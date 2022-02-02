So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KAMASI WASHINGTON - "THE GARDEN PATH"

Modern-day jazz great Kamasi Washington makes his late night TV debut tonight (2/2) on Fallon, and ahead of that, he's shared a stunning new song, "The Garden Path." Speaking about it, he says, "The world feels turned upside down. There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind."

--

CHAI - "PING PONG!" FEAT. YMCK (BUSY P REMIX)

CHAI's remix EP, WINK Together, is out this week and one of the highlights is this remix of "PING PONG!" by French Touch icon Busy P. He takes it into disco territory, of course, and there's a very cute, 8-bit style video with it as well.

--

ADULT. - "I AM NOTHING"

“The meaning of 'nothing' in the context of this song is not in regards to worthlessness, but of being lodged into something we can not understand and yet somehow accept it / or not accept it,” ADULT. says of their new single. “We are collectively living in liminality. And personally, we are more content currently to be in a state of nothingness.” ADULT.'s new album Becoming Undone is out March 11 via Dais.

--

YES KID - LIGHTEN UP

Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Yael Kaufman has released a new EP as Yes Kid, Lighten Up. It was produced by illuminati hotties' Sarah Tudzin, and it should appeal to fans of hers and Rilo Kiley, as well as those who like catchy indie rock seasoned with a little emo and pop-punk. "I had just started therapy and found out that I have Generalized Anxiety Disorder," Kaufman told Under the Radar. "At the time, I was in a constant swing of anxiety highs and drained lows. It was exhausting. So I guess the name ‘Lighten Up’ is sort of a joke. I really hate when anyone says that to me, you know? Haha. But my days actually were lightening up a bit, so I guess the joke’s on me! I was finally having some good days alongside the rough ones. I guess I sort of feel like this EP takes you through all of that - high highs and low lows, all those things you’re forced to contend with when you really look inward, yada yada yada."

--

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES - "SANDWICH SHARER"

Speaking of illuminati hotties, she's about to head out on tour with Fenne Lily, and ahead of that she's shared this upbeat new single. "‘Sandwich Sharer’ was very much written at the precipice of unknowns - I was seeking a teammate at a time where I felt swayed by nostalgia for youth as opposed to the reality of the momentum of life," Sarah Tudzin says. "And it feels so good to be close to someone who knows you so well it's like you finish each others'... sandwiches."

--

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - “BUBBLEGUM INFINITY” & “DREAD & BUTTER”

Australia's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will release new album Night Gnomes on April 22 via What Reality? A lot of the album is about trying to work out what the F#@! is going on, in general life and obviously the period of time we've all found ourselves dormant in for the past two years. I started reading a few quotes from philosophers because, hey! They might know what's going on, but mostly it was a bunch of cleverly worded gibberish that was drenched in self turmoil that thankfully, serendipitously, unbeknownst to me was the thing I found comfort in. That nobody has a clue what life is and we're all winging it as we go!" Check out two catchy tracks from the album now.

--

ALABASTER DEPLUME - “DON’T FORGET YOU’RE PRECIOUS” & “THE SOUND OF MY FEET ON THIS EARTH IS A SONG TO YOUR SPIRIT”

Alabaster DePlume has announced a new double album, GOLD, due April 1 via International Anthem. It was made with over 20 musicians (including Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet and the new Radiohead offshoot The Smile), and two songs are out now: the ominous, speak-sung art pop of "Don't Forget You're Precious" and the jazzy, wordless "The Sound Of My Feet On This Earth Is A Song To Your Spirit."

--

PENDANT - "THORN"

Genre-blurring LA-via-Oakland artist PENDANT has announced his Saddle Creek debut, Harp, due April 8 via the label, and new single "Thorn" fuses together electronics, hip hop, and noisy rock in a very late '90s kinda way.

--

KORN - "LOST IN THE GRANDEUR"

Korn's new album Requiem comes out this Friday (2/4) (pre-order), and here's one more single, "Lost in the Grandeur." All these years later, nobody's got a voice like Jonathan Davis, and if you like their melodic songs like "Freak On A Leash" and "Got the Life," you'll probably like this new one.

--

TITLE HOLDER - "IT DOESN'T MATTER"

Queens ska-punks Title Holder continue to roll out singles, and this one's a darker, minor-key song with some define Rancid vibes. Cool stuff.

--

EL TEN ELEVEN - "THE TIME KNIFE"

El Ten Eleven are about a month away from releasing their previously announced album New Year's Eve, and their tour supporting it is underway. Today brings new single "The Time Knife," a synthy instrumental with some Berlin Trilogy era Bowie vibes.

--

BLUE HAWAII - "MY BESTFRIEND'S HOUSE"

Blue Hawaii's new EP My Bestfriend's House is due out later this month via Arbutus, and they've shared the disco-embracing title track.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "THE ONLY CONSTANT"

Homeboy Sandman follows "Keep That Same Energy" with another track off his upcoming Illingsworth-produced EP There In Spirit (due 2/25 vis Mello Music Group), and it finds Sandman delivering pensive bars over a relaxed, jazzy backdrop.

--

STRING MACHINE - "SOFT TYRANNY"

String Machine have shared another song off their upcoming album Hallelujah Hell Yeah, and this one's got more of a driving indie rock vibe compared to the post-Arcade Fire baroque pop of the previous singles.

--

YN JAY - "TIP OFF" (ft. LOUIE RAY & MOZZY)

YN Jay continues to secure himself a spot at the forefront of the thriving Michigan rap scene, and he keeps the momentum going with this new song that features fellow Flint native Louie Ray and the great Sacramento rapper Mozzy.

--

BOTTOM BRACKET - "PHANTOM"

Bottom Bracket are an emo band from Chicago, and they've clearly absorbed the sounds of their hometown's emo history, as you can hear in the mathy guitars and anthemic hooks of new single "Phantom." It's the first taste of upcoming EP A Figure In Armor, due February 18 via Rat King Records.

--

MARIA CHIARA ARGIRÒ - "CLOUDS"

Maria Chiara Argirò hails from the UK jazz/electronic scene, and she's got an upcoming tour with likeminded artist Emma-Jean Thackray. If you like Emma-Jean's great 2021 album Yellow, you'll probably like Maria's swirling new single "Clouds" -- her first for Innovative Leisure -- too.

--

DUBSTAR - "TOKEN"

UK dreampop vets Dubstar, who had a 1992 hit with "Stars," will release thier fifth album, titled Two, on May 6. "Token" has that anthemic dance sound you associate with the band still intact.

--

YOUNG GUV - "GOOD TIME"

Former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook is devoting all his musical time these days to his power-pop solo project, Young Guv, and is releasing GUV III on March 11 via Run For Cover / Hand Drawn Dracula. The chiming "Good Time" recalls the jangle early '90s of Matthew Sweet and The Posies.

--

ARRE! ARRE! - "WE RIDE THE UNIVERSE"

Malmö, Sweden's make garage rock inspired by '60s girl groups and Nuggets. "We Ride the Universe" is the title track from their new album and is sure to rev your engines.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "NEVER MIND THE LIST"

Guided by Voices will release their 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, on March 4 via GBV Inc, and here's another patented Robert Pollard earworm from it. "Never Mind the List" leads with very windmillable guitar chords, and features a spiraling melody that doesn't quite follow traditional verse-chorus-verse structure but is nonetheless catchy as hell.

--

RÖYKSOPP - "IPOSSIBLE" FT ALISON GOLDFRAPP

Röyksopp‘s new “conceptual project“ (it‘s an album) will be out April 29. This glammy new single is perfect for Goldfrapp's alluring vocals.

--

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - "THE WAY IT SHATTERS"

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever's third album, Endless Rooms, is out in May via Sub Pop. Here's the first single.

--

THE JAZZ BUTCHER - "RUNNING ON FUMES"

We lost Pat Fish, aka The Jazz Butcher, last year, but he left us with a new album, The Highest in the Land, which is out this week via Tapete. This charming video for "Running on Fumes" features all sorts of easter eggs for Jazz Butcher fans.

--

WHATEVER THE WEATHER (LORAINE JAMES) - "17ºC"

London electronic musician Loraine James has announced a new self-titled album under the moniker Whatever The Weather, and you can read more about the album and lead single "17ºC"" here.

--

DOWNWARD - "REAL GREEN DOLLARS"

Downward's new song is crackling, folky slowcore that kinda sounds like a cross between The Microphones and Duster, and you can read more about it here.

--

THIN - "I DON'T GO ON WALKS ANYMORE" / THE WIND IN THE TREES - "EONS FROM MORALITY"

Chaotic, grindy bands Thin and The Wind in the Trees are releasing a split on Twelve Gauge, and you can stream one track from each now. Read more about it here.

--

LAPÊCHE - "BOTTOM FEEDER - V1"

In addition to announcing a tour with Chamberlain, LAPÊCHE have released a new song and you can read more about it here.

--

LUCY DACUS - "KISSING LESSONS"

Lucy Dacus followed her excellent 2021 album Home Video with a new single, "Kissing Lessons," ahead of her tour with Indigo De Souza.

--

BERTHOLD CITY - "ONLY TRUTH WINS"

Berthold City -- the hardcore band fronted by Strife guitarist Andrew Kline that also features members of Internal Affairs, Abrasion, and more -- have shared a new ripper off their upcoming debut LP When Words Are Not Enough, and you can read more about it here.

--

