30 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BKS - "CELEBRATE BLESSINGS"

French-Cameroonian producer, rapper & musician James BKS released Wolves of Africa Part 1 (ft. Little Simz, Q-Tip, will.i.am, and more) last year, and the second volume is on the way. The first single is "Celebrate Blessings," a triumphant, gospel-infused rap song.

INTERPOL - "PASSENGER" (JEFF PARKER INTERPOLATION)

Here's the second release in Interpol's "Interpolations" series. Jeff Parker gives "Passenger" an almost '90s UK rave feel with a slightly off-kilter, shuffling beat.

DANIEL AVERY - MORE TRUTH EP

Daniel Avery has just released this EP of b-sides, new singles and bonus material from last year's excellent Ultra Truth. Highlight: "Going So Low" which features guest vocals from Georgia.

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "STUMBLING STILL"

Nation of Language call this new single from their upcoming third album "perhaps a bit darker, definitely a bit faster," featuring great bass hook.

NO PRESSURE - "SAY WHAT YOU MEAN"

The Story So Far vocalist Parker Cannon's other band No Pressure have dropped off a new single, "Say What You Mean," and it finds their moshy, catchy pop punk in fine form.

BULLY - "CHANGE YOUR MIND"

Bully's anticipated new album is out in June, and the latest single is crunchy rocker "Change Your Mind."

MARGARITAS PODRIDAS - "CORAZÓN"

Mexico garage punks Margaritas Podridas follow their recent Sub Pop single with another ferocious ripper.

JULIE BYRNE - "THE GREATER WINGS"

Julie Byrne has shared the title track of her new album The Greater Wings, an delicately ornamented folk song with intimate vocals.

GEORGE FITZGERALD - "VENERA"

UK electronic musician George FitzGerald will follow last year's Stellar Drifting LP with a new EP, Not As I, on June 9 via Double Six/Domino. First single "Venera" sets gorgeously ethereal synths against a clattering backdrop.

TEMPLE OF ANGELS - "WAVING TO THE WIND"

Bre Morell's vocals soar over "Waving to the Wind," the shimmery, '80s inpsired latest single from Temple of Angel's debut full-length, Endless Pursuit.

QUEEN OF SWORDS - "A SHAME"

Queen of Swords (aka Aerin Fogel, who was previously a member of The Bitters, alongside Ben Cook of Fucked Up/No Warning/Young Guv) has announced her debut album, Year 8, due June 9 via Get Better. It features recent single "Waiting To Love" and the post-punky "A Shame."

LIDO PIMIENTA - "EIN SOF, INFINITO"

"I wrote and produced this song for Orly Anan’s film titled, Ein Sof-Hebrew for ‘infinite,'" Lido Pimienta says. "The film is an exuberant presentation of characters from a *mystical circus*. I wanted the production of the song to feel like an everlasting embrace. I recreated the iconic ‘dembow beat’, sprinkled with hint of sadness-I wrote hopeful strings and flutes to elevate the spirit and carry my message of Caribbean Sublime and of…LOVE (I’m getting so soft…) It is important to me to also share, that in very intentional way - Ein Sof, Infinito - is a taste of what is to come next in my musical journey, and that my personal battle against the exotificarion of Caribbean diaspora and our cultures, continues."

FUST - "VIOLENT JUBILEE"

Durham's Fust have announced a new album, Genevieve, due June 16 via Dear Life Records. The first single is the rustic, yearning alt-country of "Violent Jubilee."

THE HALLUCI NATION & FUCKED UP - "ELECTROSHOCK" (DANGEROUS RHYTHMS COVER)

Ahead of their co-headlining tour of Canada, Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation have joined forces for a cover of Mexican punks Dangerous Rhythms' "Electroshock." "This is a song by a band someone told me was the second ever Mexican punk band," Damian Abraham says. "It’s a band I’ve always loved, and I sent it to Tim and Bear Witness [of The Halluci Nation] and they said, ‘Yeah, we can definitely hear something with this.’ I sent it to Fucked Up and we just kind of went from there. It was a song that was unfamiliar to most of Fucked Up, too, so we entered into the song with most of us having no real connection to or baggage attached to it. Our connection to it developed over working on the song together."

THE JAPANESE HOUSE - "SUNSHINE BABY" FT. MATTY HEALY

“Sunshine Baby is my nickname for my dog, and my ex and I always used to lay on the beach together being sunshine babies," Amber Bain says of her latest single as The Japanese House, which features The 1975's Matty Healy. "The chorus is kind of a submission to the end of our relationship, but singing it in a positive light. There's a transience in every part of a relationship, and in the circle of everything it comes back around." It's from her new album In the End It Always Does.

GLAIVE - "IM NOTHING THATS ALL I AM"

glaive has shared another single off his upcoming debut album I Care So Much That I Don't Care At All, which comes out July 14 via Interscope. The song is cut from the cloth of post-Lil Peep emo-rap / pop punk.

HOTWAX - "RIP IT OUT"

HotWax's debut EP A Thousand Times comes out this Friday (5/19) via Marathon Artists, and it'll include this dose of grunge revival.

SHROUD - THIS WILL DEFINE YOU EP

Illinois hardcore band Shroud have followed last year's Staring Into the Eyes of Heaven EP with five new ragers in the form of This Will Define You, out now on Delayed Gratification Records.

YUSUF / CAT STEVENS - "ALL NIGHTS, ALL DAYS"

Yusuf / Cat Stevens' new album King of a Land is due out June 16 via BMG/Dark Horse Records, and the latest single is the Americana-tinged "All Nights, All Days." "I like to take on different genres," he says. "‘All Nights…’ just felt naturally born for that - but it could easily have ended up somewhere else!"

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "HAUNTED"

Spanish Love Songs have announced a new album for Pure Noise, No Joy, and lead single "Haunted" finds the band putting an emo-punk spin on propulsive heartland rock. Read more here and pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

ORIGAMI ANGEL - "MY PG COUNTY SUMMER"

DC emo duo Origami Angel have announced a new mixtape, The Brightest Days, and shared new single "My PG County Summer." Read more here and pick up our exclusive clear/green vinyl variant.

SNÕÕPER - "FITNESS"

Just like real exercise, Snõõper's "Fitness" might wear you out with its manic energy. The band's debut album is out July 14 on Third Man Records.

ROISIN MURPHY - "THE UNIVERSE"

Roisin Murphy‘s new album Hit Parade will be out September 8 via Ninja Tune, and new single "The Universe" gets better with every listen.

CIVIC - "CHASE THE DRAGON" (BEASTS OF BOURBON COVER)

Aussie punks CIVIC announced their first US tour and shared Beasts of Bourbon cover "Chase The Dragon" today, marking their first release since their LP Taken By Force. Guitarist Lewis Hodgson says, "'Chase The Dragon' grabbed my attention when I was a kid. Seeing it on TV I thought it was real cool. The production is hard as fuck. Almost industrial. That snare sound. The film clip suits too. Obviously a classic now. Good seedy riff with good seedy lyrics. Fun to play too."

CORNELIUS - "SPARKS"

Cornelius has announced his first album since 2017, titled Dream In Dream, that will be out June 28 via Warner Music Japan. Full details are still to come, but he has just shared new single "Sparks," a sleek slice of sophistipop with some nice guitar interplay and vocoder harmonies.

DANIEL ROSSEN & CHRISTOPHER BEAR - "WHY ARE YOU GOING TO NEW YORK" & "ACROSS THE OCEAN"

Grizzly Bear members Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear scored upcoming A24 romance Past Lives, and they've just shared a pair of songs from the soundtrack, which is due June 9. "Why Are You Going To New York" and "Across The Ocean" are built on a moving and grounded acoustic foundation of guitar, cello, bass, and drums. Read more about them here.

KITBA - "MY WORDS DON'T WORK"

Brooklyn-based harpist and songwriter Kitba announced their debut full-length and shared the beautiful first single, which you can read more about here.

ACTIVITY - "CAREFUL LET'S SLEEPWALK"

Here's the hallucinogenic first single from Activity's second album, Spirit in the Room.

FOO FIGHTERS - "UNDER YOU"

Foo Fighters have shared the second single off their upcoming album But Here We Are, and you can read about it here.

CHAPPELL ROAN - "RED WINE SUPERNOVA"

"I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl," Chappell Roan says of new single "Red Wine Supernova." "I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!"

