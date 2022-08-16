So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NO DEVOTION - "REPEATERS"

While Thursday still haven't put out any new music since reuniting, Geoff Rickly has a new album with his other band No Devotion called No Oblivion on the way, and the soaring new single "Repeaters" definitely scratches a similar itch as Thursday's later, more atmospheric material. It's another very promising taste of the new LP.

--

MARTHA - "BABY, DOES YOUR HEART SINK?" (ft. THE FUTUREHEADS' ROSS MILLARD)

UK DIY staples Martha have announced a new album, Please Don't Take Me Back, due October 28 via Specialist Subject Records, and new single "Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?" is a great example of Martha's ability to mix twee pop harmonies and punk energy, and it's got an assist from Futureheads vocalist Ross Millard.

--

MEAT WAVE - "WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE ME TO DO?"

Chicago garage punks Meat Wave have announced a new album, Malign Hex, due October 14 via Swami Records, and here's new ripper "What Would You Like Me To Do?".

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "I'M PRESSED"

Following his recent collaboration with Moby, serpentwithfeet shared a new single of his own, the club-ready "I'm Pressed."

--

SCONE CASH PLAYERS - "BROOKLYN TO BROOKLIN"

Scone Cash Players, the group led by organist Adam Scone (who's played with Sharon Jones, Lee Fields, Naomi Shelton, and more), are releasing new album Brooklyn to Brooklin on September 9 via Daptone, and here's the groovy title track and its appropriately vintage-looking video.

--

LANDE HEKT - "BACKSTREET SNOW"

Lande Hekt's second solo album House Without a View is out next month, and the latest single is "Backstreet Snow," which she wrote during Covid lockdown. "I struggled to understand where my place was when I couldn’t play music with friends and be active within a scene," she says. "I also felt so lucky during the pandemic and lockdown. I lived with someone who loves me and had everything I needed, despite coming pretty close a few times to having no money at all. I honestly don’t know how some people coped at all, and it’s so sad that I guess some people didn’t."

--

PANIC! AT THE DISCO - "DON'T LET THE LIGHT GO OUT"

Panic! at the Disco's new album Viva Las Vengeance comes out this Friday (8/19), and judging by the recent singles, it seems a little less Top 40-oriented than their last album, but don't come looking for emo nostalgia either. The latest taste is the ballad-driven "Don't Let the Light Go Out."

--

INDIGO SPARKE - "BLUE"

"This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written," Indigo Sparke says. "It was a freak accident that came out all in one go, the words, it just didn’t stop pouring out. Everything in shades of Blue, I had just gotten back to Australia from New York and the pandemic hit shortly after. I was in some sort of strange altered state of reality, deep in a grief wave and a relationship death. It felt like something was trying to purge itself out of me. Maybe rage. Maybe hope. Maybe love. I can’t fully explain how deeply I feel this song inside of me. It just is. Like my blood pumping through my veins." It's from her new album Hysteria, which is out in October.

--

OK BUDDY - ALONG THE WAY

Pennsylvania's OK Buddy just dropped this new four-song EP, and if you dig melodic hardcore/emo in the vein of Title Fight, Lifetime, The Movielife, etc, you should check this out.

--

RAW BREED - "G.D.K."

Denver hardcore band Raw Breed have announced a new LP, Universal Paranoia, due September 23 via Convulse Records, and here's the raw, venomous, 81-second scorner "G.D.K."

--

THE SHADRACKS - "TIME SLIPS AWAY" & "HOLLOW & UNCERTAIN"

Out via Sub Pop Singles Club, this new 7" from UK band The Shadracks. Fans of Thee Headcoatees and Country Teasers will dig the dour, shambolic DIY guitarpop heard on these to tracks.

--

PICTISH TRAIL - "REMOTE CONTROL (SUPERORGANISM REMIX)"

“Aesthetically inspired by the fuzzed-up contortions of the Beastie Boys’ ‘Hello Nasty’ cut as much as the trashy Frank Sidebottom comedy gameshow of the same name, ‘Remote Control’ is a song about escaping the anticlimactic dramas of our personal lives, as well as the mercury-rising climatic clusterf*ck of world events, through the glorious medium of online video streaming platforms," says Pictish Trail, aka Johnny Lynch of this Superorganism remix. "Trouble is, the disorientation of endless choice and the emptiness of investing countless hours in two-dimensional characters, leaves you feeling flatter than your flat screen. I’d never felt as much of an islander until the lockdowns hit; I found myself connecting with my surroundings more, but also felt as far removed from ’normal’ life, my friends, and relatives on the mainland, as I had ever been."

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "GOLDEN"

Dark singer-songwriter A.A. Williams' second album, As The Moon Rests, is out in October, and the latest single is "Golden." "It is sometimes possible to find ourselves in a situation unable to be objective, unable to see one’s part in the greater picture," she says. "Sometimes we are even the root of a problem we didn’t even realise was occurring. 'Golden' speaks of the push and pull between enjoying being in a loving situation, yet simultaneously, unwittingly, ruining it."

--

THICK - "HAPPINESS"

Brooklyn punks THICK's new album Happy Now is out this Friday, and ahead of its release they've shared the title track. "This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us," they say. "Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, 'Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'"

--

MINI TREES - "LET DOWN" (RADIOHEAD COVER)

Ahead of her European tour, Mini Trees (aka bedroom pop artist Lexi Vega) offers a faithful rendition of Radiohead's dreamy OK Computer track.

--

POLE - "GRAUER SAND"

POLE – aka German electronic artist Stefan Betke – will release new album, Tempus, on November 18 via Mute. "Grauer Sand" dives deep into dub and ambient waters.

--

MAYA HAWKE - "SWEET TOOTH"

Stranger Things star (and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) Maya Hawke is releasing her sophomore album, Moss, in September, and the latest single is the lighthearted "Sweet Tooth," which she co-wrote with Christian Lee Hutson. "'Sweet Tooth' was the last song written for MOSS," Maya says. "When we finished the first recording session, I felt this eruption of joy and I knew this feeling had to be on the record."

--

CHLOE MORIONDO - "FRUITY"

Chloe Moriondo announced the follow-up to last year's Blood Bunny. Suckerpunch is due out October 7 via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen, and the first single is the hyper-poppy "Fruity." "'Fruity' and this album in general are going to be a slap in the fucking face!!," Chloe says. "I liked the idea of naming the album for something that means an unexpected hit—something you never saw coming. It means the world to me to have the creative means to explore different shiny sounds and work with people I love so dearly on a project that is so new and exciting for me."

--

THE BETHS - "KNEES DEEP"

The Beths have shared another song from their anticipated third album Expert In A Dying Field. “I'm the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully," says singer, songwriter and guitarist Liz Stokes of "Knees Deep." "I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.” Liz still gets up the nerve to bungy jump in this video, though.

--

WILLIE NELSON FT LUCINDA WILLIAMS - "LIVE FOREVER" (BILLY RAY SHAVER COVER)

Outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver died in 2020 and now many of his contemporaries and artists he inspired have contributed tracks to a new tribute album, Live Forever, that will be out November 11 via New West. The roster who have recorded covers include Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Miranda Lambert, Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, Steve Earle, George Strait, Ryan Bingham & Nikki Lane, Nathaniel Rateliff, Edie Brickell and more. Here's Willie Nelson's take on the title track, featuring Lucinda Williams.

--

MOLLY LEWIS - "CABANA DE MEL"

Australian whistler Molly Lewis was aiming for a "Bond Theme" vibe on "Cabana De Mel" which extended into its music video. New EP, Mirage, is out in September.

--

HONEY HARPER - "BROKEN TOKEN"

Honey Harper are back with their second album, Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky, which will be out October 28 via ATO Records. You can check out the video for first single "Broken Token" now.

--

HUNX & HIS PUNX - "WHITE LIPSTICK"

Hunx & His Punx, which has Shannon Shaw back in the lineup these days, have a new 7" single out via Sub Pop Singles club. It's their first new music in nine years.

-

VARIOUS ARTISTS - 'SPELLJAMS'

The Decemberists' Chris Funk curated this compilation of original songs inspired by Dungeons & Dragons game Spelljammer by OSEES, Lucius, Black Marble, Shabazz Palaces, Deru & Arooj Aftab, Reggie Watts, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Y La Bamba, TEKE::TEKE, Califone, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band, Red Fang and more.

--

ANDREW BRODER - "HERBERT"

You may know Minneapolis musician Andrew Broder as the leader of Fog, or for his collaborations with Lambchop, Bon Iver, Open Mike Eagle, Jenny Lewis, Armand Hammer, Denzel Curry, and more. He stays very busy, including work on film and television, and one of his more notable, recent score compositions was for The Show, the 2020 fantasy noir film written by the great Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta). The Show Original Soundtrack is now coming out as an album on October 7 via LEX Records.

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "REEK OF BURNING FREEDOM"

San Jose death metallers Ripped To Shreds have announced their Relapse debut, 劇變 (Jubian), and you can read more about lead single "Reek of Burning Freedom" here.

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "ALL IS FORGIVEN"

Escuela Grind are gearing up to release their new Kurt Ballou-produced LP Memory Theater on 9/30 via MNRK Heavy, and today we premiered new single "All Is Forgiven." Read more about it here.

--

LABYRINTH OF STARS - "DISSOLVING INTO THE ETERNAL NOTHINGNESS"

In 2019, Markus Siegenhort (Lantlôs), Christian Kolf (Valborg, Owl) and Dirk Stark came together to form the death metal project Labyrinth of Stars, and they're now set to release their debut album Spectrum Xenomorph on 9/30 via Translation Loss. Read more about the latest single here.

--

SUBURBAN EYES (CHRISTIE FRONT DRIVE, MINERAL, BOYS LIFE) - "SOCAL (PSYCHO)"

Christie Front Drive vocalist/guitarist Eric Richter, Mineral/The Gloria Record bassist Jeremy Gomez, and Boys Life drummer John Anderson recently formed the new band Suburban Eyes, and you can read more about their second single "SoCal (Psycho)" here.

--

IMARHAN - "TADALAT" & "THE DISTANCE" (FT. GRUFF RHYS)

Tuareg rock trio Imarhan shared a pair of new singles: a b-side from this year's Aboogi, "Taladat" and an English interpretation, "The Distance," which features Gruff Rhys.

--

