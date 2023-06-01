30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ARTHUR RUSSELL - “VERY REASON”

There are still somehow more Arthur Russell recordings that have not seen the light of day which are being released as Picture of Bunny Rabbit on June 23. This is one of his cello songs and it's gorgeous.

GRIAN CHATTEN (FONTAINES DC) - “LAST TIME EVERY TIME FOREVER”

“’Last Time Every Time Forever’ is a weak knee’d 99th lap around a hellscape town of your own making," says Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten of the string-laden third single from his upcoming solo debut. "It’s haunted by seagulls and hoarse-throated slot machines from the 1980s and it breaks its own promise on every listen.” Chaos For The Fly will be out June 30 via Partisan.

RUSTY SANTOS - "MIRROR" (ft. PANDA BEAR)

Rusty Santos has worked behind the scenes on multiple Animal Collective and Panda Bear albums, and his own new single features Panda Bear, and it's cut from a similarly syrupy psych-pop cloth.

ROB GRANT - "LOST AT SEA" (ft. LANA DEL REY)

Rob Grant, who is Lana Del Rey's father, will release his debut album Lost at Sea on June 9 via Decca Records, and the title track features Lana on lead vocals. It's a tender, beautiful, drifting piano ballad.

SILVANA ESTRADA - "MILAGRO Y DESASTRE"

Mexican singer/songwriter Silvana Estrada follows her acclaimed 2022 debut album Marchita (and her Abrazo EP from that same year) with the gorgeous new single "Milagro y Desastre."

SABA & NO I.D. - "HUE_MAN NATURE"

Chicago rapper Saba and producer No I.D. have shared another taste of their upcoming project From the Private Collection of Saba & No ID. No I.D. chops up some percussive jazz-funk guitar and Saba sounds great over it.

COLTER WALL - "CORRALLING THE BLUES"

Countery singer Colter Wall has shared another taste of Little Songs, and his raw, early '70s-style sounds as authentic as ever on "Corralling the Blues."

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY - "NEXT RODEO"

Modern-day bluegrass trailblazer Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway have shared another wonderful taste of upcoming LP City of Gold.

GABBY'S WORLD - "MUSSEL"

"'Mussel' completes the triad of gay awakening songs," Gabby Smith says of her last Gabby's World single. "The music of this song is meant to feel up close and intimate…maybe a little too close. The drums and bass pulse together definitively while the melodic instruments arpeggiate around them, merging together into chords for climactic choruses. The lyrics zoom in and out between a collage of specific moments from a relationship and an overall feeling of allowing oneself to fall in love. The theme of the chorus lyrics is braiding hair, which is meant to symbolize the slow and careful process of two people intertwining, bodies and lives." It's from her new album GABBY SWORD, which she's releasing song at a time, month by month this year.

ANI DIFRANCO - "LITTLE PLASTIC CASTLE" (TUNE-YARDS REMIX)

Ani DiFranco is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her ninth studio LP, Little Plastic Castle, with a remastered reissue with bonus tracks, due out June 23 via her Righteous Bage Records. One of those bonus tracks is Tune-Yards' new remix of the title track. "The spirit of 'Little Plastic Castle' feels so ripe and ready for these times: spitting joy and dance into the faces of those who would deny us those things," Merrill Garbus says. "As someone who has many times chanted these lyrics back to Ani from the audience, it was a pure honor to bring a new version into the world of 2023."

ANNA ST. LOUIS - "MORNING"

"Morning" is a song about surrender, about learning to let go in moments of joy, and about letting love’s timing naturally unfold," says Anna St. Louis of "Morning" which mixes twang and lush orchestration. It's from her new album In the Air which is out June 9 via Woodsist.

HAIKU HANDS - "MA RULER"

Ahead of their US tour dates, Australian dance trio Haiku Hands have shared new single "Ma Ruler." The song "smacks you in the face like your best friend’s just arrived at the party," they say. "The one you’ve been waiting for who'll drive the dance floor into the ground and no one will leave once they’ve arrived."

DORIAN ELECTRA - "SODOM & GOMORRAH"

"'Sodom & Gomorrah’ is the biblical story of two cities that were so sinful that God destroyed them," Dorian Electra says. "The word Sodomy - derived from this story - has often been used to oppress queer people, so I wanted to reclaim it in a bratty, slutty, sexy song. Musically, I was inspired by the pop I grew up on (Britney Spears, Missy Elliot), but with a modern twist, and heavy guitars."

TRUST FUND – “LONDON”

Trust Fund, aka Sheffield, UK singer-songwriter Ellis Jones, has been dropping singles at a regular clip and "London" is particularly nice, with Jones singing "once i was a young man who would die upon his hill / in my own way i remain a very young man still" over folky indie rock backing.

GRIST MIL - "SHADOW"

Grist Mill, which began as Sainthood Reps' Derrick Sherman solo project but now also includes Family Dinner's Nick Amalfitano as a member, has announced new EP midheaven, due June 23 via self-release. The first single is the atmospheric, shoegazy "Shadow."

TY DOLLA $IGN - "MOTION"

The club influence continues to infiltrate mainstream hip hop, and LA crooner Ty Dolla $ign embraces it on the thumping "Motion."

CREAK - "RESTLESS DREAMS"

UK band Creak have announced their debut LP Depth Perception, due August 18 via Prosthetic, and lead single "Restless Dreams" is a pretty killer dose of metalcore/mathcore.

MURA MASA - "DRUGS" (ft. DANIELA LALITA)

Mura Masa taps singer Daniela Lalita for some dizzying, clubby pop music.

HIGH PULP - "DIRTMOUTH" (ft. JAMES BRANDON LEWIS)

Jazzy group High Pulp's new album Days In The Desert comes out July 28 via ANTI-, and here's the stirring new single "Dirtmouth."

THE BODY - "A CLOUD BROKE OPEN"

The Body are putting out an expanded version of their 2014 album I Shall Die Here, which comes with the previously unreleased companion album Earth Triumphant, on June 30 via RVNG Intl. Here's the noisy new single.

PESO PLUMA & BIZZARP - BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS #55

The fast-rising Peso Pluma has been one of the major forces behind regional Mexican music's current global takeover thanks to his fresh, charismatic approach that honors tradition but sounds entirely contemporary, and now he's the latest artist to do a session with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, who primarily works with reggaeton and Latin trap and whose collaborations with vocalists frequently turn into viral hits. Read more here.

CODE ORANGE - "GROOMING MY REPLACEMENT" / "THE GAME"

Code Orange are back with two intense new singles and you can read about them here.

SPEEDY ORTIZ - "YOU S02"

"Mostly when I've met my musical heroes, they're kind and principled people. But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-'woke,' or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That's who I wrote 'You S02' about, the song's frenzied guitar and synth solos mirroring the crazymaking intensity wafting off people who act like that," Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis explains of the band's newest single. "In the TV show You's second season, the main character moves from New York to LA in hopes of a fresh start, but (spoiler) remains a murdering psychopath. Changing cities won't make you a hero if you still treat others badly."

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - "NU-GRAPE"

"Nu-Grape" is the cheeky lead single for Hiss Golden Messenger's just-announced LP Jump For Joy, a satirical ad for grape soda with a funky, gospel-rock feel.

BLAKE MILLS - "SKELETON IS WALKING"

Blake Mills wrote his new LP Jelly Road alongside fellow composer and songwriter Chris Weisman, including guitar-forward, heavy country lead single "Skeleton Is Walking." "It doesn't matter how important the moment is--to a song, a record, a career--there is no pressure of import, no ritual. This is the guitar solo on 'SKELETON IS WALKING,'" Blake and Chris said of the song.

BECCA MANCARI - "OVER AND OVER"

"I wanted to write a queer pop song that has meat on its bones," Becca Mancari says of "Over And Over," the lead single to their newly-announced LP Left Hand.

NERO//FLESH - "SAYINGS IN SLOW MOTION"

NERO//FLESH is the new duo of singer Lucy Nero and Richard Flesh, aka Richard Penzone, who played alongside Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo in Head Automatica and Color Film, and who was also in the now-defunct Men, Women & Children. They'll release their debut album, Disposition of Intimacy, on Friday (6/2) via Parallel Division Records. The duo explore a noir dreampop world that pulls from trip hop, shoegaze and more.

TENACIOUS D - "WICKED GAME" (CHRIS ISAAK COVER)

Does the world need another cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game"? Probably not, but Tenacious D have been performing it live for a long time and have now released a studio version. The original's crooner cool has been replaced by the wild bravado of Jack Black. The video, though, pays homage to Isaak's iconic video co-starring Helena Christensen and directed by fashion photographer Herb Ritts. The D's version has Black and Kyle Gass scampering playfully on the beach.

STEVE SALETT - "SEE YOUR LIGHT DISAPPEAR"

“I’m excited to be fully connected to the music that I’m making and to basically say, This is who I am, and feel comfortable in that,” says Steve Salett (The King of France, Kelly Deal 6000) of his upcoiming solo debut. “There is no band name or project name that’s going to help people make sense of it or connect to it faster than just having this fully be part of my identity. The only way that it makes sense is that it's me.”

