shared lead single "Drowning By Numbers." Read more about it here.

--

