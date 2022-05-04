30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

070 SHAKE - "WEB"

NJ rapper/singer 070 Shake has shared a new single off her upcoming sophomore album You Can't Kill me, and this one's an airy, soulful R&B song. She also set a release date for the album: June 3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.

--

DANCE GAVIN DANCE - "POP OFF!"

Progressive post-hardcore vets Dance Gavin Dance have shared the second single off their upcoming album Jackpot Juicer, and it's classic DGD, with theatrical clean vocals, gritty screams, and an abundance of flashy lead guitar. Pre-order the LP on lavender marble vinyl.

--

CAMP TRASH - "LET IT RIDE"

Florida emo band Camp Trash have announced their debut full-length album, The Long Way, The Slow Way, due July 1 via Count Your Lucky Stars, and lead single "Let It Ride" is a fine example of this band's punchy, punky emo-pop.

--

MYKKI BLANCO - "YOUR LOVE WAS A GIFT" (ft. DIANA GORDON & SAM BUCK)

Mykki Blanco will release a new album this fall via Transgressive, and it'll include this poppy new collaboration with Diana Gordon and Sam Buck.

--

ME REX - "TOILET OF VENUS"

UK indie band ME REX is staying prolific, and as mentioned, their second EP of 2022, Plesiosaur, arrives later this month. New single "Toilet of Venus" injects a propulsive, new-wavey feel into their distinct sound, and singer Myles McCabe sounds as emotive and impassioned as ever.

--

700 BLISS - "BLESS GRIPS"

700 Bliss (Moor Mother and DJ Haram) have shared another song off their upcoming debut LP Nothing to Declare (due 5/27 via Hyperdub), and this one's a grimy rap song that sounds a lot more ominous and direct than the previous singles.

--

WU-LU - "BLAME / TEN"

UK vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft) is releasing his new album LOGGERHEAD on July 7 via Warp, and the first single is "Blame," which fuses hip hop and industrial and thrilling, innovative ways.

--

STRAY FROM THE PATH - "III"

Stray from the Path have announced a new album, Euthanasia, due September 9 via UNFD. Along with the announcement comes new single "III," a punishing rap-metalcore song that takes aim at the racism, hate, and violence that fuels American policing.

--

BOLDY JAMES x REAL BAD MAN - "ALL THE WAY OUT"

Boldy James and designer/production team Real Bad Man are putting out another collaborative release, the Killing Nothing EP, on May 20 via Real Bad Man Records. Boldy's smoky voice always goes well with RBM's production style, and this song is no exception.

--

KEEP FOR CHEAP - "SEGWAY" & "ASIDE"

Saint Paul, MN indie folk rock band Keep For Cheap have announced a new album, Bundle, due June 10 via Refresh Records, and these two singles are a great example of their twangy, lo-fi sound.

--

ACE HOOD - "GREATNESS" (ft. KILLER MIKE)

Ace Hood has put out a new video for his Killer Mike collab "Greatness," and the video pays tribute to late Black icons, including fellow rappers, civil rights leaders, athletes, and more.

--

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - "DIVE DEEP"

“This is a simple song of devotion,” says Tom Russo. “It’s about if you are going to give in to love, you need to go all in, and accept that you have no control in the matter. It began as a home recording during lockdown. I recorded the guide vocals and guitars with my new baby strapped to my chest. When we could finally get together to play it, Joe White came up with the perfect lead guitar tone. He was given full license to wail, and did so. I remember sitting by the fire, looking up at the stars, and hearing the guitar echoing all around the valley.” RBCF's new album Endless Rooms is out this Friday via Sub Pop.

--

STEALING SHEEP - "NEVER GONNA LIVE UP"

Liverpool band Stealing Sheep will release new album Wow Machine on June 24 via Both Sides Records, a new label set up as part of the Brighter Sounds Gender Equality program. A commissioned piece, the album pays tribute to female electronic pioneers including Delia Derbyshire, Laurie Anderson, Daphne Oram and Suzanne Ciani. This is the first single.

--

JAYWOOD - "JUST SAYIN"

JayWood, aka Winnipeg musician & songwriter Jeremy Haywood-Smith, will release new album Slingshot on July 15 via Captured Tracks. First single "Just Sayin" is an instantly appealing slice of disco-funk lite.

--

DION LUNADON (EX APTBS) - "IT'S THE TRUTH"

Former A Place to Bury Strangers bassist Dion Lunadon will release new solo album Beyond Everything on June 10 via In the Red. New single "It's the Truth" is an arresting, noise-infected dose of psych-garage. "This is one of my favorite songs on the record" says Dion. "It started with the opening drum beat and the rest came together quickly. It’s about me writing songs in my little hovel of a studio and looking forward to my wife’s return home from work. A 'distance makes the heart grow fonder' kind of thing."

--

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING - "PIZZA BOY"

UK band Everything Everything release new album Raw Data Feel later this month and here's their dancey new single.

--

PATRICK HOLLAND - "SINISTER BELL"

Having made music under such aliases as Project Pablo and Jump Source, Montreal producer Patrick Holland will release his first album under his own name, You're the Boss, on July 29 via Sinderlyn. "The song is about coming to terms with being haunted by a ghost. Whether it comes in the form of subconscious anxiety or physical paranormal activity, it’s all the same to me,” Holland says of "Sinister Bell," the album's first single. “There’s a camaraderie in the haunting relationship with the ghost, and the result is rarely fear. The ghost felt like a travel partner while on tour – making noise and breaking gear, but keeping the mood light. It was fun while it lasted."

--

SPACEMOTH - “PIPE AND PISTOL” & “THIS SHIT”

Bay Area artist Maryam Qudus makes angular synthpop has Spacemoth when not working as an in-demand studio engineer for the likes of Toro y Moi, Tune-Yards, and Sasami. She will release her debut album, No Past No Future, on July 22 via Sadie Dupuis’ label Wax Nine via Carpark Records and you can check out two tracks now. Says Maryam: ‘Pipe and Pistol’ revolves around a wobbly synth and distorted drum loop, played with and processed by a Korg MS-20. The song was inspired by my parents, who immigrated from Afghanistan in the late 70’s and explores the challenges faced when building a new life in America. Interweaving colorful psychedelic visuals and blue collar employment, Ambar Navarro’s video for ‘Pipe and Pistol’ speaks to the surreal and confusing experience of navigating a new life in America in the late 1970’s.”

--

HAAI AND JON HOPKINS - "BABY, WE'RE ASCENDING"

HAAi will release debut album Baby, We're Ascending on May 27 via Mute and has just released the title track which is a collaboration with Jon Hopkins. "I’d been working on this particular track alone for a while and got stuck with it - I posted a clip on my Instagram one morning and Jon messaged me asking what it was and could we work on it together. It started to evolve after a few weeks and became something quite special and personal for us. Hope you enjoy listening as much as we did making it!”

--

POND - "HANG A CROSS ON ME"

"'Hang A Cross On Me' was made infinitely cooler by the return of Cowboy John - musician, poet, fashion icon, Poon's Head Studio regular, legend," says Pond's Nick Allbrook. "We got Cowboy to feature on Hobo Rocket back in the day. In both songs he insisted on improvising his own lyrics and on only doing one take, and both, of course, were perfect. He meditates on love, life, the universe and everything with his signature fantastical surrealism and cosmic wonder. It's always a pleasure working with him." This track is on the deluxe edition of Pond's album 9 that's out May 20.

--

LINDA HOOVER - I MEAN TO SHINE TRAILER

Linda Hoover recorded her debut album, I Mean To Shine in 1970 with a team that included future Steely Dan members Denny Dias and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, with arrangements, and half of the album, by Becker and Fagen. It was later shelved over a business disagreement, and Barbara Streisand had a hit with her own rendition of the title track. Hoover and original producer Gary Katz are now releasing it for the first time for Record Store Day Drop 6/18 via Omnivore Recordings, and they've shared the trailer.

--

JOE RAINEY - "TURNED ENGINE"

Pow Wow singer Joe Rainey's debut album, Niineta, is out later this month via 37d03d, and the latest single, "sun engine," features vocals from Allie Bearhead. "I knew she had done some experimental singing on her own," Rainey says. "I sent her the track and she didn’t hesitate to send back a stem. And the title is another movie reference, this time from 'Dances With Wolves.' In the movie, Costner returns home to his abandoned U.S. Army post as an ‘Indian’ and is immediately imprisoned. His captor, a Lawrence Bauer, taunts, ‘Turned injun, dintja…dintja!’”

--

ARP - "NEW PLEASURES"

Alexis Georgopoulos is back with his first Arp album in four years, titled New Pleasures and out July 15 via Mexican Summer. Where 2018's Zebra luxuriated in lush rainforest sounds, New Pleasures in firmly in the city.

--

JOAN SHELLEY & BILL CALLAHAN -- “AMBERLIT MORNING”

“I wanted to be sung a mythical bedtime story, one that Bill Callahan might write,“ says Joan. “So I asked him to write and sing it with me.“

--

TIM HEIDECKER - "PUNCH IN THE GUT"

This one started while thinking about how Warren Zevon might approach a high school parking lot, high noon style showdown,” says Heidecker. “But as I worked it, I recalled an incident where a friend of mine was visiting my school and was falsely accused of stealing. He was Black and it felt like profiling to me. There’s a lot of him in the song ‘Buddy’ too.” Tim's new album, High School, is out June 24 via Spacebomb Records.

--

BEACH BUNNY - "KARAOKE"

It's May the 4th, which means all sort of Star Wars news and tributes are happening. Beach Bunny are getting into the spirit and feeling the force in their new sci-fi themed video for "Karaoke," from their upcoming album, Emotional Creature. They get some Obi-Wan-esque help from Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, who makes a cameo near the end as Star Captain.

--

GILLIAN WELCH & DAVID RAWLINGS - "I JUST CAME HOME TO COUNT THE MEMORIES" (JOHN ANDERSON COVER)

Country veteran John Anderson will be celebrated with a tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, which was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and veteran producer David Ferguson (who both also produced Anderson's 2020 album Years), and which arrives August 5 via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label. The first single is Gillian Welch & David Rawlings' gorgeous cover of "I Just Came Home to Count the Memories." Read more here.

--

WAKE - "SWALLOW THE LIGHT"

The increasingly genre-defying metal band Wake have detailed their new album Thought Form Descent, and you can read more about lead single "Swallow the Light" here.

--

BLUE HERON - "PUSH THE SKY"

Not only does Jadd Shickler put out some of the best stoner, doom, and heavy psych around with his labels Magnetic Eye Records and Blues Funeral Recordings, he also fronts the band Blue Heron, whose new album Ephemeral arrives this month. Read more about new single "Push The Sky" here.

--

KELSEY WALDON - "SWEET LITTLE GIRL"

Kentucky-born country singer Kelsey Waldon has announced a new album, No Regular Dog, produced by Shooter Jennings and due in August via the late John Prine's Oh Boy Records, and you can read more about lead single "Sweet Little Girl" here.

--

