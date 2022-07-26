30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SBTRKT - "MISS THE DAYS"

After coming out of hibernation in June with "Bodmin Moor," SBTKRT has now shared another new single, "Miss The Days," which pairs airy R&B vocals from Leyla with glistening synths and clattering breakbeats from SBTRKT.

--

SOUL BLIND - "STUCK IN A LOOP"

Hudson Valley's Soul Blind follow up last year's Third Chain EP with the new Will Yip-produced single "Stuck In A Loop." Like on last year's EP, the grunge-era vibes are alive and well on this one.

--

BOLDY JAMES & FUTUREWAVE - FUTUREWAVE - "FLAG ON THE PLAY"

The prolific Detroit rapper Boldy James has yet another new project on the way. MR.TEN08 was entirely produced by Futurewave and it's out this September, and Boldy's subdued delivery pairs perfectly with Futurewave's hazy backdrop on "Flag on the Play."

--

BUILT TO SPILL - "SPIDERWEB"

When the Wind Forgets Your Name, Built to Spill's first album for Sub Pop, is out September 9 and here's another song from it. "Spiderweb" is maybe the catchiest song we've heard from the album yet.

--

PREOCCUPATIONS - "DEATH OF MELODY"

“It’s about having a song stuck in your head, and having no idea what it is, and driving yourself to the brink of dementia trying to figure out what it is” says Preoccupations' Matt Flegel of the band's new song. “It’s about knowing and forgetting, existing in the middle ground between the permanent and temporary.” Preoccupations' new album, Arrangements, is out September 9 via Flemish Eye.

--

TINY BLUE GHOST - "CLOCKWORK"

Kingston, NY's Tiny Blue Ghost will release Between the Botanicals on August 19 via Count Your Lucky Stars, and here's the dream pop/shoegaze-infused emo of new single "Clockwork."

--

GEHENNA - "BLACK SUN VALLEY"

US blackened hardcore vets Gehenna shelved a new album called Negative Hardcore in 2015, and now it's finally about to see the light of day this week via Iron Lung Records. Ahead of its release comes the vicious single "Black Sun Valley."

--

ALEX G - "CROSS THE SEA"

The latest single from Alex G's new album God Save the Animals is vocoder and synth-heavy indie rock track "Cross the Sea."

--

SOOT SPRITE - "LAZY"

UK indie-punks Soot Sprite have released a new single which marries a Cure-ish bassline to some skronky sax and an anthemic hook from singer/guitarist Elise Cook.

--

BUMSY AND THE MOOCHERS - "WON'T GIVE UP ON LOVE"

Chicago ska-punks Bumsy and the Moochers have announced a new album, Diet Violence, due September 8 via Sell the Heart/Ska Punk International, and lead single "Won't Give Up On Love" finds an appealing middle ground between horn-fueled '90s ska-punk and the current DIY indie scene.

--

PALM - "FEATHERS"

Philadelphia-based four-piece Palm have announced a new album, Nicks and Grazes, due out October 14 via Saddle Creek. "'Feathers' went through a few drafts - I was initially playing a plodding line on the bass guitar but something about the arrangement wasn’t working," bassist Gerasimos Livitsanos says. "It was only once I switched to bass synth that there was a strong enough center for the atonal guitar and synth pads to make sense. The first one we tracked in the studio, ‘Feathers’ became an undanceable dance song at the last minute."

--

RAUW ALEJANDRO x LYANNO x BRRAY - "LOKERA"

Reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro just dropped a new song with Tainy last week, and now he's got another, "Lokera," which features Lyanno and Brray. Like just about everything he touches lately, it sounds like a hit.

--

WAH TOGETHER - "I WANT YOUR LOVE" (CHIC COVER)

Wah Together, the NYC group featuring members of The Rapture, LCD Soundsystem, Longwave and more, have worked up this excellent cover of Chic's classic 1978 single that puts a little punk into it while keeping the groove.

--

YNYS (EX RACE HORSES) - "NEWID" & "CANEUON"

Welsh songwriter and former Race Horses member Dylan Hughes will release his solo debut as YNYS on November 4 via Libertino Records. You can listen to two highly melodic songs from it now.

--

WHY BONNIE - "NOWHERE, LA"

NY-via-Texas band Why Bonnie release their debut album, 90 In November, in August via Keeled Scales, and the latest single is the beautiful, twangly "Nowhere, LA." "Inspired by a true story of breaking down in the middle of nowhere Louisiana with an ex, this song is about looking at a relationship in the rear view mirror," Blair Howerton says. "Once you’re further away from a place, you can see it all more clearly and with a bit more understanding."

--

LEAN YEAR - "END"

Richmond duo Lean Year (Rick Alverson & Emilie Rex) will release their new album Sides on September 2 via Western Vinyl and they've just shared with sultry, subtle new single. "'End' is about sisters and disappearing--from fear, for safety, into others; about being forgotten and starting again; about the liberation of an ending. More Gerry Rafferty than Lou Reed. Elliot Bergman joins us again on sax."

--

US GIRLS - "SO TYPICALLY NOW"

A soulful synthpop banger with a pointed message, "So Typically Now" has Meg Remy poking the real estate bubble with a sharp stick.

--

FUCKED UP - "STRIX

“We have this murky dank filth deep inside of us and can shy away no longer,“ Fucked Up say of their new EP which is out in October.

--

JAMES BRANDON LEWIS - "FEAR NOT" FT THE MESSTHETICS

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis has signed to ANTI- and released his first single for the label, the fiery "Fear Not" which features The Messthetics (guitarist Anthony Pirog and Fugazi's Joe Lally and Brendan Canty) and Shahzad Ismaily on Moog synthesizer.

--

DRY CLEANING - “ANNA CALLS FROM THE ARCTIC”

"Anna Calls from the Arctic" is pretty different from anything we've heard Dry Cleaning do before, with almost no guitars, lots of synths and a trippy beat that all goes great with Florence Shaw's distinctive vocal style. Their new album, Stumpwork, is out in October via 4AD.

--

THE SOFT PINK TRUTH - "WANNA KNOW" FT JENN WASNER

The Soft Pink Truth, aka Matmos' Drew Daniel, has announced a new album, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?, which is out October 21 via Thrill Jockey. “Years ago a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked ‘is it going to get any deeper than this?’ and the phrase became a kind of mantra for us," says Daniel of the album's title and themes. "What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question.”

--

PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH - "BUCKLEY"

Pianos Become the Teeth have shared the third single off their upcoming album Drift. Speaking about this one, vocalist Kyle Durfey says, "I refer to a song like ‘Buckley’ as 'heavy blue', because there are heavy parts in there, but they are really deliberate," and that's a good way to describe "Buckley," which takes its time before exploding into a driving rock coda. Read more and see tour dates here.

--

COUNTERPARTS - "WHISPERS OF YOUR DEATH"

Melodic/metallic hardcore vets Counterparts have shared the second single off their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and it's a powerful, personal ode to vocalist Brendan Murphy's cat Kuma. Read more about it here and pre-order our limited-to-400 blood red vinyl variant.

--

THE LINDA LINDAS - "TONITE (THE GO-GO'S COVER)

LA punks The Linda Lindas have released a cover of The Go-Go's "Tonite," and you can read more about it here.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "GIMME SOME TRUTH" (JOHN LENNON COVER)

Militarie Gun have released their John Lennon cover from their split 7" with Gulch (who contributed a Pixies cover). Read more about it here.

--

GEL - "PREDOMINANT MASK" & COLD BRATS - "CLI-CHECK-MATE"

Hardcore bands Gel (from NJ) and Cold Brats (from Romania) have announced a split for Convulse Records, and you can read more about each band's new song here.

--

LOMA PRIETA - "SUNLIGHT"

Loma Prieta have shared their first new song in nearly three years and you can read about it here.

--

WAKANDA FOREVER PROLOGUE EP ft. TEMS, AMAARAE & SANTA FE KLAN

The new Black Panther movie Wakanda Forever is on the way, and they've also just released this three-song EP featuring Tems (covering Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry"), Amaarae, and Santa Fe Klan. Read more about it here.

--

