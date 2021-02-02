So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE WEATHER STATION - "PARKING LOT"

The Weather Station's anticipated new album, Ignorance, is out Friday via Fat Possum, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, the incredibly appealing "Parking Lot," which Tamara Lindeman calls "my strange gentle disco song about a humble encounter with a bird and being tired and being in love, and being heartbroken in ways I didn’t quite yet understand​. ​I don’t fully know how everything connects in this song other than it obviously does. I wanted to make the recording very passionate and beautiful while also being very muscular while also being very gentle, and so I did.​"

--

A$AP ROCKY - "G-UNIT RICE"

As Complex points out, AWGE member Hidji posted a new A$AP Rocky song to his Instagram, which A$AP Mob then shared to their stories. It's not out anywhere else yet, but it seems pretty official, and it's a great example of Rocky's psychedelic rap.

--

THE CORAL - "FACELESS ANGEL"

Liverpool's The Coral are back with Coral Island, their first album in three years, which is out April 30. It's a double, featuring 24 now songs. First single is "Faceless Angel" which frontman James Skelly says was by "pre-Beatles" music "around the time of Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers and Joe Meek’s ‘Johnny Remember Me’, that type of thing. We had this groove within that. But the song is about the celebration of mystery. The ‘Faceless Angel’ was sort of meant to be a ride. I got the idea from the Hellblazer [graphic novels]. It’s like a fallen angel and a pulp mystery, based on old comics.” The video, meanwhile, was made by Edwin Burdis who directed Arctic Monkeys' "Four Stars Out Of Five" video.

--

ROSTAM - "THESE KIDS WE KNEW"

The song was written in a fever-dream state during the second week of March last year while I was recovering from Covid-19," Rostam says of his new single. “I was thinking of three generations while I was writing this song. There’s a generation of adults who don’t see global warming as their problem because they think they won’t be impacted by it. Then there’s a generation younger than mine, who will certainly have to deal with what is happening. In the song I have a fantasy of the younger generation arresting the adults and putting them on trial in the streets of cities around the world. Those are the ‘sidewalk courts’ that I sing about in the song.”

--

SWAMP DOGG - SORRY YOU COULDN'T MAKE IT DEMOS

Swamp Dogg has a new EP featuring unearthed, previously unheard demos he made from the '70s and '80s. “After I spent a whole day pulling potential songs from Swamp’s endless folders of lyrics, he mentioned that he may have demo versions of some,” says Ryan Olson who produced Swamp Dogg's Sorry You Couldn’t Make It. “Moogstar digitized the reel to reel tapes, which had been sitting in a closet for decades. The demo for ‘Please Let Me Go Around Again’ [which would become a duet with his friend, the late John Prine] started with a drum machine intro that we used as a placeholder for initial tracking, but as the session continued, we soon realized that was going to be the only drums we needed on the entire album.”

--

GHLOW - "NOT FIT FOR THIS"

Swedish-Russian duo GHLOW have shared another track from their upcoming album, Slash and Burn, which is due April 2 via PNKSLM. The band have cited everything from Dead Kennedys to The Prodigy as inspiration and you can hear a little of both in "Not Fit for This," not to mention '90s induestrial and shoegaze.

--

VAPOUR THEORIES (BARDO POND) - "UNOCCUPIED BLUES"

Vapour Theories, aka Bardo Pond's John and Michael Gibbons, are gearing up to release Celestial Scuzz on February 17 via Fire Records. It's their first Vapour Theories album in 15 years and they've just shared a new track from it, the sludgy, drony 13-minute "Unoccupied Blues."

--

ADRIAN YOUNGE - "THE AMERICAN NEGRO"

The very talented psychedelic soul/jazz/hip hop/etc musician Adrian Younge is releasing a new album of music and spoken word, The American Negro, on February 26 via Jazz Is Dead, and you can get a feel for what to expect from the just-released title track. "This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people," Adrian says. "It should be evident that any examination of Black music is an examination of the relationship between Black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche." Adrian also launches the Invisible Blackness podcast this Thursday (2/4) and has the short film T.A.N. coming to Amazon Music later this month.

--

PINK SIIFU - "NATION TYME!"

Experimental hip hop (and more) artist Pink Siifu has released a new short film, which features new music. "eye wanted to make something to honor tha poem by Amiri Baraka tht eye feel inspired so many or to those who neva heard of it," Siffu said. "This piece was inspired by Kwama Ture on the key differences in Organization and Mobilization. When eye hear Amiri say Nation Tyme, eye hear organize and mobilize. Eye feel like Society keeps us starring at everything we hate and repeatedly ask us to express or share how we feel afta each stab and bullet wound. We can only bleed so many times before tha boxes fil up, before we explode."

--

BIG MOTHER GIG - "THE UNDERDOG" (ft. SLOTHRUST'S LEAH WELLBAUM)

Milwaukee alt-rockers Big Mother Gig returned in 2018 with No More Questions, their first LP in 22 years (featuring guest vocals by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' Dicky Barrett and Luna's Britta Philips), and now they're set to follow it with Gusto on April 30 via Fraga/Sweet Sweet Records. Lead single "The Underdog" features Richard Jankovich harmonizing with Slothrust's Leah Wellbaum, and it's a fiery, shoegazy alt-rock song that proves BMG still have a lot to say.

--

DRAKEO THE RULER - "TOO ICEY"

Drakeo The Ruler was released from prison last year, and he continues to release new music. His latest single is the moody "Too Icey."

--

THE LASSO - "WILL WE BE US AGAIN? (ft. HEMLOCK ERNST)

Hip hop producer The Lasso (whose album with Elucid as Small Bills was one of the best rap albums of 2020) has shared the collaboration with Hemlock Ernst (the rap alter-ego of Future Islands' Samuel Herring) from his upcoming album 2121 (due 2/19 via Mello Music Group), and it's a kinetic dose of alternative rap.

--

LONGSTOCKING - "CHILD STAR" (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

Queercore vets Longstocking have shared a previously unreleased 1998 song from their upcoming Singles and Demos: 1994—1998 comp. It's a great song that's on par with the rest of their classic material, and it's a real treat that it has finally been released.

--

SG LEWIS - "ONE MORE" (ft. NILE RODGERS)

SG Lewis' debut album times comes out February 19 via PMR, and it features "Impact" (ft. Robyn & Channel Tres), as well as this new single, which features the unmistakable percussive guitar strokes of disco legend Nile Rodgers.

--

DAN WRIGGINS - "MR. CHILL"

Friendship's Dan Wriggins just recently released an excellent two-song solo single, and now he'll release a five-song solo EP, Mr. Chill, on March 12 via Oridinal Records. The title track is out now, and it's yet another gripping dose of somber singer/songwriter material of the Neil Young/Will Oldham variety.

--

CULTED - "MAZE"

Blackened doomers Culted have shared another offering of their upcoming album Nous (due 2/26 via Season of Mist), and it's as creepy and evil as you'd hope.

--

DRIP-FED - "MOVE RIGHT THROUGH ME"

Austin's Drip-Fed make hardcore punk that's heavy and furious but still approachable and melodic, as you can hear on their rippin' new single "Move Right Through Me." It's off their upcoming album Kill The Buzz, which is their first with new drummer Colton Siegmund (their previous drummer was Portrayal of Guilt's James Beveridge), and which comes out March 26 via Head2Wall/I, Corrupt Records. Read more here.

--

BONGZILLA - "SUNDAE DRIVER"

Wisconsin stoner metal greats Bongzilla have announced their first album in 16 years, and you can read more about the weedtastic first single here.

--

CANNIBAL CORPSE - "INHUMANE HARVEST"

Death metal vets Cannibal Corpse (who now officially count Erik Rutan as a member) have announced their 15th album, and you can read more about lead single "Inhumane Harvest" here.

--

BOMBA ESTEREO - "AGUA" & "DEJA" (ft. LIDO PIMEINTA) & SOLEDAD"

Bomba Estereo have announced a new album and shared three songs, two of which ("Agua" and "Deja") feature Lido Pimienta. Read more here.

--

NOFX - "FUCK EUPHEMISM"

NOFX have released a new song off their upcoming album Single Album, and it's a classic NOFX-style ripper that addresses Fat Mike's sexuality and pronouns. Read more about it here.

--

NOODS - "DONKEY KONG"

Noods will release their debut LP Blush on 4/16 via Get Better Records, and you can read more about the breezy, catchy, '90s-style indie rock of lead single "Donkey Kong" here.

--

PALEHOUND - "HOW LONG"

“This is a true story about a day I had back in July, where a few friends came to meet us at a swimming hole,” Palehound's Ellen Kempner explains. “At first it was a blissful day which then took a sharp turn when a bunch of biblical omens came suddenly from nowhere, water snakes, dark storm clouds, hail. It felt very familiar, and seemed to mock us.”

--

CLOUD NOTHINGS - "NOTHING WITHOUT YOU"

Here's another new single from Cloud Nothings' forthcoming album The Shadow I Remember. This one comes with a videogame.

--

SISTER JAMES - "QUESTIONS" FT. SAMIA

NY-based multi-instrumentalist Quinn McGovern, aka Sister James, has spent much of his coronavirus lockdown working on new music. He'll be sharing some of it as a new EP, I Hate It Here Pt. 1, due out April 16th via KRO Records, the label founded by Lawrence and Yves Rothman. Here's the first single which is a collaboration with Samia.

--

BULLY - "DRY" (PJ HARVEY COVER)

Bully's Alicia Bognanno has delivered a terrific cover of PJ Harvey's "Dry" for Sounds of Saving's mental health-related series, "Songs that Found Me at the Right Time."

--

NUN GUN (ALGIERS) - "STEALTH EMPIRE" FT MARK STEWART

Nun Gun, a collaboration between Algiers members Lee Tesche & Ryan Mahan and visual artist Brad Feuerhelm, will release ‘Mondo Decay‘ on February 19, featuring appearances from The Pop Group's Mark Stewart, ONO, and more. This is the Mark Stewart collab.

--

ICEAGE - "THE HOLDING HAND"

After three albums on Matador, Danish band Iceage have signed with Mexican Summer and have just shared their first single for the label.

--

THE NATVRAL (KIP FROM TPOBPAH) - "WHY DON'T YOU COME OUT ANYMORE?"

Kip Berman, who used to front The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, will release Tethers, his debut solo as The Natvral, on April 2 on Kanine. This is the lead single.

--

GANG OF FOUR - "ELEVATOR" (DEMO)

Post punk icons Gang of Four will release the '77-81' box set, which gathers everything from their original lineup's run, in March. The box set comes with a cassette's worth of demos, including this song which never got recorded in the studio.

--

LUCA YUPANQUI - "V4.3 PT. 2"

To make it in this business you have to start young. Luca Yapanqui is set to release debut album Sounds of the Unborn in April and the kid made it while still in the womb. The parents may have helped a little.

--

