KELSEY WALDON - "TALL & MIGHTY"

Kelsey Waldon has shared the second single off her upcoming LP No Regular Dog, following "Sweet Little Girl," which we recently included in our list of 26 country songs you need to know from 2022 so far. Like the previous single, it's tender and breezy and keeping our hopes high for this new LP.

DJO (JOE KEERY) - "CHANGE"

Joe Keery, the Stranger Things star who used to be in Post Animal, is back with his second album as Djo, which is titled DECIDE and will be out September 16. First single "Change" is a nice slice of synthpop funk.

KACEY MUSGRAVES - "CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE" (ELVIS COVER)

Baz Luhrmann's big screen ELVIS biopic is out Friday and features loads of current pop stars covering songs by The King, including Tame Impala, Eminem & Ceelo, Jack White, Maneskin, Stevie Nicks, Yola, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat and more. Here's Kacey Musgraves' very pretty rendition of Elvis' 1961 hit "Can't Help Falling in Love."

ABI REIMOLD - "A FOND FAREWELL" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER) & "NAKED AS WE CAME" (IRON & WINE COVER)

Philly singer/songwriter hasn't released new original music since her 2016 album Wriggling, and she hasn't released anything at all since covering Angel Olsen for 2017's Don't Stop Now: A Collection of Covers, but now she's back with two more lovely covers: one of Elliott Smith's "A Fond Farewell" and one of Iron & Wine's "Naked As We Came." Curtis Cooper assists her on both, and Morgane Fouse is also on the Iron & Wine cover.

BIG CHEESE - "WE DON'T WANT THE LAST LAUGH" (DOMINANT FORCE COVER)

UK hardcore band Big Cheese (who share members with Higher Power and Chubby and the Gang) have released a cover of "We Don't Want the Last Laugh" by their Florida-based Triple B labelmates Dominant Force, and like the original, it's a ripper.

DOKI DOKI - "I WAS KILLING IT MAN"

Doki Doki is a new band with some very familiar faces from the indie-punk world: Lucy Giles of Dog Party, Logan Hammon of Small Crush, Randy Moore of The Moore Family Band/Get Married, and Donnie Walsh of Grumpster. First single "I Was Killing It Man" is out now, and it's a total scorcher that's a little more aggressive than the members' main bands, but still full of bright, catchy melodies.

WILCO - "KAMERA (THE UNIFIED THEORY OF EVERYTHING VERSION)"

Wilco are releasing a massive Yankee Hotel Foxtrot reissue box set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, and they've shared one of the previously unheard tracks from it, "The Unified Theory of Everything Version" of "Kamera," which is slower, rawer, and less adorned than the album version.

FRENCH MONTANA & HARRY FRAUD - "BRICKS & BAGS" (ft. JADAKISS & BENNY THE BUTCHER)

French Montana & Harry Fraud's Montega project drops this Friday, and its latest single features two of the toughest spitters around, Benny the Butcher and Jadakiss.

MURA MASA - "HOLLABACK BITCH" (ft. SHYGIRL & CHANNEL TRES)

Mura Masa's upcoming album Demon Time is full of awesome collaborations, and this moody hip-house collab with Shygirl and Channel Tres is no exception.

ATTIA TAYLOR - "BROAD AND CHERRY"

Brooklyn's Attia Taylor has shared a new single off her upcoming debut LP for Lame-O Records, Space Ghost, and it's another appealing dose of chillwavey psych-pop.

LUCRECIA DALT - "NO TIEMPO"

Colombian experimental musician Lucrecia Dalt has announced a new album, ¡Ay!, due October 14 via RVNG Intl, and here's the drifting, gorgeous new single, which pulls from folk, jazz, ambience, and more and turns it all into a blissful melting pot.

CHAT PILE - "WHY"

Chat Pile follow "Slaughterhouse" with another track off their upcoming LP God's Country, and this one's a sludge/post-hardcore hybrid that Unsane and Jesus Lizard fans should feast their ears on.

CRYPTODIRA - "HYPERWEALTH"

New York math-metal freaks Cryptodira are back with their first new song since 2020's great The Angel of History, and it finds them going from complex/chaotic metallic hardcore to blissful jazz fusion and back (definitely some BTBAM vibes). Cool stuff.

LAUNDER - "INTAKE"

LA musician Launder's debut album Happening comes out July 15 via Ghostly, and new single "Intake" puts somber, dreamy vocals over a Cure-ish backdrop.

SOPHIE MEIERS - "UNTANGLE ME"

"I was fourteen, living by myself, bouncing around from sketchy situation to sketchy situation," Sophie says of their new single on Epitaph. "It was a symbiosis of beautiful and dark depravity, one which I both glorified and condemned. In a literal sense, 'untangle me' is a song about desperation and survival."

FOTOCRIME - "AVALANCHE" (LEONARD COHEN COVER)

Fotocrime (the current project of Coliseum frontman Ryan Patterson) has launched a series of covers, and the first one released is of Leonard Cohen's "Avalanche" (and it sounds like Ryan definitely takes a few cues from Nick Cave's version too). It features cello by Sarah Balliet from Murder By Death.

JAMES RIGHTON (EX KLAXONS) - "LOVER BOY"

“Lockdown was a time when life paused and thoughts and memories came in," says former Klaxons frontman James Righton of this new track from his forthcoming solo album, Jim, I'm Still Here. "I started to think about the friends I hadn’t seen in a while. Friends who were once a big part of my life. Friends I miss. I thought lots about how life takes you to different places but the memories of friends you always take with you. 'Lover Boy' is about a friend. He’s someone who I spent many good times with. We now live on different sides of the world and have different lives but I wanted to write a song about how great I think he is.” The album's out July 8 via DEEWEE.

LIVING HOUR - "NO BODY" FT. JAY SOM

Winnipeg's Living Hour have a new album, Sometime is Today, out in September via Kanine, and the latest single is "No Body." Like previous single "Feelings Meeting," it features Jay Som, who produced the album. "This song is about dissociating at a restaurant and feeling completely isolated and alone in the experience," vocalist Sam Sarty says. "Close friends all around but you can’t reach out, you can’t say anything, hands numb, mind far away and foggy. Trying to ground myself with observations and saying my middle name; focus on something small like the rainbow floating through the glass. The background voices are calming, more positive thoughts pushing the mind into a softer world. A diner is a diner, your friends love you, the sky is still out there."

KIWI JR. - "UNSPEAKABLE THINGS"

Toronto band Kiwi Jr's upcoming third album, Chopper, was produced by Dan Boeckner and finds them moving away from the trad '90s indie rock influences of their first two albums. You can hear their widening sounds on this new single. “People are always trying to sign into my email," notes frontman Jeremy Gaudet. "What do they think they’re gonna find? The public appetite for dirty laundry is wild. Having moved the world online has not helped. Dan Boeckner had the idea to use the Moog sound for the hook, which was originally on guitar, and that sound brings the song into a sort of new-wave territory that was fun and different for us. We kept referencing the vibe of Michael Mann movies when recording the album, and then Morgan heard this and came up with the idea of making the video look like the movie Heat. Somehow TSN's Jay Onrait, Jonah from Fucked Up, and comedians Tom Henry and Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll were convinced to cameo in it. We also were wearing these hockey masks filming all day next to a busy road getting a lot of car honks and didn't realize until much later that we filmed on an actual Friday the 13th.”

TAN COLOGNE - FLOATING GARDENS

Tan Cologne's second album, Earth Visions of Water Spaces, will be out September 9 via Labrador and they've just shares a second ethereal song from the album. They band call it “A shimmery glide on the surface of water recalling past civilizations, the song tells a story of a 'skin of water' covering the Earth and transforming the landscape into grasslands. We focused on imperfections and inter-dimensional existence.”

GOON - "OCHRE"

Goon, the band led by Kenny Becker, will release Hour of Green Evening on July 15 via Partisan Records. Like the album's first single, the dreamy "OCHRE" features keyboards by Spoon's Alex Fischel.

THOR HARRIS - "DAY 447 OF QUARANTINE" FT ZOLA JESUS

Thor Harris released Doom Dub, an album exploring dub reggae, back in 2020. He's just announced its sequel, Doom Dub II, which will be out July 22 via Joyful Noise. “It's possible that Dub is humanity’s greatest achievement," says Thor. "Day 447 of Quarantine" (most of the album's songs have similar titles) and it features Zola Jesus, Dorian Wood, and Shearwater collaborator Craig Ross.

ONDARA - "AN ALIEN IN MINNEAPOLIS"

Ondara (fka J.S. Ondara) has announced his third album, Spanish Villager No: 3, and you can read more about lead single "An Alien In Minneapolis" here.

GORILLAZ - "CRACKER ISLAND" (ft. THUNDERCAT)

Gorillaz are back with a new single, "Cracker Island," and it's a buzzing, thumping dose of art-funk featuring Thundercat. Read more here.

THE WONDER YEARS - "WYATT'S SONG (YOUR NAME)"

The Wonder Years have officially announced their seventh album, The Hum Goes On Forever, and released third single "Wyatt's Song (Your Name)." Read more about it here.

RAT TALLY - "SPINNING WHEEL"

Rat Tally has announced her debut album, In My Car, and you can read more about lead single "Spinning Wheel" here.

RACHIKA NAYAR - "HEAVEN COME CRASHING" FT. MARIA BC

Brooklyn-based musician and composer Rachika Nayar announced her second full-length album, Heaven Come Crashing, and shared the Maria BC-featuring title track, which you can read more about here.

FIRST AID KIT - "ANGEL"

Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit have been working on their fifth album, and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just release their first original single since 2019, "Angel." Read more about it here.

HEILUNG - "ANOANA"

Heilung announced their third full-length album, Drif, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

HIPPIE TRIM - "HOOKED ON U"

German hardcore/emo/grunge blenders Hippie Trim have announced their sophomore album What Consumes Me, along with the release of new single "Hooked On U," which finds them going in a softer, more melodic shoegaze/emo direction. Read more about it here.

